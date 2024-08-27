Grand Summoners Tier List 2021 (2024)

Table of Contents
S Tier A Tier B Tier C Tier D Tier FAQs References

S Tier

HeroRole
BerwickSecondary Attacker
VoxPrimary Attacker
MakoSupport
SakuraSecondary Attacker
Empress of the Spirit World SonijeSupport
Swordsman BerwickPrimary Attacker
AsheSecondary Attacker
RimuruSupport
Holy Knight Goddess FeenaSupport
PriestessHealer/Support
FenSupport
RosettaSupport
Ruthless Demon Divine CeliaPrimary Attacker
Spy of Darkness FenSecondary Attacker
NornSecondary Attacker
God of Dragon Knights WeaverSecondary Attacker
Dragon Lord GeraldDefender
High Elf ArcherSecondary Attacker
Queen of Ancient Powers AristelaHealer
Agent of Darkness KanePrimary Attacker

As you can see, there are quite a few options available for S Tier picks. Many of the characters are unique and powerful characters in their own right, while some follow a storyline, taking a while before getting good.

See Also
Grand Summoners Tier List - Touch, Tap, PlayGrand Summoners Tier ListGrand Summoners tier list July 2024Reroll or Keep? The Grand Summoners Tiers List

Noteworthy S Tier characters

Berwick is one of the most insanely strong characters on the entire Gand Summoners Tier List, and maybe even the best out fo the lot. The reason why is because of the focus on the fire elemental parties, but the buffs are that strong, you can add any elemental to the same party. Procyon Blast is the primary damage buffer, increasing allies by damage by 50% or fire elemental allies by 100%. Also, his AOE fire damage from Fire Nova is extremely powerful. Either way, this character is great for whatever ability you want to use.

Fen – Fen is an interesting character, built with damage and support in mind. The first bit of damage is the fact he gets bonus damage when enemies drop below a thresh hold, while also offering a healing and gauge buff to allies.

See Also
Grand Summoners tier list - The best characters ranked

Ashe – has some of the best trash clearings in the game with a passive 300% damage bonus to non-boss enemies. Furthermore, the character has a bonus 30% crit chance for no reason. It is very clear this character is 100% designed to absolute destroy everything in PvE and PvP.

Aristela – Aristela is one of the more interesting Supports / Healers in the game. Her main focus is to buff the damage of magical abilities and attacks from her party. On the flip side, she has decent healing, and a max hp increase buff. She is easily one of the best support characters in the game and is a must-have for magical parties.

Kane – If you somewhat enjoyed the story of Swordsman Kane falling to Chaos powers, then be happy to know that Agent of Darkness Kane is a huge step up for the otherwise average story character. While the character isn’t exactly top of the totem pole of the Grand Summoners Tier List, but it is nice to know that evolved story characters work fine in the end game.

A Tier

HeroRole
YusukeSecondary Attacker
MeltySupport
ShuriPrimary Attacker
RemSecondary Attacker
RaphtaliaSecondary Attacker
GinzoPrimary Attacker
Radiant Sword Goddess TalisBreaker
Icicle Spear Goddess AlvinaPrimary Attacker
Shining Divine Warrior PlatinaBreaker
Sealed Demon of Destruction FoslyBreaker
RivieraPrimary Attacker
Blazing Flame Empress LioneSecondary Attacker
KisaragiPrimary Attacker
Sealed Terrible Tyrant LygorSecondary Attacker
Hero of Darkness ZeorgDefender
Speed-o’-sound SonicPrimary Attacker
RagsherumPrimary Attacker
Goblin SlayerPrimary Attacker
MilimPrimary Attacker
Naofumi IwataniLuck/Defender
Blazing Divine Guardian SanstoneDefender
SaitamaPrimary Attacker
CeliaDefender
Divine Fox Painter SumireSupport
Elusive Cannon Princess CourtneyBreaker
Bloody Devil Spy MilleniaSecondary Attacker
DukeBreaker

Yusuke is one of the most interesting characters in this section. It is hard to decide whether he is an S Tier or A Tier pick, but we figured it is overall an A+ character. The reason why is he is a standard, hard-hitting melee character. Although, what makes him incredibly powerful is his instant revive to 100% HP. It is incredibly cheesy for both PvP and late-game PvE, so we figured he needed a comment. However, he isn’t really a fit into any major team composition. He is basically a shelf piece – if you will.

