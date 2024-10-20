Go Math Grade 1 Chapter 4 Answer Key Pdf Subtraction Strategies (2024)

Table of Contents
Subtraction Strategies Go Math Grade 1 Chapter 4 Answer Key Pdf Subtraction Strategies Show What You Know Subtraction Strategies Vocabulary Builder Subtraction Strategies Game: Under the Sea Subtraction Strategies Vocabulary Game Lesson 4.1 Count Back Count Back Homework & Practice 4.1 Lesson 4.2 Think Addition to Subtract Think Addition to Subtract Homework & Practice 4.2 Lesson 4.3 Use Think Addition to Subtract Use Think Addition to Subtract Homework & Practice 4.3 Subtraction Strategies Mid-Chapter Checkpoint Lesson 4.4 Use 10 to Subtract Use 10 to Subtract Homework & Practice 4.4 Lesson 4.5 Break Apart to Subtract Break Apart to Subtract Homework & Practice 4.5 Lesson 4.6 Problem Solving • Use Subtraction Strategies Problem Solving • Use Subtraction Strategies Homework & Practice 4.6 Subtraction Strategies Chapter 4 Review/Test References

Go Math Grade 1 Chapter 4 Answer Key Pdf: Looking for instant help regarding the Go Math Grade 1 Answer Key Ch 4 Subtraction Strategies? Then, you have come the right way where you can get complete guidance regarding the First Grade Go Math Answer Key Chapter 4 Subtraction Strategies. Solving the Questions from HMH Go Math Grade 1 Answer Key Subtraction Strategies on a regular basis you can get better scores in exams. Download the Topicwise Go Math 1st Grade Ch 4 Solutions available for free via quick links available and kick start your preparation.

Subtraction Strategies Go Math Grade 1 Chapter 4 Answer Key Pdf

Enhance your subject knowledge using the HMH Go Math Grade 1 Answer Key Ch 4 Subtraction Strategies. Go Math First Grade Ch 4 Answer Key inculcates deep level thinking and helps you to think, explore and grow conceptual knowledge. The Go Math First Grade Ch 4 Answers provided are aligned as per the Go Math Grade 1 Textbooks and meets the Common Core Curriculum. HMH Go Math Grade 1 Subtraction Strategies Answer Key has questions from Lessons, Chapter Tests, Review Tests, Assessments, Homework & Practice, etc.

Subtraction Strategies

  • Subtraction Strategies Show What You Know – Page 208
  • Subtraction Strategies Vocabulary Builder – Page 209
  • Subtraction Strategies Game: Under the Sea – Page 210
  • Subtraction Strategies Vocabulary Game – Page(210A-210B)

Lesson: 1 Count Back

  • Lesson 4.1 Count Back – Page(211-216)

Lesson: 2 Think Addition to Subtract

  • Lesson 4.2 Think Addition to Subtract – Page(217-222)

Lesson: 3 Use Think Addition to Subtract

  • Lesson 4.3 Use Think Addition to Subtract – Page(223-228)

Mid-Chapter Checkpoint

  • Subtraction Strategies Mid-Chapter Checkpoint – Page 226

Lesson: 4 Use 10 to Subtract

  • Lesson 4.4 Use 10 to Subtract – Page(229-234)

Lesson: 5 Break Apart to Subtract

  • Lesson 4.5 Break Apart to Subtract – Page(235-240)

Lesson: 6 Problem Solving • Use Subtraction Strategies

  • Lesson 4.6 Problem Solving • Use Subtraction Strategies – Page(241-246)
  • Subtraction Strategies Chapter 4 Review/Test – Page(247-250)

Curious George

Six little chicks are on the fence. Two chicks hop away. How many are there now?
Go Math Grade 1 Chapter 4 Answer Key Pdf Subtraction Strategies (1)

Subtraction Strategies Show What You Know

Model Subtraction

Use Go Math Grade 1 Chapter 4 Answer Key Pdf Subtraction Strategies (2) to show each number. Take away. Write how many are left.

Question 1.
Go Math Grade 1 Chapter 4 Answer Key Pdf Subtraction Strategies (3)

Answer:
There are 5 linking cubes. We have to take away 2 linking cubes from them.
5 – 2 = 3
3 linking cubes are left.

Question 2.
Go Math Grade 1 Chapter 4 Answer Key Pdf Subtraction Strategies (4)

Answer:
There are 3 linking cubes. We have to take away 1 linking cubes from them.
3 – 1 = 2
2 linking cubes are left.

Use Symbols to Subtract
Use the picture. Write the subtraction sentence.

Question 3.
Go Math Grade 1 Chapter 4 Answer Key Pdf Subtraction Strategies (5)

Answer:
Go Math Grade 1 Chapter 4 Answer Key Pdf Subtraction Strategies (6)
There are 6 stars in the above picture.
We have to remove 2 stars from 6.
6 – 2 = 4

Question 4.
Go Math Grade 1 Chapter 4 Answer Key Pdf Subtraction Strategies (7)

Answer:
Go Math Grade 1 Chapter 4 Answer Key Pdf Subtraction Strategies (8)

Explanation:
There are 4 balls.
Among them we have to take away 1
So, the answer will be 4 – 1 = 3

Subtract All or Zero
Write how many are left.

Question 5.
Go Math Grade 1 Chapter 4 Answer Key Pdf Subtraction Strategies (9)

Answer:
Go Math Grade 1 Chapter 4 Answer Key Pdf Subtraction Strategies (10)
There are 3 birds on the tree. We have to take away 0 among the three.
Any number minus 0 will be the same number.
3 – 0 = 3

Question 6.
Go Math Grade 1 Chapter 4 Answer Key Pdf Subtraction Strategies (11)

Answer: 0

Explanation:
4 birds are flying from the tree.
We have to subtract 4 from them.
4 – 4 = 0

Subtraction Strategies Vocabulary Builder

Visualize It
Complete the chart.
Mark each row with a Go Math Grade 1 Chapter 4 Answer Key Pdf Subtraction Strategies (12)
Go Math Grade 1 Chapter 4 Answer Key Pdf Subtraction Strategies (13)

Understand Vocabulary
Complete the sentences with review words.

Question 1.
3 is the ___ for 5 – 2 = 3.

Answer: 3 is the difference for 5 – 2 = 3

Question 2.
7 – 4 = 3 is a __.

Answer: 7 – 4 = 3 is a subtraction sentence.

Question 3.
You __ to solve 5 – 1.

Answer: You subtract to solve 5 – 1.

Question 4.
You can __ 2 Go Math Grade 1 Chapter 4 Answer Key Pdf Subtraction Strategies (14) from 6 Go Math Grade 1 Chapter 4 Answer Key Pdf Subtraction Strategies (15)

Answer: You can take away 2 Go Math Grade 1 Chapter 4 Answer Key Pdf Subtraction Strategies (16) from 6 Go Math Grade 1 Chapter 4 Answer Key Pdf Subtraction Strategies (17)

Subtraction Strategies Game: Under the Sea

Materials
Go Math Grade 1 Chapter 4 Answer Key Pdf Subtraction Strategies (18)

Play with a partner. Take turns.
1. Put your Go Math Grade 1 Chapter 4 Answer Key Pdf Subtraction Strategies (19) on START.
2. Spin the Go Math Grade 1 Chapter 4 Answer Key Pdf Subtraction Strategies (20) Move that number of spaces.
3. Spin again. Subtract that number from the number on the game board space.
4. Use Go Math Grade 1 Chapter 4 Answer Key Pdf Subtraction Strategies (21) to check your answer. If you are not correct, lose a turn.
5. The first player to get to END wins.
Go Math Grade 1 Chapter 4 Answer Key Pdf Subtraction Strategies (22)

Subtraction Strategies Vocabulary Game

Picture It

Materials
timer

How to Play
Play with two other players.
1. Choose a secret word from the Word Box. Do not tell the other players.
2. Set the timer.
3. Draw pictures to show clues for the secret word.
4. The first player to guess the word before time runs out gets 1 point.
5. Take turns.
6. The first player to score 5 points wins.
Go Math Grade 1 Chapter 4 Answer Key Pdf Subtraction Strategies (23)

The Write Way

Reflect
Choose one idea. Draw and write about it.
• Write sentences that use two of these math words.
subtract difference count back subtraction sentence
• MiWon needs to solve this problem:
11 – 7 = _____
Tell about two ways MiWon could solve it.
Go Math Grade 1 Chapter 4 Answer Key Pdf Subtraction Strategies (24)

Answer: 11 – 7 = 4

Lesson 4.1 Count Back

Essential Question
How can you count back 1, 2, or 3?

Listen and Draw

Start at 9. Count back to find the difference.
Go Math Grade 1 Chapter 4 Answer Key Pdf Subtraction Strategies (25)

Answer:
Go Math Grade 1 Chapter 4 Answer Key Pdf Subtraction Strategies (26)
Count back 1 from 9 the difference is 8.
Count back 2 from 9 the difference is 7.
Count back 3 from 9 the difference is 6.

Math Talk
MATHEMATICAL PRACTICES
Reasoning Why do you count backward to find the difference?

