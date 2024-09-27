Graveyard Keeper Autopsy and Dissection Guide (2024)

At the core of Graveyard Keeper is an intricate corpse economy relying on precise surgery skills and a constant flow of incoming bodies. At a certain point, you’ll need to maximize your graveyard score by making sure every cadaver that goes in the ground is in the best condition possible. One way to do this is to make sure that the body you bury hasn’t had time to decay—letting it rot or go past 90% in quality starts to whittle away at the total number of skulls the body’s score is comprised of, which diminishes its overall score building capacity.

The other way is to make sure you remove only the right body parts during the autopsy and dissection. But at the beginning of the game, this can be somewhat of a trial and error process, one that you may not have the patience for, given the travel time between the morgue and your home. Here’s what you do.

The corpse’s potential “score” is measured in skulls, both white and red. The white are positive, the red are negative. The goal is to change some of the red skulls to white skulls, or remove them altogether. When you first put a body up on the autopsy table, you should immediately remove the fat and the blood. This will automatically eliminate two red skulls, and add two white skulls, vastly improving the quality of the body.

Flesh, meanwhile, will remove a white skull, so you should avoid dissecting it from the body unless you really need it, or plan to burn the body anyway. Extracting the Skin will remove one white skull and add one red skull. Taking out the Skull will add one red skull to the body score. And the Brain, Heart, and Intestine will have a randomly selected effect, anywhere from removing three red skulls up to removing two white skulls (on those, proceed with caution, or restart your file without saving to try again). Eliminating the Bone will have no effect.

If you plan to burn the body, it doesn’t really matter what you do with the body score. However, if you want to make the most of each burial plot in the graveyard, score-wise, you’ll need to pay close attention to those white skulls to know how much each plot will potentially be worth. A plot can only have a score equal to the number of white skulls a body has, and an unadorned plot will start out with a score equal to the number of red skulls in the body. This means that you can put a +5 Stone Sculpture and +2 Stone Grave Fence on your plot all you want, but if the body only has three White Skulls, that’s all you’re getting for a plot score, and you will need to also make up the difference created by the red skulls left in the body.

Once the game really gets going and you’re doing a lot of alchemy and making potions and embalming fluids, you can alter the cadavers even further, and even reduce or halt body decay. The most valuable solution by far is the Gold Injection, which will remove two red skulls and add two white skulls when added to the corpse. Silver Injection will remove two red and add two white skulls, and Glue Injection will add one white skull.

Used with autopsies, eventually you can learn how to use a balance of embalming and dissecting to create an ideal, high-scoring corpse. Once you get the Cultist perk, you can also be able to “see” the effect that each organ has on a corpse, in order to remove them more intuitively. However, be aware that the listing on each organ will not tell you the effect of removing it from the body, but rather, the effect it is having on the body now. In other words, if the fat tissue is showing -1 Red Skull and +1 White Skull, it means that the fat is currently providing an additional skull, and removing one skull, and dissecting the fact out of the body would then return the red skull and remove the white skull, lowering the potential score of the body.

See Also
Graveyard Keeper Corpse Autopsy & Embalming Tips GuideAutopsy, Grave Rating, and Corpse Guide in Graveyard KeeperGraveyard Keeper Graveyard Keeper - Autopsy and Grave Rating GuideRayune’s Autopsy and Grave Rating Guide – Steam Solo

Remember that to get all the available Embalming Fluids in the chart below, you’ll need to at least reach Embalming Liquids III in the Tech Tree. Also remember to get the Surgeon perk in the Tech Tree so as to help maintain the quality of corpses during autopsies.