Other than that one notable character, we believe plenty of the A Tier characters are very good options to build comps around. If you manage to get one, then feel free to work them into a strong comp. Such as collecting the fire elemental users to build a fire comp with Berwick at the centre. It’s only one of the hundreds of comps you can do this game.

B Tier

HeroRole
Illusory Twin Blade MeliaPrimary Attacker
BenimaruSecondary Attacker
Inferno God IfritPrimary Attacker
AmaneSecondary Attacker
Intelligent Divine Governor ParlotHealer
Hades Knight Emperor RegulusPrimary Attacker
Shining Winged Emperor DakiPrimary Attacker
LeonePrimary Attacker
Secret Counsel CathemiliaSupport
SakuSecondary Attacker
Master of the Six Demons MixieSupport
Divine Conqueror God NiesSecondary Attacker
Master of Dragons LouvetPrimary Attacker
Dark Winged Swordsman RakiPrimary Attacker
GarouPrimary Attacker
Soul Destruction God ZenonSecondary Attacker
Spear Spirit Empress DaisyBreaker
Lord of Black Art OnfuanDefender
Clyde the Crimson Sword GodPrimary Attacker
Destructio Machien Goddess LaplehSecondary Attacker
Sword Ruler LudaPrimary Attacker
Terrible TornadoBreaker
Hellish BlizzardSecondary Attacker
MiraPrimary Attacker
Phantom Operative JillBreaker
Arth, The Emerald Sword EmperorBreaker
Ryuko MatoiPrimary Attacker
EstBreaker
King of Beasts LozzeSecondary Attacker
Corsair, the Frozen EmpressPrimary Attacker
Blazing Axe Empress RishleyPrimary Attacker
Branches of God ValhallaHealer
Flame Spirit Empress LianSecondary Attacker
Emerald Blademaster VoguePrimary Attacker
HimeSupport
TamaePrimary Attacker

C Tier

HeroRole
Sorceress of Space-Time AlmaSupport
Beast Hunter Goddess ShadieSupport
Queen of Frozen World SeliaSupport
ShikiSecondary Attacker
FiloPrimary Attacker
Aquarias Empress YomiPrimary Attacker
Haden Flower Empress PolaSecondary Attacker
KanePrimary Attacker
Ninja Machina JackPrimary Attacker
Mad Creator KayasPrimary Attacker
Magnificent Star Archer MamoriSecondary Attacker
SatsukiBreaker
Forbidden Knowledge KeitSecondary Attacker
Dragon Guardian Empress NerimHealer
LieseHealer/Primary Attacker
Healing Sorceress ValentiaSupport
Holy Slasher RhodiaBreaker
Sealed Fox Princess ZeelaSupport
Radiant Spear God ReyonBreaker
Eternal Rage MarzexPrimary Attacker
Holy Sword ZeschiaBreaker
ZeorgPrimary Attacker
Inferno Emperor RagnaBreaker
Death Sickle Queen LilyPrimary Attacker
GenosSecondary Attacker
Scarlet Giant ZoldesSupport
Great Wolf Assassin SlyPrimary Attacker
Inferno Guardian Goddess AnnaPrimary Attacker
Fatal Savior MarzexPrimary Attacker
Silent Divine PalamiciaBreaker
RoyBreaker
Maiden Princess EndSecondary Attacker
Magical Shadow Goddess DahliaSecondary Attacker
Evil Demon Empress CocoBreaker

