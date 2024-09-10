Great Clips Hours Today | Opening & Closing Timings, Locations Near Me (2024)

Having long hair and don’t want to cut your hair by yourself and looking for the best salon. Great Clips is a place where you can get professional stylists who do all this for you. Find Great Clips Hours earlier than spending time in visiting all the way and returning sadly seeing a closed salon. Get to know what are the hours of Great Clips during regular days and Holidays. Make up your mind with the help of Opening and Closing Sessions of Great Clips listed here.

About Great Clips

Great Clips is a Hair Salon Franchise which began in the year 1982 and has its headquarters in Minneapolis, Minnesota. The Salon specialises in Haircuts at affordable prices and operated its first salon under the name of super clips. Great Clips Company has grown to more than 4,100 Locations spread across Canada and the United States from ever since it was started. The Franchised Company Great Clips offer great haircut at a great price. Great Clips provides services like haircuts and styles for women, men and kids of all age groups.

Great Clips Hours Today

Hair Salon Franchise Great Clips is available for business all days of the week. The timings of the salon franchise are flexible for everyone and you can have a good looking haircut at any time. Usually, Great Clips is Open from mid morning and closes by late evening in most of the locations. Know the Open and Close Times of Great Clips during regular working days by going through further and plan your further trip in accordance. The Operating Timings tends to differ at times i.e. in the cases where a holiday falls between regular days.

Hours for Great Clips during Weekdays Great Clips Open Hours Great Clips Closed Hours Monday 9 AM 9 PM Tuesday 9 AM 9 PM Wednesday 9 AM 9 PM Thursday 9 AM 9 PM Friday 9 AM 9 PM

Great Clips Sunday Hours, Saturday Hours

Usually, Great Clips runs during Weekends too similar to that of Weekdays but with a time constraint. In fact, most of the locations will have reduced working timings on Saturdays and Sundays. Come to know the Opening and Closing Timings of the Great Clips Salon prior to your trip by referring here.

Hours of Great Clips on Weekends Great Clips Opening Hours Great Clips Closing Hours Saturday 9 AM 6 PM Sunday 10 AM 5 PM

Great Clips Holiday Hours

Franchise Company Great Clips adheres to certain working timings during regular days. There will be a difference in the working timings during certain holidays that Great Clips holds throughout the year. Have an idea on the Great Clips Holidays List like for which holiday it opens and for which holidays it closes. Usually, in most of the locations, stores will have either reduced or prolonged hours during the Holiday Season. Get to know the details about When does Great Clips Close and How Late is Great Clips Open during the Special Events. Also, check out the details like Is Great Clips Open on Christmas, Thanksgiving and Easter etc.

On which Holidays Great Clips Open?

Tax Day

Labor Day

Christmas Eve

Father’s Day

Cinco de Mayo

Easter Monday

Martin Luther King

Independence Day (4th of July)

Columbus Day

New Year’s Day

New Year’s Eve

Mardi Gras Fat Tuesday

Mother’s Day

Veterans Day

Presidents Day

Good Friday

Valentine’s Day

Black Friday

Halloween

St. Patrick’s Day

Memorial Day

On which holidays Great Clips Close?

Easter Sunday

Christmas Day

Thanksgiving Day

Great Clips Contact Details

Address: 4400 W 78th St, Bloomington, MN 55435

ContactNumber: 1 (800) 473-2825

Website: www.greatclips.com

Great Clips Hours Near Me

There are plenty of locations for Great Clips Hair Salon and it is difficult for you to identify the closest Great Clips location. This process can be made simple with tools like Store Locator or Google Maps. You can search using the city, zip code or state of your current location in the locator present at the retailer website. Thereafter, you will get the nearby location of Great Clips along with its working schedule. If you wish you can even rely on Google Maps Option to locate the location within your proximity.

Great Clips Wiki

Short Info Industry Hair Salon Type Private Started 1982 Headquarters Bloomington, Minnesota, U.S. Key People Ray Barton, Steve Hockett, Rob Goggins Website www.greatclips.com

FAQs

Is Great Clips Open on Sunday? Yes, Great Clips is available for business on Sunday and you can head to the Salon for a haircut within its operating times i.e. 10 AM – 5 PM. Is Great Clips Open on Christmas Day? No, Great Clips is closed on Christmas Day. What is Great Clips Thanksgiving Hours? Great Clips is not available for business on Thanksgiving Day. But, when it comes to Thanksgiving Eve the hair salon will have reduced hours of work compared to regular days.

