Gorilla Products - Glues, Tapes & Sealants | Gorilla Glue (2024)

Effective Date: 1st January 2020


Last Updated: 1st January 2020


Introduction and Scope


This Cookie Policy (the “Policy”) is designed to assist you in understanding how and why Gorilla Glue Europe Ltd. (“Gorilla Glue”, “we”, “us” or “our”) uses cookies and other automatic mechanisms (“Cookies”) to collect personal data on our website https://uk.gorillaglue.com (the “Website”). We use Cookies to allow our Website to operate, to increase its functionality and efficiency, to analyse how you use our Website in order to improve it, and to tailor the content and information that we display to you.


To the extent that information collected by the Cookies constitutes personal data (on its own or if combined with other information), our Privacy Policy shall apply to the processing of such personal data, as defined in the Privacy Policy.


Cookies and Other Tracking Technologies


A “cookie” is a small text file stored on your device that contains information about your device. Our Website may also employ a software technology called clear GIFs (a.k.a. web beacons) that helps us better manage content on our Website by informing us what content is effective. Clear GIFs are tiny graphics with a unique identifier, similar in function to Cookies, and are used to track the online movements of Website users. We may also use local shared objects (a.k.a. “flash cookies”), pixels, or other similar technologies, as well as smart forms and logging services.


Browser Configuration

You can alter the configuration of your browser to reject certain types of Cookies. Note, if you reject certain Cookies, you may not be able to access and use all of the features on our Website. You may also set your browser to send a Do Not Track (DNT) signal. For more information, please visit https://www.aboutcookies.org/ and https://allaboutdnt.com/. Please note that our Website does not have the capability to respond to “Do Not Track” signals received from web browsers.


You may also control your online behavioral advertising preferences and opt out from having your data processed by certain marketing companies by visiting http://www.youronlinechoices.com/ and http://optout.aboutads.info/. Please note that managing these preferences will not turn off internet advertisements in general. You will receive the same amount of advertisements, but it will be less reflective of your interests, as based on your web browsing habits. The opt-out preferences that you set may be nullified if you delete your Cookies.


Types of Cookies


We use both session and persistent Cookies. Session Cookies are deleted when you close your browser. Persistent Cookies may be retained after you close your browser but have an expiration date.


Most of the Cookies placed on your device through our Website are first-party Cookies, because they are placed directly by us. Other parties, such as Add This, may also set their own (third-party) Cookies through our Website. Please refer to the privacy policies of these third parties to learn more about the way in which they collect and process information about you.


How We Use Cookies on our Website


Strictly Necessary Cookies


Strictly Necessary Cookies are necessary for the Website to function and cannot be switched off in our systems. They are usually only set in response to actions made by you that amount to a request for services, such as setting your privacy preferences, logging in or filling in forms. You may be able to set your browser to block or alert you about these Cookies, but as a result of blocking such Cookies, some parts of our Website will not work.








































Name



Consent Manager Tag



Provider



Purpose



Duration



_icl_current_


language



Wordpress



Gorilla Glue (first-party Cookie)



Used to store the language selected (English, French, etc.).



1 day



wpSGCacheBypass



Wordpress



Gorilla Glue (first-party cookie)



Used to improve the loading time and performance of the website.



Persistent



Cookielawinfo-checkbox-necessary



Wordpress



Gorilla Glue (first-party cookie)



Used to remember user’s choices about cookies.



1 year



Cookielawinfo-checkbox-non-necessary



Wordpress



Gorilla Glue (first-party cookie)



Used to remember user’s choices about cookies.



1 year



Performance Cookies

(The Analytics sub-category in our Consent Management tool)


Performance Cookies allow us, among other things, to count Website visits and traffic sources so we can measure and improve the performance of our Website. They help us to know which pages are the most and least popular and see how visitors move around the Website. If you do not allow these Cookies, we will not know when you have visited our Website and will not be able to monitor its performance.

































Name



Consent Manager Tag



Provider



Purpose



Duration



_ga



Google Analytics



Gorilla Glue (first-party Cookie)



Used to distinguish users and track site visits.



2 years



_gid



Google Analytics



Gorilla Glue (first-party Cookie)



Used to distinguish users and track activity during a session.



1 day



_gat_UA-nnnnnnn-nn



Google Analytics



Gorilla Glue (first-party Cookie)



Used to improve website performance by limiting data transfers to high volume sites.



1 minute



Functional Cookies


(The Engagement and Personalization sub-categories in our Consent Management tool)


Functional Cookies enable the Website to provide enhanced functionality and personalisation. They may be set by us or by third-party providers whose services we have added to our pages. If you do not allow these Cookies, then some or all of these services may not function properly.


























Name



Consent Manager Tag



Provider



Purpose



Duration



__atuvc



AddThis



Gorilla Glue (first-party Cookie)



Allows you to more easily share our content to your social networks.



1 year



__atuvs



AddThis



Gorilla Glue (first-party Cookie)



Allows you to more easily share our content to your social network.



1 day



Targeting Cookies


(The Display Ad, Search, and Social sub-categories in our Consent Management tool)


Targeting Cookies may be set through our Website by our advertising partners (or set directly by our advertising partners). They may be used by those companies to build a profile of your interests and show you relevant advertisements on other sites. They do not store personal data, but are used to develop personal data about you, such as to uniquely identify your browser and internet device. If you do not allow these Cookies, you will experience less targeted advertising.

