D Tier

HeroRole
Dark Destroyer LeonSupport
Mother of Dragons AlcheHealer
Dragon Master ZoroasBreaker
Magical Warrior MizynaPrimary Attacker
Thunder God RhiothisSupport
Arrow Emperor KeionesPrimary Attacker
EdenSupport
RianaPrimary Attacker
Azure Holy Beast ElfallaSupport
Hammer Emperor CatilouHealer
Demon Assassin VoghanBreaker
Deus Ex VaidBreaker
Blazing Spirit FeldSupport
Ultimate Swordsman Grand RasaouBreaker
Forever Guard DuranDefender/Healer
Godwyrm DargeonPrimary Attacker
Wise Behemoth OlgethPrimary Attacker
Demonic Blaze TeriodasSecondary Attacker
Leaf Guardian Ashe TotoSupport
Dragon Ruler ArosdeaPrimary Attacker
Knight of All Nature ElmessioSecondary Attacker

Overall, this concludes our Grand Summoners Tier List. We hope you found this guide useful, and are ready to take on the world of Grant Summers. If you like this Grand Summoners Tier List, we have more gacha mobile game tier lists you can find here.

Grand Summoners Tier List 2021 (2024)

FAQs

Who is the best starting character in Grand Summoner? ›

Getting Started

Corsair is the recommended choice as she is the best of the 3. In addition, it may be worth your while to reroll for a high tier and/or Hyper Rare (aka HR) capable unit(s). Check the Recommended Units section to see which units are worth getting. If you don't want to reroll for a HR unit.

Tell Me More
How do you level up luck in Grand Summoners? ›

The only way to increase a units' Luck Value is to Limit break it with the same units, Limit Break units if it's a Luck Unit, or applying Luck Gems to that unit.

Learn More
What does the leader do in Grand Summoners? ›

A:Leader refers to a unit you select from the party to be the party leader. Once a unit is set as the leader, the LUCK of that unit will affect the Luck Bonus you receive when using that party. Luck Bonus can be acquired depending on your units' LUCKPoints, and will be rewarded separate to the regular quest rewards.

Continue Reading
What is the best summoner starter? ›

All summoners can do all the content in the Game. But If you are new i would suggest you Kina for the start. She ist a Support and she is doing her Job (healing, buffing) even with a Bad or Mixed Up Gear. While DDs Like orbia, soletta and Heath are pretty Equipment/ressouce hungry to do their Job.

Read More
Who is the best mage in meta current? ›

Here are the top Mages of Mobile Legends in this meta:
  • S-tier: Vexana, Xavier, Zhuxin, Zhask.
  • A-tier: Luo Yi, Harith, Chang'e, Harley, Nana, Cecilion.
  • B-tier: Valentina, Kagura, Eudora, Lylia, Odette.
  • C-tier: Aurora, Pharsa, Vale, Valir, Lunox, Esmeralda, Novaria, Cyclops.
  • D-tier: Gord, Kadita, Alice, Yve.

Discover More Details
What does accuracy do in Grand Summoners? ›

General Status Effects / Buffs
StatusEffect
Accuracy Rate UPIncreases target's Accuracy by x%
Immune To FlinchTarget is Immune to Paralyze and Freeze (why is this a separate status)
Heal For DMG TakenTarget Heals for x% of Damage Taken
LifestealTarget Heals for x% of Damage Dealt
34 more rows

Discover More
What is skill CT in Grand Summoners? ›

C. Cooldown Time (CT) The amount of time a skill or piece of equipment takes to be able to be used again. The base CT of equipment can be decreased by Limit Breaking, and the CT of both skills and equipment can be further decreased through other skills or passives of units, equipment, Skills, and/or Arts.

View Details
How can I get maximum luck? ›

How To Increase Your Luck
  1. #1: Look for (and jump on) - opportunities. Lucky people have cultivated a particular skill in noticing and then taking advantage of opportunities. ...
  2. #2: Follow your gut. ...
  3. #3: Expect good things. ...
  4. #4: Find ways to turn bad luck into good. ...
  5. Pay Attention To Unseen Luck. ...
  6. Proposing A Final Luck Principle.

