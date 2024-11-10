Gorilla Super Glue Gel | Gorilla Gel | Gorilla Glue UK (2024)

Effective Date: 1st January 2020


Last Updated: 1st January 2020


Introduction and Scope


This Cookie Policy (the “Policy”) is designed to assist you in understanding how and why Gorilla Glue Europe Ltd. (“Gorilla Glue”, “we”, “us” or “our”) uses cookies and other automatic mechanisms (“Cookies”) to collect personal data on our website https://uk.gorillaglue.com (the “Website”). We use Cookies to allow our Website to operate, to increase its functionality and efficiency, to analyse how you use our Website in order to improve it, and to tailor the content and information that we display to you.


To the extent that information collected by the Cookies constitutes personal data (on its own or if combined with other information), our Privacy Policy shall apply to the processing of such personal data, as defined in the Privacy Policy.


Cookies and Other Tracking Technologies


A “cookie” is a small text file stored on your device that contains information about your device. Our Website may also employ a software technology called clear GIFs (a.k.a. web beacons) that helps us better manage content on our Website by informing us what content is effective. Clear GIFs are tiny graphics with a unique identifier, similar in function to Cookies, and are used to track the online movements of Website users. We may also use local shared objects (a.k.a. “flash cookies”), pixels, or other similar technologies, as well as smart forms and logging services.


Browser Configuration

See Also
Gorilla Products - Glues, Tapes & Sealants | Gorilla GlueGorilla Glue | Shop All Gorilla Glue | ToolstationGorilla Super Glue - Incredibly Strong Glue | Gorilla GlueAmazon - Gorilla Glue UK


You can alter the configuration of your browser to reject certain types of Cookies. Note, if you reject certain Cookies, you may not be able to access and use all of the features on our Website. You may also set your browser to send a Do Not Track (DNT) signal. For more information, please visit https://www.aboutcookies.org/ and https://allaboutdnt.com/. Please note that our Website does not have the capability to respond to “Do Not Track” signals received from web browsers.


You may also control your online behavioral advertising preferences and opt out from having your data processed by certain marketing companies by visiting http://www.youronlinechoices.com/ and http://optout.aboutads.info/. Please note that managing these preferences will not turn off internet advertisements in general. You will receive the same amount of advertisements, but it will be less reflective of your interests, as based on your web browsing habits. The opt-out preferences that you set may be nullified if you delete your Cookies.


Types of Cookies


We use both session and persistent Cookies. Session Cookies are deleted when you close your browser. Persistent Cookies may be retained after you close your browser but have an expiration date.


Most of the Cookies placed on your device through our Website are first-party Cookies, because they are placed directly by us. Other parties, such as Add This, may also set their own (third-party) Cookies through our Website. Please refer to the privacy policies of these third parties to learn more about the way in which they collect and process information about you.


How We Use Cookies on our Website


Strictly Necessary Cookies


Strictly Necessary Cookies are necessary for the Website to function and cannot be switched off in our systems. They are usually only set in response to actions made by you that amount to a request for services, such as setting your privacy preferences, logging in or filling in forms. You may be able to set your browser to block or alert you about these Cookies, but as a result of blocking such Cookies, some parts of our Website will not work.








































Name



Consent Manager Tag



Provider



Purpose



Duration



_icl_current_


language



Wordpress



Gorilla Glue (first-party Cookie)



Used to store the language selected (English, French, etc.).



1 day



wpSGCacheBypass



Wordpress



Gorilla Glue (first-party cookie)



Used to improve the loading time and performance of the website.



Persistent



Cookielawinfo-checkbox-necessary



Wordpress



Gorilla Glue (first-party cookie)



Used to remember user’s choices about cookies.



1 year



Cookielawinfo-checkbox-non-necessary



Wordpress



Gorilla Glue (first-party cookie)



Used to remember user’s choices about cookies.



1 year



Performance Cookies

See Also
Gorilla Glue - Incredibly Strong Original Gorilla Glue


(The Analytics sub-category in our Consent Management tool)


Performance Cookies allow us, among other things, to count Website visits and traffic sources so we can measure and improve the performance of our Website. They help us to know which pages are the most and least popular and see how visitors move around the Website. If you do not allow these Cookies, we will not know when you have visited our Website and will not be able to monitor its performance.

































