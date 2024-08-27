Grand Summoners tier list - The best characters ranked (2024)

By Mihail Katsoris

iOS + Android

|Grand Summoners

Updated on June 25th, 2024- Version: 3.41.2 - Added: Luana

Like most of the other outstanding RPGs, we firmly believe that everyone deserves a Grand Summoners tier list of best heroes to help new players, as well as those who are more experienced with the game. Feel free to visit it every now and then, as we will keep it updated to the latest patch version of the game.

Grand Summoners is an RPG made for anime fans by Good Smile Company. The game is about playing with ancient heroes in a fantasy universe. It features all the elements from a standard RPG while blending it with beautiful anime content.

The game claims to help console gamers who wish to experience their childhood once again in a better and improved way. It is well-designed for players seeking an action-oriented adventure journey that contains flashy animations and visually impressive scenes.

How to choose the right heroes for the role?

But players often fail to choose the perfect hero for a particular role as the title features hundreds of heroes, who have unique skill sets and abilities. Not all of them are effective in every battle situation, so players will have to find the best one among the plethora of options to tackle the demons.

In order to help you out with this confusion, we have carefully curated a Grand Summoners tier list based on their roles. The tiers start from S+ and move down to, S, A, B, C, D.

SS Tier

Grand Summoners tier list - The best characters ranked (2)

Top of the Grand Summoners tier list is considered as the collection of god-level heroes due to their effectiveness and durability on the battlefield. Characters appearing under this tier have huge advantages over others and cannot be easily countered. Lastly, they are well-balanced and scale up easily.

Berwick’s triple passive is the only essential thing you would need initially. Later on, Flame Nova and Flare Bust scale up significantly, making it the top hero of the S+ Tier.

Vox, the second place holder is the best Water element hero. His Brilliant Blades Art is the reason he sits on the top tier among all other heroes of the Water Element.

In the third place, we have, Mako, the best support element hero who could make her way to the top tier as this meta is all about attack and support. Her advanced support skillset syncs well with all heroes irrespective of elements.

NameRole
GabimaruAttacker
KirisameDefender
Ginzo: Battle FormAttacker
Yamada Asaemon SagiriSub Attacker
IllyaSupport
ShalltearAttacker
Dead MasterAttacker
ValerieAttacker
Vultee-LrAttacker
CynthiaAttacker
CharlotteSupport
DrakenSupporter
MikeyAttacker
MarikaBreaker
Gray FullbusterAttacker
BerwickSub Attacker
Natsu DragneelAttacker
Lucy HeartfiliaAttacker
SimonAttacker
PriscillaAttacker
Priscilla-IsAttacker
VoxAttacker
ThetisDefender
CestinaSub Attacker
HartSupport
Beach Majesty JunoAttacker
Tao RenAttacker
JunoAttacker
MakoSupport
Summer Princess LeoneSub-Attacker
PriestessSupport/Healer
LizaSupport
AsirpaSupport
NornSub Attacker
EmiliaSub Attacker

S Tier

Grand Summoners tier list - The best characters ranked (3)

The heroes falling under this category on our Grand Summoners tier list are continuously transferred within the upper and lower classes as their stats and attributes change frequently. Some of the characters get countered while the rest of them are used only in particular situations.

Raphtalia at the top of this tier is a 5-Star rarity hero. Players can utilise her scaling crit damage that comes from her passive. And if you lack accuracy, then you can completely depend on her skills as they grant an increase in accuracy by 20%.

High Elf Archer is also similar to Raphtalia as they both deal crit damage. The only exception is her accuracy.

Then, in third place, is Queen of Ancient, the only healer who earns a high spot on this tier list. Her ability to increase the damage of her allies is what brings her into this tier.

