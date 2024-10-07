Grand Summoners Tier List 2021 (2024)

S Tier
|Hero
|Role
|Berwick
|Secondary Attacker
|Vox
|Primary Attacker
|Mako
|Support
|Sakura
|Secondary Attacker
|Empress of the Spirit World Sonije
|Support
|Swordsman Berwick
|Primary Attacker
|Ashe
|Secondary Attacker
|Rimuru
|Support
|Holy Knight Goddess Feena
|Support
|Priestess
|Healer/Support
|Fen
|Support
|Rosetta
|Support
|Ruthless Demon Divine Celia
|Primary Attacker
|Spy of Darkness Fen
|Secondary Attacker
|Norn
|Secondary Attacker
|God of Dragon Knights Weaver
|Secondary Attacker
|Dragon Lord Gerald
|Defender
|High Elf Archer
|Secondary Attacker
|Queen of Ancient Powers Aristela
|Healer
|Agent of Darkness Kane
|Primary Attacker
As you can see, there are quite a few options available for S Tier picks. Many of the characters are unique and powerful characters in their own right, while some follow a storyline, taking a while before getting good.
Noteworthy S Tier characters
Berwick is one of the most insanely strong characters on the entire Gand Summoners Tier List, and maybe even the best out fo the lot. The reason why is because of the focus on the fire elemental parties, but the buffs are that strong, you can add any elemental to the same party. Procyon Blast is the primary damage buffer, increasing allies by damage by 50% or fire elemental allies by 100%. Also, his AOE fire damage from Fire Nova is extremely powerful. Either way, this character is great for whatever ability you want to use.
Fen – Fen is an interesting character, built with damage and support in mind. The first bit of damage is the fact he gets bonus damage when enemies drop below a thresh hold, while also offering a healing and gauge buff to allies.
Ashe – has some of the best trash clearings in the game with a passive 300% damage bonus to non-boss enemies. Furthermore, the character has a bonus 30% crit chance for no reason. It is very clear this character is 100% designed to absolute destroy everything in PvE and PvP.
Aristela – Aristela is one of the more interesting Supports / Healers in the game. Her main focus is to buff the damage of magical abilities and attacks from her party. On the flip side, she has decent healing, and a max hp increase buff. She is easily one of the best support characters in the game and is a must-have for magical parties.
Kane – If you somewhat enjoyed the story of Swordsman Kane falling to Chaos powers, then be happy to know that Agent of Darkness Kane is a huge step up for the otherwise average story character. While the character isn’t exactly top of the totem pole of the Grand Summoners Tier List, but it is nice to know that evolved story characters work fine in the end game.
A Tier
|Hero
|Role
|Yusuke
|Secondary Attacker
|Melty
|Support
|Shuri
|Primary Attacker
|Rem
|Secondary Attacker
|Raphtalia
|Secondary Attacker
|Ginzo
|Primary Attacker
|Radiant Sword Goddess Talis
|Breaker
|Icicle Spear Goddess Alvina
|Primary Attacker
|Shining Divine Warrior Platina
|Breaker
|Sealed Demon of Destruction Fosly
|Breaker
|Riviera
|Primary Attacker
|Blazing Flame Empress Lione
|Secondary Attacker
|Kisaragi
|Primary Attacker
|Sealed Terrible Tyrant Lygor
|Secondary Attacker
|Hero of Darkness Zeorg
|Defender
|Speed-o’-sound Sonic
|Primary Attacker
|Ragsherum
|Primary Attacker
|Goblin Slayer
|Primary Attacker
|Milim
|Primary Attacker
|Naofumi Iwatani
|Luck/Defender
|Blazing Divine Guardian Sanstone
|Defender
|Saitama
|Primary Attacker
|Celia
|Defender
|Divine Fox Painter Sumire
|Support
|Elusive Cannon Princess Courtney
|Breaker
|Bloody Devil Spy Millenia
|Secondary Attacker
|Duke
|Breaker
Yusuke is one of the most interesting characters in this section. It is hard to decide whether he is an S Tier or A Tier pick, but we figured it is overall an A+ character. The reason why is he is a standard, hard-hitting melee character. Although, what makes him incredibly powerful is his instant revive to 100% HP. It is incredibly cheesy for both PvP and late-game PvE, so we figured he needed a comment. However, he isn’t really a fit into any major team composition. He is basically a shelf piece – if you will.
Other than that one notable character, we believe plenty of the A Tier characters are very good options to build comps around. If you manage to get one, then feel free to work them into a strong comp. Such as collecting the fire elemental users to build a fire comp with Berwick at the centre. It’s only one of the hundreds of comps you can do this game.