Name



Consent Manager Tag



Provider



Purpose



Duration



_ga



Google Analytics



Gorilla Glue (first-party Cookie)



Used to distinguish users and track site visits.



2 years



_gid



Google Analytics



Gorilla Glue (first-party Cookie)



Used to distinguish users and track activity during a session.



1 day



_gat_UA-nnnnnnn-nn



Google Analytics



Gorilla Glue (first-party Cookie)



Used to improve website performance by limiting data transfers to high volume sites.



1 minute



Functional Cookies


(The Engagement and Personalization sub-categories in our Consent Management tool)


Functional Cookies enable the Website to provide enhanced functionality and personalisation. They may be set by us or by third-party providers whose services we have added to our pages. If you do not allow these Cookies, then some or all of these services may not function properly.


























Name



Consent Manager Tag



Provider



Purpose



Duration



__atuvc



AddThis



Gorilla Glue (first-party Cookie)



Allows you to more easily share our content to your social networks.



1 year



__atuvs



AddThis



Gorilla Glue (first-party Cookie)



Allows you to more easily share our content to your social network.



1 day



Targeting Cookies


(The Display Ad, Search, and Social sub-categories in our Consent Management tool)


Targeting Cookies may be set through our Website by our advertising partners (or set directly by our advertising partners). They may be used by those companies to build a profile of your interests and show you relevant advertisements on other sites. They do not store personal data, but are used to develop personal data about you, such as to uniquely identify your browser and internet device. If you do not allow these Cookies, you will experience less targeted advertising.

































Name



Consent Manager Tag



Provider



Purpose



Duration



loc



AddThis



AddThis (third-party Cookie)



Used by AddThis to track user’s location.



1 year



uvc



AddThis



AddThis (third-party Cookie)



Used by AddThis to track how often AddThis encounters the same user.



1 year



tk_ai



Wordpress



Gorilla Glue (first-party Cookie)



Used to track user experience in order to improve site performance.



Session



Changes to this Policy


If we make any material change to this Policy, we will post the revised Policy to our Website and update the “Effective Date” above to reflect the date on which the new Policy became effective.


Contact Us


If you have any questions about this Policy, send us an e-mail to privacy@gorillaglue.com or contact us by postal mail at:


Gorilla Glue Europe LTD


26 Eaton Park


Matrix Park


Chorley, UK PR7 7NA


Please allow up to four (4) weeks for us to reply.

Gorilla Super Glue Gel | Gorilla Gel | Gorilla Glue UK (2024)

FAQs

Is Gorilla Super Glue Gel the same as super glue? ›

Gorilla Super Glue Gel is a thicker and more controllable formula than our original Gorilla Super Glue. It's great for projects where precision is key. Due to the gel like consistency it requires shaking vigorously (with cap on) before each use to remix the formula.

Continue Reading
Which Gorilla Super Glue is the strongest? ›

Gorilla Heavy Duty Grab Adhesive

Creates a strong bond with little-to-no shrinkage. Ideal for construction projects where a strong bond is needed.

Read The Full Story
What is the strongest super glue in the UK? ›

  • Gorilla. Super Glue, 15g – All Purpose, Impact Tough & Fast Setting with Anti-Clog Cap Ideal for Metal, Ceramics, Leather & More. ...
  • Loctite. ...
  • XPRO All Purpose Super Glue Gel 20g - Industrial Grade (2 Pcs) ...
  • Gorilla. ...
  • ELFY. ...
  • GH1200. ...
  • 3 X Everbuild CYN20 20g General Purpose Industrial Superglue. ...
  • Loctite.

Learn More Now
Is super glue gel better than regular super glue? ›

Gels create a more flexible bond than liquids and their higher viscosity means less dripping, offering a more controlled application for projects requiring greater precision or vertical application, like building models or fixing delicate flatware.

View Details
What will Gorilla Glue not stick to? ›

Will Gorilla Glue Original Bond Plastic or Rubber? Gorilla Glue Original will work well on many types of plastic; however, we do not recommend for use on polypropylene (PP) or polyethylene (PE) plastics or any type of rubber with high oil or plasticizer content.

Explore More
How long does Gorilla Glue super glue gel take to dry? ›

Its high strength and quick set time make Gorilla Super Glue the go-to adhesive for a variety of household projects. Developed for long-lasting repairs in an instant, the clear glue dries in 10-45 seconds. Our Super Glue is formulated for increased impact resistance to handle bumps and drops.

