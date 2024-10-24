Great Clips Hours | What Time Does Great Clips Open/Close 2024 (2024)

Great Clips Hours

Great Clips Hours

If you have a question, “What time does great clips open?” Or “what time does great clips close?“, You’ve come to the right place. The solution to all your questions will be found here.

If you are a customer of Great Clips and used to visit the Great Clips, you sometimes have to come back after seeing a Closed board on Great Clips due to no information about Great Clips Hours.

So Guy, if you want to visit the Great Clips and never want to see the closed board on Great Clips, please check out this whole post which gives you all the information about Great Clips Hours.

Great Clips Hours | What Time Does Great Clips Open/Close 2024 (1)

Great clips hours are usually the same in all their salons. They are Open all week Monday to Friday from 9 am to 7 pm.

And Saturday from 9 is to 7 pm, as well as Sunday from 9 am to 6 pm. You can use Salon Locator to find salons near you.

You can find more information about Great Clips orcall1-800-473-2825for specific hours. Great Clips salons are mostly closed on Easter Sunday, Thanksgiving Day, and Christmas Day.

And if you have a painless haircut, you can use the Great ClipsCheck online check-infeature to schedule your appointment quickly.

I can assure you that you have found the answer to your question. And your next question is, “How much will the great clips cost”? If so, click here for theGreat Clips Prices.

Great Clips Hours

Shortly, Great Clips operated more than4100 locationsacross Canada, the United States, and Canada. The Majority of Great Clips storesopen each morning at 9:00 am/10:00 amas well asClose at 6:00 pm/7:00 pm.

On a normal day, Monday through Friday, Great Clips operatebetween 8 and 10 hoursevery day. We provide Great Clips Hours in the table below.

Great Clips HoursOpening HoursClosing Hours
Monday9:00 AM7:00 PM
Tuesday9:00 AM7:00 PM
Wednesday9:00 AM7:00 PM
Thursday9:00 AM7:00 PM
Friday9:00 AM7:00 PM

Great Clips operating time is completely dependent on the location of the business. Before you visit one of the Great Clips salons, contact the customer service department for the most accurate operation time.

A few Great Clips salons also open at 8:30 am before closing around 7:30 pm. Be assured that most Great Clips salons follow their hours of operation as per the mentioned timetable.

What time does Great Clips open on Saturday?

On Saturday, most Great Clips Salons extend or reduce the hours they are open. Opening hours begin at 9:00 am and close at 7:00 pm.

Saturday9:00 AM7:00 PM

What time does Great Clips Open on Sunday?

Most Great Clips salons follow their schedule on Sunday, just like the other days. They open at 9 am and close at 6:00 pm/7:00 at 7:00 pm.

Sunday9:00 AM6:00 PM/7:00 PM

Great Clips Holiday Hours in 2024

Great Clips Holiday Hours

Some salons are such that will organize hours on holidays or close salons. You must contact the customer service department or your local salon for specificGreat Clips holiday hours. Some of the holidays listed below include:

  • New Year’s Day
  • Thanksgiving
  • On the eve of Christmas
  • Christmas Day
  • New Year’s Eve
DateHolidayOpen/Closed
January 1New Year’s DayClosed
January 17Martin Luther King DayOpen
February 21President’s DayOpen
April 15Good FridayOpen
April 17Easter SundayClosed
May 30Memorial DayClosed
July 4Independence DayClosed
September 5Labor DayClosed
October 10Columbus DayOpen
November 11Veteran’s DayOpen
November 23Day before ThanksgivingOpen
November 24ThanksgivingClosed
November 25Black FridayOpen
December 24Christmas EveningOpen (reduce its operating time)
December 25Christmas DayClosed

Great Clips Special Event Hours

To know the actual holiday nearby your location, You may call customer care service to get information about any particulargreat clips location near you.

Great Clips Hours Of Operation

Great Clips Regular Business Hours:-

Days of the week:If you run a business, you should contact your local salon or customer service department for specific hours of operation. Great clips salon hours vary by location. Most salons are open Monday through Friday from 9 am to 9 pm.

Weekend: Most salons are open on saturdays from 9 am to 6 pm and sundays From 10 am to 6 pm.

For information on exact operating hours, get in touch with your Neighborhood salon or the customer service Division. Location-specific Great Clips salon hours differ.

Great Clips Hours For Sunday

Great Clips Hours For Sundayis open from 10 am to 6 pm to suit your business.

Sunday is relaxing for everyone, so you can visit the Great Clips to suit your time. For more information, you must contact the local salonGreat Clips salon hoursvary by location.

Great Clips Online Check-In

See the estimated waiting time forGreat Clips Hair Salonsnear you and add your name to the waiting list from anywhere.

For those whose accessibility requires more support channels, Great Clips can facilitate online check-in through appropriate communication methods following applicable law guidelines.

Please call them toll-free at 1-800-473-2825 or email them at customerservice@greatclips.com.

Great Clips Near Me Hours

Great ClipsMurrieta Plaza Hair Salon Hours

FridayClosed – Special Hours
SaturdayClosed – Special Hours
SundayClosed – Special Hours
MondayClosed – Special Hours
TuesdayClosed – Special Hours
WednesdayClosed – Special Hours
Thursday11:00 am7:30 pm

Great ClipsNewport CrossingHair Salon Hours

Friday9:00 am7:00 pm
Saturday8:00 am6:00 pm
Sunday8:00 am6:00 pm
Monday9:00 am7:00 pm
Tuesday9:00 am7:00 pm
Wednesday9:00 am7:00 pm
Thursday9:00 am7:00 pm

Great Clips Appointment

Making an appointment at Great Clips is a simple process that guarantees you’ll get the haircut you want without any difficulty.

