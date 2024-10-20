Go Math Grade 1 Chapter 4 Answer Key Pdf Subtraction Strategies (2024)

Go Math Grade 1 Chapter 4 Answer Key Pdf: Looking for instant help regarding the Go Math Grade 1 Answer Key Ch 4 Subtraction Strategies? Then, you have come the right way where you can get complete guidance regarding the First Grade Go Math Answer Key Chapter 4 Subtraction Strategies. Solving the Questions from HMH Go Math Grade 1 Answer Key Subtraction Strategies on a regular basis you can get better scores in exams. Download the Topicwise Go Math 1st Grade Ch 4 Solutions available for free via quick links available and kick start your preparation.

Subtraction Strategies Go Math Grade 1 Chapter 4 Answer Key Pdf

Enhance your subject knowledge using the HMH Go Math Grade 1 Answer Key Ch 4 Subtraction Strategies. Go Math First Grade Ch 4 Answer Key inculcates deep level thinking and helps you to think, explore and grow conceptual knowledge. The Go Math First Grade Ch 4 Answers provided are aligned as per the Go Math Grade 1 Textbooks and meets the Common Core Curriculum. HMH Go Math Grade 1 Subtraction Strategies Answer Key has questions from Lessons, Chapter Tests, Review Tests, Assessments, Homework & Practice, etc.

Subtraction Strategies

Subtraction Strategies Show What You Know – Page 208

Subtraction Strategies Vocabulary Builder – Page 209

Subtraction Strategies Game: Under the Sea – Page 210

Subtraction Strategies Vocabulary Game – Page(210A-210B)

Lesson: 1 Count Back

Lesson 4.1 Count Back – Page(211-216)



Lesson: 2 Think Addition to Subtract

Lesson 4.2 Think Addition to Subtract – Page(217-222)



Lesson: 3 Use Think Addition to Subtract

Lesson 4.3 Use Think Addition to Subtract – Page(223-228)



Mid-Chapter Checkpoint

Subtraction Strategies Mid-Chapter Checkpoint – Page 226

Lesson: 4 Use 10 to Subtract

Lesson 4.4 Use 10 to Subtract – Page(229-234)



Lesson: 5 Break Apart to Subtract

Lesson 4.5 Break Apart to Subtract – Page(235-240)



Lesson: 6 Problem Solving • Use Subtraction Strategies

Lesson 4.6 Problem Solving • Use Subtraction Strategies – Page(241-246)



Subtraction Strategies Chapter 4 Review/Test – Page(247-250)

Curious George

Six little chicks are on the fence. Two chicks hop away. How many are there now?



Subtraction Strategies Show What You Know

Model Subtraction

Use to show each number. Take away. Write how many are left.

Question 1.



Answer:

There are 5 linking cubes. We have to take away 2 linking cubes from them.

5 – 2 = 3

3 linking cubes are left.

Question 2.



Answer:

There are 3 linking cubes. We have to take away 1 linking cubes from them.

3 – 1 = 2

2 linking cubes are left.

Use Symbols to Subtract

Use the picture. Write the subtraction sentence.

Question 3.



Answer:



There are 6 stars in the above picture.

We have to remove 2 stars from 6.

6 – 2 = 4

Question 4.



Answer:



Explanation:

There are 4 balls.

Among them we have to take away 1

So, the answer will be 4 – 1 = 3

Subtract All or Zero

Write how many are left.

Question 5.



Answer:



There are 3 birds on the tree. We have to take away 0 among the three.

Any number minus 0 will be the same number.

3 – 0 = 3

Question 6.



Answer: 0

Explanation:

4 birds are flying from the tree.

We have to subtract 4 from them.

4 – 4 = 0

Subtraction Strategies Vocabulary Builder

Visualize It

Complete the chart.

Mark each row with a



Understand Vocabulary

Complete the sentences with review words.

Question 1.

3 is the ___ for 5 – 2 = 3.

Answer: 3 is the difference for 5 – 2 = 3

Question 2.

7 – 4 = 3 is a __.

Answer: 7 – 4 = 3 is a subtraction sentence.

Question 3.

You __ to solve 5 – 1.

Answer: You subtract to solve 5 – 1.

Question 4.

You can __ 2 from 6

Answer: You can take away 2 from 6

Subtraction Strategies Game: Under the Sea

Materials



Play with a partner. Take turns.

1. Put your on START.

2. Spin the Move that number of spaces.

3. Spin again. Subtract that number from the number on the game board space.

4. Use to check your answer. If you are not correct, lose a turn.

5. The first player to get to END wins.



Subtraction Strategies Vocabulary Game

Picture It

Materials

timer

How to Play

Play with two other players.

1. Choose a secret word from the Word Box. Do not tell the other players.

2. Set the timer.

3. Draw pictures to show clues for the secret word.

4. The first player to guess the word before time runs out gets 1 point.

5. Take turns.

6. The first player to score 5 points wins.



The Write Way

Reflect

Choose one idea. Draw and write about it.

• Write sentences that use two of these math words.

subtract difference count back subtraction sentence

• MiWon needs to solve this problem:

11 – 7 = _____

Tell about two ways MiWon could solve it.