Get More Info
What are the disadvantages of Gorilla Glue? ›

The goo in that green-and-orange bottle can cause serious harm if it's inhaled, rubbed into the eyes and skin, or ingested. (A full list of risks associated with using Gorilla Glue, including toxicity, can be found on the brand's safety sheet opens in a new tab .)

View More
What glue is better than Gorilla Glue? ›

Flex Glue is an easy to use, super strong, rubberized, waterproof adhesive with INSTANT GRAB. INSTANT GRAB works like a magnet, locks into place and holds on tight. It can be applied to wet or dry surfaces, even underwater! Flex Glue is mildew and UV resistant.

Read The Full Story
Why is Gorilla Super Glue only half full? ›

The bottle is only half full because, for high performance and usability, the adhesive needs to be protected from air. One way to keep the air out of the adhesive is by packaging it in thick plastic bottles. If the thicker plastic bottle was completely full, it would be too hard to squeeze.

Learn More Now
What super glue do hospitals use? ›

Medical-grade cyanoacrylate super glues are very similar to their non-medical grade counterparts. In fact, they can often be exactly the same with one exception. Medical Grade cyanoacrylates are manufactured and tested to a more stringent standard.

Explore More

What is the toughest glue in the world? ›

It's unsurprising, then, that the world's strongest glue is an epoxy resin. DELO MONOPOX, made by the German adhesives company DELO, currently holds the Guinness World Record for the heaviest weight lifted by glue.

Get More Info Here
What is the strongest adhesive than superglue? ›

Adiglue outperforms other gluing products and is stronger than superglue because Adiglue is almost 100% pure cyanoacrylate and solvent free. To make super glues cheaper to manufacture, most of these other products are filled with solvents.

Continue Reading
What is the difference between Gorilla Glue and Gorilla Glue gel? ›

The difference between Gorilla Super Glue and Gorilla Super Glue Gel is the consistency. Gorilla Super Glue Gel has a much thicker consistency making it ideal for vertical applications.

Explore More
What doesn't stick to super glue? ›

High-Density Polyethylene Plastic

Plastic bottles, plastic lumber, resistant piping and geomembranes are some of the most common products made from polyethylene. In addition to the above plastics, cyanoacrylate super glue does not adhere to the following surfaces: Wet surfaces. Very smooth surfaces like glass.

Continue Reading
What is super glue gel used for? ›

The Original Super Glue... now in a gel! Bonds instantly and is great for use on metal, plastic, rubber, jewelry, ceramics, fingernails, and more!

Show Me More
Is surgical super glue different from regular super glue? ›

Medical-grade cyanoacrylate super glues are very similar to their non-medical grade counterparts. In fact, they can often be exactly the same with one exception. Medical Grade cyanoacrylates are manufactured and tested to a more stringent standard.

Find Out More
Are all super glues the same? ›

Viscosity is a major point of difference among grades of super glue and the desirability of a higher or lower viscosity will depend on your application. A general rule of thumb (that is not applicable to all grades) the higher the viscosity the slower the cure time.

Read The Full Story

References

Top Articles
Key takeaways from first Harris and Walz interview
Oasis ticket presale and dates - everything you need to know about reunion
Build Upon the Rock (Come Follow Me Lesson for Kids: Aug 26-Sep 1)
Latest Posts
[Top 10] Divinity Original Sin 2 Best Armor And How To Get Them
US Open Tennis 2024: Schedule, bracket, live updates, scores, results, highlights, start times, where to watch
Recommended Articles
Article information

Author: Kimberely Baumbach CPA

Last Updated:

Views: 5427

Rating: 4 / 5 (61 voted)

Reviews: 84% of readers found this page helpful

Author information

Name: Kimberely Baumbach CPA

Birthday: 1996-01-14

Address: 8381 Boyce Course, Imeldachester, ND 74681

Phone: +3571286597580

Job: Product Banking Analyst

Hobby: Cosplaying, Inline skating, Amateur radio, Baton twirling, Mountaineering, Flying, Archery

Introduction: My name is Kimberely Baumbach CPA, I am a gorgeous, bright, charming, encouraging, zealous, lively, good person who loves writing and wants to share my knowledge and understanding with you.