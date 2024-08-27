Grand Summoners Tier List 2021 (2024)

S Tier

Hero Role Berwick Secondary Attacker Vox Primary Attacker Mako Support Sakura Secondary Attacker Empress of the Spirit World Sonije Support Swordsman Berwick Primary Attacker Ashe Secondary Attacker Rimuru Support Holy Knight Goddess Feena Support Priestess Healer/Support Fen Support Rosetta Support Ruthless Demon Divine Celia Primary Attacker Spy of Darkness Fen Secondary Attacker Norn Secondary Attacker God of Dragon Knights Weaver Secondary Attacker Dragon Lord Gerald Defender High Elf Archer Secondary Attacker Queen of Ancient Powers Aristela Healer Agent of Darkness Kane Primary Attacker

As you can see, there are quite a few options available for S Tier picks. Many of the characters are unique and powerful characters in their own right, while some follow a storyline, taking a while before getting good.

Noteworthy S Tier characters

Berwick is one of the most insanely strong characters on the entire Gand Summoners Tier List, and maybe even the best out fo the lot. The reason why is because of the focus on the fire elemental parties, but the buffs are that strong, you can add any elemental to the same party. Procyon Blast is the primary damage buffer, increasing allies by damage by 50% or fire elemental allies by 100%. Also, his AOE fire damage from Fire Nova is extremely powerful. Either way, this character is great for whatever ability you want to use.

Fen – Fen is an interesting character, built with damage and support in mind. The first bit of damage is the fact he gets bonus damage when enemies drop below a thresh hold, while also offering a healing and gauge buff to allies.

Ashe – has some of the best trash clearings in the game with a passive 300% damage bonus to non-boss enemies. Furthermore, the character has a bonus 30% crit chance for no reason. It is very clear this character is 100% designed to absolute destroy everything in PvE and PvP.

Aristela – Aristela is one of the more interesting Supports / Healers in the game. Her main focus is to buff the damage of magical abilities and attacks from her party. On the flip side, she has decent healing, and a max hp increase buff. She is easily one of the best support characters in the game and is a must-have for magical parties.

Kane – If you somewhat enjoyed the story of Swordsman Kane falling to Chaos powers, then be happy to know that Agent of Darkness Kane is a huge step up for the otherwise average story character. While the character isn’t exactly top of the totem pole of the Grand Summoners Tier List, but it is nice to know that evolved story characters work fine in the end game.

A Tier

Hero Role Yusuke Secondary Attacker Melty Support Shuri Primary Attacker Rem Secondary Attacker Raphtalia Secondary Attacker Ginzo Primary Attacker Radiant Sword Goddess Talis Breaker Icicle Spear Goddess Alvina Primary Attacker Shining Divine Warrior Platina Breaker Sealed Demon of Destruction Fosly Breaker Riviera Primary Attacker Blazing Flame Empress Lione Secondary Attacker Kisaragi Primary Attacker Sealed Terrible Tyrant Lygor Secondary Attacker Hero of Darkness Zeorg Defender Speed-o’-sound Sonic Primary Attacker Ragsherum Primary Attacker Goblin Slayer Primary Attacker Milim Primary Attacker Naofumi Iwatani Luck/Defender Blazing Divine Guardian Sanstone Defender Saitama Primary Attacker Celia Defender Divine Fox Painter Sumire Support Elusive Cannon Princess Courtney Breaker Bloody Devil Spy Millenia Secondary Attacker Duke Breaker

Yusuke is one of the most interesting characters in this section. It is hard to decide whether he is an S Tier or A Tier pick, but we figured it is overall an A+ character. The reason why is he is a standard, hard-hitting melee character. Although, what makes him incredibly powerful is his instant revive to 100% HP. It is incredibly cheesy for both PvP and late-game PvE, so we figured he needed a comment. However, he isn’t really a fit into any major team composition. He is basically a shelf piece – if you will.

Other than that one notable character, we believe plenty of the A Tier characters are very good options to build comps around. If you manage to get one, then feel free to work them into a strong comp. Such as collecting the fire elemental users to build a fire comp with Berwick at the centre. It’s only one of the hundreds of comps you can do this game.

