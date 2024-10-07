Grand Summoners Tier List (2024)

In this article, we are going to give you our Grand Summoners Tier List.

We have to admit, that we have a special love for RPG games in our team.

We have played what someone would call “too many of them” and we have found something special in most. There is one RPG though that has a special place in our hearts. That is the one you have searched for, Grand Summoners.

Many things have been said about Grand Summoners. It has amazing animations and an equally amazing soundtrack while at the same time it manages to keep things fresh with its unique gameplay and unforgettable characters.

There is a problem with the game though that we will try to solve in this Grand Summoners Tier List article.

There are so many characters that it is hard to choose which ones to keep and which ones to replace. Especially if you are a beginner, you will have noticed that it is hard to separate the wheat from the chaff. Don’t worry fam.

We got you covered. Keep reading and you will find our tier list that ranks all the characters in the game, from best to worst.

Grand Summoners Tier List

S-Tier

Some people would call these characters overpowered.

These people are the ones at the receiving and of their power. They are indeed extremely strong and they have some natural advantages over the rest of the characters, but the time it requires to get them to the point of being in their full potential makes them quite balanced.

That being said, we have to admit that they will dominate any kind of opponent without problems. Highly recommended characters.

HeroRole
BerwickSecondary Attacker
SakuraSecondary Attacker
PriestessHealer/Support
Ruthless Demon Divine CeliaPrimary Attacker
Spy of Darkness FenSecondary Attacker
RemSecondary Attacker
Swordsman BerwickPrimary Attacker
God of Dragon Knights WeaverSecondary Attacker
FenSupport
Empress of the Spirit World SonijeSupport
MeltySupport
ShuriPrimary Attacker
RimuruSupport
RosettaSupport
Holy Knight Goddess FeenaSupport
VoxPrimary Attacker
MakoSupport
AsheSecondary Attacker
NornSecondary Attacker

Grand Summoners Tier List: A-Tier

Not all characters can be overpowered, and not all should.

The A-Tier is for units that seem to be fair. Don’t get us wrong, they can still make any dungeon their playground if used properly.

The best thing you can do is farm the best equipment for them and even try to get them awoken.

If you manage to do that, you will have characters that can even go toe-to-toe with the most powerful enemies in the game.

HeroRole
High Elf ArcherSecondary Attacker
SaitamaPrimary Attacker
Elusive Cannon Princess CourtneyBreaker
Blazing Flame Empress LioneSecondary Attacker
Dragon Lord GeraldDefender
Shining Divine Warrior PlatinaBreaker
Blazing Divine Guardian SanstoneDefender
CeliaDefender
Icicle Spear Goddess AlvinaPrimary Attacker
Queen of Ancient Powers AristelaHealer
Hero of Darkness ZeorgDefender
MilimPrimary Attacker
Flame Spirit Empress LianSecondary Attacker
GinzoPrimary Attacker
TamaePrimary Attacker
Speed-o’-sound SonicPrimary Attacker
Goblin SlayerPrimary Attacker
KisaragiPrimary Attacker
RaphtaliaSecondary Attacker
RagsherumPrimary Attacker
Divine Fox Painter SumireSupport
RivieraPrimary Attacker
Sealed Demon of Destruction FoslyBreaker
HimeSupport
Radiant Sword Goddess TalisBreaker
Naofumi IwataniLuck/Defender
Sealed Terrible Tyrant LygorSecondary Attacker

Grand Summoners Tier List: B-Tier

If you are looking for the strongest units in the game, then look higher on this list.

Although if you want to know which units work in the meta and can still get you through the game, have no fear. These characters can be great supporting units for the stronger ones you have, and with a little investment in equipment, they can serve you greatly.

Some of these characters are maybe even stronger when they get awoken, but that is fairly hard to do.

HeroRole
Secret Counsel CathemiliaSupport
EstBreaker
Terrible TornadoBreaker
Master of Dragons LouvetPrimary Attacker
Blazing Axe Empress RishleyPrimary Attacker
Master of the Six Demons MixieSupport
GarouPrimary Attacker
Branches of God ValhallaHealer
Hellish BlizzardSecondary Attacker
King of Beasts LozzeSecondary Attacker
Lord of Black Art OnfuanDefender
Illusory Twin Blade MeliaPrimary Attacker
Sword Ruler LudaPrimary Attacker
Divine Conqueror God NiesSecondary Attacker
BenimaruSecondary Attacker
Bloody Devil Spy MilleniaSecondary Attacker
MiraPrimary Attacker
LeonePrimary Attacker
Spear Spirit Empress DaisyBreaker
Hades Knight Emperor RegulusPrimary Attacker
Destructio Machien Goddess LaplehSecondary Attacker
AmaneSecondary Attacker
Arth, The Emerald Sword EmperorBreaker
Corsair, the Frozen EmpressPrimary Attacker
Dark Winged Swordsman RakiPrimary Attacker
Phantom Operative JillBreaker
Intelligent Divine Governor ParlotHealer
Soul Destruction God ZenonSecondary Attacker
DukeBreaker
Shining Winged Emperor DakiPrimary Attacker
SakuSecondary Attacker
Inferno God IfritPrimary Attacker
Emerald Blademaster VoguePrimary Attacker
Ryuko MatoiPrimary Attacker
Clyde the Crimson Sword GodPrimary Attacker

Grand Summoners Tier List: C-Tier

The units of this tier are nothing to brag about but until a certain point, they work.

