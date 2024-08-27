Grand Summoners tier list - The best characters ranked (2024)

By Mihail Katsoris
|
iOS + Android
|Grand Summoners
0/5
Updated on June 25th, 2024- Version: 3.41.2 - Added: Luana
Like most of the other outstanding RPGs, we firmly believe that everyone deserves a Grand Summoners tier list of best heroes to help new players, as well as those who are more experienced with the game. Feel free to visit it every now and then, as we will keep it updated to the latest patch version of the game.
Grand Summoners is an RPG made for anime fans by Good Smile Company. The game is about playing with ancient heroes in a fantasy universe. It features all the elements from a standard RPG while blending it with beautiful anime content.
The game claims to help console gamers who wish to experience their childhood once again in a better and improved way. It is well-designed for players seeking an action-oriented adventure journey that contains flashy animations and visually impressive scenes.
How to choose the right heroes for the role?
But players often fail to choose the perfect hero for a particular role as the title features hundreds of heroes, who have unique skill sets and abilities. Not all of them are effective in every battle situation, so players will have to find the best one among the plethora of options to tackle the demons.
- Our collection of similar lists hasHero Cantare tier list, PGR tier list,Warpath's best officers and many others!
In order to help you out with this confusion, we have carefully curated a Grand Summoners tier list based on their roles. The tiers start from S+ and move down to, S, A, B, C, D.
Click Here To View The List »
1SS Tier
Top of the Grand Summoners tier list is considered as the collection of god-level heroes due to their effectiveness and durability on the battlefield. Characters appearing under this tier have huge advantages over others and cannot be easily countered. Lastly, they are well-balanced and scale up easily.
Berwick’s triple passive is the only essential thing you would need initially. Later on, Flame Nova and Flare Bust scale up significantly, making it the top hero of the S+ Tier.
Vox, the second place holder is the best Water element hero. His Brilliant Blades Art is the reason he sits on the top tier among all other heroes of the Water Element.
In the third place, we have, Mako, the best support element hero who could make her way to the top tier as this meta is all about attack and support. Her advanced support skillset syncs well with all heroes irrespective of elements.
|Name
|Role
|Gabimaru
|Attacker
|Kirisame
|Defender
|Ginzo: Battle Form
|Attacker
|Yamada Asaemon Sagiri
|Sub Attacker
|Illya
|Support
|Shalltear
|Attacker
|Dead Master
|Attacker
|Valerie
|Attacker
|Vultee-Lr
|Attacker
|Cynthia
|Attacker
|Charlotte
|Support
|Draken
|Supporter
|Mikey
|Attacker
|Marika
|Breaker
|Gray Fullbuster
|Attacker
|Berwick
|Sub Attacker
|Natsu Dragneel
|Attacker
|Lucy Heartfilia
|Attacker
|Simon
|Attacker
|Priscilla
|Attacker
|Priscilla-Is
|Attacker
|Vox
|Attacker
|Thetis
|Defender
|Cestina
|Sub Attacker
|Hart
|Support
|Beach Majesty Juno
|Attacker
|Tao Ren
|Attacker
|Juno
|Attacker
|Mako
|Support
|Summer Princess Leone
|Sub-Attacker
|Priestess
|Support/Healer
|Liza
|Support
|Asirpa
|Support
|Norn
|Sub Attacker
|Emilia
|Sub Attacker
2S Tier
The heroes falling under this category on our Grand Summoners tier list are continuously transferred within the upper and lower classes as their stats and attributes change frequently. Some of the characters get countered while the rest of them are used only in particular situations.
Raphtalia at the top of this tier is a 5-Star rarity hero. Players can utilise her scaling crit damage that comes from her passive. And if you lack accuracy, then you can completely depend on her skills as they grant an increase in accuracy by 20%.
High Elf Archer is also similar to Raphtalia as they both deal crit damage. The only exception is her accuracy.