Answer: 11 – 7 = 4

Lesson 4.1 Count Back

Essential Question

How can you count back 1, 2, or 3?

Listen and Draw

Start at 9. Count back to find the difference.



Answer:



Count back 1 from 9 the difference is 8.

Count back 2 from 9 the difference is 7.

Count back 3 from 9 the difference is 6.

Math Talk

MATHEMATICAL PRACTICES

Reasoning Why do you count backward to find the difference?

Model and Draw

You can count back to subtract.



Share and Show MATH BOARD

Use

Count back 1, 2, or 3 to subtract.

Write the difference.

Question 1.

5 – 1 = __

Answer: 4

Count back 1 from 5 the difference is 4.



Go Math Grade 1 Chapter 4 Pdf Subtraction Strategies Question 2.

__ = 5 – 2

Answer: 3

Count back 2 from 5 the difference is 3.



Question 3.

6 – 1 = __

Answer: 5

Count back 1 from 6 the difference is 5.



Question 4.

__ = 6 – 3

Answer: 3

Count back 3 from 6 the difference is 3.



Question 5.

7 – 2 = __

Answer: 5

Count back 2 from 7 the difference is 5.

7 – 2 = 5



Question 6.

__ = 7 – 3

Answer: 4

Count back 3 from 7 the difference is 4.



Question 7.

10 – 1 = _

Answer: 9

Count back 1 from 10 the difference is 9.



Question 8.

__ = 10 – 2

Answer: 8

Count back 2 from 10 the difference is 8.



Question 9.

12 – 3 = __

Answer: 9

Count back 3 from 12 the difference is 9.



Question 10.

__ = 8 – 2

Answer: 6

Count back 2 from 8 the difference is 6.



Question 9.

12 – 3 = __

Answer: 9

Count back 3 from 12 the difference is 9.



Question 10.

__ = 8 – 2

Answer:

Count back 2 from 8 the difference is 6.



Question 11.

4 – 3 = __

Answer:

Count back 3 from 4 the difference is 1.



Question 12.

__ = 9 – 1

Answer:

Count back 1 from 9 the difference is 8.



On Your Own

MATHEMATICAL PRACTICE

Attend to Precision

Count back 1, 2, or 3. Write the difference.



Question 13.

9 – 3 = __

Answer:

Count back 1 from 9 the difference is 8.

Count back 2 from 9 the difference is 7.

Count back 3 from 9 the difference is 6.

So, the difference of 9 – 3 = 6

Question 14.

__ = 5 – 3

Answer:

Count back 1 from 5 the difference is 4.

Count back 2 from 5 the difference is 3.

Count back 3 from 5 the difference is 2.

So, the difference of 5 – 3 = 2

Question 15.

6 – 3 = __

Answer:

Count back 1 from 6 the difference is 5.

Count back 2 from 6 the difference is 4.

Count back 3 from 6 the difference is 3.

So, the difference of 6 – 3 = 3

Question 16.

7 – 2 = __

Answer:

Count back 1 from 7 the difference is 6.

Count back 2 from 7 the difference is 5.

So, the difference of 7 – 2 = 5

Question 17.

__ = 10 – 1

Answer:

Count back 1 from 10 the difference is 9.

So, the difference of 10 -1 = 9

Question 18.

8 – 1 = __

Answer:

Count back 1 from 8 the difference is 7.

So, the difference of 8 -1 = 7

Question 19.

5 – 2 = __

Answer:

Count back 2 from 5 the difference is 3.

So, the difference of 5 -2 = 3

Question 20.

__ = 8 – 3

Answer:

Count back 1 from 8 the difference is 7.

Count back 2 from 8 the difference is 6.

Count back 3 from 8 the difference is 5.

So, the difference of 8 – 3 = 5

Question 21.

11 – 3 = __

Answer:

Count back 1 from 11 the difference is 10.

Count back 2 from 11 the difference is 9.

Count back 3 from 11 the difference is 8.

So, the difference of 11 – 3 = 8

Question 22.

THINK SMARTER

Jaime has 6 carrots on her plate. She eats 2 carrots. How many carrots are on her plate now?

__ – __ = __ carrots

Answer:

Given,

Jaime has 6 carrots on her plate. She eats 2 carrots.

6 – 2 = 4

Thus there are 4 carrots on her plate now.

Question 23.

GO DEEPER

There are 12 flowers in Sasha’s garden. She picks 3 flowers for her father. Then she picks 2 flowers for her mother. How many flowers are in the garden now?

__ – __ = __

__ – __ = __ flowers

Answer:

Given,

There are 12 flowers in Sasha’s garden.

She picks 3 flowers for her father.

Then she picks 2 flowers for her mother.

11 – 3 = 8

8 – 2 = 6

Thus there are 6 flowers in the garden now.

Question 24.

THINK SMARTER

Alex subtracts 3 from 10. What is a subtraction sentence he could write?



Answer:



Problem Solving • Applications

Write a subtraction sentence to solve.

Question 25.

GO DEEPER Carlos has 11 train cars. He puts 2 train cars on the track. How many train cars are off the track?



