Great Clips Hours Today | Opening & Closing Timings, Locations Near Me (2024)

Having long hair and don’t want to cut your hair by yourself and looking for the best salon. Great Clips is a place where you can get professional stylists who do all this for you. Find Great Clips Hours earlier than spending time in visiting all the way and returning sadly seeing a closed salon. Get to know what are the hours of Great Clips during regular days and Holidays. Make up your mind with the help of Opening and Closing Sessions of Great Clips listed here.

Great Clips Hours of Operation

Wanna try a new hairstyle or an expertly done haircut you can check the professional Salon Great Clips. But, before that make sure you visit within the opening timings of the salon by checking the Opening and Closing Timings of Great Clips. Check out What time does Great Clips Open and What time does Great Clips Close by checking below. In addition, you will get to know the working schedule of Great Clips during Holidays too so that you can decide on when to visit.

About Great Clips

Great Clips is a Hair Salon Franchise which began in the year 1982 and has its headquarters in Minneapolis, Minnesota. The Salon specialises in Haircuts at affordable prices and operated its first salon under the name of super clips. Great Clips Company has grown to more than 4,100 Locations spread across Canada and the United States from ever since it was started. The Franchised Company Great Clips offer great haircut at a great price. Great Clips provides services like haircuts and styles for women, men and kids of all age groups.

Great Clips Hours Today

Hair Salon Franchise Great Clips is available for business all days of the week. The timings of the salon franchise are flexible for everyone and you can have a good looking haircut at any time. Usually, Great Clips is Open from mid morning and closes by late evening in most of the locations. Know the Open and Close Times of Great Clips during regular working days by going through further and plan your further trip in accordance. The Operating Timings tends to differ at times i.e. in the cases where a holiday falls between regular days.

Hours for Great Clips during WeekdaysGreat Clips Open HoursGreat Clips Closed Hours
Monday9 AM9 PM
Tuesday9 AM9 PM
Wednesday9 AM9 PM
Thursday9 AM9 PM
Friday9 AM9 PM

Great Clips Sunday Hours, Saturday Hours

Usually, Great Clips runs during Weekends too similar to that of Weekdays but with a time constraint. In fact, most of the locations will have reduced working timings on Saturdays and Sundays. Come to know the Opening and Closing Timings of the Great Clips Salon prior to your trip by referring here.

Hours of Great Clips on WeekendsGreat Clips Opening HoursGreat Clips Closing Hours
Saturday9 AM6 PM
Sunday10 AM5 PM

Great Clips Holiday Hours

Franchise Company Great Clips adheres to certain working timings during regular days. There will be a difference in the working timings during certain holidays that Great Clips holds throughout the year. Have an idea on the Great Clips Holidays List like for which holiday it opens and for which holidays it closes. Usually, in most of the locations, stores will have either reduced or prolonged hours during the Holiday Season. Get to know the details about When does Great Clips Close and How Late is Great Clips Open during the Special Events. Also, check out the details like Is Great Clips Open on Christmas, Thanksgiving and Easter etc.

On which Holidays Great Clips Open?

  • Tax Day
  • Labor Day
  • Christmas Eve
  • Father’s Day
  • Cinco de Mayo
  • Easter Monday
  • Martin Luther King
  • Independence Day (4th of July)
  • Columbus Day
  • New Year’s Day
  • New Year’s Eve
  • Mardi Gras Fat Tuesday
  • Mother’s Day
  • Veterans Day
  • Presidents Day
  • Good Friday
  • Valentine’s Day
  • Black Friday
  • Halloween
  • St. Patrick’s Day
  • Memorial Day

On which holidays Great Clips Close?

  • Easter Sunday
  • Christmas Day
  • Thanksgiving Day

Great Clips Contact Details

  • Address: 4400 W 78th St, Bloomington, MN 55435
  • ContactNumber: 1 (800) 473-2825
  • Website: www.greatclips.com

Great Clips Hours Near Me

There are plenty of locations for Great Clips Hair Salon and it is difficult for you to identify the closest Great Clips location. This process can be made simple with tools like Store Locator or Google Maps. You can search using the city, zip code or state of your current location in the locator present at the retailer website. Thereafter, you will get the nearby location of Great Clips along with its working schedule. If you wish you can even rely on Google Maps Option to locate the location within your proximity.

Great Clips Wiki

Short Info
IndustryHair Salon
TypePrivate
Started1982
HeadquartersBloomington, Minnesota, U.S.
Key PeopleRay Barton, Steve Hockett, Rob Goggins
Websitewww.greatclips.com

FAQs

Is Great Clips Open on Sunday?

Yes, Great Clips is available for business on Sunday and you can head to the Salon for a haircut within its operating times i.e. 10 AM – 5 PM.

Is Great Clips Open on Christmas Day?

No, Great Clips is closed on Christmas Day.

