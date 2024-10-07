Grand Summoners Tier List (2024)

In this article, we are going to give you our Grand Summoners Tier List.

We have to admit, that we have a special love for RPG games in our team.

We have played what someone would call “too many of them” and we have found something special in most. There is one RPG though that has a special place in our hearts. That is the one you have searched for, Grand Summoners.

Many things have been said about Grand Summoners. It has amazing animations and an equally amazing soundtrack while at the same time it manages to keep things fresh with its unique gameplay and unforgettable characters.

There is a problem with the game though that we will try to solve in this Grand Summoners Tier List article.

There are so many characters that it is hard to choose which ones to keep and which ones to replace. Especially if you are a beginner, you will have noticed that it is hard to separate the wheat from the chaff. Don’t worry fam.

We got you covered. Keep reading and you will find our tier list that ranks all the characters in the game, from best to worst.

Grand Summoners Tier List

S-Tier

Some people would call these characters overpowered.

These people are the ones at the receiving and of their power. They are indeed extremely strong and they have some natural advantages over the rest of the characters, but the time it requires to get them to the point of being in their full potential makes them quite balanced.

That being said, we have to admit that they will dominate any kind of opponent without problems. Highly recommended characters.

Hero Role Berwick Secondary Attacker Sakura Secondary Attacker Priestess Healer/Support Ruthless Demon Divine Celia Primary Attacker Spy of Darkness Fen Secondary Attacker Rem Secondary Attacker Swordsman Berwick Primary Attacker God of Dragon Knights Weaver Secondary Attacker Fen Support Empress of the Spirit World Sonije Support Melty Support Shuri Primary Attacker Rimuru Support Rosetta Support Holy Knight Goddess Feena Support Vox Primary Attacker Mako Support Ashe Secondary Attacker Norn Secondary Attacker

Grand Summoners Tier List: A-Tier

Not all characters can be overpowered, and not all should.

The A-Tier is for units that seem to be fair. Don’t get us wrong, they can still make any dungeon their playground if used properly.

The best thing you can do is farm the best equipment for them and even try to get them awoken.

If you manage to do that, you will have characters that can even go toe-to-toe with the most powerful enemies in the game.

Hero Role High Elf Archer Secondary Attacker Saitama Primary Attacker Elusive Cannon Princess Courtney Breaker Blazing Flame Empress Lione Secondary Attacker Dragon Lord Gerald Defender Shining Divine Warrior Platina Breaker Blazing Divine Guardian Sanstone Defender Celia Defender Icicle Spear Goddess Alvina Primary Attacker Queen of Ancient Powers Aristela Healer Hero of Darkness Zeorg Defender Milim Primary Attacker Flame Spirit Empress Lian Secondary Attacker Ginzo Primary Attacker Tamae Primary Attacker Speed-o’-sound Sonic Primary Attacker Goblin Slayer Primary Attacker Kisaragi Primary Attacker Raphtalia Secondary Attacker Ragsherum Primary Attacker Divine Fox Painter Sumire Support Riviera Primary Attacker Sealed Demon of Destruction Fosly Breaker Hime Support Radiant Sword Goddess Talis Breaker Naofumi Iwatani Luck/Defender Sealed Terrible Tyrant Lygor Secondary Attacker

Grand Summoners Tier List: B-Tier

If you are looking for the strongest units in the game, then look higher on this list.

Although if you want to know which units work in the meta and can still get you through the game, have no fear. These characters can be great supporting units for the stronger ones you have, and with a little investment in equipment, they can serve you greatly.

Some of these characters are maybe even stronger when they get awoken, but that is fairly hard to do.

Hero Role Secret Counsel Cathemilia Support Est Breaker Terrible Tornado Breaker Master of Dragons Louvet Primary Attacker Blazing Axe Empress Rishley Primary Attacker Master of the Six Demons Mixie Support Garou Primary Attacker Branches of God Valhalla Healer Hellish Blizzard Secondary Attacker King of Beasts Lozze Secondary Attacker Lord of Black Art Onfuan Defender Illusory Twin Blade Melia Primary Attacker Sword Ruler Luda Primary Attacker Divine Conqueror God Nies Secondary Attacker Benimaru Secondary Attacker Bloody Devil Spy Millenia Secondary Attacker Mira Primary Attacker Leone Primary Attacker Spear Spirit Empress Daisy Breaker Hades Knight Emperor Regulus Primary Attacker Destructio Machien Goddess Lapleh Secondary Attacker Amane Secondary Attacker Arth, The Emerald Sword Emperor Breaker Corsair, the Frozen Empress Primary Attacker Dark Winged Swordsman Raki Primary Attacker Phantom Operative Jill Breaker Intelligent Divine Governor Parlot Healer Soul Destruction God Zenon Secondary Attacker Duke Breaker Shining Winged Emperor Daki Primary Attacker Saku Secondary Attacker Inferno God Ifrit Primary Attacker Emerald Blademaster Vogue Primary Attacker Ryuko Matoi Primary Attacker Clyde the Crimson Sword God Primary Attacker

Grand Summoners Tier List: C-Tier

The units of this tier are nothing to brag about but until a certain point, they work.

