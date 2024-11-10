Gorilla Glue - Incredibly Strong Original Gorilla Glue (2024)

Why do I need to add moisture before applying Gorilla Glue Original, can I skip this step?

Gorilla Glue Original is a moisture activated polyurethane adhesive and requires moisture to start the curing process. Without moisture the adhesive will not feel ‘sticky’ or cure, leading to project failure. For best results follow the pack directions ‘Damp It, Glue It, Grip It’ – apply a small amount of moisture to one surface, then apply glue to the dry surface and clamp. For dense hardwoods, lightly dampen both surfaces prior to gluing.

Why do I need to clamp the surfaces together, can I skip this step?

Gorilla Glue Original is not a fast-acting adhesive and requires the surfaces to be mechanically clamped (with either Clamps, Gorilla Tape or Weights) for a minimum of two hours whilst the glue cures – for best results leave clamped overnight. If you are unable to clamp your project Original Gorilla Glue might not be the correct adhesive to use, please contact our technical team via the ‘Contact Us’ section on the website for assistance.

What is the drying colour of Gorilla Glue Original?

Gorilla Glue Original dries pale yellow in colour with a honeycomb/foam consistency. If overapplied and ‘Squeeze Out’ occurs during the curing process, any additional wet glue can be removed with a dry cloth or a cloth soaked in isopropyl alcohol. If allowed to dry this can only be removed by mechanical means: such as sanding,chiselling, scraping or picking.

Does Gorilla Glue Original Foam?

Gorilla Glue Original will expand 3-4x the amount applied whilst curing.

Gorilla Glue Original is a moisture curing polyurethane, which requires water to start the chemical reaction that causes Gorilla Glue Original to cure. Carbon dioxide is released as a by-product of this reaction and this is what causes the glue to foam and expand. This expansion allows the glue to penetrate into materials, creating the incredibly strong bond Gorilla Glue Original is renowned for.

Does Gorilla Glue Original have gap filling properties?

Although Gorilla Glue Original does expand during the curing process it does not have gap filling qualities. It’s suitable for use on uneven surfaces, however the tighter the joint, the stronger the bond.

Will Gorilla Glue Original Bond Plastic or Rubber?

Gorilla Glue Original will work well on many types of plastic; however, we do not recommend for use on polypropylene (PP) or polyethylene (PE) plastics or any type of rubber with high oil or plasticizer content. If you would like more information on how Gorilla Glue Original bonds to specific substrates, please contact our technical team via the ‘Contact Us’ section on the website for assistance.

What is the temperature range of Gorilla Glue Original?

Gorilla Glue Original can be applied between 4°C to 54°C. Once cured Gorilla Glue Original can hold strong between -40°C to 100°C.

What is the approximate shelf life of Gorilla Glue Original?

The approximate shelf life of Gorilla Glue Original is up to 2 years, unopened from date of manufacture. Once opened it will be dependent on storage conditions and age of the product, up to 6/9 months is a good guideline.

Why has my Gorilla Glue Original hardened?

Product age, incorrect storage and aftercare can cause your adhesive to set and harden. Storing moisture activated adhesives can be tricky. For the optimum longevity of your Gorilla Glue Original, avoid storing in high moisture prone areas such as bathrooms, kitchens, and utility rooms. Always ensure all air is squeezed from bottle before replacing the cap. Any remaining air left in the bottle will contain moisture and can cause the remaining adhesive to cure.

How do I remove Gorilla Glue Original from my body or skin?

It is strongly recommended that gloves are worn during application. If you do get Gorilla Glue Original on your skin, try removing it with a dry cloth (particularly if the glue is still tacky). If that doesn’t work, try washing off the glue with soap and cold water, or using an exfoliator with a gritty texture. Dry your skin and apply lotion. We do not recommend using any kind of alcohol, acetone, or other solvent on the skin. If irritation occurs seek medical advice and have product container or label at hand.

How do I remove Gorilla Glue Original from my work surface?

Work surfaces must be protected prior to application. Always wear gloves. If you need to remove any uncured “squeeze out” or wet glue, we recommend wiping with a dry cloth or a cloth soaked in isopropyl alcohol. Once Gorilla Glue Original is dry, it can only be removed by mechanical means: such as sanding,chiselling, scraping or picking.

Are Gorilla Glue products tested on Animals?

We believe strongly in the inherent rights of animals. Therefore, The Gorilla Glue Company does not perform any kind of animal testing.

Are Gorilla Glue products food safe?

We do not recommend bringing food into contact, either directly or indirectly, with cured or uncured Gorilla Glue products.

What should I do if I think a human or animal has ingested Gorilla Glue?

For medical emergencies, seek medical assistance immediately. Call 999/112 for emergency services. For animal emergencies, contact a vet or animal specialist immediately.