Model and Draw

You can count back to subtract.
Go Math Grade 1 Chapter 4 Answer Key Pdf Subtraction Strategies (27)

Share and Show MATH BOARD

Use Go Math Grade 1 Chapter 4 Answer Key Pdf Subtraction Strategies (28)
Count back 1, 2, or 3 to subtract.
Write the difference.

Question 1.
5 – 1 = __

Answer: 4
Count back 1 from 5 the difference is 4.
Go Math Grade 1 Chapter 4 Answer Key Pdf Subtraction Strategies (29)Go Math Grade 1 Chapter 4 Answer Key Pdf Subtraction Strategies (30)Go Math Grade 1 Chapter 4 Answer Key Pdf Subtraction Strategies (31)Go Math Grade 1 Chapter 4 Answer Key Pdf Subtraction Strategies (32)

Go Math Grade 1 Chapter 4 Pdf Subtraction Strategies Question 2.
__ = 5 – 2

Answer: 3
Count back 2 from 5 the difference is 3.
Go Math Grade 1 Chapter 4 Answer Key Pdf Subtraction Strategies (33)Go Math Grade 1 Chapter 4 Answer Key Pdf Subtraction Strategies (34)Go Math Grade 1 Chapter 4 Answer Key Pdf Subtraction Strategies (35)

Question 3.
6 – 1 = __

Answer: 5
Count back 1 from 6 the difference is 5.
Go Math Grade 1 Chapter 4 Answer Key Pdf Subtraction Strategies (36)Go Math Grade 1 Chapter 4 Answer Key Pdf Subtraction Strategies (37)Go Math Grade 1 Chapter 4 Answer Key Pdf Subtraction Strategies (38)Go Math Grade 1 Chapter 4 Answer Key Pdf Subtraction Strategies (39)Go Math Grade 1 Chapter 4 Answer Key Pdf Subtraction Strategies (40)

Question 4.
__ = 6 – 3

Answer: 3
Count back 3 from 6 the difference is 3.
Go Math Grade 1 Chapter 4 Answer Key Pdf Subtraction Strategies (41)Go Math Grade 1 Chapter 4 Answer Key Pdf Subtraction Strategies (42)Go Math Grade 1 Chapter 4 Answer Key Pdf Subtraction Strategies (43)

Question 5.
7 – 2 = __

Answer: 5
Count back 2 from 7 the difference is 5.
7 – 2 = 5
Go Math Grade 1 Chapter 4 Answer Key Pdf Subtraction Strategies (44)Go Math Grade 1 Chapter 4 Answer Key Pdf Subtraction Strategies (45)Go Math Grade 1 Chapter 4 Answer Key Pdf Subtraction Strategies (46)Go Math Grade 1 Chapter 4 Answer Key Pdf Subtraction Strategies (47)Go Math Grade 1 Chapter 4 Answer Key Pdf Subtraction Strategies (48)

Question 6.
__ = 7 – 3

Answer: 4
Count back 3 from 7 the difference is 4.
Go Math Grade 1 Chapter 4 Answer Key Pdf Subtraction Strategies (49)Go Math Grade 1 Chapter 4 Answer Key Pdf Subtraction Strategies (50)Go Math Grade 1 Chapter 4 Answer Key Pdf Subtraction Strategies (51)Go Math Grade 1 Chapter 4 Answer Key Pdf Subtraction Strategies (52)

Question 7.
10 – 1 = _

Answer: 9
Count back 1 from 10 the difference is 9.
Go Math Grade 1 Chapter 4 Answer Key Pdf Subtraction Strategies (53)Go Math Grade 1 Chapter 4 Answer Key Pdf Subtraction Strategies (54)Go Math Grade 1 Chapter 4 Answer Key Pdf Subtraction Strategies (55)Go Math Grade 1 Chapter 4 Answer Key Pdf Subtraction Strategies (56)Go Math Grade 1 Chapter 4 Answer Key Pdf Subtraction Strategies (57)Go Math Grade 1 Chapter 4 Answer Key Pdf Subtraction Strategies (58)Go Math Grade 1 Chapter 4 Answer Key Pdf Subtraction Strategies (59)Go Math Grade 1 Chapter 4 Answer Key Pdf Subtraction Strategies (60)Go Math Grade 1 Chapter 4 Answer Key Pdf Subtraction Strategies (61)

Question 8.
__ = 10 – 2

Answer: 8
Count back 2 from 10 the difference is 8.
Go Math Grade 1 Chapter 4 Answer Key Pdf Subtraction Strategies (62)Go Math Grade 1 Chapter 4 Answer Key Pdf Subtraction Strategies (63)Go Math Grade 1 Chapter 4 Answer Key Pdf Subtraction Strategies (64)Go Math Grade 1 Chapter 4 Answer Key Pdf Subtraction Strategies (65)Go Math Grade 1 Chapter 4 Answer Key Pdf Subtraction Strategies (66)Go Math Grade 1 Chapter 4 Answer Key Pdf Subtraction Strategies (67)Go Math Grade 1 Chapter 4 Answer Key Pdf Subtraction Strategies (68)Go Math Grade 1 Chapter 4 Answer Key Pdf Subtraction Strategies (69)

Question 9.
12 – 3 = __

Answer: 9
Count back 3 from 12 the difference is 9.
Go Math Grade 1 Chapter 4 Answer Key Pdf Subtraction Strategies (70)Go Math Grade 1 Chapter 4 Answer Key Pdf Subtraction Strategies (71)Go Math Grade 1 Chapter 4 Answer Key Pdf Subtraction Strategies (72)Go Math Grade 1 Chapter 4 Answer Key Pdf Subtraction Strategies (73)Go Math Grade 1 Chapter 4 Answer Key Pdf Subtraction Strategies (74)Go Math Grade 1 Chapter 4 Answer Key Pdf Subtraction Strategies (75)Go Math Grade 1 Chapter 4 Answer Key Pdf Subtraction Strategies (76)Go Math Grade 1 Chapter 4 Answer Key Pdf Subtraction Strategies (77)Go Math Grade 1 Chapter 4 Answer Key Pdf Subtraction Strategies (78)

Question 10.
__ = 8 – 2

Answer: 6
Count back 2 from 8 the difference is 6.
Go Math Grade 1 Chapter 4 Answer Key Pdf Subtraction Strategies (79)Go Math Grade 1 Chapter 4 Answer Key Pdf Subtraction Strategies (80)Go Math Grade 1 Chapter 4 Answer Key Pdf Subtraction Strategies (81)Go Math Grade 1 Chapter 4 Answer Key Pdf Subtraction Strategies (82)Go Math Grade 1 Chapter 4 Answer Key Pdf Subtraction Strategies (83)Go Math Grade 1 Chapter 4 Answer Key Pdf Subtraction Strategies (84)

Question 9.
12 – 3 = __

Answer: 9
Count back 3 from 12 the difference is 9.
Go Math Grade 1 Chapter 4 Answer Key Pdf Subtraction Strategies (85)Go Math Grade 1 Chapter 4 Answer Key Pdf Subtraction Strategies (86)Go Math Grade 1 Chapter 4 Answer Key Pdf Subtraction Strategies (87)Go Math Grade 1 Chapter 4 Answer Key Pdf Subtraction Strategies (88)Go Math Grade 1 Chapter 4 Answer Key Pdf Subtraction Strategies (89)Go Math Grade 1 Chapter 4 Answer Key Pdf Subtraction Strategies (90)Go Math Grade 1 Chapter 4 Answer Key Pdf Subtraction Strategies (91)Go Math Grade 1 Chapter 4 Answer Key Pdf Subtraction Strategies (92)Go Math Grade 1 Chapter 4 Answer Key Pdf Subtraction Strategies (93)

Question 10.
__ = 8 – 2

Answer:
Count back 2 from 8 the difference is 6.
Go Math Grade 1 Chapter 4 Answer Key Pdf Subtraction Strategies (94)Go Math Grade 1 Chapter 4 Answer Key Pdf Subtraction Strategies (95)Go Math Grade 1 Chapter 4 Answer Key Pdf Subtraction Strategies (96)Go Math Grade 1 Chapter 4 Answer Key Pdf Subtraction Strategies (97)Go Math Grade 1 Chapter 4 Answer Key Pdf Subtraction Strategies (98)Go Math Grade 1 Chapter 4 Answer Key Pdf Subtraction Strategies (99)

Question 11.
4 – 3 = __

Answer:
Count back 3 from 4 the difference is 1.
Go Math Grade 1 Chapter 4 Answer Key Pdf Subtraction Strategies (100)

Question 12.
__ = 9 – 1

Answer:
Count back 1 from 9 the difference is 8.
Go Math Grade 1 Chapter 4 Answer Key Pdf Subtraction Strategies (101)Go Math Grade 1 Chapter 4 Answer Key Pdf Subtraction Strategies (102)Go Math Grade 1 Chapter 4 Answer Key Pdf Subtraction Strategies (103)Go Math Grade 1 Chapter 4 Answer Key Pdf Subtraction Strategies (104)Go Math Grade 1 Chapter 4 Answer Key Pdf Subtraction Strategies (105)Go Math Grade 1 Chapter 4 Answer Key Pdf Subtraction Strategies (106)Go Math Grade 1 Chapter 4 Answer Key Pdf Subtraction Strategies (107)Go Math Grade 1 Chapter 4 Answer Key Pdf Subtraction Strategies (108)