B Tier
|Hero
|Role
|Illusory Twin Blade Melia
|Primary Attacker
|Benimaru
|Secondary Attacker
|Inferno God Ifrit
|Primary Attacker
|Amane
|Secondary Attacker
|Intelligent Divine Governor Parlot
|Healer
|Hades Knight Emperor Regulus
|Primary Attacker
|Shining Winged Emperor Daki
|Primary Attacker
|Leone
|Primary Attacker
|Secret Counsel Cathemilia
|Support
|Saku
|Secondary Attacker
|Master of the Six Demons Mixie
|Support
|Divine Conqueror God Nies
|Secondary Attacker
|Master of Dragons Louvet
|Primary Attacker
|Dark Winged Swordsman Raki
|Primary Attacker
|Garou
|Primary Attacker
|Soul Destruction God Zenon
|Secondary Attacker
|Spear Spirit Empress Daisy
|Breaker
|Lord of Black Art Onfuan
|Defender
|Clyde the Crimson Sword God
|Primary Attacker
|Destructio Machien Goddess Lapleh
|Secondary Attacker
|Sword Ruler Luda
|Primary Attacker
|Terrible Tornado
|Breaker
|Hellish Blizzard
|Secondary Attacker
|Mira
|Primary Attacker
|Phantom Operative Jill
|Breaker
|Arth, The Emerald Sword Emperor
|Breaker
|Ryuko Matoi
|Primary Attacker
|Est
|Breaker
|King of Beasts Lozze
|Secondary Attacker
|Corsair, the Frozen Empress
|Primary Attacker
|Blazing Axe Empress Rishley
|Primary Attacker
|Branches of God Valhalla
|Healer
|Flame Spirit Empress Lian
|Secondary Attacker
|Emerald Blademaster Vogue
|Primary Attacker
|Hime
|Support
|Tamae
|Primary Attacker
C Tier
|Hero
|Role
|Sorceress of Space-Time Alma
|Support
|Beast Hunter Goddess Shadie
|Support
|Queen of Frozen World Selia
|Support
|Shiki
|Secondary Attacker
|Filo
|Primary Attacker
|Aquarias Empress Yomi
|Primary Attacker
|Haden Flower Empress Pola
|Secondary Attacker
|Kane
|Primary Attacker
|Ninja Machina Jack
|Primary Attacker
|Mad Creator Kayas
|Primary Attacker
|Magnificent Star Archer Mamori
|Secondary Attacker
|Satsuki
|Breaker
|Forbidden Knowledge Keit
|Secondary Attacker
|Dragon Guardian Empress Nerim
|Healer
|Liese
|Healer/Primary Attacker
|Healing Sorceress Valentia
|Support
|Holy Slasher Rhodia
|Breaker
|Sealed Fox Princess Zeela
|Support
|Radiant Spear God Reyon
|Breaker
|Eternal Rage Marzex
|Primary Attacker
|Holy Sword Zeschia
|Breaker
|Zeorg
|Primary Attacker
|Inferno Emperor Ragna
|Breaker
|Death Sickle Queen Lily
|Primary Attacker
|Genos
|Secondary Attacker
|Scarlet Giant Zoldes
|Support
|Great Wolf Assassin Sly
|Primary Attacker
|Inferno Guardian Goddess Anna
|Primary Attacker
|Fatal Savior Marzex
|Primary Attacker
|Silent Divine Palamicia
|Breaker
|Roy
|Breaker
|Maiden Princess End
|Secondary Attacker
|Magical Shadow Goddess Dahlia
|Secondary Attacker
|Evil Demon Empress Coco
|Breaker
D Tier
|Hero
|Role
|Dark Destroyer Leon
|Support
|Mother of Dragons Alche
|Healer
|Dragon Master Zoroas
|Breaker
|Magical Warrior Mizyna
|Primary Attacker
|Thunder God Rhiothis
|Support
|Arrow Emperor Keiones
|Primary Attacker
|Eden
|Support
|Riana
|Primary Attacker
|Azure Holy Beast Elfalla
|Support
|Hammer Emperor Catilou
|Healer
|Demon Assassin Voghan
|Breaker
|Deus Ex Vaid
|Breaker
|Blazing Spirit Feld
|Support
|Ultimate Swordsman Grand Rasaou
|Breaker
|Forever Guard Duran
|Defender/Healer
|Godwyrm Dargeon
|Primary Attacker
|Wise Behemoth Olgeth
|Primary Attacker
|Demonic Blaze Teriodas
|Secondary Attacker
|Leaf Guardian Ashe Toto
|Support
|Dragon Ruler Arosdea
|Primary Attacker
|Knight of All Nature Elmessio
|Secondary Attacker
Overall, this concludes our Grand Summoners Tier List. We hope you found this guide useful, and are ready to take on the world of Grant Summers.