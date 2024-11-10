Gorilla Glue - Incredibly Strong Original Gorilla Glue (2024)

Why do I need to add moisture before applying Gorilla Glue Original, can I skip this step?

Gorilla Glue Original is a moisture activated polyurethane adhesive and requires moisture to start the curing process. Without moisture the adhesive will not feel ‘sticky’ or cure, leading to project failure. For best results follow the pack directions ‘Damp It, Glue It, Grip It’ – apply a small amount of moisture to one surface, then apply glue to the dry surface and clamp. For dense hardwoods, lightly dampen both surfaces prior to gluing.

Why do I need to clamp the surfaces together, can I skip this step?

Gorilla Glue Original is not a fast-acting adhesive and requires the surfaces to be mechanically clamped (with either Clamps, Gorilla Tape or Weights) for a minimum of two hours whilst the glue cures – for best results leave clamped overnight. If you are unable to clamp your project Original Gorilla Glue might not be the correct adhesive to use, please contact our technical team via the ‘Contact Us’ section on the website for assistance.

What is the drying colour of Gorilla Glue Original?

Gorilla Glue Original dries pale yellow in colour with a honeycomb/foam consistency. If overapplied and ‘Squeeze Out’ occurs during the curing process, any additional wet glue can be removed with a dry cloth or a cloth soaked in isopropyl alcohol. If allowed to dry this can only be removed by mechanical means: such as sanding,chiselling, scraping or picking.

Does Gorilla Glue Original Foam?

Gorilla Glue Original will expand 3-4x the amount applied whilst curing.

Gorilla Glue Original is a moisture curing polyurethane, which requires water to start the chemical reaction that causes Gorilla Glue Original to cure. Carbon dioxide is released as a by-product of this reaction and this is what causes the glue to foam and expand. This expansion allows the glue to penetrate into materials, creating the incredibly strong bond Gorilla Glue Original is renowned for.

Does Gorilla Glue Original have gap filling properties?

Although Gorilla Glue Original does expand during the curing process it does not have gap filling qualities. It’s suitable for use on uneven surfaces, however the tighter the joint, the stronger the bond.

Will Gorilla Glue Original Bond Plastic or Rubber?

Gorilla Glue Original will work well on many types of plastic; however, we do not recommend for use on polypropylene (PP) or polyethylene (PE) plastics or any type of rubber with high oil or plasticizer content. If you would like more information on how Gorilla Glue Original bonds to specific substrates, please contact our technical team via the ‘Contact Us’ section on the website for assistance.

What is the temperature range of Gorilla Glue Original?

Gorilla Glue Original can be applied between 4°C to 54°C. Once cured Gorilla Glue Original can hold strong between -40°C to 100°C.

What is the approximate shelf life of Gorilla Glue Original?

The approximate shelf life of Gorilla Glue Original is up to 2 years, unopened from date of manufacture. Once opened it will be dependent on storage conditions and age of the product, up to 6/9 months is a good guideline.

Why has my Gorilla Glue Original hardened?

Product age, incorrect storage and aftercare can cause your adhesive to set and harden. Storing moisture activated adhesives can be tricky. For the optimum longevity of your Gorilla Glue Original, avoid storing in high moisture prone areas such as bathrooms, kitchens, and utility rooms. Always ensure all air is squeezed from bottle before replacing the cap. Any remaining air left in the bottle will contain moisture and can cause the remaining adhesive to cure.

How do I remove Gorilla Glue Original from my body or skin?

It is strongly recommended that gloves are worn during application. If you do get Gorilla Glue Original on your skin, try removing it with a dry cloth (particularly if the glue is still tacky). If that doesn’t work, try washing off the glue with soap and cold water, or using an exfoliator with a gritty texture. Dry your skin and apply lotion. We do not recommend using any kind of alcohol, acetone, or other solvent on the skin. If irritation occurs seek medical advice and have product container or label at hand.

How do I remove Gorilla Glue Original from my work surface?

Work surfaces must be protected prior to application. Always wear gloves. If you need to remove any uncured “squeeze out” or wet glue, we recommend wiping with a dry cloth or a cloth soaked in isopropyl alcohol. Once Gorilla Glue Original is dry, it can only be removed by mechanical means: such as sanding,chiselling, scraping or picking.

Are Gorilla Glue products tested on Animals?

We believe strongly in the inherent rights of animals. Therefore, The Gorilla Glue Company does not perform any kind of animal testing.

Are Gorilla Glue products food safe?

We do not recommend bringing food into contact, either directly or indirectly, with cured or uncured Gorilla Glue products.

What should I do if I think a human or animal has ingested Gorilla Glue?

For medical emergencies, seek medical assistance immediately. Call 999/112 for emergency services. For animal emergencies, contact a vet or animal specialist immediately.

