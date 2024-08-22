Gravity drives stopped working after 1.190 (2024)

Replies (9)

Gravity drives stopped working after 1.190 (1)

5

Keen Support

5 years ago

Hello, Engineer!

Thank you for your feedback. We have reproduced your issue and forwarded it to our programmers.

Kind Regards

Keen Software House: QA Department

Hello, Engineer!

Thank you for your feedback. We have reproduced your issue and forwarded it to our programmers.

Kind Regards

Keen Software House: QA Department

Reply URL

Gravity drives stopped working after 1.190 (2)

6

Gwindalmir

5 years ago

Please do NOT fix this. Gravity drives are a bug/exploit, and should be removed.

I've been working on source changes to remove them entirely.

For reference, here's a post about it saying it needs to be balanced, or removed: https://support.keenswh.com/spaceengineers/general/topic/do-something-to-the-gravity-drive-exploit

Please do NOT fix this. Gravity drives are a bug/exploit, and should be removed.

I've been working on source changes to remove them entirely.

For reference, here's a post about it saying it needs to be balanced, or removed: https://support.keenswh.com/spaceengineers/general/topic/do-something-to-the-gravity-drive-exploit

URL

Gravity drives stopped working after 1.190 (3)

5

Fox Mulder

5 years ago

disagree about it being a bug, and i want it fixed to work the way it before it was broken with the new update.

disagree about it being a bug, and i want it fixed to work the way it before it was broken with the new update.

URL

Gravity drives stopped working after 1.190 (4)

4

Ekin Dağdelen

5 years ago

It's already balanced because gravity drives costs very high PCU and high amounts of materials. While my frigate without gdrive only costs 8800 PCU, one upgraded with gdrive uses 20000 PCU and needs much more components to build.

It's already balanced because gravity drives costs very high PCU and high amounts of materials. While my frigate without gdrive only costs 8800 PCU, one upgraded with gdrive uses 20000 PCU and needs much more components to build.

URL

Gravity drives stopped working after 1.190 (5)

1

HellArea

5 years ago

https://steamcommunity.com/sharedfiles/filedetails/?id=1698659075

I made a hotfix for my gravity engine in-game script. So it works well. Artificial Mass blocks shows 0 kg, but it works.

https://steamcommunity.com/sharedfiles/filedetails/?id=1698659075

I made a hotfix for my gravity engine in-game script. So it works well. Artificial Mass blocks shows 0 kg, but it works.

URL

Gravity drives stopped working after 1.190 (6)

1

Oliepolie

5 years ago

All these people complaining about gravity drives when all I want to do is use it as an OP gravity cannon in MP :(

Started noticing this when I joined a friend's game and gravity generators didn't affect anything except ourselves.

Gravity Gens work in SP and MP only if no one joins the MP game.

All these people complaining about gravity drives when all I want to do is use it as an OP gravity cannon in MP :(

Started noticing this when I joined a friend's game and gravity generators didn't affect anything except ourselves.

Gravity Gens work in SP and MP only if no one joins the MP game.

See Also
Gravity - Space Engineers Wiki

URL

Gravity drives stopped working after 1.190 (7)

2

Dankious Memeious

5 years ago

Just use wheels (like in a electronic nerf gun) to accelerate projectiles. Be wary, its both not as effective and extremely unstable on any free moving grids.

Just use wheels (like in a electronic nerf gun) to accelerate projectiles. Be wary, its both not as effective and extremely unstable on any free moving grids.

URL

Gravity drives stopped working after 1.190 (8)

2

The Default Trash Bags Productions

5 years ago

its not a bug. also @dankius memeious dont use wheels they don't work as well and you cant launch things like fighters due to their weird shape.

its not a bug. also @dankius memeious dont use wheels they don't work as well and you cant launch things like fighters due to their weird shape.

URL

Gravity drives stopped working after 1.190 (9)

2

Oliepolie

5 years ago

too late, I already tried wheels.

It is a bug actually.

I just loaded up a world and they worked fine until I entered a planets gravity and then since that point (even out of the planetary gravity) they don't work on that world.

too late, I already tried wheels.

It is a bug actually.

I just loaded up a world and they worked fine until I entered a planets gravity and then since that point (even out of the planetary gravity) they don't work on that world.