On Your Own

MATHEMATICAL PRACTICE
Attend to Precision
Count back 1, 2, or 3. Write the difference.
Go Math Grade 1 Chapter 4 Answer Key Pdf Subtraction Strategies (109)

Question 13.
9 – 3 = __

Answer:
Count back 1 from 9 the difference is 8.
Count back 2 from 9 the difference is 7.
Count back 3 from 9 the difference is 6.
So, the difference of 9 – 3 = 6

Question 14.
__ = 5 – 3

Answer:
Count back 1 from 5 the difference is 4.
Count back 2 from 5 the difference is 3.
Count back 3 from 5 the difference is 2.
So, the difference of 5 – 3 = 2

Question 15.
6 – 3 = __

Answer:
Count back 1 from 6 the difference is 5.
Count back 2 from 6 the difference is 4.
Count back 3 from 6 the difference is 3.
So, the difference of 6 – 3 = 3

Question 16.
7 – 2 = __

Answer:
Count back 1 from 7 the difference is 6.
Count back 2 from 7 the difference is 5.
So, the difference of 7 – 2 = 5

Question 17.
__ = 10 – 1

Answer:
Count back 1 from 10 the difference is 9.
So, the difference of 10 -1 = 9

Question 18.
8 – 1 = __

Answer:
Count back 1 from 8 the difference is 7.
So, the difference of 8 -1 = 7

Question 19.
5 – 2 = __

Answer:
Count back 2 from 5 the difference is 3.
So, the difference of 5 -2 = 3

Question 20.
__ = 8 – 3

Answer:
Count back 1 from 8 the difference is 7.
Count back 2 from 8 the difference is 6.
Count back 3 from 8 the difference is 5.
So, the difference of 8 – 3 = 5

Question 21.
11 – 3 = __

Answer:
Count back 1 from 11 the difference is 10.
Count back 2 from 11 the difference is 9.
Count back 3 from 11 the difference is 8.
So, the difference of 11 – 3 = 8

Question 22.
THINK SMARTER
Jaime has 6 carrots on her plate. She eats 2 carrots. How many carrots are on her plate now?
__ – __ = __ carrots

Answer:
Given,
Jaime has 6 carrots on her plate. She eats 2 carrots.
6 – 2 = 4
Thus there are 4 carrots on her plate now.

Question 23.
GO DEEPER
There are 12 flowers in Sasha’s garden. She picks 3 flowers for her father. Then she picks 2 flowers for her mother. How many flowers are in the garden now?
__ – __ = __
__ – __ = __ flowers

Answer:
Given,
There are 12 flowers in Sasha’s garden.
She picks 3 flowers for her father.
Then she picks 2 flowers for her mother.
11 – 3 = 8
8 – 2 = 6
Thus there are 6 flowers in the garden now.

Question 24.
THINK SMARTER
Alex subtracts 3 from 10. What is a subtraction sentence he could write?
Go Math Grade 1 Chapter 4 Answer Key Pdf Subtraction Strategies (110)

Answer:
Go Math Grade 1 Chapter 4 Answer Key Pdf Subtraction Strategies (111)

Problem Solving • Applications

Write a subtraction sentence to solve.

Question 25.
GO DEEPER Carlos has 11 train cars. He puts 2 train cars on the track. How many train cars are off the track?
Go Math Grade 1 Chapter 4 Answer Key Pdf Subtraction Strategies (112)
__ – __ = __ train cars

Then Carlos puts 1 more train car on the track. How many train cars are off the track now?
__ – __ = __ erasers

Answer:
Given,
Carlos has 11 train cars. He puts 2 train cars on the track.
11 – 2 = 9 train cars
Then Carlos puts 1 more train car on the track.
9 – 1 = 8 erasers

Question 26.
Sofia has 8 erasers. She gives 2 to Ben. How many erasers does Sofia have now?
___ – __ = __ erasers

Answer:
Given,
Sofia has 8 erasers. She gives 2 to Ben
8 – 2 = 6 erasers
Thus, Sofia has 6 erasers

Question 27.
THINK SMARTER
Write the number that is 1 less.
9 – 1 = Go Math Grade 1 Chapter 4 Answer Key Pdf Subtraction Strategies (113)

Answer:
The number that is 1 less than 9 is 8.
9 – 1 = 8

TAKE HOME ACTIVITY
• Have your child show how to use the count-back strategy to find the difference for 7 − 2. Repeat with other problems to count back 1, 2, or 3 from 12 or less.

Count Back Homework & Practice 4.1

Count back 1, 2, or 3. Write the difference.

Question 1.
___ 7 – 3

Answer:
Count back 1 from 7 the difference is 6.
Count back 2 from 7 the difference is 5.
Count back 3 from 7 the difference is 4.
So, the difference of 7 – 3 = 4

Question 2.
8 – 3 = ___

Answer:
Count back 1 from 8 the difference is 7.
Count back 2 from 8 the difference is 6.
Count back 3 from 8 the difference is 5.
So, the difference of 8 – 3 = 5

Question 3.
4 – 3 = ___

Answer:
Count back 1 from 4 the difference is 3.
Count back 2 from 4 the difference is 2.
Count back 3 from 4 the difference is 1.
So, the difference of 4 – 3 = 1

Go Math Grade 1 Lesson 1 Homework 4.4 Question 4.
__ = 9 – 1

Answer:
Count back 1 from 9 the difference is 8.
So, the difference of 9 – 1 = 8

Question 5.
__ = 7 – 1

Answer:
Count back 1 from 7 the difference is 6.
So, the difference of 7 – 1 = 6

Question 6.
__ = 6 – 2

Answer:
Count back 1 from 6 the difference is 5.
Count back 2 from 6 the difference is 4.
So, the difference of 6 – 2 = 4

Question 7.
6 – 1 = __

Answer:
Count back 1 from 6 the difference is 5.
So, the difference of 6 – 1 = 5

Question 8.
5 – 3 = ___

Answer:
Count back 1 from 5 the difference is 4.
Count back 2 from 5 the difference is 3.
Count back 3 from 5 the difference is 2.
So, the difference of 5 – 3 = 2

Question 9.
__ = 11 – 3

Answer:
Count back 1 from 11 the difference is 10.
Count back 2 from 11 the difference is 9.
Count back 3 from 11 the difference is 8.
So, the difference of 11 – 3 = 8

Question 10.
5 – 2 = __

Answer:
Count back 1 from 5 the difference is 4.
Count back 2 from 5 the difference is 3.
So, the difference of 5 – 2 = 3

Question 11.
10 – 2 = __

Answer:
Count back 1 from 10 the difference is 9.
Count back 2 from 10 the difference is 8.
So, the difference of 10 – 2 = 8

Question 12.
__ = 10 – 3

Answer:
Count back 1 from 10 the difference is 9.
Count back 2 from 10 the difference is 8.
Count back 3 from 10 the difference is 7.
So, the difference of 10 – 3 = 7

Question 13.
__ = 9 – 3

Answer:
Count back 1 from 9 the difference is 8.
Count back 2 from 9 the difference is 7.
Count back 3 from 9 the difference is 6.
So, the difference of 9 – 3 = 6

Question 14.
4 – 2 = __

Answer:
Count back 1 from 4 the difference is 3.
Count back 2 from 4 the difference is 2.
So, the difference of 4 – 2 = 2

Question 15.
__ = 7 – 2

Answer:
Count back 1 from 7 the difference is 6.
Count back 2 from 7 the difference is 5.
So, the difference of 7 – 2 = 5

Problem Solving

Write a subtraction sentence to solve.

Question 16.
Tina has 12 pencils. She gives away 3 pencils. How many pencils are left?
__ – ___ = __
__ pencils

Answer:
Given,
Tina has 12 pencils. She gives away 3 pencils.
12 – 3 = 9 pencils
9 pencils are left.

Question 17.
WRITE Math
Use pictures or words to explain how you can solve 7 – 3 by counting back.
Go Math Grade 1 Chapter 4 Answer Key Pdf Subtraction Strategies (114)

Answer:
Count back 3 from 7 the difference is 4.
Go Math Grade 1 Chapter 4 Answer Key Pdf Subtraction Strategies (115)Go Math Grade 1 Chapter 4 Answer Key Pdf Subtraction Strategies (116)Go Math Grade 1 Chapter 4 Answer Key Pdf Subtraction Strategies (117)Go Math Grade 1 Chapter 4 Answer Key Pdf Subtraction Strategies (118)

Lesson Check

Question 1.
Count back 3. What is the difference? Write the number.
__ = 10 – 3

Answer:
Count back 1 from 10 the difference is 9.
Count back 2 from 10 the difference is 8.
Count back 3 from 10 the difference is 7.
So, the difference of 10 – 3 = 7

Question 2.
Count back 2. What is the difference? Write the number.
7 – 2 = __

Answer:
Count back 1 from 7 the difference is 6.
Count back 2 from 7 the difference is 5.
So, the difference of 7 – 2 = 5

Spiral Review

Question 3.
Write a doubles fact to solve. Kai has 14 marbles. Some are blue and some are yellow. The number of blue marbles is the same as the number of yellow marbles.
__ = __ + __

Answer:
Given,
7 + 7 = 14
7 blue marbles and 7 yellow marbles.

