Gmail: Private & Secure Email for Personal or Business | Google Workspace (2024)

AI-powered, secure, and easy to use email trusted by billions of people and businesses.

Gemini in Gmail

This feature is available on Gemini add-on to Workspace plans and Google One Premium plan.

Gemini in Gmail

See how Gemini for Workspace can be your productivity partner and help save time managing your inbox at your desk or on the go.

AI embedded help, when you need it the most

Smart Reply and Smart Compose

Used over 180 billion times a year, see how Gmail can suggest responses or fill in the blanks of your sentence to save you time.

Don’t miss emails with Nudges

Get peace of mind with automatic reminders to respond or follow up on emails.

Important info at a glance

Gmail helps surface trip details, reservations, purchases, and more so you can get all the important details.

More tools to help you grow your business

Custom business email

Build a polished look with professional email addresses at your domain, like priya@yourcompany or sales@yourcompany.

Personalize your marketing emails with mail merge

Save time while personalizing every email you send. Merge tags work with Google Contacts or from a linked spreadsheet.1

Create custom email templates

Keep your customers informed about upcoming events, offers, and announcements while showcasing your brand’s identity.

Stay safe with the most secure email for business

With AI-powered threat defenses, enterprise-grade security and privacy controls, and Google’s security-by-design cloud infrastructure, Gmail helps keep your data protected, confidential, and compliant.

99.9%

of spam, phishing attempts, and malware are automatically blocked in Gmail.

2x

more malware on average is detected by Gmail than industry standard antivirus products alone.

high or critical common vulnerabilities and exposures (CVEs) over the last 5 years.2

Keeping our citizens' data safe is paramount to our mission, and we chose Gmail primarily because of its security. After replacing a legacy email provider with Gmail, our users noticed a meaningful decrease in spam, phishing and malware, helping us reduce our cyber security risks. We also freed up our IT team's valuable time and budget to invest in other areas since we no longer need a separate email security solution.

All your communication in one app

Start meetings in Google Meet, find times to meet in Google Calendar, add to-dos in Tasks, and start conversations in Google Chat without ever having to leave Gmail.

Access your inbox anytime, anywhere

Gmail is available on your computer, phone, watch or tablet, so you can stay connected when it matters most. Count on Google’s secure, resilient global infrastructure to keep the lights on all day and night.

Choose the plan that’s right for you

No cost

Business Standard

Pooled storage

15GB per user

2TB per user*

Premium business tools

Custom domain, meeting recording, appointment scheduling

Enhanced security

Default encryption

Default encryption, plus client-side encryption on selected plans

Personalized support

24/7 support

Gemini (Generative AI)

Gemini add-on available for purchase with a Google One Premium plan

Gemini for Workspace add-on available for purchase with an existing Workspace plan

No cost

  • 15GB pooled storage per user

  • Default security encryption

  • Gemini add-on available for purchase with a Google One Premium plan

Business Standard

  • 2TB pooled storage per user*

  • Custom domain, meeting recording, appointment scheduling

  • Default security encryption, plus client-side encryption on select plans

  • 24/7 support

  • Gemini for Workspace add-on available for purchase with an existing Workspace plan

*Google Workspace provides flexible pooled storage per user that is shared across the organization. Visit our Help Center to learn more about getting additional storage for your organization.

Curious about Gmail?

Take a look at our FAQs to learn more.

  • Check our comparison chart here.

  • Yes. A user can have multiple email addresses by creating email aliases. You can add up to 30 email aliases for each user.

  • Yes, you can import emails from legacy environments such as Microsoft®, IBM® Notes®, and other systems. To learn more about migrating to Google Workspace, see Migrate your organization’s data to Google Workspace.

  • Gemini for Workspace is the AI-powered assistant from Google, built right into Gmail, Docs, Sheets, and more, with enterprise-grade security and privacy. Upgrade your existing Google Workspace plan. Learn more.