What is Great Clips Thanksgiving Hours?

Great Clips is not available for business on Thanksgiving Day. But, when it comes to Thanksgiving Eve the hair salon will have reduced hours of work compared to regular days.

Summary

We believe the information existing on our page as far as our knowledge is concerned is true. If you have any concerns do post them via comment section so that we can reach you as quick as possible. Stay tuned to our site www.knowhours.com for new stuff like this.

FAQs

How much should you tip for a haircut at Great Clips? ›

20 percent is the most common tipping percentage in the hair industry. Tipping anywhere from 20 to 25 percent is a great range for anyone who is a salon regular or just received a haircut they love. Tipping properly is a great way to strengthen the relationship with your stylist.

Who is the parent company of Great Clips? ›

Great hair is our business. Great Clips is a 100% franchised company with more than 4,400 hair salons across the U.S. and Canada. We pride ourselves on making it easy for customers to get a great haircut at a great price at a time and place that's convenient for them.

Who is the CEO of Great Clips? ›

Steve Hockett, Chief Executive Office (CEO) | Great Clips.

Who is the largest Great Clips franchisee? ›

After franchising with the hair salon brand for 25 years, Clara Osterhage continues to grow with Great Clips, even during a pandemic. Clara Osterhage is Great Clips' largest franchisee, and she has just opened her 81st salon — amid a pandemic no less — with North America's largest hair salon brand.

Is $5 a good tip on a $25 haircut? ›

So whether you get a basic trim, a blowout, or a major color change (like the super-trendy blue hair you've been saving on IG), 20 percent is a rule of thumb. Here's a simple guide if quick math also isn't your strong suit: $25 service = $5 tip. $50 service = $10 tip.

How much should I tip for a $20 haircut? ›

"Tip 20% on the true total cost of the service, not the discounted cost," Schweitzer says. "The hairdresser did the same amount of work, so they deserve the same amount of tip."

Do I wash my hair before a haircut? ›

While some hair types may hold better the second or third day of washing, in most cases it's best to visit the salon with clean, dry hair. Despite what you may have heard before proms and formal dances back in the day, it's actually preferable to work with hair that is free of oil and buildup.

Is Great Clips a Canadian company? ›

Great Clips is an American hair salon chain with over 4,530 locations across the United States and Canada. It is headquartered in Bloomington, Minnesota, a suburb of Minneapolis.

Who are great clip competitors? ›

Great Clips competitors include Sport Clips, Fantastic Sams, Supercuts and Regis Corporation.

Who owns Supercuts? ›

Supercuts is a wholly owned subsidiary of Regis Corporation, which also owns Regis Salons, Mia & Maxx, MasterCuts, Cost Cutters, SmartStyle, and First Choice Haircutters in the United States and Canada.

Is Great Clips a publicly traded company? ›

Great Clips is a private company headquartered in Minnesota with an estimated 40,000 employees.

Who is the owner of Bob Cut Salon? ›

#TGE Today's Mover And Shaker is Geraldine Kganakga, Owner Of 11 Bob Cuts Hair Salons.

How much does a Great Clips franchise owner make? ›

Great Clips Franchise Salary
Annual SalaryHourly Wage
Top Earners$61,000$29
75th Percentile$50,000$24
Average$43,797$21
25th Percentile$34,000$16

Which celebrity owns the most franchises? ›

Former NBA star and actor, Shaquille O'Neal is reported to own 155 Five Guys burger restaurants. In addition, Shaq has under his belt, 40 24-Hour Fitness franchises, 17 Auntie Anne's Pretzels franchises, a movie theatre, night clubs and about 150 car washes.

What franchise has the most money? ›

1. Marvel Cinematic Universe. The overall highest-grossing franchise by almost $6 billion, the Marvel Cinematic Universe is an immortal giant that towers over all other franchises mentioned here.

How much do you tip on a $15 haircut? ›

Generally speaking, for good service, you should tip 15 to 20 percent of the entire bill.

What is a good tip for $40 haircut? ›

The recommended tipping standard for barbers is 15-20% of the total cost of the haircut. This means that if your cut costs $40, you should tip between $6-$8. Of course, tipping is always at your discretion. Feel free to tip more or less, depending on those considerations above.

Is $10 a good tip for a $50 haircut? ›

With a haircut, you can't go wrong with the standard 15% - 20%. For example, if your haircut comes out to $40 and you're happy with the results, a 20% tip ($8) is a great way to say, "thank you". If your cut was a bit more complex, tipping 25% of service fee ($10) is even better.

How much to tip $30 for a haircut? ›

For a $30 haircut, it is customary to tip your barber between 15-20% of the total service cost, which includes any additional services like coloring, styling, beard trims, or shaves. If the service was exceptional, you were late, the barber traveled to you, or during festive seasons, consider tipping 20% or more.