Go Math Grade 1 Chapter 4 Test Answers Question 4.
Draw a picture to find the sum. Write the number sentence. There are 4 big dogs and 3 small dogs. How many dogs are there?
__ + __ = __

Answer:
Given,
There are 4 big dogs and 3 small dogs.
4 + 3 = 7 dogs

Lesson 4.2 Think Addition to Subtract

Essential Question
How can you use an addition fact to find the answer to a subtraction fact?

Listen and Draw

Use Go Math Grade 1 Chapter 4 Answer Key Pdf Subtraction Strategies (119) to model the problem. Draw Go Math Grade 1 Chapter 4 Answer Key Pdf Subtraction Strategies (120) to show your work.
5 + __ = 12

12 – 5 = __

Answer: 7

Math Talk
MATHEMATICAL PRACTICES
Look for Structure Explain how 5 + 7 = 12 can help you find 12 − 5.

Model and Draw

What is 9 − 4?
Go Math Grade 1 Chapter 4 Answer Key Pdf Subtraction Strategies (121)

Share and Show MATH BOARD

Use Go Math Grade 1 Chapter 4 Answer Key Pdf Subtraction Strategies (122) to add and to subtract.

Question 1.
What is 8 − 6?
Go Math Grade 1 Chapter 4 Answer Key Pdf Subtraction Strategies (123)

Answer:
Go Math Grade 1 Chapter 4 Answer Key Pdf Subtraction Strategies (124)

Go Math Chapter 4 Test Answer Key Lesson 2 Homework 4.2 Question 2.
What is 8 − 4?
Go Math Grade 1 Chapter 4 Answer Key Pdf Subtraction Strategies (125)

Answer:
Go Math Grade 1 Chapter 4 Answer Key Pdf Subtraction Strategies (126)

Question 3.
What is 10 − 4?
Go Math Grade 1 Chapter 4 Answer Key Pdf Subtraction Strategies (127)

Answer:
Go Math Grade 1 Chapter 4 Answer Key Pdf Subtraction Strategies (128)

Question 4.
What is 12 − 6?
Go Math Grade 1 Chapter 4 Answer Key Pdf Subtraction Strategies (129)

Answer:
Go Math Grade 1 Chapter 4 Answer Key Pdf Subtraction Strategies (130)

On Your Own

MATHEMATICAL PRACTICE

Model Mathematics
Use Go Math Grade 1 Chapter 4 Answer Key Pdf Subtraction Strategies (131) to add and to subtract.

Question 5.
Go Math Grade 1 Chapter 4 Answer Key Pdf Subtraction Strategies (132)

Answer:
Go Math Grade 1 Chapter 4 Answer Key Pdf Subtraction Strategies (133)

Question 6.
Go Math Grade 1 Chapter 4 Answer Key Pdf Subtraction Strategies (134)

Answer:
Go Math Grade 1 Chapter 4 Answer Key Pdf Subtraction Strategies (135)

Question 7.
Go Math Grade 1 Chapter 4 Answer Key Pdf Subtraction Strategies (136)

Answer:
Go Math Grade 1 Chapter 4 Answer Key Pdf Subtraction Strategies (137)

Question 8.
THINK SMARTER
Carol can use an addition sentence to write a subtraction sentence. Write a subtraction sentence she can solve using 6 + 8 = 14.
Go Math Grade 1 Chapter 4 Answer Key Pdf Subtraction Strategies (138)
Go Math Grade 1 Chapter 4 Answer Key Pdf Subtraction Strategies (139)

Answer:
Go Math Grade 1 Chapter 4 Answer Key Pdf Subtraction Strategies (140)

Question 9.
Write an addition sentence Carol can use to help her solve 13 − 9.
Go Math Grade 1 Chapter 4 Answer Key Pdf Subtraction Strategies (141)

Answer:
Go Math Grade 1 Chapter 4 Answer Key Pdf Subtraction Strategies (142)

Problem Solving • Applications

Write a number sentence to solve.

Question 10.
There are 14 cats. 7 are black. The rest are yellow. How many yellow cats are there?
Go Math Grade 1 Chapter 4 Answer Key Pdf Subtraction Strategies (143)
___ yellow cats

Answer:
Given,
There are 14 cats. 7 are black. The rest are yellow.
14 – 7 = 7
Go Math Grade 1 Chapter 4 Answer Key Pdf Subtraction Strategies (144)

Question 11.
I had some pencils. I gave 4 pencils away. Now I have 2 pencils. How many pencils did I start with?
Go Math Grade 1 Chapter 4 Answer Key Pdf Subtraction Strategies (145)
__ pencils

Answer:
Given,
I had some pencils. I gave 4 pencils away. Now I have 2 pencils.
4 – 2 = 2
Go Math Grade 1 Chapter 4 Answer Key Pdf Subtraction Strategies (146)

Question 12.
GO DEEPER
Sarah has 8 fewer flowers than Ann. Ann has 16 flowers. How many flowers does Sarah have?
Go Math Grade 1 Chapter 4 Answer Key Pdf Subtraction Strategies (147)

Answer:
Given,
Sarah has 8 fewer flowers than Ann. Ann has 16 flowers.
Go Math Grade 1 Chapter 4 Answer Key Pdf Subtraction Strategies (148)
Sarah has 8 flowers.

Question 13.
THINK SMARTER
Look at the facts.
Write the missing number in each fact
Go Math Grade 1 Chapter 4 Answer Key Pdf Subtraction Strategies (149)

Answer:
Go Math Grade 1 Chapter 4 Answer Key Pdf Subtraction Strategies (150)
The missing number is 7.

TAKE HOME ACTIVITY
• Write 5 + 4 = and ask your child to write the sum. Have him or her explain how to use 5 + 4 = 9 to solve __ – 4 = 5 and then write the answer.

Answer:
5 + 4 = 9
9 – 4 = 5
The missing number in the subtraction sentence is 9.

Think Addition to Subtract Homework & Practice 4.2

Use Go Math Grade 1 Chapter 4 Answer Key Pdf Subtraction Strategies (151) to add and to subtract.

Question 1.
Go Math Grade 1 Chapter 4 Answer Key Pdf Subtraction Strategies (152)

Answer:
Go Math Grade 1 Chapter 4 Answer Key Pdf Subtraction Strategies (153)

Question 2.
Go Math Grade 1 Chapter 4 Answer Key Pdf Subtraction Strategies (154)

Answer:
Go Math Grade 1 Chapter 4 Answer Key Pdf Subtraction Strategies (155)

Question 3.
Go Math Grade 1 Chapter 4 Answer Key Pdf Subtraction Strategies (156)

Answer:
Go Math Grade 1 Chapter 4 Answer Key Pdf Subtraction Strategies (157)

Problem Solving

Question 4.
Write a number sentence to solve. I have 18 pieces of fruit. 9 are apples. The rest are oranges. How many are oranges
Go Math Grade 1 Chapter 4 Answer Key Pdf Subtraction Strategies (158)
__ oranges

Answer:
Given,
I have 18 pieces of fruit. 9 are apples. The rest are oranges.
9 + 9 = 18
Go Math Grade 1 Chapter 4 Answer Key Pdf Subtraction Strategies (159)
There are 9 oranges.

Question 5.
WRITE Math
Use pictures or words to explain how you can use 2 + __ = 7 to solve 7 – 2 = __
Go Math Grade 1 Chapter 4 Answer Key Pdf Subtraction Strategies (160)

Answer:
2 + _ = 7
2 + x = 7
x = 7 – 2
x = 5
7 – 2 = 5

Lesson Check

Question 1.
Use the sum of 7 + 9 to solve 16 − 9.
7 + 9 = __ 16 – 9 = __

Answer:
7 + 9 = 16
16 – 9 = 7
Thus the missing number is 16 and 7

Question 2.
What is the missing number?
Go Math Grade 1 Chapter 4 Answer Key Pdf Subtraction Strategies (161)

Answer:
Go Math Grade 1 Chapter 4 Answer Key Pdf Subtraction Strategies (162)
The missing number is 9.

Spiral Review

Question 3.
Use Go Math Grade 1 Chapter 4 Answer Key Pdf Subtraction Strategies (163) to model the 3 addends. Write the sum.
4 + 4 + 6 = __

Answer: 14

Question 4.
Draw a picture to show your work. Write the number. There are 5 birds. 3 birds fly away. How many birds are there now?
__ birds

Answer:
Given,
There are 5 birds. 3 birds fly away.
5 – 3 = 2
There are 2 birds now.

Lesson 4.3 Use Think Addition to Subtract

Essential Question
How can you use addition to help you find the answer to a subtraction fact?

Listen and Draw

Use Go Math Grade 1 Chapter 4 Answer Key Pdf Subtraction Strategies (164). Draw to show your work. Write the number sentences.
Go Math Grade 1 Chapter 4 Answer Key Pdf Subtraction Strategies (165)

Model and Draw

An addition fact can help you subtract.
What is 8 − 6?
Go Math Grade 1 Chapter 4 Answer Key Pdf Subtraction Strategies (166)

Answer:
Go Math Grade 1 Chapter 4 Answer Key Pdf Subtraction Strategies (167)

Share and Show MATH BOARD

Think of an addition fact to help you subtract

Go Math Grade 1 Chapter 4 Lesson 3 Homework 4.2 Question 1.
What is 9 − 6?
Go Math Grade 1 Chapter 4 Answer Key Pdf Subtraction Strategies (168)

Answer:
Go Math Grade 1 Chapter 4 Answer Key Pdf Subtraction Strategies (169)
The missing number is 3.