Learn More
What does the luck buff do? ›

Lucky is a buff which increases player Luck. The more time the buff has left, the more the player's luck is increased.

Tell Me More
How to use Max Elixir? ›

The Max Elixir can be blended into a drink at Spinda's Juice Bar; it can trigger a medium IQ boost, result in a recruitment, result in an Egg gift, or unlock a new dungeon.

Tell Me More

What is the max limit break in Grand Summoners? ›

There is a maximum limit of 5 breakthroughs, but the table differs depending on the unit / treasure equipment. There are 4 kinds of A, B, C and D. D group can not break through the limit.

Learn More
What do rainbow gems do in Grand Summoners? ›

"Rainbow Gems" are an important material that can be exchanged into strong weapons at "Rem's Alchemist." •You can earn 1 Rainbow Gem by Limit Breaking a ☆5 unit 5 times and then limit breaking the unit using the same unit.

Read On
What does third eye do in Grand Summoners? ›

Activates Third Eye for 120s. 55000% Water DMG (Physical) when used during Third Eye. For 15s, reduces enemy's Physical resistance by 60% & auto-fills all allies' Arts guage by 4 if their HP is 50% or more.

Read The Full Story
Who is the main character in the summoner? ›

Fletcher, an orphan and blacksmith's apprentice, is forced to run from the only home he has even known. After accidentally summoning a demon, Fletcher finds himself at the Adept Military Academy for summoners. It is a time of war and summoners are needed now more than ever.

See More
Who is the best starter in Summoners War Chronicles? ›

Cleaf is generally considered by many players to be the best starter that a player could go with. This is mainly because he is used as the "front line" unit, so to speak, and as such can hold his own for a while without needing the support of particularly strong units.

View Details
Who is the main character in Summoner 2? ›

The game features improved visuals and a more real-time, action-oriented combat system from the original. Instead of Joseph, the player now takes on the role of Maia, Queen of Halassar, who is the goddess Laharah reborn, and can transform herself into a variety of "summonable" creatures.

Read More
What is the limit break in Grand Summoners? ›

There is a maximum limit of 5 breakthroughs, but the table differs depending on the unit / treasure equipment. There are 4 kinds of A, B, C and D. D group can not break through the limit.

View Details

References

Top Articles
Feet to Meters Converter - Convert ft to m Online - Robo Calculator
Dr. Michelle Marie Maresca, MD - Hackensack, NJ - Pediatric Endocrinology
The Longest Ride manages to make bull riding seem tedious
How Nicholas Sparks Came To Write His First Jewish Characters
Babsie_
Crypto.com Arena - Los Angeles, CA | Tickets, 2024 Event Schedule, Seating Chart
Things to do in Sylacauga Alabama: Top Attractions & Activities - Life in the USA
Sylacauga - Encyclopedia of Alabama
Zillow Genesee County Mi
Dtc P225E00
Workers' Compensation for Employees
Disability Compensation Division
Latest Posts
Feet to Meters Converter - Convert ft to m Online | Calc Sumo
3 Ways to Convert Feet to Meters - wikiHow
Article information

Author: Amb. Frankie Simonis

Last Updated:

Views: 6177

Rating: 4.6 / 5 (76 voted)

Reviews: 91% of readers found this page helpful

Author information

Name: Amb. Frankie Simonis

Birthday: 1998-02-19

Address: 64841 Delmar Isle, North Wiley, OR 74073

Phone: +17844167847676

Job: Forward IT Agent

Hobby: LARPing, Kitesurfing, Sewing, Digital arts, Sand art, Gardening, Dance

Introduction: My name is Amb. Frankie Simonis, I am a hilarious, enchanting, energetic, cooperative, innocent, cute, joyous person who loves writing and wants to share my knowledge and understanding with you.