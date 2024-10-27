Gorilla Super Glue - Incredibly Strong Glue | Gorilla Glue (2024)

Effective Date: 1st January 2020

Last Updated: 1st January 2020

Introduction and Scope

This Cookie Policy (the “Policy”) is designed to assist you in understanding how and why Gorilla Glue Europe Ltd. (“Gorilla Glue”, “we”, “us” or “our”) uses cookies and other automatic mechanisms (“Cookies”) to collect personal data on our website https://uk.gorillaglue.com (the “Website”). We use Cookies to allow our Website to operate, to increase its functionality and efficiency, to analyse how you use our Website in order to improve it, and to tailor the content and information that we display to you.

To the extent that information collected by the Cookies constitutes personal data (on its own or if combined with other information), our Privacy Policy shall apply to the processing of such personal data, as defined in the Privacy Policy.

Cookies and Other Tracking Technologies

A “cookie” is a small text file stored on your device that contains information about your device. Our Website may also employ a software technology called clear GIFs (a.k.a. web beacons) that helps us better manage content on our Website by informing us what content is effective. Clear GIFs are tiny graphics with a unique identifier, similar in function to Cookies, and are used to track the online movements of Website users. We may also use local shared objects (a.k.a. “flash cookies”), pixels, or other similar technologies, as well as smart forms and logging services.

Browser Configuration

You can alter the configuration of your browser to reject certain types of Cookies. Note, if you reject certain Cookies, you may not be able to access and use all of the features on our Website. You may also set your browser to send a Do Not Track (DNT) signal. For more information, please visit https://www.aboutcookies.org/ and https://allaboutdnt.com/. Please note that our Website does not have the capability to respond to “Do Not Track” signals received from web browsers.

You may also control your online behavioral advertising preferences and opt out from having your data processed by certain marketing companies by visiting http://www.youronlinechoices.com/ and http://optout.aboutads.info/. Please note that managing these preferences will not turn off internet advertisements in general. You will receive the same amount of advertisements, but it will be less reflective of your interests, as based on your web browsing habits. The opt-out preferences that you set may be nullified if you delete your Cookies.

Types of Cookies

We use both session and persistent Cookies. Session Cookies are deleted when you close your browser. Persistent Cookies may be retained after you close your browser but have an expiration date.

Most of the Cookies placed on your device through our Website are first-party Cookies, because they are placed directly by us. Other parties, such as Add This, may also set their own (third-party) Cookies through our Website. Please refer to the privacy policies of these third parties to learn more about the way in which they collect and process information about you.

How We Use Cookies on our Website

Strictly Necessary Cookies

Strictly Necessary Cookies are necessary for the Website to function and cannot be switched off in our systems. They are usually only set in response to actions made by you that amount to a request for services, such as setting your privacy preferences, logging in or filling in forms. You may be able to set your browser to block or alert you about these Cookies, but as a result of blocking such Cookies, some parts of our Website will not work.









Name





Consent Manager Tag





Provider





Purpose





Duration









_icl_current_

language





Wordpress





Gorilla Glue (first-party Cookie)





Used to store the language selected (English, French, etc.).





1 day









wpSGCacheBypass





Wordpress





Gorilla Glue (first-party cookie)





Used to improve the loading time and performance of the website.





Persistent









Cookielawinfo-checkbox-necessary





Wordpress





Gorilla Glue (first-party cookie)





Used to remember user’s choices about cookies.





1 year









Cookielawinfo-checkbox-non-necessary





Wordpress





Gorilla Glue (first-party cookie)





Used to remember user’s choices about cookies.





1 year









Performance Cookies

(The Analytics sub-category in our Consent Management tool)

Performance Cookies allow us, among other things, to count Website visits and traffic sources so we can measure and improve the performance of our Website. They help us to know which pages are the most and least popular and see how visitors move around the Website. If you do not allow these Cookies, we will not know when you have visited our Website and will not be able to monitor its performance.









Name





Consent Manager Tag





Provider





Purpose





Duration









_ga





Google Analytics





Gorilla Glue (first-party Cookie)





Used to distinguish users and track site visits.





2 years









_gid





Google Analytics





Gorilla Glue (first-party Cookie)





Used to distinguish users and track activity during a session.





1 day









_gat_UA-nnnnnnn-nn





Google Analytics





Gorilla Glue (first-party Cookie)





Used to improve website performance by limiting data transfers to high volume sites.





1 minute









Functional Cookies

(The Engagement and Personalization sub-categories in our Consent Management tool)

Functional Cookies enable the Website to provide enhanced functionality and personalisation. They may be set by us or by third-party providers whose services we have added to our pages. If you do not allow these Cookies, then some or all of these services may not function properly.









Name





Consent Manager Tag





Provider





Purpose





Duration









__atuvc





AddThis





Gorilla Glue (first-party Cookie)





Allows you to more easily share our content to your social networks.





1 year









__atuvs





AddThis





Gorilla Glue (first-party Cookie)





Allows you to more easily share our content to your social network.





1 day









Targeting Cookies

(The Display Ad, Search, and Social sub-categories in our Consent Management tool)

Targeting Cookies may be set through our Website by our advertising partners (or set directly by our advertising partners). They may be used by those companies to build a profile of your interests and show you relevant advertisements on other sites. They do not store personal data, but are used to develop personal data about you, such as to uniquely identify your browser and internet device. If you do not allow these Cookies, you will experience less targeted advertising.









Name





Consent Manager Tag





Provider





Purpose





Duration









loc





AddThis





AddThis (third-party Cookie)





Used by AddThis to track user’s location.





1 year









uvc





AddThis





AddThis (third-party Cookie)





Used by AddThis to track how often AddThis encounters the same user.





1 year









tk_ai





Wordpress





Gorilla Glue (first-party Cookie)





Used to track user experience in order to improve site performance.





Session









Changes to this Policy

If we make any material change to this Policy, we will post the revised Policy to our Website and update the “Effective Date” above to reflect the date on which the new Policy became effective.

Contact Us

If you have any questions about this Policy, send us an e-mail to privacy@gorillaglue.com or contact us by postal mail at:

Gorilla Glue Europe LTD

26 Eaton Park

Matrix Park

Chorley, UK PR7 7NA

Please allow up to four (4) weeks for us to reply.