__ – __ = __ train cars

Then Carlos puts 1 more train car on the track. How many train cars are off the track now?

__ – __ = __ erasers

Answer:

Given,

Carlos has 11 train cars. He puts 2 train cars on the track.

11 – 2 = 9 train cars

Then Carlos puts 1 more train car on the track.

9 – 1 = 8 erasers

Question 26.

Sofia has 8 erasers. She gives 2 to Ben. How many erasers does Sofia have now?

___ – __ = __ erasers

Answer:

Given,

Sofia has 8 erasers. She gives 2 to Ben

8 – 2 = 6 erasers

Thus, Sofia has 6 erasers

Question 27.

THINK SMARTER

Write the number that is 1 less.

9 – 1 =

Answer:

The number that is 1 less than 9 is 8.

9 – 1 = 8

TAKE HOME ACTIVITY

• Have your child show how to use the count-back strategy to find the difference for 7 − 2. Repeat with other problems to count back 1, 2, or 3 from 12 or less.

Count Back Homework & Practice 4.1

Count back 1, 2, or 3. Write the difference.

Question 1.

___ 7 – 3

Answer:

Count back 1 from 7 the difference is 6.

Count back 2 from 7 the difference is 5.

Count back 3 from 7 the difference is 4.

So, the difference of 7 – 3 = 4

Question 2.

8 – 3 = ___

Answer:

Count back 1 from 8 the difference is 7.

Count back 2 from 8 the difference is 6.

Count back 3 from 8 the difference is 5.

So, the difference of 8 – 3 = 5

Question 3.

4 – 3 = ___

Answer:

Count back 1 from 4 the difference is 3.

Count back 2 from 4 the difference is 2.

Count back 3 from 4 the difference is 1.

So, the difference of 4 – 3 = 1

Go Math Grade 1 Lesson 1 Homework 4.4 Question 4.

__ = 9 – 1

Answer:

Count back 1 from 9 the difference is 8.

So, the difference of 9 – 1 = 8

Question 5.

__ = 7 – 1

Answer:

Count back 1 from 7 the difference is 6.

So, the difference of 7 – 1 = 6

Question 6.

__ = 6 – 2

Answer:

Count back 1 from 6 the difference is 5.

Count back 2 from 6 the difference is 4.

So, the difference of 6 – 2 = 4

Question 7.

6 – 1 = __

Answer:

Count back 1 from 6 the difference is 5.

So, the difference of 6 – 1 = 5

Question 8.

5 – 3 = ___

Answer:

Count back 1 from 5 the difference is 4.

Count back 2 from 5 the difference is 3.

Count back 3 from 5 the difference is 2.

So, the difference of 5 – 3 = 2

Question 9.

__ = 11 – 3

Answer:

Count back 1 from 11 the difference is 10.

Count back 2 from 11 the difference is 9.

Count back 3 from 11 the difference is 8.

So, the difference of 11 – 3 = 8

Question 10.

5 – 2 = __

Answer:

Count back 1 from 5 the difference is 4.

Count back 2 from 5 the difference is 3.

So, the difference of 5 – 2 = 3

Question 11.

10 – 2 = __

Answer:

Count back 1 from 10 the difference is 9.

Count back 2 from 10 the difference is 8.

So, the difference of 10 – 2 = 8

Question 12.

__ = 10 – 3

Answer:

Count back 1 from 10 the difference is 9.

Count back 2 from 10 the difference is 8.

Count back 3 from 10 the difference is 7.

So, the difference of 10 – 3 = 7

Question 13.

__ = 9 – 3

Answer:

Count back 1 from 9 the difference is 8.

Count back 2 from 9 the difference is 7.

Count back 3 from 9 the difference is 6.

So, the difference of 9 – 3 = 6

Question 14.

4 – 2 = __

Answer:

Count back 1 from 4 the difference is 3.

Count back 2 from 4 the difference is 2.

So, the difference of 4 – 2 = 2

Question 15.

__ = 7 – 2

Answer:

Count back 1 from 7 the difference is 6.

Count back 2 from 7 the difference is 5.

So, the difference of 7 – 2 = 5

Problem Solving

Write a subtraction sentence to solve.

Question 16.

Tina has 12 pencils. She gives away 3 pencils. How many pencils are left?

__ – ___ = __

__ pencils

Answer:

Given,

Tina has 12 pencils. She gives away 3 pencils.

12 – 3 = 9 pencils

9 pencils are left.

Question 17.

WRITE Math

Use pictures or words to explain how you can solve 7 – 3 by counting back.



Answer:

Count back 3 from 7 the difference is 4.



Lesson Check

Question 1.

Count back 3. What is the difference? Write the number.

__ = 10 – 3

Answer:

Count back 1 from 10 the difference is 9.

Count back 2 from 10 the difference is 8.

Count back 3 from 10 the difference is 7.

So, the difference of 10 – 3 = 7

Question 2.

Count back 2. What is the difference? Write the number.

7 – 2 = __

Answer:

Count back 1 from 7 the difference is 6.

Count back 2 from 7 the difference is 5.

So, the difference of 7 – 2 = 5

Spiral Review

Question 3.