B Tier

Hero Role Illusory Twin Blade Melia Primary Attacker Benimaru Secondary Attacker Inferno God Ifrit Primary Attacker Amane Secondary Attacker Intelligent Divine Governor Parlot Healer Hades Knight Emperor Regulus Primary Attacker Shining Winged Emperor Daki Primary Attacker Leone Primary Attacker Secret Counsel Cathemilia Support Saku Secondary Attacker Master of the Six Demons Mixie Support Divine Conqueror God Nies Secondary Attacker Master of Dragons Louvet Primary Attacker Dark Winged Swordsman Raki Primary Attacker Garou Primary Attacker Soul Destruction God Zenon Secondary Attacker Spear Spirit Empress Daisy Breaker Lord of Black Art Onfuan Defender Clyde the Crimson Sword God Primary Attacker Destructio Machien Goddess Lapleh Secondary Attacker Sword Ruler Luda Primary Attacker Terrible Tornado Breaker Hellish Blizzard Secondary Attacker Mira Primary Attacker Phantom Operative Jill Breaker Arth, The Emerald Sword Emperor Breaker Ryuko Matoi Primary Attacker Est Breaker King of Beasts Lozze Secondary Attacker Corsair, the Frozen Empress Primary Attacker Blazing Axe Empress Rishley Primary Attacker Branches of God Valhalla Healer Flame Spirit Empress Lian Secondary Attacker Emerald Blademaster Vogue Primary Attacker Hime Support Tamae Primary Attacker

C Tier

Hero Role Sorceress of Space-Time Alma Support Beast Hunter Goddess Shadie Support Queen of Frozen World Selia Support Shiki Secondary Attacker Filo Primary Attacker Aquarias Empress Yomi Primary Attacker Haden Flower Empress Pola Secondary Attacker Kane Primary Attacker Ninja Machina Jack Primary Attacker Mad Creator Kayas Primary Attacker Magnificent Star Archer Mamori Secondary Attacker Satsuki Breaker Forbidden Knowledge Keit Secondary Attacker Dragon Guardian Empress Nerim Healer Liese Healer/Primary Attacker Healing Sorceress Valentia Support Holy Slasher Rhodia Breaker Sealed Fox Princess Zeela Support Radiant Spear God Reyon Breaker Eternal Rage Marzex Primary Attacker Holy Sword Zeschia Breaker Zeorg Primary Attacker Inferno Emperor Ragna Breaker Death Sickle Queen Lily Primary Attacker Genos Secondary Attacker Scarlet Giant Zoldes Support Great Wolf Assassin Sly Primary Attacker Inferno Guardian Goddess Anna Primary Attacker Fatal Savior Marzex Primary Attacker Silent Divine Palamicia Breaker Roy Breaker Maiden Princess End Secondary Attacker Magical Shadow Goddess Dahlia Secondary Attacker Evil Demon Empress Coco Breaker

D Tier

Hero Role Dark Destroyer Leon Support Mother of Dragons Alche Healer Dragon Master Zoroas Breaker Magical Warrior Mizyna Primary Attacker Thunder God Rhiothis Support Arrow Emperor Keiones Primary Attacker Eden Support Riana Primary Attacker Azure Holy Beast Elfalla Support Hammer Emperor Catilou Healer Demon Assassin Voghan Breaker Deus Ex Vaid Breaker Blazing Spirit Feld Support Ultimate Swordsman Grand Rasaou Breaker Forever Guard Duran Defender/Healer Godwyrm Dargeon Primary Attacker Wise Behemoth Olgeth Primary Attacker Demonic Blaze Teriodas Secondary Attacker Leaf Guardian Ashe Toto Support Dragon Ruler Arosdea Primary Attacker Knight of All Nature Elmessio Secondary Attacker

Overall, this concludes our Grand Summoners Tier List. We hope you found this guide useful, and are ready to take on the world of Grant Summers. If you like this Grand Summoners Tier List, we have more gacha mobile game tier lists you can find here.