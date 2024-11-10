Gorilla Super Glue Gel | Gorilla Gel | Gorilla Glue UK (2024)

How is Gorilla Super Glue Gel different to Gorilla Super Glue? How is Gorilla Super Glue Different to Gorilla Glue Original? Why has my Super Glue Gel Separated? Why isn't my bottle of Gorilla Super Glue filled to the top? What does 'Impact Tough' mean? Will Gorilla Super Glue bond plastic/vinyl/rubber/glass? What is the temperature range of Gorilla Super Glue? Is Gorilla Super Glue Safe for use in Aquariums? What is the approximate shelf life of Gorilla Super Glue? Why has my Gorilla Super Glue Hardened? How do I remove Gorilla Super Glue from my skin or separate bonded skin? How do I remove Gorilla Super Glue from my surface? Is Gorilla Super Glue Food Safe? What should I do if a human or animal has ingested a Gorilla Glue Product?

How is Gorilla Super Glue Gel different to Gorilla Super Glue?

Gorilla Super Glue Gel is a thicker and more controllable formula than our original Gorilla Super Glue. It’s great for projects where precision is key. Due to the gel like consistency it requires shaking vigorously (with cap on) before each use to remix the formula.

How is Gorilla Super Glue Different to Gorilla Glue Original?

Gorilla Super Glue is a cyanoacrylate adhesive, while Gorilla Glue is a polyurethane. Unlike Gorilla Glue, Gorilla Super Glue does not foam or require moisture to activate. In addition, Gorilla Super Glue is recommended primarily for indoor applications only and is ideal for smaller repairs that require an instant bond and projects where clamping is not needed.

Why has my Super Glue Gel Separated?

Due to the gel like consistency it requires shaking vigorously (with cap on) before each use to remix the formula.

Why isn’t my bottle of Gorilla Super Glue filled to the top?

Our bottles are filled by weight not volume, which is displayed on the front of packs. We package our Super Glue in a thick plastic to protect it from exposure to air and maximise the shelf life of the product. If the bottle contained anymore glue, it would become too difficult to dispense the glue from the bottle.

What does ‘Impact Tough’ mean?

Gorilla Super Glue is designed with a specific formula for increased impact resistance to handle wear and tear.

Will Gorilla Super Glue bond plastic/vinyl/rubber/glass?

Gorilla Super Glue has been engineered to achieve excellent results on difficult to bond substrates. It is formulated to bond a wide range of ,materials including most plastics, metals, elastomers (vinyl/rubber), wood, and porous surfaces.

Certain difficult to bond plastics, such as polyethylene (PE) and polypropylene (PP), or glass will not form good bonds. If you would like more information on how Gorilla Super Glue bonds to specific substrates, please contact our technical team via the ‘Contact Us’ section on the website for assistance.

Gorilla Super Glue Gel | Gorilla Gel | Gorilla Glue UK

What is the temperature range of Gorilla Super Glue?

Gorilla Super Glue is best applied at room temperature. Once cured Gorilla Super Glue can hold strong between -53°C to 104°C.

Is Gorilla Super Glue Safe for use in Aquariums?

Gorilla Super Glue is not waterproof and we cannot recommend our products are safe to use in projects with aquatic life.

What is the approximate shelf life of Gorilla Super Glue?

The approximate shelf life of Gorilla Super Glue is up to 18-24 months unopened from date of manufacture. Once opened there is no standard time, it will be dependent on storage conditions and age of the product, up to 6 months is a good guideline.

Why has my Gorilla Super Glue Hardened?

Product age, incorrect storage and aftercare can cause your adhesive to set and harden. For the optimum longevity of your Gorilla Super Glue store in a cool, dry area, avoid storing in high moisture prone areas such as bathrooms, kitchens, utility rooms and do not refrigerate.

How do I remove Gorilla Super Glue from my skin or separate bonded skin?

To remove Gorilla Super Glue from your skin, soak the bonded area in warm, soapy water. The key is to be patient and NEVER pull the area apart. Gently wiggle the bonded area to allow the soapy water to penetrate the bond. After soaking, the adhesive should come off easily.