Write a doubles fact to solve. Kai has 14 marbles. Some are blue and some are yellow. The number of blue marbles is the same as the number of yellow marbles.

__ = __ + __

Answer:

Given,

7 + 7 = 14

7 blue marbles and 7 yellow marbles.

Go Math Grade 1 Chapter 4 Test Answers Question 4.

Draw a picture to find the sum. Write the number sentence. There are 4 big dogs and 3 small dogs. How many dogs are there?

__ + __ = __

Answer:

Given,

There are 4 big dogs and 3 small dogs.

4 + 3 = 7 dogs

Lesson 4.2 Think Addition to Subtract

Essential Question

How can you use an addition fact to find the answer to a subtraction fact?

Listen and Draw

Use to model the problem. Draw to show your work.

5 + __ = 12

12 – 5 = __

Answer: 7

Math Talk

MATHEMATICAL PRACTICES

Look for Structure Explain how 5 + 7 = 12 can help you find 12 − 5.

Model and Draw

What is 9 − 4?



Share and Show MATH BOARD

Use to add and to subtract.

Question 1.

What is 8 − 6?



Answer:



Go Math Chapter 4 Test Answer Key Lesson 2 Homework 4.2 Question 2.

What is 8 − 4?



Answer:



Question 3.

What is 10 − 4?



Answer:



Question 4.

What is 12 − 6?



Answer:



On Your Own

MATHEMATICAL PRACTICE

Model Mathematics

Use to add and to subtract.

Question 5.



Answer:



Question 6.



Answer:



Question 7.



Answer:



Question 8.

THINK SMARTER

Carol can use an addition sentence to write a subtraction sentence. Write a subtraction sentence she can solve using 6 + 8 = 14.





Answer:



Question 9.

Write an addition sentence Carol can use to help her solve 13 − 9.



Answer:



Problem Solving • Applications

Write a number sentence to solve.

Question 10.

There are 14 cats. 7 are black. The rest are yellow. How many yellow cats are there?



___ yellow cats

Answer:

Given,

There are 14 cats. 7 are black. The rest are yellow.

14 – 7 = 7



Question 11.

I had some pencils. I gave 4 pencils away. Now I have 2 pencils. How many pencils did I start with?



__ pencils

Answer:

Given,

I had some pencils. I gave 4 pencils away. Now I have 2 pencils.

4 – 2 = 2



Question 12.

GO DEEPER

Sarah has 8 fewer flowers than Ann. Ann has 16 flowers. How many flowers does Sarah have?



Answer:

Given,

Sarah has 8 fewer flowers than Ann. Ann has 16 flowers.



Sarah has 8 flowers.

Question 13.

THINK SMARTER

Look at the facts.

Write the missing number in each fact



Answer:



The missing number is 7.

TAKE HOME ACTIVITY

• Write 5 + 4 = and ask your child to write the sum. Have him or her explain how to use 5 + 4 = 9 to solve __ – 4 = 5 and then write the answer.

Answer:

5 + 4 = 9

9 – 4 = 5

The missing number in the subtraction sentence is 9.

Think Addition to Subtract Homework & Practice 4.2

Use to add and to subtract.

Question 1.



Answer:



Question 2.



Answer:



Question 3.



Answer:



Problem Solving

Question 4.

Write a number sentence to solve. I have 18 pieces of fruit. 9 are apples. The rest are oranges. How many are oranges



__ oranges

Answer:

Given,

I have 18 pieces of fruit. 9 are apples. The rest are oranges.

9 + 9 = 18



There are 9 oranges.

Question 5.

WRITE Math

Use pictures or words to explain how you can use 2 + __ = 7 to solve 7 – 2 = __



Answer:

2 + _ = 7

2 + x = 7

x = 7 – 2

x = 5

7 – 2 = 5

Lesson Check

Question 1.

Use the sum of 7 + 9 to solve 16 − 9.

7 + 9 = __ 16 – 9 = __

Answer:

7 + 9 = 16

16 – 9 = 7

Thus the missing number is 16 and 7

Question 2.

What is the missing number?



Answer:



The missing number is 9.

Spiral Review

Question 3.

Use to model the 3 addends. Write the sum.

4 + 4 + 6 = __

Answer: 14

Question 4.

Draw a picture to show your work. Write the number. There are 5 birds. 3 birds fly away. How many birds are there now?

__ birds

Answer:

Given,

There are 5 birds. 3 birds fly away.

5 – 3 = 2

There are 2 birds now.

Lesson 4.3 Use Think Addition to Subtract

Essential Question

How can you use addition to help you find the answer to a subtraction fact?

Listen and Draw

Use . Draw to show your work. Write the number sentences.



Model and Draw

An addition fact can help you subtract.

What is 8 − 6?



Answer:



Share and Show MATH BOARD

Think of an addition fact to help you subtract

Go Math Grade 1 Chapter 4 Lesson 3 Homework 4.2 Question 1.

What is 9 − 6?



Answer:



The missing number is 3.

Question 2.

What is 11 − 5?



Answer:



Question 3.

What is 10 − 8?



Answer:



Question 4.

What is 7 − 4?