They can do some serious damage and if you combine their abilities properly you will be surprised by how far they can get you in Grand Summoners. You have to understand though that their use is more situational than the higher-ranked ones.

Their stats are lacking and their abilities are on the weaker side.

Hero Role Queen of Frozen World Selia Support Healing Sorceress Valentia Support Liese Healer/Primary Attacker Eternal Rage Marzex Primary Attacker Forbidden Knowledge Keit Secondary Attacker Sorceress of Space-Time Alma Support Magnificent Star Archer Mamori Secondary Attacker Filo Primary Attacker Kane Primary Attacker Sealed Fox Princess Zeela Support Holy Sword Zeschia Breaker Inferno Emperor Ragna Breaker Death Sickle Queen Lily Primary Attacker Roy Breaker Beast Hunter Goddess Shadie Support Holy Slasher Rhodia Breaker Genos Secondary Attacker Zeorg Primary Attacker Maiden Princess End Secondary Attacker Shiki Secondary Attacker Satsuki Breaker Evil Demon Empress Coco Breaker Scarlet Giant Zoldes Support Dragon Guardian Empress Nerim Healer Great Wolf Assassin Sly Primary Attacker Aquarias Empress Yomi Primary Attacker Radiant Spear God Reyon Breaker Inferno Guardian Goddess Anna Primary Attacker Haden Flower Empress Pola Secondary Attacker Mad Creator Kayas Primary Attacker Fatal Savior Marzex Primary Attacker Magical Shadow Goddess Dahlia Secondary Attacker Ninja Machina Jack Primary Attacker Silent Divine Palamicia Breaker

Grand Summoners Tier List: D-Tier

These units might look strong and even sound strong in theory, but in practice, there are some disadvantages that we cannot ignore.

They are good choices for the first few levels, but if you want to do something more than that, it would be best to replace them as soon as you get better units.

By better, we mean everything higher on this list.

Hero Role Thunder God Rhiothis Support Azure Holy Beast Elfalla Support Magical Warrior Mizyna Primary Attacker Deus Ex Vaid Breaker Blazing Spirit Feld Support Dragon Master Zoroas Breaker Dark Destroyer Leon Support Riana Primary Attacker Forever Guard Duran Defender/Healer Eden Support Mother of Dragons Alche Healer Arrow Emperor Keiones Primary Attacker Hammer Emperor Catilou Healer Demon Assassin Voghan Breaker

Grand Summoners Tier List: LOL-Tier

Laughing is not exactly what you want to do when you get these units. It is more like crying your eyes out.

That’s a more appropriate description. After you use them for a bit, you will realize that there is a reason they are on the bottom of our list.

Naturally, every game would have some “bad” units. These are the ones in Grand Summoners.

Hero Role Wise Behemoth Olgeth Primary Attacker Ultimate Swordsman Guard Rasaou Breaker Dragon Ruler Arosdea Primary Attacker Knight of All Nature Elmessio Secondary Attacker Demonic Blaze Teriodos Secondary Attacker Godwyrm Dargeon Primary Attacker Leaf Guardian Ashe Toto Support

Who is the strongest unit in Grand Summoners?

Berwick

If you want a unit that is going to destroy your opponents, you have to go with Berwick.

He has some of the best stats in the game, and his awoken form is arguably too strong for Grand Summoners. He can one-hit kill many enemies in the game, while at the same time he provides buffs to his team that are beyond good.

Especially if you surround him with an all-fire team, you can expect your enemies to drop like flies. It takes a lot of time to get Berwick awoken so don’t think you can just get him and that is it. You have to invest!

Conclusion

If you had any questions about which units are good and which units are bad in Grand Summoners, they should be gone by now.

Our list is made by combining our personal experience with the game with some unbiased stats about the units.

If you still don’t trust us the easiest thing you can do is play the game. You will notice a significant increase in your wins if you follow our Grand Summoners Tier List. Of course, you should shape the list to your needs.

Take into account what you like to play and how you like to go through a game. It is up to you to create a great experience.

What did you think of our Grand Summoners tier list? Leave a comment below.