Great Clips offers excellent service that is customized to your tastes, with knowledgeable and amiable stylists.

Choosing a time that works for your hectic schedule is made simple when you book an appointment, regardless of your preference for a modern or traditional cut.

Enjoy a tailored grooming experience at Great Clips and secure your space with ease thanks to their online booking system.

FAQ About Great clips Hours

What time does Great Clips Open?

On normal days, Great Clips has most salons open from 9:00 am/to 10:00 am.

What time does Great Clips Close?

On normal days, Great Clips, most salons close at 6:00 pm or 7:00 midnight.

What time does Great Clips Open Today?

Great Clips has most salons that begin at 9:00 am and close at 6:00 pm/7:00 midnight if it isn’t a federal holiday.

When Great Clips Open Today?

Great Clips has most salons that begin at 9:00 am and close at 6:00 pm/7:00 midnight if it isn’t a federal holiday.

Does Great Clips wash your hair before Cutting?

If you’re going for a trip to Great Clips, You don’t need to wash your hair before the time your hair is cut. After work, you’re able to take it off.

Check out this article which includes complete information aboutGreat ClipsHours

for more information visit their official Website www.greatclips.com

All the hours are mentioned in table format to easily understand.

Disclaimer: We gathers actualGreat ClipsHours information from sources such as on-site visits. The details this webpage reports derive from one or more of those sources. theGreat ClipsHoursreported on this website may not be current. To obtain current details, contact the individualGreat Clipslocation of interest to you.

Great Clips Hours | What Time Does Great Clips Open/Close 2024 (2)

Olivia Davis

I am a beauty and hair specialist. I have been a hairstylist for nearly 4 years now. And love to explore different salons and their features. As a result, I decided to create a blog that tells people about the various salons and their pricing, services etc.

Great Clips Hours | What Time Does Great Clips Open/Close 2024 (2024)

FAQs

How much should you tip for a haircut at Great Clips? ›

20 percent is the most common tipping percentage in the hair industry. Tipping anywhere from 20 to 25 percent is a great range for anyone who is a salon regular or just received a haircut they love. Tipping properly is a great way to strengthen the relationship with your stylist.

Should I wash my hair before a haircut at Great Clips? ›

If you're planning to get a haircut, washing your hair beforehand can be crucial. Clean hair gives your stylist a better view of your hair's natural fall and texture. Choosing the Right Shampoo: Use a shampoo that suits your hair type. For color-treated hair, opt for a color-safe shampoo to prevent fading.

Who is the CEO of Great Clips? ›

Steve Hockett, Chief Executive Office (CEO) | Great Clips.

How many Great Clips locations are there? ›

Great Clips is an American hair salon chain with over 4,530 locations across the United States and Canada.

Is a $5 tip good for a $20 haircut? ›

$10 to $20 is generous,” Rivera said. “Most people will do $5.” Others said people should leave a similar tip to what they would leave at a restaurant. “I would say around 20% is fine,” said Adam Quintero, owner of Up Hair in the Castro.

Is $5 a good tip for a $15 haircut? ›

If the barber is new or just starting out, the haircut may be free or discounted. In such cases, a tip of $5-$20 would be appropriate. Even if the cut is discounted or gifted, it's recommended to tip 15-20% of the full price.

What not to do before a haircut? ›

Don't use products the night before.

Avoid using hair products like gels, pomades, or hairsprays the night before your appointment.

Is it rude to not shower before a haircut? ›

Firstly, no barber wants to cut dirty hair. It's unhygienic, and it makes the job a lot harder. If your hair is clean, your barber will be able to do a much better job.

Who is the parent company of Great Clips? ›

Great hair is our business. Great Clips is a 100% franchised company with more than 4,400 hair salons across the U.S. and Canada. We pride ourselves on making it easy for customers to get a great haircut at a great price at a time and place that's convenient for them.

Who owns Supercuts? ›

Supercuts is a wholly owned subsidiary of Regis Corporation, which also owns Regis Salons, Mia & Maxx, MasterCuts, Cost Cutters, SmartStyle, and First Choice Haircutters in the United States and Canada.

Who is the largest Great Clips franchisee? ›

After franchising with the hair salon brand for 25 years, Clara Osterhage continues to grow with Great Clips, even during a pandemic. Clara Osterhage is Great Clips' largest franchisee, and she has just opened her 81st salon — amid a pandemic no less — with North America's largest hair salon brand.

Do I wash my hair before a haircut? ›

While some hair types may hold better the second or third day of washing, in most cases it's best to visit the salon with clean, dry hair. Despite what you may have heard before proms and formal dances back in the day, it's actually preferable to work with hair that is free of oil and buildup.

Who are great clip competitors? ›

Great Clips competitors include Sport Clips, Fantastic Sams, Supercuts and Regis Corporation.

How much do you tip for a $25 haircut? ›

So whether you get a basic trim, a blowout, or a major color change (like the super-trendy blue hair you've been saving on IG), 20 percent is a rule of thumb. Here's a simple guide if quick math also isn't your strong suit: $25 service = $5 tip. $50 service = $10 tip.

How much do you tip for a $40 haircut? ›

General Tipping Guidelines

The recommended tipping standard for barbers is 15-20% of the total cost of the haircut. This means that if your cut costs $40, you should tip between $6-$8. Of course, tipping is always at your discretion. Feel free to tip more or less, depending on those considerations above.

How much do you tip for a $30.00 haircut? ›

With a haircut, you can't go wrong with the standard 15% - 20%. For example, if your haircut comes out to $40 and you're happy with the results, a 20% tip ($8) is a great way to say, "thank you". If your cut was a bit more complex, tipping 25% of service fee ($10) is even better.

How much to tip on $18 haircut? ›

Generally speaking, for good service, you should tip 15 to 20 percent of the entire bill.