Answer:

On Your Own

MATHEMATICAL PRACTICE

Analyze

Think of an addition fact to help you subtract.

Question 5.



Answer:



Question 6.



Answer:



Question 7.



Answer:



Question 8.



Answer:



Question 9.



Answer:



Question 10.



Answer:



Go Math 1st Grade Pdf Lesson 3 Homework 4.2 Answer Key Question 11.



Answer:



Question 12.



Answer:



Question 13.



Answer:



Question 14.



Answer:



Question 15.



Answer:



Question 16.



Answer:



Question 17.

THINK SMARTER

Emil has 13 pencils in a cup. He takes some pencils out. There are 6 pencils left in the cup. How many pencils does he take out?

What additional facts can you use to solve this problem?

__ + __ = ___

So, Emil takes out __ pencils.



Answer:

Given,

Emil has 13 pencils in a cup. He takes some pencils out. There are 6 pencils left in the cup.

13 – 6 = 7

So, Emil takes out 7 pencils.

TAKE HOME ACTIVITY

• Ask your child to explain how the addition fact 8 + 6 = 14 can help him or her to find 14 − 6.

Use Think Addition to Subtract Homework & Practice 4.3

Think of an addition fact to help you subtract.

Question 1.



Answer:



Question 2.



Answer:



Question 3.



Answer:



Question 4.



Answer:



Question 5.



Answer:



Question 6.



Answer:



Question 7.



Answer:



Problem Solving

Question 8.

Solve. Draw or write to show your work. I have 15 stamps. Some are old. 6 are new. How many stamps are old?

__ stamps

Answer:

Given,

I have 15 stamps. Some are old. 6 are new

15 – 6 = 9 stamps

Question 9.

WRITE Math

Use pictures or words to explain how you can use addition to solve 14 – 9.



Answer: 5

Lesson Check

Question 1.

Use 9 + __ = 13 to find the difference.



Answer:

By using the addition sentence we have to find the difference of 13 and 9.

9 + _ = 13

Let the missing number be x

9 + x = 13

x = 13 – 9

x = 4

Now find the difference of 13 and 9.

13 – 9 = 4

Thus the missing number is 4.

Question 2.

Use 8 + __ = 11 to find the difference.



Answer:



The missing number is 3.

Spiral Review

Question 3.

Add. Write the doubles fact you used to solve the problem.

4 + 5 = __



Answer:



Question 4.

Circle the greater addend. Count on to find the sum.

7 + 2 = __

Answer:



Subtraction Strategies Mid-Chapter Checkpoint

Concepts and Skills

Count back 1, 2, or 3 to subtract. Write the difference.

Question 1.

7 – 1 = __

Answer:

Count back 1 from 7 the difference is 6.

So, the difference of 7 – 1 = 6

Question 2.

__ = 7 – 2

Answer:

Count back 1 from 7 the difference is 6.

Count back 2 from 7 the difference is 5.

So, the difference of 7 – 2 = 5

Question 3.

12 – 3 = __

Answer:

Count back 1 from 12 the difference is 11.

Count back 2 from 12 the difference is 10.

Count back 3 from 12 the difference is 9.

So, the difference of 12 – 3 = 9

Question 4.

9 – 3 = __

Answer:

Count back 1 from 9 the difference is 8.

Count back 2 from 9 the difference is 7.

Count back 3 from 9 the difference is 6.

So, the difference of 9 – 3 = 6

Question 5.

6 – 2 = __

Answer:

Count back 1 from 6 the difference is 5.

Count back 2 from 6 the difference is 4.

So, the difference of 6 – 2 = 4

Question 6.

8 – 3 = __

Answer:

Count back 1 from 8 the difference is 7.

Count back 2 from 8 the difference is 6.

Count back 3 from 8 the difference is 5.

So, the difference of 8 – 3 = 5

Question 7.

__ = 11 – 3

Answer:

Count back 1 from 11 the difference is 10.

Count back 2 from 11 the difference is 9.

Count back 3 from 11 the difference is 8.

So, the difference of 11 – 3 = 8

Question 8.

5 – 2 = __

Answer:

Count back 1 from 5 the difference is 4.

Count back 2 from 5 the difference is 3.

So, the difference of 5 – 2 = 3

Use to add and to subtract.

Question 9.



Answer:

Question 10.



Answer:

Question 11.

THINK SMARTER

Write a subtraction sentence you can solve by using 3 + 9 = 12.

__ – __ = ___

Answer:

Lesson 4.4 Use 10 to Subtract

Essential Question

How can you make a ten to help you subtract?

Listen and Draw

Use to show the problem. Draw to show your work.



Math Talk

MATHEMATICAL PRACTICES

Represent How can your drawing help you solve 15 – 9?

Model and Draw

You can make a ten to help you subtract.



Share and Show MATH BOARD

Use and ten frames. Make a ten to subtract. Draw to show your work.

Question 1.

12 – 8 = ?



12 – 8 = __

Answer:



There are 12 circles out of which 8 are red and 4 are yellow circle.

Now subtract 8 from 12 we get

12 – 8 = 4

Go Math 1st Grade Lesson 4 Homework 4.2 Answer Key Question 2.