URL

Gravity drives stopped working after 1.190 (10)

Gravity drives stopped working after 1.190 (11)

3

Fox Mulder

5 years ago

I am also having the same issue, and it is not limited to only mass blocks. Space balls also are not working.

I am also having the same issue, and it is not limited to only mass blocks. Space balls also are not working.

Reply URL

Gravity drives stopped working after 1.190 (12)

Gravity drives stopped working after 1.190 (13)

2

Geronimo553

5 years ago

I'm actually glad this has been broken in the latest patch. Grav drives caused so much MP instability when used online in a server.

I'm actually glad this has been broken in the latest patch. Grav drives caused so much MP instability when used online in a server.

Reply URL

Gravity drives stopped working after 1.190 (14)

Gravity drives stopped working after 1.190 (15)

3

Kenneth Robertson

5 years ago

This is what pisses me off about SE, all the servers cant run unless you take away everything that is cool about the game.

This is what pisses me off about SE, all the servers cant run unless you take away everything that is cool about the game.

Reply URL

Gravity drives stopped working after 1.190 (16)

Gravity drives stopped working after 1.190 (17)

2

Face of Mercy

5 years ago

When this bug gets triggered I've noticed building new grids in free space also makes them immovable. In addition,this seems to make gravity torpedoes not work as well, unless I build a torpedo, and then save/reload the game before i 'fire' (turn on grav gen, deactivate merge block, activate artificial mass).

It's a bit of a shame. Still being new to the game I wanted to try to build torpedoes to get planetespobia, but now I'll probably have to send down antenna relays.

When this bug gets triggered I've noticed building new grids in free space also makes them immovable. In addition,this seems to make gravity torpedoes not work as well, unless I build a torpedo, and then save/reload the game before i 'fire' (turn on grav gen, deactivate merge block, activate artificial mass).

It's a bit of a shame. Still being new to the game I wanted to try to build torpedoes to get planetespobia, but now I'll probably have to send down antenna relays.

Reply URL

Gravity drives stopped working after 1.190 (18)

Gravity drives stopped working after 1.190 (19)

2

Tino Stengel

5 years ago

What I've noticed it seems to work after turning the grids power off and back on again (while the grav gens are turned on the entire time). At least thats how I get my gravity cannons to work again

What I've noticed it seems to work after turning the grids power off and back on again (while the grav gens are turned on the entire time). At least thats how I get my gravity cannons to work again

Reply URL

Gravity drives stopped working after 1.190 (20)

Gravity drives stopped working after 1.190 (21)

5

Ian Pastway

5 years ago

This is hopefully a temporary bug and not something Keen will keep permanent.

Gravity drives/cannons/whatever have become a staple of this community, and they are one of the greatest examples of Space Engineers' creative freedom. Removing these features would result in countless projects suddenly being unable to work and anger the community a lot. Sure, you'd appease some of the PVP players that complain about things like gravity torpedoes being "OP", but designing unconventional weapons that are actually effective in combat is one of the game's main attractive factors, and removing such a feature would be a blow to the concept of the game.

When engineers are faced with a tough problem, they should be expected to come up with a efficient solution. Creative weapons and designs require creative countermeasures - that is what this game is about.

This is hopefully a temporary bug and not something Keen will keep permanent.

Gravity drives/cannons/whatever have become a staple of this community, and they are one of the greatest examples of Space Engineers' creative freedom. Removing these features would result in countless projects suddenly being unable to work and anger the community a lot. Sure, you'd appease some of the PVP players that complain about things like gravity torpedoes being "OP", but designing unconventional weapons that are actually effective in combat is one of the game's main attractive factors, and removing such a feature would be a blow to the concept of the game.

When engineers are faced with a tough problem, they should be expected to come up with a efficient solution. Creative weapons and designs require creative countermeasures - that is what this game is about.

Reply URL

Gravity drives stopped working after 1.190 (22)

Gravity drives stopped working after 1.190 (23)

1

Hull Breach

5 years ago

I'm having this bug too. Replacing the gravity generators with new ones helped. But whenever I copy and paste the grid, the gravity generators stop working again.

I'm having this bug too. Replacing the gravity generators with new ones helped. But whenever I copy and paste the grid, the gravity generators stop working again.