They can do some serious damage and if you combine their abilities properly you will be surprised by how far they can get you in Grand Summoners. You have to understand though that their use is more situational than the higher-ranked ones.

Their stats are lacking and their abilities are on the weaker side.

HeroRole
Queen of Frozen World SeliaSupport
Healing Sorceress ValentiaSupport
LieseHealer/Primary Attacker
Eternal Rage MarzexPrimary Attacker
Forbidden Knowledge KeitSecondary Attacker
Sorceress of Space-Time AlmaSupport
Magnificent Star Archer MamoriSecondary Attacker
FiloPrimary Attacker
KanePrimary Attacker
Sealed Fox Princess ZeelaSupport
Holy Sword ZeschiaBreaker
Inferno Emperor RagnaBreaker
Death Sickle Queen LilyPrimary Attacker
RoyBreaker
Beast Hunter Goddess ShadieSupport
Holy Slasher RhodiaBreaker
GenosSecondary Attacker
ZeorgPrimary Attacker
Maiden Princess EndSecondary Attacker
ShikiSecondary Attacker
SatsukiBreaker
Evil Demon Empress CocoBreaker
Scarlet Giant ZoldesSupport
Dragon Guardian Empress NerimHealer
Great Wolf Assassin SlyPrimary Attacker
Aquarias Empress YomiPrimary Attacker
Radiant Spear God ReyonBreaker
Inferno Guardian Goddess AnnaPrimary Attacker
Haden Flower Empress PolaSecondary Attacker
Mad Creator KayasPrimary Attacker
Fatal Savior MarzexPrimary Attacker
Magical Shadow Goddess DahliaSecondary Attacker
Ninja Machina JackPrimary Attacker
Silent Divine PalamiciaBreaker

Grand Summoners Tier List: D-Tier

These units might look strong and even sound strong in theory, but in practice, there are some disadvantages that we cannot ignore.

They are good choices for the first few levels, but if you want to do something more than that, it would be best to replace them as soon as you get better units.

By better, we mean everything higher on this list.

HeroRole
Thunder God RhiothisSupport
Azure Holy Beast ElfallaSupport
Magical Warrior MizynaPrimary Attacker
Deus Ex VaidBreaker
Blazing Spirit FeldSupport
Dragon Master ZoroasBreaker
Dark Destroyer LeonSupport
RianaPrimary Attacker
Forever Guard DuranDefender/Healer
EdenSupport
Mother of Dragons AlcheHealer
Arrow Emperor KeionesPrimary Attacker
Hammer Emperor CatilouHealer
Demon Assassin VoghanBreaker

Grand Summoners Tier List: LOL-Tier

Laughing is not exactly what you want to do when you get these units. It is more like crying your eyes out.

That’s a more appropriate description. After you use them for a bit, you will realize that there is a reason they are on the bottom of our list.

Naturally, every game would have some “bad” units. These are the ones in Grand Summoners.

HeroRole
Wise Behemoth OlgethPrimary Attacker
Ultimate Swordsman Guard RasaouBreaker
Dragon Ruler ArosdeaPrimary Attacker
Knight of All Nature ElmessioSecondary Attacker
Demonic Blaze TeriodosSecondary Attacker
Godwyrm DargeonPrimary Attacker
Leaf Guardian Ashe TotoSupport

Who is the strongest unit in Grand Summoners?

Berwick

If you want a unit that is going to destroy your opponents, you have to go with Berwick.

He has some of the best stats in the game, and his awoken form is arguably too strong for Grand Summoners. He can one-hit kill many enemies in the game, while at the same time he provides buffs to his team that are beyond good.

Especially if you surround him with an all-fire team, you can expect your enemies to drop like flies. It takes a lot of time to get Berwick awoken so don’t think you can just get him and that is it. You have to invest!

Conclusion

If you had any questions about which units are good and which units are bad in Grand Summoners, they should be gone by now.

Our list is made by combining our personal experience with the game with some unbiased stats about the units.

If you still don’t trust us the easiest thing you can do is play the game. You will notice a significant increase in your wins if you follow our Grand Summoners Tier List. Of course, you should shape the list to your needs.

Take into account what you like to play and how you like to go through a game. It is up to you to create a great experience.

What did you think of our Grand Summoners tier list? Leave a comment below.

Grand Summoners Tier List (2024)

FAQs

Who is the best starting character in Grand Summoner? ›

Getting Started

Corsair is the recommended choice as she is the best of the 3. In addition, it may be worth your while to reroll for a high tier and/or Hyper Rare (aka HR) capable unit(s). Check the Recommended Units section to see which units are worth getting. If you don't want to reroll for a HR unit.