Here are the full details:

Graveyard Keeper Autopsy and Dissection Guide (1)

Autopsy

Flesh
-1 White Skull

Blood
-1 Red Skull
+1 White Skull

Fat
-1 Red Skull
+1 White Skull

See Also
The Thirteenth Letter

Bone
No Effect

Skin
-1 White Skull
+1 Red Skull

Skull
+1 Red Skull

Brain
Max -3 Red Skull (selected randomly)
Max -2 White Skull (selected randomly)

Heart
Max -3 Red Skull (selected randomly)
Max -2 White Skull (selected randomly)

Intestine
Max -3 Red Skull (selected randomly)
Max -2 White Skull (selected randomly)

Embalming Fluids

Lye Injection
+1 Red Skull
+1 White Skull

Acid Injection
-1 Red Skull
-1 White Skull

Glue Injection
+1 White Skull

Preservative Injection
Halts body decay

Restore Injection
Reduces body decay by 50%

Dark Injection
+2 Red Skull

Silver Injection
-1 Red Skull
+1 White Skull

Gold Injection
-2 Red Skull
+2 White Skull

Holly Green is the assistant editor of Paste Games and a reporter and semiprofessional photographer. She is also the author of Fry Scores: An Unofficial Guide To Video Game Grub. You can find her work at Gamasutra, Polygon, Unwinnable, and other videogame news publications.

Graveyard Keeper Autopsy and Dissection Guide (2024)

References

Top Articles
Chicken pesto pasta recipe | Jamie Oliver pasta recipes
Instant Pot Chicken Breast
Can You Win The Snail Race In Undertale
Nacho Libre Baptized Gif
Unit 4 Progress Check Mcq Ap World History
Craigslist Free Oly
Who Is Zeus From Instagram
Ripsi Terzian Instagram
Clickfreescore Login
Pat McAfee, the Football Bro
Snow Rider Google Sites
Knicks Vs Bulls Score
Holland And Bonine Obits
Richy Rich Dispensary
You've Probably Never Heard Of The Most Popular Sandwich In MA
Where to watch free Champions League live streams from anywhere
Weather Channel Annapolis
How to Pronounce ‘x’ Sound | Pronunciation Lesson | GMN
Pest Control Calc Osrs
123Movies Power Ghost
Images show Russia’s new Sarmat missile suffered major test failure, researchers say | CNN
Goodman Piston Chart 2022
Mickie James Nipple
When Is Connecticut Allergy Season? Start, Peak, and End (2024)
Flagstaff Arizona. Bezienswaardigheden, hotels en tips
side boob – theCHIVE
Craigslist Free Cats Near Me
شيراز كرم تويتر
Electric Toothbrush Feature Crossword
Journal articles: 'What is the most common audio file format' – Grafiati
South Bend Weather Underground
Masło shea Drama Queen 70 g
Vintage Stock Edmond Ok
Exmark Extranet
Nimbleaf Evolution
Z93 Local News Monticello Ky
My Location To Pilot Truck Stop
Jocko Joint Warfare Review
all valerian root locations rdr2 & rdr2 valerian root locations| Discover
Kenner And Stevens Funeral Home
Snowball Io Unblocked Games Premium
Bavfakes Deepfake
reply on: We need to build more services software on lightning \ stacker news ~bitcoin
Leyla.tounsia
Adhir Kalyan Net Worth
Sparklight Outage Twin Falls
The Evening Telegraph from Charters Towers, Queensland, Australia
Home - Atchison Globe Now
9293951237
Elektro-galvanischen-freistatt-gerät: | markt.de
pinellas co wanted - craigslist
Horse Race Nation
Latest Posts
One Pan Mushroom Tetrazzini | Meal Prep on Fleek
Crispy Oven Baked Hot Wings Without Flour
Article information

Author: Margart Wisoky

Last Updated:

Views: 5406

Rating: 4.8 / 5 (58 voted)

Reviews: 81% of readers found this page helpful

Author information

Name: Margart Wisoky

Birthday: 1993-05-13

Address: 2113 Abernathy Knoll, New Tamerafurt, CT 66893-2169

Phone: +25815234346805

Job: Central Developer

Hobby: Machining, Pottery, Rafting, Cosplaying, Jogging, Taekwondo, Scouting

Introduction: My name is Margart Wisoky, I am a gorgeous, shiny, successful, beautiful, adventurous, excited, pleasant person who loves writing and wants to share my knowledge and understanding with you.