Reply URL

Gravity drives stopped working after 1.190 (24)

Gravity drives stopped working after 1.190 (25)

2

Jan Petržilka

5 years ago

Fixed in version 1.190.1.

Fixed in version 1.190.1.

Reply URL

Gravity drives stopped working after 1.190 (26)

1

Fox Mulder

5 years ago

Woohoo!!!

Woohoo!!!

URL

Gravity drives stopped working after 1.190 (27)

2

Benjamin Schneider

5 years ago

1.190.101 and it's still not working.

Steps to reproduce:

Gravity generators are on Grid 1

Artificial Mass is on Grid 2

Grid 2 is connected with a piston, then detached with Merge Blocks and then the Artificial Mass is activated.

Expected result:

The detached half of Grid 2 is launched into space

Actual result:

Artificial Mass shows 0, no movement

Contact me if you need the blueprint for troubleshooting

1.190.101 and it's still not working.

Steps to reproduce:

Gravity generators are on Grid 1

Artificial Mass is on Grid 2

Grid 2 is connected with a piston, then detached with Merge Blocks and then the Artificial Mass is activated.

Expected result:

The detached half of Grid 2 is launched into space

Actual result:

Artificial Mass shows 0, no movement

Contact me if you need the blueprint for troubleshooting

URL

Gravity drives stopped working after 1.190 (28)

3

HellArea

5 years ago

Yep, it's a lie, in 1.190.1 nothing was changed. All is still broken.

Yep, it's a lie, in 1.190.1 nothing was changed. All is still broken.

URL

Gravity drives stopped working after 1.190 (29)

2

Andrey Aksyonov

5 years ago

Mass should be Enabled when loading the world, only then works.

https://support.keenswh.com/spaceengineers/general/topic/artificial-mass-continues-to-not-work-1-190-101

Mass should be Enabled when loading the world, only then works.

https://support.keenswh.com/spaceengineers/general/topic/artificial-mass-continues-to-not-work-1-190-101

URL

Gravity drives stopped working after 1.190 (30)

1

Mike Dude

5 years ago

This still isn't fixed in the current release. Happening on my game, a dedicated server, and 2 other players clients.

This still isn't fixed in the current release. Happening on my game, a dedicated server, and 2 other players clients.

URL

Gravity drives stopped working after 1.190 (31)

1

Sven Rijneker

5 years ago

Also 0kg on Mass blocks, no matter what i try i can't get it to show 50,000kg

Also 0kg on Mass blocks, no matter what i try i can't get it to show 50,000kg

URL

Gravity drives stopped working after 1.190 (32)

Leave a Comment

Login / Register

Loading...

Replies have been locked on this page!

Gravity drives stopped working after 1.190 (2024)

References

Top Articles
Bus nach Nürnberg gesucht? Busticket günstig buchen
Bus & Bahn Nürnberg - Fahrplan, Abfahrt und Ankunft
A Comparison Study of Preparing Kindergarten Teachers in bachelor- level teacher education programs between Czech Republic and China: Focus on the Field of Kindergarten Arts Education
Watch: Old Man Trump Keeps Short-Circuiting During Rally
Busted Newspaper Edinburg Tx
Camping Village Capalonga | Suncamp
Elden Ring: 19 Best Curved Swords
curved sword vs. straight sword, katana cutting advantage | SBG Sword Forum
Sevier County Utah Court Calendar
Save A Million Calculator
Cinemas Athens - Piraeus | xo.gr
Ohio State Football Gif
Latest Posts
Lufthansa Express Bus: Airport to Munich every 20 minutes
100 Jahre Omnibus in Nürnberg: Rückblick, Stand und Ausblick
Article information

Author: Carlyn Walter

Last Updated:

Views: 5485

Rating: 5 / 5 (50 voted)

Reviews: 81% of readers found this page helpful

Author information

Name: Carlyn Walter

Birthday: 1996-01-03

Address: Suite 452 40815 Denyse Extensions, Sengermouth, OR 42374

Phone: +8501809515404

Job: Manufacturing Technician

Hobby: Table tennis, Archery, Vacation, Metal detecting, Yo-yoing, Crocheting, Creative writing

Introduction: My name is Carlyn Walter, I am a lively, glamorous, healthy, clean, powerful, calm, combative person who loves writing and wants to share my knowledge and understanding with you.