Then, in third place, is Queen of Ancient, the only healer who earns a high spot on this tier list. Her ability to increase the damage of her allies is what brings her into this tier.
|Name
|Role
|Chobe
|Attacker
|Yuzuriha
|Attacker
|Psyger-0
|Support
|Albedo
|Attacker
|Rin & Luvia
|Attacker
|Narberal
|Support
|Stellar Wing Cestina
|Attacker
|Abyss-Stained Riviera
|Attacker
|Mizuki the Twelfth
|Sub Attacker
|Erza Scarlet
|Attacker
|Yoh
|Attacker
|Anna
|Attacker
|Strength
|Attacker
|Luminous Dragoon Melissa
|Attacker
|Hakuro
|Attacker
|Nui Harime
|Attacker
|Groitz
|Support
|Black Cat Detective Liese
|Support
|Rimuru
|Support
|War Hero Fen
|Sub Attacker
|Spy of Darkness Fen
|Sub Attacker
|Swordsman Berwick
|Attacker
|Fen
|Support
|Sakura Miku
|Sub Attacker
|Sakuya
|Attacker
|Hatsune Miku
|Support
|Rosetta
|Support
|God of Dragon Knights Weaver
|Sub Attacker
|Ruthless Demon Divine Celia
|Attacker
|Samurai Rimuru
|Attacker
|Blazing Divine Guardian Sanstone
|Defender
|Kurama
|Sub Attacker
|Mitsuya
|Sub Attacker
|Melty
|Support
|Maquiness
|Support
|Yusuke Urameshi
|Sub Attacker
|Raine
|Sub Attacker
|Empress of Spirit World Sonije
|Support
|Empress [Black Rock Shooter]
|Support
|Luahn
|Attacker
|Rem (Grand Summoners)
|Sub Attacker
|Dragon Lord Gerald
|Defender
|Kisaragi
|Attacker
|Ancient Dragon Priestess Favelle
|Defender
|Riviera
|Attacker
|Sakura Itto-Ryu Mira
|Sub Attacker
|Queen of Ancient Powers Aristela
|Healer
|Azure Flash Filia
|Defender
|Miranda
|Defender
|Rem (Re:Zero)
|Attacker
|Dancing Scythe Reaper Veronica
|Attacker
|Holy Knight Goddess Feena
|Sub Attacker
|Kimono Milim
|Attacker
|Naofumi Iwatani
|Luck/Defender
|Orvell
|Attacker
|Arcana
|Support
|Ashe
|Sub Attacker
|Batiste
|Attacker
|Agent of Darkness Kane
|Attacker
|Black Cat Detective Liese
|Sub Attacker
|Twilight Commander Forte
|Sub Attacker
|Shuri
|Attacker
|Asakura Yoh
|Sub Attacker
3A Tier
Middle of the Grand Summoners tier list consists of average heroes which are made by considering their counter abilities, stats and damage scaling. These characters are best when played in dungeons and, of course, they entirely depend on items.
Tier A is topped by Bloody Devil Spy Millenia, a fire damage hero whose massive AOE damage crits periodically. Illusory Twin Blades Melia, the nightmare for the Fire Enemy as her damage doubles if she’s against a Fire element. Lastly, the third one, Benimaru, performs exceptionally well if he has low HP, as the extra damage from his arts trigger.