11 – 9 = ?



11 – 9 = __

Answer:



There are 9 red circles

We have to find the difference of 11 and 9

11 – 9 = 2

The answer is 2.

On Your Own

MATHEMATICAL PRACTICE

Use a Concrete Model

Use and ten frames. Make a ten to subtract. Draw to show your work.

Question 3.

14 – 9 = ?



14 – 9 = __

Answer:



Given red balls = 9

To subtract 14 and 9 we have to add 5 yellow balls

14 – 9 = 5

Question 4.

11 – 8 = ?



11 – 8 = __

Answer:

There are 8 red balls.

To find the difference between 11 and 8 we have to add 3 yellow balls in the above picture.



11 – 8 = 3

Solve. Use the ten frames to make a ten to help you subtract.

1st Grade Go Math Lesson 4 Homework 4.5 Answer Key Question 5.

There are 14 flowers in the garden. 9 are red. The rest are yellow. How many flowers are yellow?

— yellow flowers



Answer:

Given,

There are 14 flowers in the garden. 9 are red.



14 – 9 = 5

Thus 5 are yellow flowers.

Problem Solving • Applications

Solve. Use the ten frames to make a ten to help you subtract.

Question 6.

GO DEEPER

Mia has 18 beads. 9 are red and the rest are yellow. How many beads are yellow?



__ yellow beads

Answer:

Given,

Mia has 18 beads. 9 are red and the rest are yellow.



18 – 9 = 9 yellow beads

Thus 9 beads are yellow.

Question 7.

THINK SMARTER

John had some stickers. He gave 9 to April. Then he had 7. How many stickers did John start with?

__ stickers



Answer:



9 + 7 = 16 stickers

Question 8.

THINK SMARTER

Which shows a way to make a ten to subtract?

17 – 8 = ?



Answer:



The difference of 17 and 8 is 9.

So, option A is the correct answer.

TAKE HOME ACTIVITY

• Ask your child to explain how he or she solved Exercise 6.

Use 10 to Subtract Homework & Practice 4.4

Use and ten frames. Make a ten to subtract. Draw to show your work.

Question 1.

12 – 9 = ?



12 – 9 = __

Answer: 3



There are 9 circles in the box.

To subtract 9 from 12 you have to add 3 more blocks

Thus 12 – 9 = 3

Question 2.

12 – 8 = ?



12 – 8 = __

Answer: 4



There are 8 circles in the box.

To subtract 8 from 12

we have to add 4 more blocks

12 – 8 = 4

Problem Solving

Solve. Use the ten frames to make a ten to help you subtract.

Go Math Chapter 4 Grade 1 Lesson 4 Question 3.

Marta has 15 stickers. 8 are blue and the rest are red. How many stickers are red?



__ stickers

Answer:

Given,

Marta has 15 stickers. 8 are blue and the rest are red.

15 – 8 = 7 stickers



Question 4.

WRITE Math

Draw ten frames and counters to show how to solve 18 – 9 = __.



Answer:



Lesson Check

Question 1.

Look at the model. Write the subtraction sentence that the model shows.



__ – __ = __

Answer:

There are 13 circles in the box.

9 are shaded circles and 4 are non-shaded circles.

13 – 9 = 4

Spiral Review

Question 2.

What number sentence does this model show?



Answer:



The answer is 3.

Question 3.

This ten frame shows 5 + 8. Draw to make ten. Then write the new fact.





Answer:





Lesson 4.5 Break Apart to Subtract

Essential Question

How do you break apart a number to subtract?

Listen and Draw

Use to solve each problem. Draw to show your work.



Math Talk

MATHEMATICAL PRACTICES

Reasoning How do you find out how many markers Tom gave away? Explain.

Model and Draw

Think about ten to find 13 − 4.

Place 13 counters in two ten frames.



Answer:



Share and Show MATH BOARD

Subtract.



Go Math Grade 1 Chapter 4 Lesson 4.2 Answer Key Question 1.

What is 15 − 7?



Answer:



First step is to subtract 5 to make 10.

15 – 5 = 10

Then subtract 2 from 10.

10 – 2 = 8

Thus 15 – 7 = 8

On Your Own

MATHEMATICAL PRACTICE

Reason Quantitatively

Subtract.

Question 2.

GO DEEPER

What is 14 − 6?



Answer:



First subtract 4 from 14 to make 10.

14 – 4 = 10

Now subtract 2 from 10.

10 – 2 = 8

Question 3.

What is 16 − 7?



Answer:



First subtract 6 red circles to make the number 10.

Now subtract 1 from 10.

10 – 1 = 9

Problem Solving • Applications WRITE Math

Use the ten frames.

Write a number sentence to solve.

Question 4.

THINK SMARTER

There are 14 sheep in the herd. 5 sheep run away. How many sheep are left in the herd?



Answer:



First, subtract 4 from 14 to make 10.

14 – 4 = 10

Now subtract 1 from 10.

10 – 1 = 9

Thus 9 sheep are left in the herd.

Question 5.

THINK SMARTER

What subtraction sentence does the model show?