Question 2.
What is 11 − 5?
Go Math Grade 1 Chapter 4 Answer Key Pdf Subtraction Strategies (170)

Answer:
Go Math Grade 1 Chapter 4 Answer Key Pdf Subtraction Strategies (171)

Question 3.
What is 10 − 8?
Go Math Grade 1 Chapter 4 Answer Key Pdf Subtraction Strategies (172)

Answer:
Go Math Grade 1 Chapter 4 Answer Key Pdf Subtraction Strategies (173)

Question 4.
What is 7 − 4?
Go Math Grade 1 Chapter 4 Answer Key Pdf Subtraction Strategies (174)

Answer:Go Math Grade 1 Chapter 4 Answer Key Pdf Subtraction Strategies (175)

On Your Own

MATHEMATICAL PRACTICE
Analyze
Think of an addition fact to help you subtract.

Question 5.
Go Math Grade 1 Chapter 4 Answer Key Pdf Subtraction Strategies (176)

Answer:
Go Math Grade 1 Chapter 4 Answer Key Pdf Subtraction Strategies (177)

Question 6.
Go Math Grade 1 Chapter 4 Answer Key Pdf Subtraction Strategies (178)

Answer:
Go Math Grade 1 Chapter 4 Answer Key Pdf Subtraction Strategies (179)

Question 7.
Go Math Grade 1 Chapter 4 Answer Key Pdf Subtraction Strategies (180)

Answer:
Go Math Grade 1 Chapter 4 Answer Key Pdf Subtraction Strategies (181)

Question 8.
Go Math Grade 1 Chapter 4 Answer Key Pdf Subtraction Strategies (182)

Answer:
Go Math Grade 1 Chapter 4 Answer Key Pdf Subtraction Strategies (183)

Question 9.
Go Math Grade 1 Chapter 4 Answer Key Pdf Subtraction Strategies (184)

Answer:
Go Math Grade 1 Chapter 4 Answer Key Pdf Subtraction Strategies (185)

Question 10.
Go Math Grade 1 Chapter 4 Answer Key Pdf Subtraction Strategies (186)

Answer:
Go Math Grade 1 Chapter 4 Answer Key Pdf Subtraction Strategies (187)

Go Math 1st Grade Pdf Lesson 3 Homework 4.2 Answer Key Question 11.
Go Math Grade 1 Chapter 4 Answer Key Pdf Subtraction Strategies (188)

Answer:
Go Math Grade 1 Chapter 4 Answer Key Pdf Subtraction Strategies (189)

Question 12.
Go Math Grade 1 Chapter 4 Answer Key Pdf Subtraction Strategies (190)

Answer:
Go Math Grade 1 Chapter 4 Answer Key Pdf Subtraction Strategies (191)

Question 13.
Go Math Grade 1 Chapter 4 Answer Key Pdf Subtraction Strategies (192)

Answer:
Go Math Grade 1 Chapter 4 Answer Key Pdf Subtraction Strategies (193)

Question 14.
Go Math Grade 1 Chapter 4 Answer Key Pdf Subtraction Strategies (194)

Answer:
Go Math Grade 1 Chapter 4 Answer Key Pdf Subtraction Strategies (195)

Question 15.
Go Math Grade 1 Chapter 4 Answer Key Pdf Subtraction Strategies (196)

Answer:
Go Math Grade 1 Chapter 4 Answer Key Pdf Subtraction Strategies (197)

Question 16.
Go Math Grade 1 Chapter 4 Answer Key Pdf Subtraction Strategies (198)

Answer:
Go Math Grade 1 Chapter 4 Answer Key Pdf Subtraction Strategies (199)

Question 17.
THINK SMARTER
Emil has 13 pencils in a cup. He takes some pencils out. There are 6 pencils left in the cup. How many pencils does he take out?
What additional facts can you use to solve this problem?
__ + __ = ___
So, Emil takes out __ pencils.
Go Math Grade 1 Chapter 4 Answer Key Pdf Subtraction Strategies (200)

Answer:
Given,
Emil has 13 pencils in a cup. He takes some pencils out. There are 6 pencils left in the cup.
13 – 6 = 7
So, Emil takes out 7 pencils.

TAKE HOME ACTIVITY
• Ask your child to explain how the addition fact 8 + 6 = 14 can help him or her to find 14 − 6.

Use Think Addition to Subtract Homework & Practice 4.3

Think of an addition fact to help you subtract.

Question 1.
Go Math Grade 1 Chapter 4 Answer Key Pdf Subtraction Strategies (201)

Answer:
Go Math Grade 1 Chapter 4 Answer Key Pdf Subtraction Strategies (202)

Question 2.
Go Math Grade 1 Chapter 4 Answer Key Pdf Subtraction Strategies (203)

Answer:
Go Math Grade 1 Chapter 4 Answer Key Pdf Subtraction Strategies (204)

Question 3.
Go Math Grade 1 Chapter 4 Answer Key Pdf Subtraction Strategies (205)

Answer:
Go Math Grade 1 Chapter 4 Answer Key Pdf Subtraction Strategies (206)

Question 4.
Go Math Grade 1 Chapter 4 Answer Key Pdf Subtraction Strategies (207)

Answer:
Go Math Grade 1 Chapter 4 Answer Key Pdf Subtraction Strategies (208)

Question 5.
Go Math Grade 1 Chapter 4 Answer Key Pdf Subtraction Strategies (209)

Answer:
Go Math Grade 1 Chapter 4 Answer Key Pdf Subtraction Strategies (210)

Question 6.
Go Math Grade 1 Chapter 4 Answer Key Pdf Subtraction Strategies (211)

Answer:
Go Math Grade 1 Chapter 4 Answer Key Pdf Subtraction Strategies (212)

Question 7.
Go Math Grade 1 Chapter 4 Answer Key Pdf Subtraction Strategies (213)

Answer:
Go Math Grade 1 Chapter 4 Answer Key Pdf Subtraction Strategies (214)

Problem Solving

Question 8.
Solve. Draw or write to show your work. I have 15 stamps. Some are old. 6 are new. How many stamps are old?
__ stamps

Answer:
Given,
I have 15 stamps. Some are old. 6 are new
15 – 6 = 9 stamps

Question 9.
WRITE Math
Use pictures or words to explain how you can use addition to solve 14 – 9.
Go Math Grade 1 Chapter 4 Answer Key Pdf Subtraction Strategies (215)

Answer: 5

Lesson Check

Question 1.
Use 9 + __ = 13 to find the difference.
Go Math Grade 1 Chapter 4 Answer Key Pdf Subtraction Strategies (216)

Answer:
By using the addition sentence we have to find the difference of 13 and 9.
9 + _ = 13
Let the missing number be x
9 + x = 13
x = 13 – 9
x = 4
Now find the difference of 13 and 9.
13 – 9 = 4
Thus the missing number is 4.

Question 2.
Use 8 + __ = 11 to find the difference.
Go Math Grade 1 Chapter 4 Answer Key Pdf Subtraction Strategies (217)

Answer:
Go Math Grade 1 Chapter 4 Answer Key Pdf Subtraction Strategies (218)
The missing number is 3.

Spiral Review

Question 3.
Add. Write the doubles fact you used to solve the problem.
4 + 5 = __
Go Math Grade 1 Chapter 4 Answer Key Pdf Subtraction Strategies (219)

Answer:
Go Math Grade 1 Chapter 4 Answer Key Pdf Subtraction Strategies (220)

Question 4.
Circle the greater addend. Count on to find the sum.
7 + 2 = __

Answer:
Go Math Grade 1 Chapter 4 Answer Key Pdf Subtraction Strategies (221)

Subtraction Strategies Mid-Chapter Checkpoint

Concepts and Skills

Count back 1, 2, or 3 to subtract. Write the difference.

Question 1.
7 – 1 = __

Answer:
Count back 1 from 7 the difference is 6.
So, the difference of 7 – 1 = 6

Question 2.
__ = 7 – 2

Answer:
Count back 1 from 7 the difference is 6.
Count back 2 from 7 the difference is 5.
So, the difference of 7 – 2 = 5

Question 3.
12 – 3 = __

Answer:
Count back 1 from 12 the difference is 11.
Count back 2 from 12 the difference is 10.
Count back 3 from 12 the difference is 9.
So, the difference of 12 – 3 = 9

Question 4.
9 – 3 = __

Answer:
Count back 1 from 9 the difference is 8.
Count back 2 from 9 the difference is 7.
Count back 3 from 9 the difference is 6.
So, the difference of 9 – 3 = 6

Question 5.
6 – 2 = __

Answer:
Count back 1 from 6 the difference is 5.
Count back 2 from 6 the difference is 4.
So, the difference of 6 – 2 = 4

Question 6.
8 – 3 = __

Answer:
Count back 1 from 8 the difference is 7.
Count back 2 from 8 the difference is 6.
Count back 3 from 8 the difference is 5.
So, the difference of 8 – 3 = 5

Question 7.
__ = 11 – 3

Answer:
Count back 1 from 11 the difference is 10.
Count back 2 from 11 the difference is 9.
Count back 3 from 11 the difference is 8.
So, the difference of 11 – 3 = 8

Question 8.
5 – 2 = __

Answer:
Count back 1 from 5 the difference is 4.
Count back 2 from 5 the difference is 3.
So, the difference of 5 – 2 = 3

Use Go Math Grade 1 Chapter 4 Answer Key Pdf Subtraction Strategies (222) to add and to subtract.

