Great Clips Hours Today | Opening & Closing Timings, Locations Near Me (2024)

Table of Contents
Great Clips Hours of Operation About Great Clips Great Clips Hours Today Great Clips Sunday Hours, Saturday Hours Great Clips Holiday Hours Great Clips Contact Details Great Clips Hours Near Me Great Clips Wiki FAQs Summary Related Posts References
Having long hair and don’t want to cut your hair by yourself and looking for the best salon. Great Clips is a place where you can get professional stylists who do all this for you. Find Great Clips Hours earlier than spending time in visiting all the way and returning sadly seeing a closed salon. Get to know what are the hours of Great Clips during regular days and Holidays. Make up your mind with the help of Opening and Closing Sessions of Great Clips listed here.

Great Clips Hours of Operation

Wanna try a new hairstyle or an expertly done haircut you can check the professional Salon Great Clips. But, before that make sure you visit within the opening timings of the salon by checking the Opening and Closing Timings of Great Clips. Check out What time does Great Clips Open and What time does Great Clips Close by checking below. In addition, you will get to know the working schedule of Great Clips during Holidays too so that you can decide on when to visit.

Great Clips Hours Today | Opening & Closing Timings, Locations Near Me (1)

About Great Clips

Great Clips is a Hair Salon Franchise which began in the year 1982 and has its headquarters in Minneapolis, Minnesota. The Salon specialises in Haircuts at affordable prices and operated its first salon under the name of super clips. Great Clips Company has grown to more than 4,100 Locations spread across Canada and the United States from ever since it was started. The Franchised Company Great Clips offer great haircut at a great price. Great Clips provides services like haircuts and styles for women, men and kids of all age groups.

Great Clips Hours Today

Hair Salon Franchise Great Clips is available for business all days of the week. The timings of the salon franchise are flexible for everyone and you can have a good looking haircut at any time. Usually, Great Clips is Open from mid morning and closes by late evening in most of the locations. Know the Open and Close Times of Great Clips during regular working days by going through further and plan your further trip in accordance. The Operating Timings tends to differ at times i.e. in the cases where a holiday falls between regular days.

Hours for Great Clips during WeekdaysGreat Clips Open HoursGreat Clips Closed Hours
Monday9 AM9 PM
Tuesday9 AM9 PM
Wednesday9 AM9 PM
Thursday9 AM9 PM
Friday9 AM9 PM

Great Clips Sunday Hours, Saturday Hours

Usually, Great Clips runs during Weekends too similar to that of Weekdays but with a time constraint. In fact, most of the locations will have reduced working timings on Saturdays and Sundays. Come to know the Opening and Closing Timings of the Great Clips Salon prior to your trip by referring here.

Hours of Great Clips on WeekendsGreat Clips Opening HoursGreat Clips Closing Hours
Saturday9 AM6 PM
Sunday10 AM5 PM

Great Clips Holiday Hours

Franchise Company Great Clips adheres to certain working timings during regular days. There will be a difference in the working timings during certain holidays that Great Clips holds throughout the year. Have an idea on the Great Clips Holidays List like for which holiday it opens and for which holidays it closes. Usually, in most of the locations, stores will have either reduced or prolonged hours during the Holiday Season. Get to know the details about When does Great Clips Close and How Late is Great Clips Open during the Special Events. Also, check out the details like Is Great Clips Open on Christmas, Thanksgiving and Easter etc.

On which Holidays Great Clips Open?

  • Tax Day
  • Labor Day
  • Christmas Eve
  • Father’s Day
  • Cinco de Mayo
  • Easter Monday
  • Martin Luther King
  • Independence Day (4th of July)
  • Columbus Day
  • New Year’s Day
  • New Year’s Eve
  • Mardi Gras Fat Tuesday
  • Mother’s Day
  • Veterans Day
  • Presidents Day
  • Good Friday
  • Valentine’s Day
  • Black Friday
  • Halloween
  • St. Patrick’s Day
  • Memorial Day

On which holidays Great Clips Close?

  • Easter Sunday
  • Christmas Day
  • Thanksgiving Day

Great Clips Contact Details

  • Address: 4400 W 78th St, Bloomington, MN 55435
  • ContactNumber: 1 (800) 473-2825
  • Website: www.greatclips.com

Great Clips Hours Near Me

There are plenty of locations for Great Clips Hair Salon and it is difficult for you to identify the closest Great Clips location. This process can be made simple with tools like Store Locator or Google Maps. You can search using the city, zip code or state of your current location in the locator present at the retailer website. Thereafter, you will get the nearby location of Great Clips along with its working schedule. If you wish you can even rely on Google Maps Option to locate the location within your proximity.

Great Clips Wiki

Short Info
IndustryHair Salon
TypePrivate
Started1982
HeadquartersBloomington, Minnesota, U.S.
Key PeopleRay Barton, Steve Hockett, Rob Goggins
Websitewww.greatclips.com

FAQs

Is Great Clips Open on Sunday?

Yes, Great Clips is available for business on Sunday and you can head to the Salon for a haircut within its operating times i.e. 10 AM – 5 PM.

Is Great Clips Open on Christmas Day?

No, Great Clips is closed on Christmas Day.

What is Great Clips Thanksgiving Hours?

Great Clips is not available for business on Thanksgiving Day. But, when it comes to Thanksgiving Eve the hair salon will have reduced hours of work compared to regular days.

Summary

We believe the information existing on our page as far as our knowledge is concerned is true. If you have any concerns do post them via comment section so that we can reach you as quick as possible. Stay tuned to our site www.knowhours.com for new stuff like this.