Answer:



TAKE HOME ACTIVITY

• Ask your child to explain how he or she solved Exercise 4.

Break Apart to Subtract Homework & Practice 4.5

Subtract.

Question 1.

What is 13 − 5?



Answer:



First subtract 3 to make 10.

13 – 3 = 10

And then subtract 2 from 10.

10 – 2 = 8

13 – 5 = 8

Problem Solving

Question 2.

There are 17 goats in the barn. 8 goats go outside. How many goats are still in the barn?

Answer:

Given,

There are 17 goats in the barn. 8 goats go outside.



9 goats are still in the barn.

Question 3.

WRITE Math

Draw ten frames and counters to show how you would break apart a number to find 14 – 6.



Answer: 14 – 6 = 8

Lesson Check

Question 1.

Show how to make a ten to find 12 − 4. Write the number sentence.



__ – __ – __ = __

Answer:



First subtract 2 from 12 to make 10.

12 – 2 = 10

Now subtract 2 from 10.

10 – 2 = 8

Spiral Review

Question 2.

Use Color and draw to show a way to take apart 7. Complete the subtraction sentence.



7 – __ = __

Answer:

7 – 0 = 7

Subtraction Strategies 1st Grade Lesson 5 Homework 4.3 Question 3.

Use doubles minus one to solve 8 + 7. Write the number sentence.



Answer:



Lesson 4.6 Problem Solving • Use Subtraction Strategies

Essential Question

How can acting out a problem help you solve the problem?

Kyle had 13 hats. He gave 5 hats to Jake. How many hats does Kyle have now?



Unlock the Problem

What do I need to find?



Kyle has now

What information do I need to use?



Show how to solve the problem.

HOME CONNECTION

• Your child used counters to act out the subtraction story. The graphic organizer helps your child analyze the information given in the problem.

Try Another Problem

Act it out to solve. Draw to show your work.

Question 1.

Heather has 14 crackers. Some crackers are broken. 8 crackers are not broken. How many crackers are broken?







__ crackers are broken.

Answer:



14 – 8 = 6

14 – 6 = 8

Thus 6 crackers are broken.

Share and Show MATH BOARD

MATHEMATICAL PRACTICE

Analyze

Act it out to solve. Draw to show your work.

Question 2.

Phil had some stickers. He lost 7 stickers. Now he has 9 stickers. How many stickers did Phil start with?



Phil started with __ stickers.

Answer:

Given,

Phil had some stickers. He lost 7 stickers. Now he has 9 stickers.

x – 7 = 9

x = 9 + 7

x = 16

16 – 7 = 9

Phil started with 16 stickers.

Go Math Grade 1 Chapter 4 Break Apart to Subtract Lesson 4.5 Question 3.

Hillary has 9 dolls. Abby has 18 dolls. How many fewer dolls does Hillary have than Abby?



Hillary has __ fewer dolls

Answer:

Given,

Hillary has 9 dolls. Abby has 18 dolls.



Hillary has 9 fewer dolls

Question 4.

Josh had 12 seeds. He planted some in the dirt. He has 5 left. How many seeds did he plant in the dirt?



Josh planted __ seeds.

Answer:

Given,

Josh had 12 seeds. He planted some in the dirt. He has 5 left.

12 – 7 = 5

Josh planted 7 seeds.

Question 5.

Cami has 13 apples. Some are green and some are red. She has 8 red apples. How many apples are green?



__ apples are green.

Answer:

Given,

Cami has 13 apples. Some are green and some are red.

She has 8 red apples.

13 – 5 = 8

5 apples are green.

On Your Own WRITE Math

Choose a way to solve. Draw or write to explain.

Question 6.

THINK SMARTER

10 frogs are in the tree. 3 more frogs jump into the tree. Then 4 frogs jump out of the tree. How many frogs are in the tree now?



Answer:

Given,

10 frogs are in the tree. 3 more frogs jump into the tree. Then 4 frogs jump out of the tree.

10 + 3 = 13

13 – 4 = 9 frogs

There are 9 frogs are in the tree now.

Question 7.

There are 9 more turtles in the water than on a log. 13 turtles are in the water. How many turtles are on a log?



__ turtles

Answer:

Given,

There are 9 more turtles in the water than on a log.

13 turtles are in the water.

13 + 9 = 22 turtles are in the water.

So, 0 turtles are on the log.

Question 8.

GO DEEPER

Choose a number to fill in the blank. Solve. 10 dogs are at the park.

__ dogs are brown. The rest have black spots. How many dogs have black spots?



__ dogs

Answer: 3

10 – 3 = 7

Thus 7 dogs have black spots.

Question 9.

THINK SMARTER

Chris has 10 worms. He gives away some of his worms. He has 6 worms left. How many worms did Chris give away?

Chris gave away worms.

Answer:

Given,

Chris has 10 worms.

He gives away some of his worms.

He has 6 worms left.

10 – 6 = 4 worms

Thus Chris gave away 4 worms.

TAKE HOME ACTIVITY

• Tell your child a subtraction story. Ask your child to use small objects to act out the problem to solve it.

Problem Solving • Use Subtraction Strategies Homework & Practice 4.6

Act it out to solve. Draw to show your work.

