Grand Summoners Tier List - Touch, Tap, Play (2024)

As a new player to Grand Summoners, the plethora of characters can be overwhelming to say the least. With so many units available, it can be extremely hard to decide which units worth investing in, as in most cases we have limited resources. Imagine spending everything that you’ve got on a character that turns out to be not that good after all. We’ve all been there and it’s not a great feeling.

So, that’s why we’ve put together a tier list in this article, to help you out with those decisions. Of course, if you ask any Grand Summoners seasoned player, they all have their own tier lists in mind. In other words, there’s no tier list that everyone would agree on. With that being said, we did our best to be as objective as we can, based on our own personal experience and the data we’ve collected from around the net.

Keep in mind that feature updates might adjust characters stats and skill and as a result, the power rankings might change.

Grand Summoners: Best Attack Units

Grand Summoners Tier List - Touch, Tap, Play (1)
TierHero
SGray, Natsu Dragneel, Lucy Heartfilia, Simon, Priscilla, Vox, Beach Majesty Juno, Juno
AShuri, Agent of Darkness Kane, Luminous Dragoon Melissa, Dancing Scythe Reaper Veronica, Orvell, Batiste, Kimono Milim, Nui Harime, Erza, Swordsman Berwick, Ruthless Demon Divine Celia, Samurai Rimuru, Luahn, Rem (Re:Zero), Kisaragi, Riviera
BRagsherum, Hades Knight Emperor Regulus, Harbinger of Armageddon Marzex, Fallen Creator Kayas, Bullet Hell Roy, Peerless Pyreblade Gran Brave, Saichi Sugimoto, Illusory Twin Blades Melia, Benevolent Annihilator Marzex, Tamae, Saitama, Santa Shion, Hiei, Garou, Santa Shion, Grad, Speed-o’-Sound Sonic, Angelas, Inferno God Ifrit, Milim, Alvina, Aluze, Noel – True ‘Velocity’, Ginzo, Goblin Slayer
CDeath Sickle Queen Lily, Boros, Conflagrative Annihilator Soleil, Emerald Blademaster Vogue, Holy Dragoness Rhodia, Toshizo Hijikata, Aquarias Empress Yomi, Sword Ruler Luda, Mira, Clyde, the Crimson Sword God, Dark Winged Swordsman Raki, Ninja Machina Jack, Master of Dragons Louvet, Child of Creation Alulu, Dualblaze Master Orgah, Corsair, the Frozen Empress, Ryuko Matoi, Shining Winged Emperor Daki, Emperor of Gods Freed, Kazuma Kuwabara, Fatewyrm Dargeon, Filo, Est, Kane, Grohl, Cygnet, Leone
DBlazing Axe Empress Rishley, Zeorg, Inferno Guardian Goddess Anna, Olgeth, Riana, Great Wolf Assassin Sly, Abaddon, Keiones, Mizyna

Grand Summoners: Best Sub-Attack Units

Grand Summoners Tier List - Touch, Tap, Play (2)
TierHero
SBerwick, Emilia, Summer Princess Leone, Cestina, Norn
AAsakura Yoh, Twilight Commander Forte, Black Cat Detective Liese, Holy Knight Goddess Feena, Sakura Itto-Ryu Mira, Ashe, Rem (Grand Summoners), Raine, Yusuke Urameshi, God of Dragon Knights Weaver, Kurama, Spy of Darkness Fen, Sakura Miku
BMusse, Flame Spirit Empress Lian, Hime, Victoire, Soul Destruction God Zenon, Raphtalia, Saar, Nies, Mizuki, Lozze, Hellish Blizzard, Diaz, Sealed Terrible Tyrant Lygor, Benimaru, Solace Virtuosa Rits, Radak, Santa Milim, High Elf Archer, Amane, Serah, Bakoo
CElmessio, Dahlia, Saku, Magnificent Star Archer Mamori, Ruby Ninja Empress Honoka, Maximum Force Zecht, Shiki, Piercing Paragon Salyssa, Arosdea, Number 2, Melia
DTeriodos, Maiden Princess End, Forbidden Knowledge Keit, Haden Flower Empress Pola, Genos

Grand Summoners: Best Support Units

Grand Summoners Tier List - Touch, Tap, Play (3)
TierHero
SAsirpa, Liza, Mako, Hart
AArcana, Black Cat Detective Liese, Fen, Rimuru, Maquiness, Rosetta, Empress of Spirit World Sonije, Melty, Hatsune Miku
BKyoyama Anna, Blazing Flame Empress Lione, Beatrice, Elusive Cannon Princess Courtney, Divine Fox Painter Sumire, Fitoria, Shadie
CMaster of the Six Demons Mixie, Gracious Warrior Zoroas, Raging Annihilator Leon, Sealed Fox Princess Zeela, Pheles, Wings of Mercy, EDEN, Ice Queen Selia, Flaring Custodian Feld, Woodland Deity Ashe Toto, Sorceress of Space-time Alma
DIris, Rhiotis, Empyreal Beast Elfalla

Grand Summoners: Best Breaker Units

Grand Summoners Tier List - Touch, Tap, Play (4)
TierHero
SMarika
A
BShining Divine Warrior Platina, Glacier Princess Tami-nyan, Younger Toguro, Black Dragon Knight Wargul, Terrible Tornado, Duke, Tallis, Fosly
CGarlan the Earth Breaker, Heavenly Executioner Zechsia, Silent Divine Palamicia, Spear Spirit Empress Daisy, Phantom Operative Jill, Satsuki Kiryuin, Arth
DInferno Emperor Ragna, Evil Demon Empress Coco, Divinity Destroyer Vaid, Voghan, Radiant Spear God Reyon, Rasaou, Roy, Zoldes, Herck

Grand Summoners: Best Healer Units

Grand Summoners Tier List - Touch, Tap, Play (5)
TierHero
SPriestess
AQueen of Ancient Powers Aristela
BVirtuous Torch Vermilia, Intelligent Divine Governor Parlot
CPhantasmic Creator Tree Valhalla, Valentia
DDragon Guardian Empress Nerim, Liese, Alche

Grand Summoners: Best Defender Units

Grand Summoners Tier List - Touch, Tap, Play (6)
TierHero
SThetis
ANaofumi Iwatani, Miranda, Azure Flash Filia, Ancient Dragon Priestess Favelle, Dragon Lord Gerald, Blazing Divine Guardian Sanstone
BHero of Darkness Zeorg, Rits, Celia, Ram, Eagle
CSilent Divine Palamicia, Blessed Escutcheon Duran, Lord of Black Art Onfuan
D

That’s all for our Grand Summoners tier list. We will try out best to keep these lists updated, so make sure to check back on this page. Let us know if you agree with our lists the comment section down below!