Name



Consent Manager Tag



Provider



Purpose



Duration



loc



AddThis



AddThis (third-party Cookie)



Used by AddThis to track user’s location.



1 year



uvc



AddThis



AddThis (third-party Cookie)



Used by AddThis to track how often AddThis encounters the same user.



1 year



tk_ai



Wordpress



Gorilla Glue (first-party Cookie)



Used to track user experience in order to improve site performance.



Session



Changes to this Policy


If we make any material change to this Policy, we will post the revised Policy to our Website and update the “Effective Date” above to reflect the date on which the new Policy became effective.


Contact Us


If you have any questions about this Policy, send us an e-mail to privacy@gorillaglue.com or contact us by postal mail at:


Gorilla Glue Europe LTD


26 Eaton Park


Matrix Park


Chorley, UK PR7 7NA


Please allow up to four (4) weeks for us to reply.

What will Gorilla Glue not stick to? ›

Will Gorilla Glue Original Bond Plastic or Rubber? Gorilla Glue Original will work well on many types of plastic; however, we do not recommend for use on polypropylene (PP) or polyethylene (PE) plastics or any type of rubber with high oil or plasticizer content.

What will Gorilla Tape not stick to? ›

Gorilla Tape contains a highly concentrated rubber based adhesive and sticks to most plastics, including polyethylene (PE) and polypropylene (PP). Gorilla Tape does not work on materials with high oil or plasticizer content, such as EPDM rubber or PVC.

What are the disadvantages of Gorilla Glue? ›

Gorilla Glue is great for arts and crafts and fixing random things (like your refrigerator drawer that cracked) but it's important to not leave it laying around. The goo in that green-and-orange bottle can cause serious harm if it's inhaled, rubbed into the eyes and skin, or ingested.

What glue is better than Gorilla Glue? ›

Flex Glue is an easy to use, super strong, rubberized, waterproof adhesive with INSTANT GRAB. INSTANT GRAB works like a magnet, locks into place and holds on tight. It can be applied to wet or dry surfaces, even underwater! Flex Glue is mildew and UV resistant.

What destroys Gorilla Glue? ›

Apply acetone to the surface.

You can use 100% acetone to loosen up Gorilla Glue from fabrics or even hard surfaces. Get a cotton ball and soak it in acetone. Then, place it on top of the glued surface and leave it for 5 minutes. Remove the ball and wipe the surface off with a water-dampened rag.

Is Gorilla Tape permanent? ›

Made with incredibly strong, permanent, but adhesive and a weather-resistant shell, this tape withstands even extreme weather conditions. Permanent Gorilla Tape All Weather resists drying, cracking, and peeling caused by sunlight, heat, cold, and moisture and works in both hot & cold temperatures.

What's stronger than Gorilla Tape? ›

3M VHB is truly one of the strongest double-sided tapes on the market. From its resistance to extreme conditions to its durability, VHB is a product that does it all. Replace rivets, welds, screws, bolts, and other kinds of mechanical fasteners all with one product.

Why is my Gorilla Patch and Seal tape not sticking? ›

Clean the Surface

Tape works best when the surface area is clean, meaning 100% free of dirt, oil, and debris. You want to eliminate anything that can get between the surface and the tape in order to create direct contact with the adhesive.

How many years does Gorilla Glue last? ›

The approximate shelf life of Gorilla Super Glue is up to 18-24 months unopened from date of manufacture. Once opened there is no standard time, it will be dependent on storage conditions and age of the product, up to 6 months is a good guideline.

Which is better, Titebond or Gorilla Glue? ›

Gorilla glue will adhere to more substances but Titebond III gives a better wood to wood bond. Gorilla Glue cannot be washed off your hands...it must wear away while Titebond III cleans up with water. Gorilla Glue foams excessively upon curing. The foam is gap filling but has no strength.

What are the issues with Gorilla Glue? ›

The chemical is also used for wood bonding and other commercial uses. It has been linked to disrupting the body's normal hormonal function. Calcium Hydroxide: This chemical is commonly used in no-lye relaxers. It can cause serious eye damage, skin irritation, and respiratory irritation.

What is the strongest adhesive in the world? ›

The name of the world's strongest adhesive is DELO MONOPOX.

Which Gorilla Glue has the strongest hold? ›

Our STRONGEST construction adhesive, Max Strength Clear combines the strength and versatility you have come to expect from Gorilla with a crystal clear, easy to use, non-foaming formula.

What material will super glue not stick to? ›

High-Density Polyethylene Plastic

Plastic bottles, plastic lumber, resistant piping and geomembranes are some of the most common products made from polyethylene. In addition to the above plastics, cyanoacrylate super glue does not adhere to the following surfaces: Wet surfaces. Very smooth surfaces like glass.

What makes Gorilla Glue come off? ›

Original Gorilla Glue

Try removing the glue with a dry cloth or paper towel first (particularly if the glue is still tacky). If that doesn't work, try washing with a gritty soap and warm water, or using an exfoliator with a gritty texture. Dry your hands and apply lotion to moisturize your skin.

What eats away Gorilla Glue? ›

Try acetone

Google says that acetone, alcohol, or paint thinner will dissolve Gorilla Glue. It may need to soak for a while to get into the joint.

What surface does glue not stick to? ›

Hot glue will not stick to very smooth surfaces, like metal, silicone, vinyl, wax, or greasy and wet surfaces.