How do I remove Gorilla Super Glue from my surface?

To remove uncured Gorilla Super Glue, use a towel dampened with acetone or isopropyl alcohol to blot the area. Several applications may be necessary to completely remove the uncured glue. For removal of cured Gorilla Super Glue from the surface of your project, soak bonded area with warm soapy water or acetone. The adhesive should begin to soften, but many applications may be necessary. Keep in mind that isopropyl alcohol and acetone can damage some surface materials, such as countertops and some plastics. Always test in a small, unseen area first.

Is Gorilla Super Glue Food Safe?

Gorilla Super Glue is not intended for any application with direct or indirect food contact and should not be stored near food or in the refrigerator.

What should I do if a human or animal has ingested a Gorilla Glue Product?

For medical emergencies, seek medical assistance immediately. Call 999/112 for emergency services. For animal emergencies, contact a vet or animal specialist immediately.

FAQs

FAQs

Is Gorilla Super Glue Gel the same as super glue? ›

Gorilla Super Glue Gel is a thicker and more controllable formula than our original Gorilla Super Glue. It's great for projects where precision is key. Due to the gel like consistency it requires shaking vigorously (with cap on) before each use to remix the formula.

Which Gorilla Super Glue is the strongest? ›

Gorilla Heavy Duty Grab Adhesive

Creates a strong bond with little-to-no shrinkage. Ideal for construction projects where a strong bond is needed.

Is super glue gel better than regular super glue? ›

Gels create a more flexible bond than liquids and their higher viscosity means less dripping, offering a more controlled application for projects requiring greater precision or vertical application, like building models or fixing delicate flatware.

What will Gorilla Glue not stick to? ›

Will Gorilla Glue Original Bond Plastic or Rubber? Gorilla Glue Original will work well on many types of plastic; however, we do not recommend for use on polypropylene (PP) or polyethylene (PE) plastics or any type of rubber with high oil or plasticizer content.

How long does Gorilla Glue super glue gel take to dry? ›

Its high strength and quick set time make Gorilla Super Glue the go-to adhesive for a variety of household projects. Developed for long-lasting repairs in an instant, the clear glue dries in 10-45 seconds. Our Super Glue is formulated for increased impact resistance to handle bumps and drops.

What are the disadvantages of Gorilla Glue? ›

The goo in that green-and-orange bottle can cause serious harm if it's inhaled, rubbed into the eyes and skin, or ingested. (A full list of risks associated with using Gorilla Glue, including toxicity, can be found on the brand's safety sheet.)

Is there anything stronger than Gorilla Glue? ›

Titebond lll is another glue that is waterproof and while not urethane it is an aliphatic resin glue. It is stronger than gorilla glue when clamping is used.

What is the toughest glue in the world? ›

It's unsurprising, then, that the world's strongest glue is an epoxy resin. DELO MONOPOX, made by the German adhesives company DELO, currently holds the Guinness World Record for the heaviest weight lifted by glue.

What is the strongest adhesive than superglue? ›

Adiglue outperforms other gluing products and is stronger than superglue because Adiglue is almost 100% pure cyanoacrylate and solvent free. To make super glues cheaper to manufacture, most of these other products are filled with solvents.

What kind of super glue do doctors use? ›

Medical-grade cyanoacrylate super glues are very similar to their non-medical grade counterparts. In fact, they can often be exactly the same with one exception. Medical Grade cyanoacrylates are manufactured and tested to a more stringent standard.

What is super glue gel used for? ›

The Original Super Glue... now in a gel! Bonds instantly and is great for use on metal, plastic, rubber, jewelry, ceramics, fingernails, and more!

Is surgical super glue different from regular super glue? ›

Medical-grade cyanoacrylate super glues are very similar to their non-medical grade counterparts. In fact, they can often be exactly the same with one exception. Medical Grade cyanoacrylates are manufactured and tested to a more stringent standard.

Are all super glues the same? ›

Viscosity is a major point of difference among grades of super glue and the desirability of a higher or lower viscosity will depend on your application. A general rule of thumb (that is not applicable to all grades) the higher the viscosity the slower the cure time.

References

