Gravity drives stopped working after 1.190 (2024)

Keen Support ●
5 years ago
Hello, Engineer!
Thank you for your feedback. We have reproduced your issue and forwarded it to our programmers.
Kind Regards
Keen Software House: QA Department
Gwindalmir ●
5 years ago
Please do NOT fix this. Gravity drives are a bug/exploit, and should be removed.
I've been working on source changes to remove them entirely.
For reference, here's a post about it saying it needs to be balanced, or removed: https://support.keenswh.com/spaceengineers/general/topic/do-something-to-the-gravity-drive-exploit
Fox Mulder ●
5 years ago
disagree about it being a bug, and i want it fixed to work the way it before it was broken with the new update.
Ekin Dağdelen ●
5 years ago
It's already balanced because gravity drives costs very high PCU and high amounts of materials. While my frigate without gdrive only costs 8800 PCU, one upgraded with gdrive uses 20000 PCU and needs much more components to build.
HellArea ●
5 years ago
https://steamcommunity.com/sharedfiles/filedetails/?id=1698659075
I made a hotfix for my gravity engine in-game script. So it works well. Artificial Mass blocks shows 0 kg, but it works.
Oliepolie ●
5 years ago
All these people complaining about gravity drives when all I want to do is use it as an OP gravity cannon in MP :(
Started noticing this when I joined a friend's game and gravity generators didn't affect anything except ourselves.
Gravity Gens work in SP and MP only if no one joins the MP game.
Dankious Memeious ●
5 years ago
Just use wheels (like in a electronic nerf gun) to accelerate projectiles. Be wary, its both not as effective and extremely unstable on any free moving grids.
The Default Trash Bags Productions ●
5 years ago
its not a bug. also @dankius memeious dont use wheels they don't work as well and you cant launch things like fighters due to their weird shape.
Oliepolie ●
5 years ago
too late, I already tried wheels.
It is a bug actually.
I just loaded up a world and they worked fine until I entered a planets gravity and then since that point (even out of the planetary gravity) they don't work on that world.
Fox Mulder ●
5 years ago
I am also having the same issue, and it is not limited to only mass blocks. Space balls also are not working.
Geronimo553 ●
5 years ago
I'm actually glad this has been broken in the latest patch. Grav drives caused so much MP instability when used online in a server.
Kenneth Robertson ●
5 years ago
This is what pisses me off about SE, all the servers cant run unless you take away everything that is cool about the game.
Face of Mercy ●
5 years ago
When this bug gets triggered I've noticed building new grids in free space also makes them immovable. In addition,this seems to make gravity torpedoes not work as well, unless I build a torpedo, and then save/reload the game before i 'fire' (turn on grav gen, deactivate merge block, activate artificial mass).
It's a bit of a shame. Still being new to the game I wanted to try to build torpedoes to get planetespobia, but now I'll probably have to send down antenna relays.
Tino Stengel ●
5 years ago
What I've noticed it seems to work after turning the grids power off and back on again (while the grav gens are turned on the entire time). At least thats how I get my gravity cannons to work again
Ian Pastway ●
5 years ago
This is hopefully a temporary bug and not something Keen will keep permanent.
Gravity drives/cannons/whatever have become a staple of this community, and they are one of the greatest examples of Space Engineers' creative freedom. Removing these features would result in countless projects suddenly being unable to work and anger the community a lot. Sure, you'd appease some of the PVP players that complain about things like gravity torpedoes being "OP", but designing unconventional weapons that are actually effective in combat is one of the game's main attractive factors, and removing such a feature would be a blow to the concept of the game.
When engineers are faced with a tough problem, they should be expected to come up with a efficient solution. Creative weapons and designs require creative countermeasures - that is what this game is about.
Hull Breach ●
5 years ago
I'm having this bug too. Replacing the gravity generators with new ones helped. But whenever I copy and paste the grid, the gravity generators stop working again.
Jan Petržilka ●
5 years ago
Fixed in version 1.190.1.
Fox Mulder ●
5 years ago
Woohoo!!!
Benjamin Schneider ●
5 years ago
1.190.101 and it's still not working.
Steps to reproduce:
Gravity generators are on Grid 1
Artificial Mass is on Grid 2
Grid 2 is connected with a piston, then detached with Merge Blocks and then the Artificial Mass is activated.
Expected result:
The detached half of Grid 2 is launched into space
Actual result:
Artificial Mass shows 0, no movement
Contact me if you need the blueprint for troubleshooting
3
HellArea ●
5 years ago
2
Andrey Aksyonov ●
5 years ago
Mass should be Enabled when loading the world, only then works.
https://support.keenswh.com/spaceengineers/general/topic/artificial-mass-continues-to-not-work-1-190-101
Mike Dude ●
5 years ago
This still isn't fixed in the current release. Happening on my game, a dedicated server, and 2 other players clients.
Sven Rijneker ●
5 years ago
Also 0kg on Mass blocks, no matter what i try i can't get it to show 50,000kg
