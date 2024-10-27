Gorilla Super Glue - Incredibly Strong Glue | Gorilla Glue (2024)

Effective Date: 1st January 2020


Last Updated: 1st January 2020


Introduction and Scope


This Cookie Policy (the “Policy”) is designed to assist you in understanding how and why Gorilla Glue Europe Ltd. (“Gorilla Glue”, “we”, “us” or “our”) uses cookies and other automatic mechanisms (“Cookies”) to collect personal data on our website https://uk.gorillaglue.com (the “Website”). We use Cookies to allow our Website to operate, to increase its functionality and efficiency, to analyse how you use our Website in order to improve it, and to tailor the content and information that we display to you.


To the extent that information collected by the Cookies constitutes personal data (on its own or if combined with other information), our Privacy Policy shall apply to the processing of such personal data, as defined in the Privacy Policy.


Cookies and Other Tracking Technologies


A “cookie” is a small text file stored on your device that contains information about your device. Our Website may also employ a software technology called clear GIFs (a.k.a. web beacons) that helps us better manage content on our Website by informing us what content is effective. Clear GIFs are tiny graphics with a unique identifier, similar in function to Cookies, and are used to track the online movements of Website users. We may also use local shared objects (a.k.a. “flash cookies”), pixels, or other similar technologies, as well as smart forms and logging services.


Browser Configuration

You can alter the configuration of your browser to reject certain types of Cookies. Note, if you reject certain Cookies, you may not be able to access and use all of the features on our Website. You may also set your browser to send a Do Not Track (DNT) signal. For more information, please visit https://www.aboutcookies.org/ and https://allaboutdnt.com/. Please note that our Website does not have the capability to respond to “Do Not Track” signals received from web browsers.


You may also control your online behavioral advertising preferences and opt out from having your data processed by certain marketing companies by visiting http://www.youronlinechoices.com/ and http://optout.aboutads.info/. Please note that managing these preferences will not turn off internet advertisements in general. You will receive the same amount of advertisements, but it will be less reflective of your interests, as based on your web browsing habits. The opt-out preferences that you set may be nullified if you delete your Cookies.


Types of Cookies


We use both session and persistent Cookies. Session Cookies are deleted when you close your browser. Persistent Cookies may be retained after you close your browser but have an expiration date.


Most of the Cookies placed on your device through our Website are first-party Cookies, because they are placed directly by us. Other parties, such as Add This, may also set their own (third-party) Cookies through our Website. Please refer to the privacy policies of these third parties to learn more about the way in which they collect and process information about you.


How We Use Cookies on our Website


Strictly Necessary Cookies


Strictly Necessary Cookies are necessary for the Website to function and cannot be switched off in our systems. They are usually only set in response to actions made by you that amount to a request for services, such as setting your privacy preferences, logging in or filling in forms. You may be able to set your browser to block or alert you about these Cookies, but as a result of blocking such Cookies, some parts of our Website will not work.








































Name



Consent Manager Tag



Provider



Purpose



Duration



_icl_current_


language



Wordpress



Gorilla Glue (first-party Cookie)



Used to store the language selected (English, French, etc.).



1 day



wpSGCacheBypass



Wordpress



Gorilla Glue (first-party cookie)



Used to improve the loading time and performance of the website.



Persistent



Cookielawinfo-checkbox-necessary



Wordpress



Gorilla Glue (first-party cookie)



Used to remember user’s choices about cookies.



1 year



Cookielawinfo-checkbox-non-necessary



Wordpress



Gorilla Glue (first-party cookie)



Used to remember user’s choices about cookies.



1 year



Performance Cookies

(The Analytics sub-category in our Consent Management tool)


Performance Cookies allow us, among other things, to count Website visits and traffic sources so we can measure and improve the performance of our Website. They help us to know which pages are the most and least popular and see how visitors move around the Website. If you do not allow these Cookies, we will not know when you have visited our Website and will not be able to monitor its performance.

































Name



Consent Manager Tag



Provider



Purpose



Duration



_ga



Google Analytics



Gorilla Glue (first-party Cookie)



Used to distinguish users and track site visits.



2 years



_gid



Google Analytics



Gorilla Glue (first-party Cookie)



Used to distinguish users and track activity during a session.



1 day



_gat_UA-nnnnnnn-nn



Google Analytics



Gorilla Glue (first-party Cookie)



Used to improve website performance by limiting data transfers to high volume sites.



1 minute



Functional Cookies


(The Engagement and Personalization sub-categories in our Consent Management tool)


Functional Cookies enable the Website to provide enhanced functionality and personalisation. They may be set by us or by third-party providers whose services we have added to our pages. If you do not allow these Cookies, then some or all of these services may not function properly.


























Name



Consent Manager Tag



Provider



Purpose



Duration



__atuvc



AddThis



Gorilla Glue (first-party Cookie)



Allows you to more easily share our content to your social networks.



1 year



__atuvs



AddThis



Gorilla Glue (first-party Cookie)



Allows you to more easily share our content to your social network.



1 day



Targeting Cookies


(The Display Ad, Search, and Social sub-categories in our Consent Management tool)


Targeting Cookies may be set through our Website by our advertising partners (or set directly by our advertising partners). They may be used by those companies to build a profile of your interests and show you relevant advertisements on other sites. They do not store personal data, but are used to develop personal data about you, such as to uniquely identify your browser and internet device. If you do not allow these Cookies, you will experience less targeted advertising.

































Name



Consent Manager Tag



Provider



Purpose



Duration



loc



AddThis



AddThis (third-party Cookie)



Used by AddThis to track user’s location.