Question 9.
Go Math Grade 1 Chapter 4 Answer Key Pdf Subtraction Strategies (223)

Answer:

Question 10.
Go Math Grade 1 Chapter 4 Answer Key Pdf Subtraction Strategies (224)

Answer:

Question 11.
THINK SMARTER
Write a subtraction sentence you can solve by using 3 + 9 = 12.
__ – __ = ___

Answer:

Lesson 4.4 Use 10 to Subtract

Essential Question
How can you make a ten to help you subtract?

Listen and Draw

Use Go Math Grade 1 Chapter 4 Answer Key Pdf Subtraction Strategies (225) to show the problem. Draw to show your work.
Go Math Grade 1 Chapter 4 Answer Key Pdf Subtraction Strategies (226)

Math Talk
MATHEMATICAL PRACTICES
Represent How can your drawing help you solve 15 – 9?

Model and Draw

You can make a ten to help you subtract.
Go Math Grade 1 Chapter 4 Answer Key Pdf Subtraction Strategies (227)

Share and Show MATH BOARD

Use Go Math Grade 1 Chapter 4 Answer Key Pdf Subtraction Strategies (228) and ten frames. Make a ten to subtract. Draw to show your work.

Question 1.
12 – 8 = ?
Go Math Grade 1 Chapter 4 Answer Key Pdf Subtraction Strategies (229)
12 – 8 = __

Answer:
Go Math Grade 1 Chapter 4 Answer Key Pdf Subtraction Strategies (230)
There are 12 circles out of which 8 are red and 4 are yellow circle.
Now subtract 8 from 12 we get
12 – 8 = 4

Go Math 1st Grade Lesson 4 Homework 4.2 Answer Key Question 2.
11 – 9 = ?
Go Math Grade 1 Chapter 4 Answer Key Pdf Subtraction Strategies (231)
11 – 9 = __

Answer:
Go Math Grade 1 Chapter 4 Answer Key Pdf Subtraction Strategies (232)
There are 9 red circles
We have to find the difference of 11 and 9
11 – 9 = 2
The answer is 2.

On Your Own

MATHEMATICAL PRACTICE
Use a Concrete Model

Use Go Math Grade 1 Chapter 4 Answer Key Pdf Subtraction Strategies (233) and ten frames. Make a ten to subtract. Draw to show your work.

Question 3.
14 – 9 = ?
Go Math Grade 1 Chapter 4 Answer Key Pdf Subtraction Strategies (234)
14 – 9 = __

Answer:
Go Math Grade 1 Chapter 4 Answer Key Pdf Subtraction Strategies (235)
Given red balls = 9
To subtract 14 and 9 we have to add 5 yellow balls
14 – 9 = 5

Question 4.
11 – 8 = ?
Go Math Grade 1 Chapter 4 Answer Key Pdf Subtraction Strategies (236)
11 – 8 = __

Answer:
There are 8 red balls.
To find the difference between 11 and 8 we have to add 3 yellow balls in the above picture.
Go Math Grade 1 Chapter 4 Answer Key Pdf Subtraction Strategies (237)
11 – 8 = 3

Solve. Use the ten frames to make a ten to help you subtract.

1st Grade Go Math Lesson 4 Homework 4.5 Answer Key Question 5.
There are 14 flowers in the garden. 9 are red. The rest are yellow. How many flowers are yellow?
— yellow flowers
Go Math Grade 1 Chapter 4 Answer Key Pdf Subtraction Strategies (238)

Answer:
Given,
There are 14 flowers in the garden. 9 are red.
Go Math Grade 1 Chapter 4 Answer Key Pdf Subtraction Strategies (239)
14 – 9 = 5
Thus 5 are yellow flowers.

Problem Solving • Applications

Solve. Use the ten frames to make a ten to help you subtract.

Question 6.
GO DEEPER
Mia has 18 beads. 9 are red and the rest are yellow. How many beads are yellow?
Go Math Grade 1 Chapter 4 Answer Key Pdf Subtraction Strategies (240)
__ yellow beads

Answer:
Given,
Mia has 18 beads. 9 are red and the rest are yellow.
Go Math Grade 1 Chapter 4 Answer Key Pdf Subtraction Strategies (241)
18 – 9 = 9 yellow beads
Thus 9 beads are yellow.

Question 7.
THINK SMARTER
John had some stickers. He gave 9 to April. Then he had 7. How many stickers did John start with?
__ stickers
Go Math Grade 1 Chapter 4 Answer Key Pdf Subtraction Strategies (242)

Answer:
Go Math Grade 1 Chapter 4 Answer Key Pdf Subtraction Strategies (243)
9 + 7 = 16 stickers

Question 8.
THINK SMARTER
Which shows a way to make a ten to subtract?
17 – 8 = ?
Go Math Grade 1 Chapter 4 Answer Key Pdf Subtraction Strategies (244)

Answer:
Go Math Grade 1 Chapter 4 Answer Key Pdf Subtraction Strategies (245)
The difference of 17 and 8 is 9.
So, option A is the correct answer.

TAKE HOME ACTIVITY
• Ask your child to explain how he or she solved Exercise 6.

Use 10 to Subtract Homework & Practice 4.4

Use Go Math Grade 1 Chapter 4 Answer Key Pdf Subtraction Strategies (246) and ten frames. Make a ten to subtract. Draw to show your work.

Question 1.
12 – 9 = ?
Go Math Grade 1 Chapter 4 Answer Key Pdf Subtraction Strategies (247)
12 – 9 = __

Answer: 3
Go Math Grade 1 Chapter 4 Answer Key Pdf Subtraction Strategies (248)
There are 9 circles in the box.
To subtract 9 from 12 you have to add 3 more blocks
Thus 12 – 9 = 3

Question 2.
12 – 8 = ?
Go Math Grade 1 Chapter 4 Answer Key Pdf Subtraction Strategies (249)
12 – 8 = __

Answer: 4
Go Math Grade 1 Chapter 4 Answer Key Pdf Subtraction Strategies (250)
There are 8 circles in the box.
To subtract 8 from 12
we have to add 4 more blocks
12 – 8 = 4

Problem Solving

Solve. Use the ten frames to make a ten to help you subtract.

Go Math Chapter 4 Grade 1 Lesson 4 Question 3.
Marta has 15 stickers. 8 are blue and the rest are red. How many stickers are red?
Go Math Grade 1 Chapter 4 Answer Key Pdf Subtraction Strategies (251)
__ stickers

Answer:
Given,
Marta has 15 stickers. 8 are blue and the rest are red.
15 – 8 = 7 stickers
Go Math Grade 1 Chapter 4 Answer Key Pdf Subtraction Strategies (252)

Question 4.
WRITE Math
Draw ten frames and counters to show how to solve 18 – 9 = __.
Go Math Grade 1 Chapter 4 Answer Key Pdf Subtraction Strategies (253)

Answer:
Go Math Grade 1 Chapter 4 Answer Key Pdf Subtraction Strategies (254)

Lesson Check

Question 1.
Look at the model. Write the subtraction sentence that the model shows.
Go Math Grade 1 Chapter 4 Answer Key Pdf Subtraction Strategies (255)
__ – __ = __

Answer:
There are 13 circles in the box.
9 are shaded circles and 4 are non-shaded circles.
13 – 9 = 4

Spiral Review

Question 2.
What number sentence does this model show?
Go Math Grade 1 Chapter 4 Answer Key Pdf Subtraction Strategies (256)

Answer:
Go Math Grade 1 Chapter 4 Answer Key Pdf Subtraction Strategies (257)
The answer is 3.

Question 3.
This ten frame shows 5 + 8. Draw to make ten. Then write the new fact.
Go Math Grade 1 Chapter 4 Answer Key Pdf Subtraction Strategies (258)
Go Math Grade 1 Chapter 4 Answer Key Pdf Subtraction Strategies (259)

Answer:
Go Math Grade 1 Chapter 4 Answer Key Pdf Subtraction Strategies (260)
Go Math Grade 1 Chapter 4 Answer Key Pdf Subtraction Strategies (261)

Lesson 4.5 Break Apart to Subtract

Essential Question
How do you break apart a number to subtract?

Listen and Draw

Use Go Math Grade 1 Chapter 4 Answer Key Pdf Subtraction Strategies (262) to solve each problem. Draw to show your work.
Go Math Grade 1 Chapter 4 Answer Key Pdf Subtraction Strategies (263)

Math Talk
MATHEMATICAL PRACTICES
Reasoning How do you find out how many markers Tom gave away? Explain.