Question 1.

There are 13 monkeys. 6 are small. The rest are big. How many monkeys are big?

13 – 6 =

__ monkeys are big.

Answer:

Given,

There are 13 monkeys. 6 are small. The rest are big.

13 – 6 = 7

Thus 7 monkeys are big.

Question 2.

Mindy had 13 flowers. She gave some to Sarah. She has 9 left. How many flowers did she give to Sarah?

13 – = 9

Mindy gave __ flowers to Sarah.

Answer:

Given,

Mindy had 13 flowers.

She gave some to Sarah.

She has 9 left.

13 – 4 = 9

Mindy gave 4 flowers to Sarah.

Question 3.

There are 5 more horses in the barn than outside. 12 horses are in the barn. How many horses are outside?

12 – 5 =

__ horses are outside.

Answer:

Given,

There are 5 more horses in the barn than outside. 12 horses are in the barn.

12 – 5 = 7

Thus 7 horses are outside.

Question 4.

WRITE Math

Use pictures or words to explain how you would act out the following problem. Joe has 9 toy cars. Dan has 6 toy cars. How many fewer toy cars does Dan have than Joe?



Answer:

Given,

Joe has 9 toy cars. Dan has 6 toy cars.

9 – 6 = 3

Dan has 3 fewer toy cars than Joe.

Lesson Check

Question 1.

Solve. Complete the number sentence. Jack has 14 oranges. He gives some away. He has 6 left. How many oranges did he give away?

14 – __ = 6

Jack gave away __ oranges.

Answer:

Given,

Jack has 14 oranges. He gives some away. He has 6 left.

14 – 6 = 8

Jack gave away 8 oranges.

Go Math Grade 1 Pdf Lesson 6 Homework 4.2 Question 2.

Solve. Complete the number sentence. 13 pears are in a basket. Some are yellow and some are green. 5 pears are green. How many pears are yellow?

13 − 5 = __

__ pears are yellow.

Answer:

Given,

13 pears are in a basket. Some are yellow and some are green. 5 pears are green.

13 – 5 = 8

8 pears are yellow.

Spiral Review

Question 3.

Draw a picture to solve. Rita has 4 plants. She gets 9 more plants. Then Rita gets 1 more plant. How many plants does she have now?



__ plants.

Answer:

Given,

Rita has 4 plants. She gets 9 more plants. Then Rita gets 1 more plant.



Thus she has 14 plants now.

Question 4.

What is the sum of 10 + 5?

__

Answer: The sum of 10 and 5 is

10 + 5 = 15

Subtraction Strategies Chapter 4 Review/Test

Question 1.

Count back. Write the number that is 2 less.



Answer:



Question 2.

Look at the facts. A number is missing. Which number is missing?



Answer:



The missing number is 5

Question 3.

Write a subtraction sentence you can solve by using 5 + 4 = 9



Answer:



Question 4.

THINK SMARTER

Make a ten to subtract. Draw to show your work. Write the difference.



Answer: 5



12 – 7 = 5

First subtract 2 from 12 to make 10.

12 – 2 = 10

And then subtract 3 from 10.

10 – 5 = 5

Thus 12 – 7 = 5

Go Math First Grade Lesson 4.5 Break Apart to Subtract Question 5.

What subtraction sentence does the model show?



Answer:



First subtract 5 from 15 to make 10.

And then subtract 3 from 10.

15 – 5 – 3 = 15 – 8 = 7

Thus the correct answer is option C.

Question 6.

Lupe has 9 books. She gives some away. She has 7 left. How many books does she give away? Draw or write to explain.

Lupe gives away books.

Answer:

Given,

Lupe has 9 books. She gives some away. She has 7 left.

9 – 7 = 2

It means she gave away 2 books.

Question 7.

Look at the number sentences. What number is missing? Write the number in each box.



Answer:



When we subtract 4 from 13 we get 9

When we add 4 to 9 we get 13.

This means the missing number is 4.

Go Math Grade 1 Chapter 4 Lesson 8 Homework 4.4 Question 8.

means “count back 1.”

means “count back 2.”

means “count back 3.”

Match each picture to a number sentence.



Answer:



Question 9.

Make a 10 to subtract.



Answer:



Question 10.

How does the model show 15 − 6? Choose the numbers that make the number sentences true. Circle numbers in the boxes.



Answer:

First, subtract 5 from 15 to make 10.

15 – 5 = 10

Now subtract 1 from 10.

10 – 1 = 9

Thus 15 – 6 = 9

Go Math Grade 1 Chapter 4 Test Pdf Question 11.

GO DEEPER

Mark has 11 He gives some away. He has 4 left. How many does he give away? Draw a picture to help you subtract.



How is drawing like acting out a problem?



Answer:



Given that,

Mark has 11 He gives some away. He has 4 left.

11 – 4 = 7

Thus Mark has given away 7

Conclusion:

Parents who find it difficult to help their kids complete the homework on time can make use of the Go Math Grade 1 Answer Key Chapter 4 Subtraction Strategies pdf. Hit the above links and start practicing the problems and enhance your math skills.