NameRole
ChobeAttacker
YuzurihaAttacker
Psyger-0Support
AlbedoAttacker
Rin & LuviaAttacker
NarberalSupport
Stellar Wing CestinaAttacker
Abyss-Stained RivieraAttacker
Mizuki the TwelfthSub Attacker
Erza ScarletAttacker
YohAttacker
AnnaAttacker
StrengthAttacker
Luminous Dragoon MelissaAttacker
HakuroAttacker
Nui HarimeAttacker
GroitzSupport
Black Cat Detective LieseSupport
RimuruSupport
War Hero FenSub Attacker
Spy of Darkness FenSub Attacker
Swordsman BerwickAttacker
FenSupport
Sakura MikuSub Attacker
SakuyaAttacker
Hatsune MikuSupport
RosettaSupport
God of Dragon Knights WeaverSub Attacker
Ruthless Demon Divine CeliaAttacker
Samurai RimuruAttacker
Blazing Divine Guardian SanstoneDefender
KuramaSub Attacker
MitsuyaSub Attacker
MeltySupport
MaquinessSupport
Yusuke UrameshiSub Attacker
RaineSub Attacker
Empress of Spirit World SonijeSupport
Empress [Black Rock Shooter]Support
LuahnAttacker
Rem (Grand Summoners)Sub Attacker
Dragon Lord GeraldDefender
KisaragiAttacker
Ancient Dragon Priestess FavelleDefender
RivieraAttacker
Sakura Itto-Ryu MiraSub Attacker
Queen of Ancient Powers AristelaHealer
Azure Flash FiliaDefender
MirandaDefender
Rem (Re:Zero)Attacker
Dancing Scythe Reaper VeronicaAttacker
Holy Knight Goddess FeenaSub Attacker
Kimono MilimAttacker
Naofumi IwataniLuck/Defender
OrvellAttacker
ArcanaSupport
AsheSub Attacker
BatisteAttacker
Agent of Darkness KaneAttacker
Black Cat Detective LieseSub Attacker
Twilight Commander ForteSub Attacker
ShuriAttacker
Asakura YohSub Attacker

A Tier

Grand Summoners tier list - The best characters ranked (4)

Middle of the Grand Summoners tier list consists of average heroes which are made by considering their counter abilities, stats and damage scaling. These characters are best when played in dungeons and, of course, they entirely depend on items.

Tier A is topped by Bloody Devil Spy Millenia, a fire damage hero whose massive AOE damage crits periodically. Illusory Twin Blades Melia, the nightmare for the Fire Enemy as her damage doubles if she’s against a Fire element. Lastly, the third one, Benimaru, performs exceptionally well if he has low HP, as the extra damage from his arts trigger.

NameRole
Ryude GranzaAttacker
AinzAttacker
FitoriaSupport
Tenchi ThetisAttack
VulteeAttacker
MusseSub Attacker
GilliamLuck / Support
Bullet Hell RoyAttacker
Peerless Pyreblade Gran BraveAttacker
ChifuyuSupporter
HimeSub Attacker
Flame Spirit Empress LianSub Attacker
Blazing Flame Empress LioneSupport
RadakSub Attacker
Santa MilimSub Attacker
Saichi SugimotoAttacker
Divine Fox Painter SumireSupport
TamaeAttacker
Virtuous Torch VermiliaHealer
EagleDefender
High Elf ArcherSub Attacker
Intelligent Divine Governor ParlotHealer
Illusory Twin Blades MeliaAttacker
AmaneSub Attacker
CeliaDefender
Benevolent Annihilator MarzexAttacker
RitsDefender
Solace Virtuosa RitsSub Attacker
SaitamaAttacker
SerahSub Attacker
VictoireSub Attacker
BakooSub Attacker
ChloeSupporter
Elusive Cannon Princess CourtneySupport Breaker
Hero of Darkness ZeorgDefender
GarouAttacker
GradLuck / Attacker
HieiAttacker
Sealed Terrible Tyrant LygorSub Attacker
Santa RimuruSub Attacker
Santa ShionAttacker
Speed-o'-Sound SonicAttacker
Younger ToguroBreaker
Black Dragon Knight WargulBreaker
AngelasAttacker
CosmoAttacker
BenimaruSub Attacker
GananLuck / Attacker
Shirou EmiyaSupporter
MiyuSub Attacker
Saber AlterAttacker
Inferno God IfritAttacker
MilleniaSub Attacker
MilimAttacker
TallisBreaker
AesisLuck / Attacker
FoslyBreaker
RamDefender
Terrible TornadoBreaker
AlvinaAttacker
DiazSub Attacker
Hellish BlizzardSub Attacker
LozzeSub Attacker
MizukiSub Attacker
NiesSub Attacker
SaarSub Attacker
ShadieSupport
Glacier Princess Tami-nyanBreaker
AluzeAttacker
Noel - True 'Velocity'Attacker
Shining Divine Warrior PlatinaBreaker
RaphtaliaSub Attacker
BeatriceSupport
Harbinger of Armageddon MarzexAttacker
DukeBreaker
GinzoAttacker
Goblin SlayerAttacker
Kyoyama AnnaSupport
Fallen Creator KayasAttacker
RagsherumAttacker
Hades Knight Emperor RegulusAttacker
Emperor IsliidAttacker
Soul Destruction God ZenonSub Attacker
TakemichiSupporter

B Tier

Grand Summoners tier list - The best characters ranked (5)

You might not want to choose these heroes as your main, as they fall out of higher-level matches and their skill sets are pretty much useless against the top ones. In case you want a supporter, the characters on this part of the tier list will work great.