|Name
|Role
|Ryude Granza
|Attacker
|Ainz
|Attacker
|Fitoria
|Support
|Tenchi Thetis
|Attack
|Vultee
|Attacker
|Musse
|Sub Attacker
|Gilliam
|Luck / Support
|Bullet Hell Roy
|Attacker
|Peerless Pyreblade Gran Brave
|Attacker
|Chifuyu
|Supporter
|Hime
|Sub Attacker
|Flame Spirit Empress Lian
|Sub Attacker
|Blazing Flame Empress Lione
|Support
|Radak
|Sub Attacker
|Santa Milim
|Sub Attacker
|Saichi Sugimoto
|Attacker
|Divine Fox Painter Sumire
|Support
|Tamae
|Attacker
|Virtuous Torch Vermilia
|Healer
|Eagle
|Defender
|High Elf Archer
|Sub Attacker
|Intelligent Divine Governor Parlot
|Healer
|Illusory Twin Blades Melia
|Attacker
|Amane
|Sub Attacker
|Celia
|Defender
|Benevolent Annihilator Marzex
|Attacker
|Rits
|Defender
|Solace Virtuosa Rits
|Sub Attacker
|Saitama
|Attacker
|Serah
|Sub Attacker
|Victoire
|Sub Attacker
|Bakoo
|Sub Attacker
|Chloe
|Supporter
|Elusive Cannon Princess Courtney
|Support Breaker
|Hero of Darkness Zeorg
|Defender
|Garou
|Attacker
|Grad
|Luck / Attacker
|Hiei
|Attacker
|Sealed Terrible Tyrant Lygor
|Sub Attacker
|Santa Rimuru
|Sub Attacker
|Santa Shion
|Attacker
|Speed-o'-Sound Sonic
|Attacker
|Younger Toguro
|Breaker
|Black Dragon Knight Wargul
|Breaker
|Angelas
|Attacker
|Cosmo
|Attacker
|Benimaru
|Sub Attacker
|Ganan
|Luck / Attacker
|Shirou Emiya
|Supporter
|Miyu
|Sub Attacker
|Saber Alter
|Attacker
|Inferno God Ifrit
|Attacker
|Millenia
|Sub Attacker
|Milim
|Attacker
|Tallis
|Breaker
|Aesis
|Luck / Attacker
|Fosly
|Breaker
|Ram
|Defender
|Terrible Tornado
|Breaker
|Alvina
|Attacker
|Diaz
|Sub Attacker
|Hellish Blizzard
|Sub Attacker
|Lozze
|Sub Attacker
|Mizuki
|Sub Attacker
|Nies
|Sub Attacker
|Saar
|Sub Attacker
|Shadie
|Support
|Glacier Princess Tami-nyan
|Breaker
|Aluze
|Attacker
|Noel - True 'Velocity'
|Attacker
|Shining Divine Warrior Platina
|Breaker
|Raphtalia
|Sub Attacker
|Beatrice
|Support
|Harbinger of Armageddon Marzex
|Attacker
|Duke
|Breaker
|Ginzo
|Attacker
|Goblin Slayer
|Attacker
|Kyoyama Anna
|Support
|Fallen Creator Kayas
|Attacker
|Ragsherum
|Attacker
|Hades Knight Emperor Regulus
|Attacker
|Emperor Isliid
|Attacker
|Soul Destruction God Zenon
|Sub Attacker
|Takemichi
|Supporter
4B Tier
You might not want to choose these heroes as your main, as they fall out of higher-level matches and their skill sets are pretty much useless against the top ones. In case you want a supporter, the characters on this part of the tier list will work great.
As we have mentioned, the tier prioritizes Support heroes. It is pretty much open to using any supporter you want.
|Name
|Role
|Hades Giant Guardian Badoul
|Luck/ Sub Attacker
|Flaring Custodian Feld
|Support
|Ryuko Matoi
|Attacker
|Dualblaze Master Orgah
|Attacker
|Woodland Deity Ashe Toto
|Support
|Filo
|Attacker
|Garlan the Earth Breaker
|Breaker
|Master of Dragons Louvet
|Attacker
|Phantasmic Creator Tree Valhalla
|Healer
|Corsair, the Frozen Empress
|Attacker
|Est
|Attacker
|Pheles, Wings of Mercy
|Support
|Satsuki Kiryuin
|Breaker
|Ice Queen Selia
|Support
|Shining Winged Emperor Daki
|Attacker
|Emperor of Gods Freed
|Attacker
|Leone
|Attacker
|Child of Creation Alulu
|Attacker
|Cygnet
|Attacker
|Grohl
|Attacker
|Melia
|Sub Attacker
|Nier
|Luck / Support
|Number 2
|Sub Attacker
|Arosdea
|Sub Attacker
|Clyde, the Crimson Sword God
|Attacker
|Sorceress of Space-time Alma