Model and Draw

Think about ten to find 13 − 4.
Place 13 counters in two ten frames.
Go Math Grade 1 Chapter 4 Answer Key Pdf Subtraction Strategies (264)

Answer:
Go Math Grade 1 Chapter 4 Answer Key Pdf Subtraction Strategies (265)

Share and Show MATH BOARD

Subtract.
Go Math Grade 1 Chapter 4 Answer Key Pdf Subtraction Strategies (266)

Go Math Grade 1 Chapter 4 Lesson 4.2 Answer Key Question 1.
What is 15 − 7?
Go Math Grade 1 Chapter 4 Answer Key Pdf Subtraction Strategies (267)

Answer:
Go Math Grade 1 Chapter 4 Answer Key Pdf Subtraction Strategies (268)
First step is to subtract 5 to make 10.
15 – 5 = 10
Then subtract 2 from 10.
10 – 2 = 8
Thus 15 – 7 = 8

On Your Own

MATHEMATICAL PRACTICE
Reason Quantitatively
Subtract.

Question 2.
GO DEEPER
What is 14 − 6?
Go Math Grade 1 Chapter 4 Answer Key Pdf Subtraction Strategies (269)

Answer:
Go Math Grade 1 Chapter 4 Answer Key Pdf Subtraction Strategies (270)
First subtract 4 from 14 to make 10.
14 – 4 = 10
Now subtract 2 from 10.
10 – 2 = 8

Question 3.
What is 16 − 7?
Go Math Grade 1 Chapter 4 Answer Key Pdf Subtraction Strategies (271)

Answer:
Go Math Grade 1 Chapter 4 Answer Key Pdf Subtraction Strategies (272)
First subtract 6 red circles to make the number 10.
Now subtract 1 from 10.
10 – 1 = 9

Problem Solving • Applications WRITE Math

Use the ten frames.
Write a number sentence to solve.

Question 4.
THINK SMARTER
There are 14 sheep in the herd. 5 sheep run away. How many sheep are left in the herd?
Go Math Grade 1 Chapter 4 Answer Key Pdf Subtraction Strategies (273)

Answer:
Go Math Grade 1 Chapter 4 Answer Key Pdf Subtraction Strategies (274)
First, subtract 4 from 14 to make 10.
14 – 4 = 10
Now subtract 1 from 10.
10 – 1 = 9
Thus 9 sheep are left in the herd.

Question 5.
THINK SMARTER
What subtraction sentence does the model show?
Go Math Grade 1 Chapter 4 Answer Key Pdf Subtraction Strategies (275)

Answer:
Go Math Grade 1 Chapter 4 Answer Key Pdf Subtraction Strategies (276)

TAKE HOME ACTIVITY
• Ask your child to explain how he or she solved Exercise 4.

Break Apart to Subtract Homework & Practice 4.5

Subtract.

Question 1.
What is 13 − 5?
Go Math Grade 1 Chapter 4 Answer Key Pdf Subtraction Strategies (277)

Answer:
Go Math Grade 1 Chapter 4 Answer Key Pdf Subtraction Strategies (278)
First subtract 3 to make 10.
13 – 3 = 10
And then subtract 2 from 10.
10 – 2 = 8
13 – 5 = 8

Problem Solving

Question 2.
There are 17 goats in the barn. 8 goats go outside. How many goats are still in the barn?

Answer:
Given,
There are 17 goats in the barn. 8 goats go outside.
Go Math Grade 1 Chapter 4 Answer Key Pdf Subtraction Strategies (279)
9 goats are still in the barn.

Question 3.
WRITE Math
Draw ten frames and counters to show how you would break apart a number to find 14 – 6.
Go Math Grade 1 Chapter 4 Answer Key Pdf Subtraction Strategies (280)

Answer: 14 – 6 = 8

Lesson Check

Question 1.
Show how to make a ten to find 12 − 4. Write the number sentence.
Go Math Grade 1 Chapter 4 Answer Key Pdf Subtraction Strategies (281)
__ – __ – __ = __

Answer:
Go Math Grade 1 Chapter 4 Answer Key Pdf Subtraction Strategies (282)
First subtract 2 from 12 to make 10.
12 – 2 = 10
Now subtract 2 from 10.
10 – 2 = 8

Spiral Review

Question 2.
Use Go Math Grade 1 Chapter 4 Answer Key Pdf Subtraction Strategies (283) Color and draw to show a way to take apart 7. Complete the subtraction sentence.
Go Math Grade 1 Chapter 4 Answer Key Pdf Subtraction Strategies (284)
7 – __ = __

Answer:
7 – 0 = 7

Subtraction Strategies 1st Grade Lesson 5 Homework 4.3 Question 3.
Use doubles minus one to solve 8 + 7. Write the number sentence.
Go Math Grade 1 Chapter 4 Answer Key Pdf Subtraction Strategies (285)

Answer:
Go Math Grade 1 Chapter 4 Answer Key Pdf Subtraction Strategies (286)

Lesson 4.6 Problem Solving • Use Subtraction Strategies

Essential Question
How can acting out a problem help you solve the problem?

Kyle had 13 hats. He gave 5 hats to Jake. How many hats does Kyle have now?
Go Math Grade 1 Chapter 4 Answer Key Pdf Subtraction Strategies (287)

Unlock the Problem

What do I need to find?
Go Math Grade 1 Chapter 4 Answer Key Pdf Subtraction Strategies (288)
Kyle has now
What information do I need to use?
Go Math Grade 1 Chapter 4 Answer Key Pdf Subtraction Strategies (289)

Show how to solve the problem.

Go Math Grade 1 Chapter 4 Answer Key Pdf Subtraction Strategies (290)

HOME CONNECTION
• Your child used counters to act out the subtraction story. The graphic organizer helps your child analyze the information given in the problem.

Try Another Problem

Act it out to solve. Draw to show your work.

Question 1.
Heather has 14 crackers. Some crackers are broken. 8 crackers are not broken. How many crackers are broken?
Go Math Grade 1 Chapter 4 Answer Key Pdf Subtraction Strategies (291)
Go Math Grade 1 Chapter 4 Answer Key Pdf Subtraction Strategies (292)
Go Math Grade 1 Chapter 4 Answer Key Pdf Subtraction Strategies (293)
__ crackers are broken.

Answer:
Go Math Grade 1 Chapter 4 Answer Key Pdf Subtraction Strategies (294)
14 – 8 = 6
14 – 6 = 8
Thus 6 crackers are broken.

Share and Show MATH BOARD

MATHEMATICAL PRACTICE
Analyze
Act it out to solve. Draw to show your work.

Question 2.
Phil had some stickers. He lost 7 stickers. Now he has 9 stickers. How many stickers did Phil start with?
Go Math Grade 1 Chapter 4 Answer Key Pdf Subtraction Strategies (295)
Phil started with __ stickers.

Answer:
Given,
Phil had some stickers. He lost 7 stickers. Now he has 9 stickers.
x – 7 = 9
x = 9 + 7
x = 16
16 – 7 = 9
Phil started with 16 stickers.

Go Math Grade 1 Chapter 4 Break Apart to Subtract Lesson 4.5 Question 3.
Hillary has 9 dolls. Abby has 18 dolls. How many fewer dolls does Hillary have than Abby?
Go Math Grade 1 Chapter 4 Answer Key Pdf Subtraction Strategies (296)
Hillary has __ fewer dolls

Answer:
Given,
Hillary has 9 dolls. Abby has 18 dolls.
Go Math Grade 1 Chapter 4 Answer Key Pdf Subtraction Strategies (297)
Hillary has 9 fewer dolls

Question 4.
Josh had 12 seeds. He planted some in the dirt. He has 5 left. How many seeds did he plant in the dirt?
Go Math Grade 1 Chapter 4 Answer Key Pdf Subtraction Strategies (298)
Josh planted __ seeds.

Answer:
Given,
Josh had 12 seeds. He planted some in the dirt. He has 5 left.
12 – 7 = 5
Josh planted 7 seeds.

Question 5.
Cami has 13 apples. Some are green and some are red. She has 8 red apples. How many apples are green?
Go Math Grade 1 Chapter 4 Answer Key Pdf Subtraction Strategies (299)
__ apples are green.

Answer:
Given,
Cami has 13 apples. Some are green and some are red.
She has 8 red apples.
13 – 5 = 8
5 apples are green.

On Your Own WRITE Math

Choose a way to solve. Draw or write to explain.

Question 6.
THINK SMARTER
10 frogs are in the tree. 3 more frogs jump into the tree. Then 4 frogs jump out of the tree. How many frogs are in the tree now?
Go Math Grade 1 Chapter 4 Answer Key Pdf Subtraction Strategies (300)

Answer:
Given,
10 frogs are in the tree. 3 more frogs jump into the tree. Then 4 frogs jump out of the tree.
10 + 3 = 13
13 – 4 = 9 frogs
There are 9 frogs are in the tree now.

Question 7.
There are 9 more turtles in the water than on a log. 13 turtles are in the water. How many turtles are on a log?
Go Math Grade 1 Chapter 4 Answer Key Pdf Subtraction Strategies (301)
__ turtles

Answer:
Given,
There are 9 more turtles in the water than on a log.
13 turtles are in the water.
13 + 9 = 22 turtles are in the water.
So, 0 turtles are on the log.