As we have mentioned, the tier prioritizes Support heroes. It is pretty much open to using any supporter you want.

NameRole
Hades Giant Guardian BadoulLuck/ Sub Attacker
Flaring Custodian FeldSupport
Ryuko MatoiAttacker
Dualblaze Master OrgahAttacker
Woodland Deity Ashe TotoSupport
FiloAttacker
Garlan the Earth BreakerBreaker
Master of Dragons LouvetAttacker
Phantasmic Creator Tree ValhallaHealer
Corsair, the Frozen EmpressAttacker
EstAttacker
Pheles, Wings of MercySupport
Satsuki KiryuinBreaker
Ice Queen SeliaSupport
Shining Winged Emperor DakiAttacker
Emperor of Gods FreedAttacker
LeoneAttacker
Child of Creation AluluAttacker
CygnetAttacker
GrohlAttacker
MeliaSub Attacker
NierLuck / Support
Number 2Sub Attacker
ArosdeaSub Attacker
Clyde, the Crimson Sword GodAttacker
Sorceress of Space-time AlmaSupport
Piercing Paragon SalyssaSub Attacker
KaneAttacker
Destruction Machine Goddess LaplehSub Attacker
ViragoLuck / Sub Attacker
Sealed Fox Princess ZeelaSupport
CathemillaLuck / Sub Attacker
Blessed Escutcheon DuranDefender
EDENSupport
Ninja Machina JackAttacker
Kazuma KuwabaraAttacker
Master of the Six Demons MixieSupport
ShikiSub Attacker
ValentiaHealer
Raging Annihilator LeonSupport
Lord of Black Art OnfuanDefender
Dark Winged Swordsman RakiAttacker
Gracious Warrior ZoroasSupport
Maximum Force ZechtSub Attacker
Fatewyrm DargeonAttacker
Ruby Ninja Empress HonokaSub Attacker
MiraAttacker
Conflagrative Annihilator SoleilAttacker
ArthBreaker
Twingavel Empress CatilouSupport
Phantom Operative JillBreaker
Sword Ruler LudaAttacker
Magnificent Star Archer MamoriSub Attacker
SakuSub Attacker
Emerald Blademaster VogueAttacker
Spear Spirit Empress DaisyBreaker
ElmessioSub Attacker
Luminous God Knight GaiaLuck / Defender
Luana
Silent Divine PalamiciaBreaker
QuonLuck / Sub Attacker
VitzLuck / Attacker
Aquarias Empress YomiAttacker
Aqua MeliaSupport
EdramLuck / Attacker
Master of Swords NogiaLuck / Sub Attacker
Holy Dragoness RhodiaAttacker
Heavenly Executioner ZechsiaBreaker
BorosAttacker
DahliaSub Attacker
Toshizo HijikataAttacker
Death Sickle Queen LilyAttacker
StrifeLuck / Sub Attacker

C Tier

Grand Summoners tier list - The best characters ranked (6)

Heroes from the bottom of the Grand Summoners tier list are completely out of the meta and must not be used if the players wish to have an easy match. Their skills and attributes are outdated and would need a revamp to climb up the tiers.

Finally, on the bottom of the tier list, the only heroes which we can recommend you to use in the high-level matches are, Dragon Master Zoroas, Mother of Dragons Alche and Dark Destroyer Leon. Although, no hero is indeed bad and it entirely depends on the user. But still, there are some criteria and requirements which players need to fulfil while choosing a character to play against the enemy.

NameRole
Inferno Guardian Goddess AnnaAttacker
Inferno Emperor RagnaBreaker
Blazing Axe Empress RishleyAttacker
ZoldesBreaker
Forbidden Knowledge KeitSub Attacker
Dragon Guardian Empress NerimHealer
OlgethAttacker
Haden Flower Empress PolaSub Attacker
Divinity Destroyer VaidBreaker
HerckBreaker
RianaAttacker
RoyBreaker
Great Wolf Assassin SlyAttacker
Empyreal Beast ElfallaSupport
Maiden Princess EndSub Attacker
LieseHealer / Attacker
Radiant Spear God ReyonBreaker
ZeorgAttacker
Evil Demon Empress CocoBreaker
GenosSub Attacker
RasaouBreaker
TeriodosSub Attacker
VoghanBreaker
AlcheHealer
IrisSupport
RhiotisSupport
AbaddonAttacker
KeionesAttacker
MizynaAttacker

Next Up :