Gorilla Glue - Incredibly Strong Original Gorilla Glue (2024)

How long does Original Gorilla Glue take to work? ›

Grip for an incredibly strong bond

Because of that you need to grip objects together for 1-2 hours. You can use clamps, heavy objects or Gorilla Tape® to achieve gripping pressure. Bond line improves with better gripping. Full cure achieved in 24 hours.

Which gorilla super glue is the strongest? ›

Gorilla Heavy Duty Grab Adhesive

Creates a strong bond with little-to-no shrinkage. Ideal for construction projects where a strong bond is needed.

What is Gorilla Glue catchphrase? ›

Gorilla Glue
  • Slogan. Gorilla Glue, for the toughest jobs on planet Earth.
  • Conditional Statement. If a glue is Gorilla Glue, then it is for the toughest jobs on planet earth.
  • Converse. If a job is the toughest on planet earth, then the glue to use for it is Gorilla Glue.
  • Inverse. ...
  • Contrapositive.

What will Gorilla Glue not stick to? ›

Gorilla Glue Clear will work well on many types of plastic; however, we do not recommend for use on polypropylene (PP) or polyethylene (PE) plastics or any type of rubber with high oil or plasticizer content.

What are the disadvantages of Gorilla Glue? ›

The goo in that green-and-orange bottle can cause serious harm if it's inhaled, rubbed into the eyes and skin, or ingested. (A full list of risks associated with using Gorilla Glue, including toxicity, can be found on the brand's safety sheet opens in a new tab .)

Which Gorilla Glue strain is the strongest? ›

Gorilla Glue #4 is the following famed member of the strongest weed strains family, and more experienced cannabis enthusiasts are familiar with its intense relaxing and euphoric effects.

What glue is better than Gorilla Glue? ›

Flex Glue is an easy to use, super strong, rubberized, waterproof adhesive with INSTANT GRAB. INSTANT GRAB works like a magnet, locks into place and holds on tight. It can be applied to wet or dry surfaces, even underwater! Flex Glue is mildew and UV resistant.

What is the difference between original Gorilla Glue and super glue? ›

How is Gorilla Super Glue Different to Gorilla Glue Original? Gorilla Super Glue is a cyanoacrylate adhesive, while Gorilla Glue is a polyurethane. Unlike Gorilla Glue, Gorilla Super Glue does not foam or require moisture to activate.

What is the toughest Gorilla Glue? ›

Gorilla Heavy Duty Grab Adhesive

Grabs virtually anything with ultra-high strength. Grabs virtually anything with ultra-high strength.

Is Gorilla Glue good or bad for you? ›

Its high strength and quick set time makes Gorilla Super Glue the go-to adhesive for a variety of household projects. Developed for long-lasting repairs in an instant, the clear glue dries in 10-45 seconds.

What is Gorilla Glue real name? ›

Composition
NameEINECS-NoCAS-No
Diphenylmethane diisocyanate, isomers and homologues-9016-87-9 (or 101-68-8)

Which Gorilla Glue is best for plastic? ›

Gorilla Super Glues

Bonds in 10-30 seconds, with full cure in 24 hours. Thicker formula offers more control. No run super glue is ideal for vertical surfaces. Bonds plastic, metal, wood, ceramic, rubber, leather, or paper.

What eats away Gorilla Glue? ›

Try acetone

Google says that acetone, alcohol, or paint thinner will dissolve Gorilla Glue.

What destroys Gorilla Glue? ›

Try denatured alcohol, mineral spirits, lacquer thinner, etc. I checked with the Gorilla Glue website, and the only solvent for this glue is acetone. Be careful using acetone as it will strip many clear furniture finishes.

What weakens Gorilla Glue? ›

Gorilla glue (original brown formula) is a “polyurethane glue”. Before it dries, it is can be dissolved with Lacquer thinner or Xylene. Weaker solvents just don't “hack it”.

How do you make original Gorilla Glue dry faster? ›

They note that gentle external heat, as from a hairdryer on low heat/low airflow or a ceramic heater, will accelerate the curing time both to 'self-holding' and to reasonably complete full bond strength — do not apply heat high enough to damage either the materials being bonded or the developing adhesive bond.

How long does it take for Gorilla Glue adhesive to dry? ›

Gorilla glue is a polyurethane adhesive that should cure in 24 hours.

Why does Gorilla Glue take so long to set? ›

There are a few factors that might affect the drying time of Gorilla Glue, such as: The type of surface you're trying to glue together. How much glue you're using. The temperature and humidity of your environment.

How long does Gorilla Glue keep you high? ›

The robust THC levels of the Gorilla Glue strain are near 30%, so inexperienced smokers should take their time with it. This strain will produce relaxation after an instant high that lasts for hours.