    Email trusted by billions

    1 Mail merge supports up to 1,500 recipients from a linked spreadsheet.

    2 CVEdetails.com (range 2/2019-2/2024)

    What is the difference between Gmail for my personal use vs for work or my business? ›

    While free Gmail is designed for personal users, Google Workspace is specifically designed for business use, with business Gmail and team collaboration capabilities. As free Gmail is designed for personal use, it does not have team management capabilities, and file sharing is limited to individuals.

    Can you use personal Gmail with Google Workspace? ›

    Yes, you can use a personal Gmail account for business.

    Does Google Workspace have secure email? ›

    Google Workspace Client-side encryption (CSE) also lets users send and receive encrypted S/MIME messages. But with CSE, private keys are managed by an external key service for increased privacy and data protection. Learn more about CSE.

    Should I use Google Workspace for business email? ›

    In summation, both Gmail and Google Workspace have their pros and cons. It really depends on what you need in order to make a decision about which service is best for you. If you are looking for an email service with a lot of features, administrative controls, and storage space, then Workspace is the better option.

    Should I use personal email or business email? ›

    Ultimately, using a personal email account for business purposes can be off-putting to potential partners and customers, so you'll need a business email address if you want to communicate with others on behalf of your business.

    How to tell if a Gmail account is personal or business? ›

    If you have a paid Google Workspace Business account, the account is managed through a central Administrator dashboard and your email address probably ends with your domain name, rather than @gmail.com. To see if you have a business account, go to admin.google.com and log in.

    What is the difference between Gmail and Google Workspace email? ›

    Gmail users have full administrative control over their email and Google Account login credentials. Google Workspace grants you administrative control — including the ability to create, edit and delete accounts — over all Gmail addresses created using Google Workspace.

    What is the difference between Google Drive for business and personal? ›

    What's different about the business version of Drive? The business version of Drive gives you more storage, stronger support, and shared drives for your team. Learn more about the various options available on the plans and pricing page .

    Can I convert personal Gmail to business? ›

    Can you convert Gmail personal to business? No. But you can migrate all your emails from your Gmail account to a new Google business email.

    What email does Google Workspace use? ›

    When you sign up for a Google Workspace account, you can purchase a new domain or use one you already have. With a domain name, you and your team can use a variety of Google Workspace services, including: Gmail.

    Can my boss read my emails Google Workspace? ›

    But the fear that many people have is “while I'm working in a business, can the boss see into my inbox?” Unless you've given someone your password, or you haven't changed it, since it was issued to you, there's no way for someone to get access to your account. Unless, of course, you've specifically granted them access.

    How do I make my Google Workspace email confidential? ›

    Sign in using your administrator account (does not end in @gmail.com). User settings. In User settings, scroll to Confidential mode. Uncheck or check the Enable confidential mode box.

    What are the disadvantages of using Google Workspace? ›

    What are the potential downsides of using Google Workspace? Potential downsides include dependence on internet connectivity, limited offline functionality, data privacy concerns, a learning curve for new users, and some integration challenges with non-Google products.

    What is the difference between personal and business Gmail? ›

    Personal Gmail is the free email account commonly used for everyday communication. On the other hand, Gmail for Business is specifically designed for professionals and organizations, offering additional features and functionalities tailored to meet business needs. It is also a great option for student email accounts.

    Is it OK to use a Gmail account for business? ›

    Can I use my personal Gmail account for business? Yes, you can use a personal Gmail account for business. However, there are several benefits to using a business email address. Learn more .

    Can I switch my Gmail from personal to business? ›

    If you want to change your personal Gmail to a business Gmail and you purchased your domain when you signed up for Google Workspace, you can follow the steps below to connect your domain name to your website. Go to Google Workspace and select Subscription. Now, enter the domain name and select the email address.

    What are the different types of Gmail accounts? ›

    Google supports two types of user accounts, managed user accounts and consumer user accounts. Managed user accounts are under the full control of a Cloud Identity or Google Workspace administrator. In contrast, consumer accounts are fully owned and managed by the people who created them.

