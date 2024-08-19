Gmail: Private & Secure Email for Personal or Business | Google Workspace (2024)

AI-powered, secure, and easy to use email trusted by billions of people and businesses.
AI embedded help, when you need it the most
Smart Reply and Smart Compose
Used over 180 billion times a year, see how Gmail can suggest responses or fill in the blanks of your sentence to save you time.
Don’t miss emails with Nudges
Get peace of mind with automatic reminders to respond or follow up on emails.
Important info at a glance
Gmail helps surface trip details, reservations, purchases, and more so you can get all the important details.
More tools to help you grow your business
Custom business email
Build a polished look with professional email addresses at your domain, like priya@yourcompany or sales@yourcompany.
Personalize your marketing emails with mail merge
Save time while personalizing every email you send. Merge tags work with Google Contacts or from a linked spreadsheet.1
Create custom email templates
Keep your customers informed about upcoming events, offers, and announcements while showcasing your brand’s identity.
Stay safe with the most secure email for business
With AI-powered threat defenses, enterprise-grade security and privacy controls, and Google’s security-by-design cloud infrastructure, Gmail helps keep your data protected, confidential, and compliant.
99.9%
of spam, phishing attempts, and malware are automatically blocked in Gmail.
2x
more malware on average is detected by Gmail than industry standard antivirus products alone.
high or critical common vulnerabilities and exposures (CVEs) over the last 5 years.2
All your communication in one app
Start meetings in
Access your inbox anytime, anywhere
Gmail is available on your computer, phone, watch or tablet, so you can stay connected when it matters most. Count on Google’s secure, resilient global infrastructure to keep the lights on all day and night.
Choose the plan that’s right for you
No cost
Recommended
Business Standard
Pooled storage
15GB per user
2TB per user*
Premium business tools
Custom domain, meeting recording, appointment scheduling
Enhanced security
Default encryption
Default encryption, plus client-side encryption on selected plans
Personalized support
24/7 support
Gemini (Generative AI)
No cost
15GB pooled storage per user
Default security encryption
Gemini add-onavailable for purchase with a Google One Premium plan
Business Standard
2TB pooled storage per user*
Custom domain, meeting recording, appointment scheduling
Default security encryption, plus client-side encryption on select plans
24/7 support
Gemini for Workspace add-onavailable for purchase with an existing Workspace plan
*Google Workspace provides flexible pooled storage per user that is shared across the organization. Visit our Help Center to learn more about getting additional storage for your organization.
Curious about Gmail?
Take a look at our FAQs to learn more.
Yes. A user can have multiple email addresses by creating email aliases. You can add up to 30 email aliases for each user.
Yes, you can import emails from legacy environments such as Microsoft®, IBM® Notes®, and other systems. To learn more about migrating to Google Workspace, see
Gemini for Workspace is the AI-powered assistant from Google, built right into Gmail, Docs, Sheets, and more, with enterprise-grade security and privacy. Upgrade your existing Google Workspace plan.
1 Mail merge supports up to 1,500 recipients from a linked spreadsheet.
2