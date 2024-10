Gorilla Glue | Shop All Gorilla Glue | Toolstation (2024)

The best place to find everything Gorilla Glue at Toolstation. Shop our full range now, and place orders online 24/7.

FAQs

Gorilla Heavy Duty Grab Adhesive



Creates a strong bond with little-to-no shrinkage. Ideal for construction projects where a strong bond is needed.

Will Gorilla Glue Original Bond Plastic or Rubber? Gorilla Glue Original will work well on many types of plastic; however, we do not recommend for use on polypropylene (PP) or polyethylene (PE) plastics or any type of rubber with high oil or plasticizer content.

Glue variants



Original Gorilla Glue works on wood, stone, foam, metal, ceramic, glass and other materials. It expands slightly while drying, sometimes enough to cause squeeze-out, which foams up in air. Super is a fast drying glue. Gel Super is a no-dripping variety.

The name of the world's strongest adhesive is DELO MONOPOX. This is a modified version of the high-temperature-resistant DELO MONOPOX HT2860.

Our STRONGEST construction adhesive, Max Strength Clear combines the strength and versatility you have come to expect from Gorilla with a crystal clear, easy to use, non-foaming formula.

Flex Glue is a powerful adhesive that can bond, seal, and repair virtually everything! Flex Glue is an easy to use, super strong, rubberized, waterproof adhesive with INSTANT GRAB. INSTANT GRAB works like a magnet, locks into place and holds on tight. It can be applied to wet or dry surfaces, even underwater!

While Gorilla Glue is incredibly strong, it does have a few disadvantages. One is that it can be difficult to remove. Another is that it can be toxic if ingested. Overall, Gorilla Glue is a very versatile adhesive that has a lot to offer.

Apply acetone to the surface.



You can use 100% acetone to loosen up Gorilla Glue from fabrics or even hard surfaces. Get a cotton ball and soak it in acetone. Then, place it on top of the glued surface and leave it for 5 minutes. Remove the ball and wipe the surface off with a water-dampened rag.

Try acetone



Google says that acetone, alcohol, or paint thinner will dissolve Gorilla Glue. It may need to soak for a while to get into the joint.

Shelf life The adhesive has a minimum shelf life on 1 year from the production date.

Gorilla Super Glue Gel is a thicker and more controllable formula than our original Gorilla Super Glue. It's great for projects where precision is key. Due to the gel like consistency it requires shaking vigorously (with cap on) before each use to remix the formula.

The bottle is only half full because, for high performance and usability, the adhesive needs to be protected from air. One way to keep the air out of the adhesive is by packaging it in thick plastic bottles. If the thicker plastic bottle was completely full, it would be too hard to squeeze.

Super glue creates an incredibly strong adhesive bond. Because of cyanoacrylate glue's unique properties, the bond formed is nearly unbreakable. It's so powerful, Loctite cyanoacrylate adhesive broke the Guinness World Record by lifting a car weighing more than 5 tons with just 9 drops of adhesive.

Epoxy adhesive is a go-to for bonding metal due to its robust strength and great chemical resistance. It's made up of two parts: a resin and a hardener. You need to mix these before you start gluing. Once mixed, epoxy creates a strong bond that can handle heavy loads and tough environments.

Gorilla Glue is a 100% waterproof glue, safe for indoor and outdoor use and strong enough to stand up to the elements. Gorilla Glue's your solution for almost any project or repair. Sand it, paint it, stain it. Simply stated, it's the Toughest Glue on Planet Earth.

Loctite produces the strongest super glue. One square inch bond of super glue can hold weight of over a ton! Loctite's cyanoacrylate super glue even broke the Guinness World Record for lifting a lorry weighing more than 8 tonnes with just 9 drops.

Clear Gorilla Glue and Gorilla Super Glue are two very different types of adhesives. Our new Clear Gorilla Glue is a hybrid adhesive that will require clamping. Gorilla Super Glue is a cyanoacrylate type adhesive that will form a more instant bond between surfaces.

