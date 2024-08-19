Gmail: Private & Secure Email for Personal or Business | Google Workspace (2024)

AI-powered, secure, and easy to use email trusted by billions of people and businesses.

Gemini in Gmail

Gemini in Gmail

See how Gemini for Workspace can be your productivity partner and help save time managing your inbox at your desk or on the go.

AI embedded help, when you need it the most

Smart Reply and Smart Compose

Used over 180 billion times a year, see how Gmail can suggest responses or fill in the blanks of your sentence to save you time.

Don’t miss emails with Nudges

Get peace of mind with automatic reminders to respond or follow up on emails.

Important info at a glance

Gmail helps surface trip details, reservations, purchases, and more so you can get all the important details.

More tools to help you grow your business

Custom business email

Build a polished look with professional email addresses at your domain, like priya@yourcompany or sales@yourcompany.

Personalize your marketing emails with mail merge

Save time while personalizing every email you send. Merge tags work with Google Contacts or from a linked spreadsheet.1

Create custom email templates

Keep your customers informed about upcoming events, offers, and announcements while showcasing your brand’s identity.

Stay safe with the most secure email for business

With AI-powered threat defenses, enterprise-grade security and privacy controls, and Google’s security-by-design cloud infrastructure, Gmail helps keep your data protected, confidential, and compliant.

99.9%

of spam, phishing attempts, and malware are automatically blocked in Gmail.

2x

more malware on average is detected by Gmail than industry standard antivirus products alone.

high or critical common vulnerabilities and exposures (CVEs) over the last 5 years.2

99.9%

of spam, phishing attempts, and malware are automatically blocked in Gmail.

2x

more malware on average is detected by Gmail than industry standard antivirus products alone.

high or critical common vulnerabilities and exposures (CVEs) over the last 5 years.2

Keeping our citizens' data safe is paramount to our mission, and we chose Gmail primarily because of its security. After replacing a legacy email provider with Gmail, our users noticed a meaningful decrease in spam, phishing and malware, helping us reduce our cyber security risks. We also freed up our IT team's valuable time and budget to invest in other areas since we no longer need a separate email security solution.

All your communication in one app

Start meetings in Google Meet, find times to meet in Google Calendar, add to-dos in Tasks, and start conversations in Google Chat without ever having to leave Gmail.

Access your inbox anytime, anywhere

Gmail is available on your computer, phone, watch or tablet, so you can stay connected when it matters most. Count on Google’s secure, resilient global infrastructure to keep the lights on all day and night.

Choose the plan that’s right for you

No cost

Business Standard

Pooled storage

15GB per user

2TB per user*

Premium business tools

Custom domain, meeting recording, appointment scheduling

Enhanced security

Default encryption

Default encryption, plus client-side encryption on selected plans

Personalized support

24/7 support

Gemini (Generative AI)

Gemini add-on available for purchase with a Google One Premium plan

Gemini for Workspace add-on available for purchase with an existing Workspace plan

No cost

  • 15GB pooled storage per user

  • Default security encryption

  • Gemini add-on available for purchase with a Google One Premium plan

Business Standard

  • 2TB pooled storage per user*

  • Custom domain, meeting recording, appointment scheduling

  • Default security encryption, plus client-side encryption on select plans

  • 24/7 support

  • Gemini for Workspace add-on available for purchase with an existing Workspace plan

*Google Workspace provides flexible pooled storage per user that is shared across the organization. Visit our Help Center to learn more about getting additional storage for your organization.

Curious about Gmail?

Take a look at our FAQs to learn more.

  • Check our comparison chart here.

  • Yes. A user can have multiple email addresses by creating email aliases. You can add up to 30 email aliases for each user.

  • Yes, you can import emails from legacy environments such as Microsoft®, IBM® Notes®, and other systems. To learn more about migrating to Google Workspace, see Migrate your organization’s data to Google Workspace.

  • Gemini for Workspace is the AI-powered assistant from Google, built right into Gmail, Docs, Sheets, and more, with enterprise-grade security and privacy. Upgrade your existing Google Workspace plan. Learn more.

    Email trusted by billions

    1 Mail merge supports up to 1,500 recipients from a linked spreadsheet.

    2 CVEdetails.com (range 2/2019-2/2024)