1 year



uvc



AddThis



AddThis (third-party Cookie)



Used by AddThis to track how often AddThis encounters the same user.



1 year



tk_ai



Wordpress



Gorilla Glue (first-party Cookie)



Used to track user experience in order to improve site performance.



Session



Changes to this Policy


If we make any material change to this Policy, we will post the revised Policy to our Website and update the “Effective Date” above to reflect the date on which the new Policy became effective.


Contact Us


If you have any questions about this Policy, send us an e-mail to privacy@gorillaglue.com or contact us by postal mail at:


Gorilla Glue Europe LTD


26 Eaton Park


Matrix Park


Chorley, UK PR7 7NA


Please allow up to four (4) weeks for us to reply.

Gorilla Super Glue - Incredibly Strong Glue | Gorilla Glue (2024)

Is Gorilla Glue the most powerful glue? ›

If you're looking for an adhesive that can stand up to many different situations and applications, you need epoxy or construction adhesive. Both options are waterproof, offering a superior permanent bond that can withstand any condition. Gorilla Glue offers some of the strongest glue on the market.

What will Gorilla Glue not stick to? ›

Will Gorilla Glue Original Bond Plastic or Rubber? Gorilla Glue Original will work well on many types of plastic; however, we do not recommend for use on polypropylene (PP) or polyethylene (PE) plastics or any type of rubber with high oil or plasticizer content.

What is the strongest super glue to buy? ›

Loctite produces the strongest super glue. One square inch bond of super glue can hold weight of over a ton! Loctite's cyanoacrylate super glue even broke the Guinness World Record for lifting a lorry weighing more than 8 tonnes with just 9 drops.

How long does it take Gorilla Super Glue to set? ›

Set time can vary based on amount of glue and type of surface glued. Excess glue can cause delayed or failed bond. Press the two surfaces together between 10-45 seconds. Wait 24 hours for full cure.

What are the disadvantages of Gorilla Glue? ›

  • The workpieces must fit together tightly. This glue won't fill gaps with any strength. ...
  • Difficult to clean up. ...
  • Foams as it cures. ...
  • The workpieces must be clamped together tightly. ...
  • Requires moisture to cure. ...
  • Inevitably hardens inside the bottle, because if any moisture gets inside the bottle, it will harden (see above.)
Jun 23, 2022

What's better than Gorilla Glue? ›

Flex Glue is a powerful adhesive that can bond, seal, and repair virtually everything! Flex Glue is an easy to use, super strong, rubberized, waterproof adhesive with INSTANT GRAB. INSTANT GRAB works like a magnet, locks into place and holds on tight. It can be applied to wet or dry surfaces, even underwater!

What destroys Gorilla Glue? ›

Apply acetone to the surface.

You can use 100% acetone to loosen up Gorilla Glue from fabrics or even hard surfaces. Get a cotton ball and soak it in acetone. Then, place it on top of the glued surface and leave it for 5 minutes. Remove the ball and wipe the surface off with a water-dampened rag.

What eats away Gorilla Glue? ›

Try acetone

Google says that acetone, alcohol, or paint thinner will dissolve Gorilla Glue. It may need to soak for a while to get into the joint.

How permanent is Gorilla Glue? ›

Gorilla Super Glue was developed for permanent repairs in no time and dried in 10 to 45 seconds. Gorilla Super Glue Gel is an easy-to-use, thicker, and more controlled formula gel with a faster setting time.

What glue is stronger than superglue? ›

Pro: Epoxy is stronger than glue, so it can be a good choice for projects that require a lot of strength. Pro: Epoxy can create a very strong bond. Con: Epoxy can be more expensive than glue.

What is the strongest glue known to man? ›

What is the strongest adhesive? In terms of tensile strength the strongest adhesives are epoxy adhesives, specifically single component heat curable epoxy adhesives. Let me clarify – single component epoxy adhesives have the highest tensile strength often 35-41 N/mm² (5100– 6000 psi).

What is the strongest Gorilla Glue? ›

Our STRONGEST construction adhesive, Max Strength Clear combines the strength and versatility you have come to expect from Gorilla with a crystal clear, easy to use, non-foaming formula.

What's the difference between Gorilla Glue and Gorilla Super Glue? ›

Clear Gorilla Glue and Gorilla Super Glue are two very different types of adhesives. Our new Clear Gorilla Glue is a hybrid adhesive that will require clamping. Gorilla Super Glue is a cyanoacrylate type adhesive that will form a more instant bond between surfaces.

Which Gorilla Glue strain is the strongest? ›

Gorilla Glue #4 is the following famed member of the strongest weed strains family, and more experienced cannabis enthusiasts are familiar with its intense relaxing and euphoric effects.

Which is the strongest glue in the world? ›

The name of the world's strongest adhesive is DELO MONOPOX. This is a modified version of the high-temperature-resistant DELO MONOPOX HT2860. This epoxy resin forms a very dense network during heat curing.

Is Gorilla Glue one of the strongest strains? ›

Gorilla Glue #4 is the following famed member of the strongest weed strains family, and more experienced cannabis enthusiasts are familiar with its intense relaxing and euphoric effects.

What glue is stronger than super glue? ›

Adiglue outperforms other gluing products and is stronger than superglue because Adiglue is almost 100% pure cyanoacrylate and solvent free. To make super glues cheaper to manufacture, most of these other products are filled with solvents.

Is Gorilla Glue the same as super glue? ›

Clear Gorilla Glue and Gorilla Super Glue are two very different types of adhesives. Our new Clear Gorilla Glue is a hybrid adhesive that will require clamping. Gorilla Super Glue is a cyanoacrylate type adhesive that will form a more instant bond between surfaces.