|Support
|Piercing Paragon Salyssa
|Sub Attacker
|Kane
|Attacker
|Destruction Machine Goddess Lapleh
|Sub Attacker
|Virago
|Luck / Sub Attacker
|Sealed Fox Princess Zeela
|Support
|Cathemilla
|Luck / Sub Attacker
|Blessed Escutcheon Duran
|Defender
|EDEN
|Support
|Ninja Machina Jack
|Attacker
|Kazuma Kuwabara
|Attacker
|Master of the Six Demons Mixie
|Support
|Shiki
|Sub Attacker
|Valentia
|Healer
|Raging Annihilator Leon
|Support
|Lord of Black Art Onfuan
|Defender
|Dark Winged Swordsman Raki
|Attacker
|Gracious Warrior Zoroas
|Support
|Maximum Force Zecht
|Sub Attacker
|Fatewyrm Dargeon
|Attacker
|Ruby Ninja Empress Honoka
|Sub Attacker
|Mira
|Attacker
|Conflagrative Annihilator Soleil
|Attacker
|Arth
|Breaker
|Twingavel Empress Catilou
|Support
|Phantom Operative Jill
|Breaker
|Sword Ruler Luda
|Attacker
|Magnificent Star Archer Mamori
|Sub Attacker
|Saku
|Sub Attacker
|Emerald Blademaster Vogue
|Attacker
|Spear Spirit Empress Daisy
|Breaker
|Elmessio
|Sub Attacker
|Luminous God Knight Gaia
|Luck / Defender
|Luana
|Silent Divine Palamicia
|Breaker
|Quon
|Luck / Sub Attacker
|Vitz
|Luck / Attacker
|Aquarias Empress Yomi
|Attacker
|Aqua Melia
|Support
|Edram
|Luck / Attacker
|Master of Swords Nogia
|Luck / Sub Attacker
|Holy Dragoness Rhodia
|Attacker
|Heavenly Executioner Zechsia
|Breaker
|Boros
|Attacker
|Dahlia
|Sub Attacker
|Toshizo Hijikata
|Attacker
|Death Sickle Queen Lily
|Attacker
|Strife
|Luck / Sub Attacker
5C Tier
Heroes from the bottom of the Grand Summoners tier list are completely out of the meta and must not be used if the players wish to have an easy match. Their skills and attributes are outdated and would need a revamp to climb up the tiers.
Finally, on the bottom of the tier list, the only heroes which we can recommend you to use in the high-level matches are, Dragon Master Zoroas, Mother of Dragons Alche and Dark Destroyer Leon. Although, no hero is indeed bad and it entirely depends on the user. But still, there are some criteria and requirements which players need to fulfil while choosing a character to play against the enemy.
|Name
|Role
|Inferno Guardian Goddess Anna
|Attacker
|Inferno Emperor Ragna
|Breaker
|Blazing Axe Empress Rishley
|Attacker
|Zoldes
|Breaker
|Forbidden Knowledge Keit
|Sub Attacker
|Dragon Guardian Empress Nerim
|Healer
|Olgeth
|Attacker
|Haden Flower Empress Pola
|Sub Attacker
|Divinity Destroyer Vaid
|Breaker
|Herck
|Breaker
|Riana
|Attacker
|Roy
|Breaker
|Great Wolf Assassin Sly
|Attacker
|Empyreal Beast Elfalla
|Support
|Maiden Princess End
|Sub Attacker
|Liese
|Healer / Attacker
|Radiant Spear God Reyon
|Breaker
|Zeorg
|Attacker
|Evil Demon Empress Coco
|Breaker
|Genos
|Sub Attacker
|Rasaou
|Breaker
|Teriodos
|Sub Attacker
|Voghan
|Breaker
|Alche
|Healer
|Iris
|Support
|Rhiotis
|Support
|Abaddon
|Attacker
|Keiones
|Attacker
|Mizyna
|Attacker
0/5
Mihail Katsoris
I've enjoyed playing games ever since I was a kid (which was a long long time ago at this point). It all started off with an Atari 65XE, then came an Amiga 500+, a Sega Genesis, a 386, and the rest was history. I consider myself lucky to have been able to experience the gaming evolution over the years - this is my passion, and what I will continue to do for as long as I can.
Next Up :
Botworld Adventure tier list - Pick the best bots