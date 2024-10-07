Grand Summoners tier list - The best characters ranked (2024)

I've enjoyed playing games ever since I was a kid (which was a long long time ago at this point). It all started off with an Atari 65XE, then came an Amiga 500+, a Sega Genesis, a 386, and the rest was history. I consider myself lucky to have been able to experience the gaming evolution over the years - this is my passion, and what I will continue to do for as long as I can.

Finally, on the bottom of the tier list, the only heroes which we can recommend you to use in the high-level matches are, Dragon Master Zoroas, Mother of Dragons Alche and Dark Destroyer Leon. Although, no hero is indeed bad and it entirely depends on the user. But still, there are some criteria and requirements which players need to fulfil while choosing a character to play against the enemy.

Heroes from the bottom of the Grand Summoners tier list are completely out of the meta and must not be used if the players wish to have an easy match. Their skills and attributes are outdated and would need a revamp to climb up the tiers.

As we have mentioned, the tier prioritizes Support heroes. It is pretty much open to using any supporter you want.

You might not want to choose these heroes as your main, as they fall out of higher-level matches and their skill sets are pretty much useless against the top ones. In case you want a supporter, the characters on this part of the tier list will work great.

Tier A is topped by Bloody Devil Spy Millenia, a fire damage hero whose massive AOE damage crits periodically. Illusory Twin Blades Melia, the nightmare for the Fire Enemy as her damage doubles if she’s against a Fire element. Lastly, the third one, Benimaru, performs exceptionally well if he has low HP, as the extra damage from his arts trigger.

Middle of the Grand Summoners tier list consists of average heroes which are made by considering their counter abilities, stats and damage scaling. These characters are best when played in dungeons and, of course, they entirely depend on items.

Then, in third place, is Queen of Ancient, the only healer who earns a high spot on this tier list. Her ability to increase the damage of her allies is what brings her into this tier.

High Elf Archer is also similar to Raphtalia as they both deal crit damage. The only exception is her accuracy.

Raphtalia at the top of this tier is a 5-Star rarity hero. Players can utilise her scaling crit damage that comes from her passive. And if you lack accuracy, then you can completely depend on her skills as they grant an increase in accuracy by 20%.

The heroes falling under this category on our Grand Summoners tier list are continuously transferred within the upper and lower classes as their stats and attributes change frequently. Some of the characters get countered while the rest of them are used only in particular situations.

In the third place, we have, Mako, the best support element hero who could make her way to the top tier as this meta is all about attack and support. Her advanced support skillset syncs well with all heroes irrespective of elements.

Vox, the second place holder is the best Water element hero. His Brilliant Blades Art is the reason he sits on the top tier among all other heroes of the Water Element.

Berwick’s triple passive is the only essential thing you would need initially. Later on, Flame Nova and Flare Bust scale up significantly, making it the top hero of the S+ Tier.

Top of the Grand Summoners tier list is considered as the collection of god-level heroes due to their effectiveness and durability on the battlefield. Characters appearing under this tier have huge advantages over others and cannot be easily countered. Lastly, they are well-balanced and scale up easily.

In order to help you out with this confusion, we have carefully curated a Grand Summoners tier list based on their roles. The tiers start from S+ and move down to, S, A, B, C, D.

But players often fail to choose the perfect hero for a particular role as the title features hundreds of heroes, who have unique skill sets and abilities. Not all of them are effective in every battle situation, so players will have to find the best one among the plethora of options to tackle the demons.

The game claims to help console gamers who wish to experience their childhood once again in a better and improved way. It is well-designed for players seeking an action-oriented adventure journey that contains flashy animations and visually impressive scenes.

Grand Summoners is an RPG made for anime fans by Good Smile Company . The game is about playing with ancient heroes in a fantasy universe. It features all the elements from a standard RPG while blending it with beautiful anime content.

Like most of the other outstanding RPGs, we firmly believe that everyone deserves a Grand Summoners tier list of best heroes to help new players, as well as those who are more experienced with the game. Feel free to visit it every now and then, as we will keep it updated to the latest patch version of the game.

FAQs

Tier A is topped by Bloody Devil Spy Millenia, a fire damage hero whose massive AOE damage crits periodically. Illusory Twin Blades Melia, the nightmare for the Fire Enemy as her damage doubles if she's against a Fire element.

Corsair is the recommended choice as she is the best of the 3. In addition, it may be worth your while to reroll for a high tier and/or Hyper Rare (aka HR) capable unit(s).

Miyu is a damage-dealing powerhouse that also excels at making Human units shine! ✨ She's even got some great tools to help you out in certain Quests, like against enemies with high DEF or Evasion!

Dragon Ball's Goku is one of the most common names when mentioning the strongest fictional characters, no matter the medium. Created in 1984 by Akira Toriyama, Goku is typically depicted as carefree and eccentric.

All summoners can do all the content in the Game. But If you are new i would suggest you Kina for the start. She ist a Support and she is doing her Job (healing, buffing) even with a Bad or Mixed Up Gear.

The only way to increase a units' Luck Value is to Limit break it with the same units, Limit Break units if it's a Luck Unit, or applying Luck Gems to that unit. Refer to the section above for ore details. - Luck Points are used to enhance your units, and are applicable to all the copies of any given unit.

Summoner Yuna was able to defeat Sin for good, eliminating the need for summoners. As a result, Yuna is the only high summoner to have the title bestowed upon her while alive, as all summoners before her defeated Sin with the Final Summoning, a ritual that kills the summoner.

A:Leader refers to a unit you select from the party to be the party leader. Once a unit is set as the leader, the LUCK of that unit will affect the Luck Bonus you receive when using that party. Luck Bonus can be acquired depending on your units' LUCKPoints, and will be rewarded separate to the regular quest rewards.

General Status Effects / Buffs Status Effect Accuracy Rate UP Increases target's Accuracy by x% Immune To Flinch Target is Immune to Paralyze and Freeze (why is this a separate status) Heal For DMG Taken Target Heals for x% of Damage Taken Lifesteal Target Heals for x% of Damage Dealt 34 more rows

C. Cooldown Time (CT) The amount of time a skill or piece of equipment takes to be able to be used again. The base CT of equipment can be decreased by Limit Breaking, and the CT of both skills and equipment can be further decreased through other skills or passives of units, equipment, Skills, and/or Arts.

Rayas is the protagonist and Iris is the Big Good, and yet for a long time they both capped out at just level 70 instead of 90 and without a True Art super unlike all the other 5-star units you can obtain.

Phoenix is easily the strongest summon in Final Fantasy 7 and is a strong contender for the entire franchise. The reason for this is its iconic move Rebirth Flame.

At the very top of the Summoners Greed tier list, we have Archangel Amael. He is a legendary grade monster that specializes in dealing Lightning damage to enemies.

Final Verdict



Well, if you're a beginner and a new player in the world of MMORPGs, you should choose Cleaf and Orbia. However, if you're into magic and a veteran RPG player, Kina is probably the best character for you. Moreover, in Summoners War; Chronicles, monsters are very important elements for battle.