Question 8.
GO DEEPER
Choose a number to fill in the blank. Solve. 10 dogs are at the park.
__ dogs are brown. The rest have black spots. How many dogs have black spots?
Go Math Grade 1 Chapter 4 Answer Key Pdf Subtraction Strategies (302)
__ dogs

Answer: 3
10 – 3 = 7
Thus 7 dogs have black spots.

Question 9.
THINK SMARTER
Chris has 10 worms. He gives away some of his worms. He has 6 worms left. How many worms did Chris give away?
Chris gave away Go Math Grade 1 Chapter 4 Answer Key Pdf Subtraction Strategies (303) worms.

Answer:
Given,
Chris has 10 worms.
He gives away some of his worms.
He has 6 worms left.
10 – 6 = 4 worms
Thus Chris gave away 4 worms.

TAKE HOME ACTIVITY
• Tell your child a subtraction story. Ask your child to use small objects to act out the problem to solve it.

Problem Solving • Use Subtraction Strategies Homework & Practice 4.6

Act it out to solve. Draw to show your work.

Question 1.
There are 13 monkeys. 6 are small. The rest are big. How many monkeys are big?
13 – 6 = Go Math Grade 1 Chapter 4 Answer Key Pdf Subtraction Strategies (304)
__ monkeys are big.

Answer:
Given,
There are 13 monkeys. 6 are small. The rest are big.
13 – 6 = 7
Thus 7 monkeys are big.

Question 2.
Mindy had 13 flowers. She gave some to Sarah. She has 9 left. How many flowers did she give to Sarah?
13 – Go Math Grade 1 Chapter 4 Answer Key Pdf Subtraction Strategies (305) = 9
Mindy gave __ flowers to Sarah.

Answer:
Given,
Mindy had 13 flowers.
She gave some to Sarah.
She has 9 left.
13 – 4 = 9
Mindy gave 4 flowers to Sarah.

Question 3.
There are 5 more horses in the barn than outside. 12 horses are in the barn. How many horses are outside?
12 – 5 = Go Math Grade 1 Chapter 4 Answer Key Pdf Subtraction Strategies (306)
__ horses are outside.

Answer:
Given,
There are 5 more horses in the barn than outside. 12 horses are in the barn.
12 – 5 = 7
Thus 7 horses are outside.

Question 4.
WRITE Math
Use pictures or words to explain how you would act out the following problem. Joe has 9 toy cars. Dan has 6 toy cars. How many fewer toy cars does Dan have than Joe?
Go Math Grade 1 Chapter 4 Answer Key Pdf Subtraction Strategies (307)

Answer:
Given,
Joe has 9 toy cars. Dan has 6 toy cars.
9 – 6 = 3
Dan has 3 fewer toy cars than Joe.

Lesson Check

Question 1.
Solve. Complete the number sentence. Jack has 14 oranges. He gives some away. He has 6 left. How many oranges did he give away?
14 – __ = 6
Jack gave away __ oranges.

Answer:
Given,
Jack has 14 oranges. He gives some away. He has 6 left.
14 – 6 = 8
Jack gave away 8 oranges.

Go Math Grade 1 Pdf Lesson 6 Homework 4.2 Question 2.
Solve. Complete the number sentence. 13 pears are in a basket. Some are yellow and some are green. 5 pears are green. How many pears are yellow?
13 − 5 = __
__ pears are yellow.

Answer:
Given,
13 pears are in a basket. Some are yellow and some are green. 5 pears are green.
13 – 5 = 8
8 pears are yellow.

Spiral Review

Question 3.
Draw a picture to solve. Rita has 4 plants. She gets 9 more plants. Then Rita gets 1 more plant. How many plants does she have now?
Go Math Grade 1 Chapter 4 Answer Key Pdf Subtraction Strategies (308)
__ plants.

Answer:
Given,
Rita has 4 plants. She gets 9 more plants. Then Rita gets 1 more plant.
Go Math Grade 1 Chapter 4 Answer Key Pdf Subtraction Strategies (309)
Thus she has 14 plants now.

Question 4.
What is the sum of 10 + 5?
__

Answer: The sum of 10 and 5 is
10 + 5 = 15

Subtraction Strategies Chapter 4 Review/Test

Question 1.
Count back. Write the number that is 2 less.
Go Math Grade 1 Chapter 4 Answer Key Pdf Subtraction Strategies (310)

Answer:
Go Math Grade 1 Chapter 4 Answer Key Pdf Subtraction Strategies (311)

Question 2.
Look at the facts. A number is missing. Which number is missing?
Go Math Grade 1 Chapter 4 Answer Key Pdf Subtraction Strategies (312)

Answer:
Go Math Grade 1 Chapter 4 Answer Key Pdf Subtraction Strategies (313)
The missing number is 5

Question 3.
Write a subtraction sentence you can solve by using 5 + 4 = 9
Go Math Grade 1 Chapter 4 Answer Key Pdf Subtraction Strategies (314)

Answer:
Go Math Grade 1 Chapter 4 Answer Key Pdf Subtraction Strategies (315)

Question 4.
THINK SMARTER
Make a ten to subtract. Draw to show your work. Write the difference.
Go Math Grade 1 Chapter 4 Answer Key Pdf Subtraction Strategies (316)

Answer: 5
Go Math Grade 1 Chapter 4 Answer Key Pdf Subtraction Strategies (317)
12 – 7 = 5
First subtract 2 from 12 to make 10.
12 – 2 = 10
And then subtract 3 from 10.
10 – 5 = 5
Thus 12 – 7 = 5

Go Math First Grade Lesson 4.5 Break Apart to Subtract Question 5.
What subtraction sentence does the model show?
Go Math Grade 1 Chapter 4 Answer Key Pdf Subtraction Strategies (318)

Answer:
Go Math Grade 1 Chapter 4 Answer Key Pdf Subtraction Strategies (319)
First subtract 5 from 15 to make 10.
And then subtract 3 from 10.
15 – 5 – 3 = 15 – 8 = 7
Thus the correct answer is option C.

Question 6.
Lupe has 9 books. She gives some away. She has 7 left. How many books does she give away? Draw or write to explain.
Lupe gives away Go Math Grade 1 Chapter 4 Answer Key Pdf Subtraction Strategies (320) books.

Answer:
Given,
Lupe has 9 books. She gives some away. She has 7 left.
9 – 7 = 2
It means she gave away 2 books.

Question 7.
Look at the number sentences. What number is missing? Write the number in each box.
Go Math Grade 1 Chapter 4 Answer Key Pdf Subtraction Strategies (321)

Answer:
Go Math Grade 1 Chapter 4 Answer Key Pdf Subtraction Strategies (322)
When we subtract 4 from 13 we get 9
When we add 4 to 9 we get 13.
This means the missing number is 4.

Go Math Grade 1 Chapter 4 Lesson 8 Homework 4.4 Question 8.
Go Math Grade 1 Chapter 4 Answer Key Pdf Subtraction Strategies (323) means “count back 1.”
Go Math Grade 1 Chapter 4 Answer Key Pdf Subtraction Strategies (324) means “count back 2.”
Go Math Grade 1 Chapter 4 Answer Key Pdf Subtraction Strategies (325) means “count back 3.”
Match each picture to a number sentence.
Go Math Grade 1 Chapter 4 Answer Key Pdf Subtraction Strategies (326)

Answer:
Go Math Grade 1 Chapter 4 Answer Key Pdf Subtraction Strategies (327)

Question 9.
Make a 10 to subtract.
Go Math Grade 1 Chapter 4 Answer Key Pdf Subtraction Strategies (328)

Answer:
Go Math Grade 1 Chapter 4 Answer Key Pdf Subtraction Strategies (329)

Question 10.
How does the model show 15 − 6? Choose the numbers that make the number sentences true. Circle numbers in the boxes.
Go Math Grade 1 Chapter 4 Answer Key Pdf Subtraction Strategies (330)

Answer:
First, subtract 5 from 15 to make 10.
15 – 5 = 10
Now subtract 1 from 10.
10 – 1 = 9
Thus 15 – 6 = 9

Go Math Grade 1 Chapter 4 Test Pdf Question 11.
GO DEEPER
Mark has 11 Go Math Grade 1 Chapter 4 Answer Key Pdf Subtraction Strategies (331) He gives some away. He has 4 left. How many Go Math Grade 1 Chapter 4 Answer Key Pdf Subtraction Strategies (332) does he give away? Draw a picture to help you subtract.
Go Math Grade 1 Chapter 4 Answer Key Pdf Subtraction Strategies (333)
How is drawing like acting out a problem?
Go Math Grade 1 Chapter 4 Answer Key Pdf Subtraction Strategies (334)

Answer:
Go Math Grade 1 Chapter 4 Answer Key Pdf Subtraction Strategies (335)
Given that,
Mark has 11 Go Math Grade 1 Chapter 4 Answer Key Pdf Subtraction Strategies (336) He gives some away. He has 4 left.
11 – 4 = 7
Thus Mark has given away 7 Go Math Grade 1 Chapter 4 Answer Key Pdf Subtraction Strategies (337)

Conclusion:

Parents who find it difficult to help their kids complete the homework on time can make use of the Go Math Grade 1 Answer Key Chapter 4 Subtraction Strategies pdf. Hit the above links and start practicing the problems and enhance your math skills.

