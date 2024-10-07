Grand Summoners tier list July 2024 (2024)

That’s it for our Grand Summoners tier list. If you need a break from all this gacha madness, head over to our list of the best mobile games or best Switch games for a wide variety of titles to choose from.

However, if you’re a new player who wants to make sure your first couple of pulls are prime, you can check out this Google doc regarding which characters to roll for, and take a look at this page by the dedicated fans over on the Grand Summoners wiki. They cover how to reroll both on phones and through emulators, and update the GDoc frequently with the best characters to aim for and build a starter team around on the current banners, so it’s definitely worth a look.

We don’t really recommend rerolling in Grand Summoners as it can be quite time-consuming and gacha rates are pretty low in the title, so there’s no guarantee you’ll get the characters you want.

With our Grand Summoners tier list , you can get to grips with the best team comps to help you on your adventure through this gorgeous, pixel RPG. It can take a lot of work to grind your characters up until they’re strong enough to protect the realm of Raktehelm, and with our help, you can make sure you’re only focusing on building the best units for your battles.

FAQs

Miyu is a damage-dealing powerhouse that also excels at making Human units shine! ✨ She's even got some great tools to help you out in certain Quests, like against enemies with high DEF or Evasion!

Grand Summoners is a mobile phone video game app. It is an RPG game, and features the ability to summon heroes from other worlds and time periods to aid in battle.

Corsair is the recommended choice as she is the best of the 3. In addition, it may be worth your while to reroll for a high tier and/or Hyper Rare (aka HR) capable unit(s).

Summoner Yuna was able to defeat Sin for good, eliminating the need for summoners. As a result, Yuna is the only high summoner to have the title bestowed upon her while alive, as all summoners before her defeated Sin with the Final Summoning, a ritual that kills the summoner.

Finally, while Ascended units can reach level 120, you can't use enhance materials to get them there. You have to level them up with XP earned in quests, so expect a grind.

The only way to increase a units' Luck Value is to Limit break it with the same units, Limit Break units if it's a Luck Unit, or applying Luck Gems to that unit. Refer to the section above for ore details. - Luck Points are used to enhance your units, and are applicable to all the copies of any given unit.

HOW TO REROLL: As said above you uninstall it and then reinstall it but don't download saved data just start it new. Now the way I do it is like this For Android go to setting> apps> scroll down to the game icon and next to It should say grand summoners> go down to storage> clear data> reload back into the game.

Cooldown Time (CT) The amount of time a skill or piece of equipment takes to be able to be used again.

Rayas is the protagonist and Iris is the Big Good, and yet for a long time they both capped out at just level 70 instead of 90 and without a True Art super unlike all the other 5-star units you can obtain.

A:Leader refers to a unit you select from the party to be the party leader. Once a unit is set as the leader, the LUCK of that unit will affect the Luck Bonus you receive when using that party. Luck Bonus can be acquired depending on your units' LUCKPoints, and will be rewarded separate to the regular quest rewards.

- The Luck Value of units is only used for gaining more rewards from quests. It also applies exclusively to that specific unit, and does not stack no matter how many of that unit you may have.