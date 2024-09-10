Great Clips Hours | What Time Does Great Clips Open/Close 2024 (2024)

Table of Contents
Great Clips Hours
If you have a question, “What time does great clips open?” Or “what time does great clips close?“, You’ve come to the right place. The solution to all your questions will be found here.
If you are a customer of Great Clips and used to visit the Great Clips, you sometimes have to come back after seeing a Closed board on Great Clips due to no information about Great Clips Hours.
So Guy, if you want to visit the Great Clips and never want to see the closed board on Great Clips, please check out this whole post which gives you all the information about Great Clips Hours.
Great clips hours are usually the same in all their salons. They are Open all week Monday to Friday from 9 am to 7 pm.
And Saturday from 9 is to 7 pm, as well as Sunday from 9 am to 6 pm. You can use Salon Locator to find salons near you.
You can find more information about Great Clips orcall1-800-473-2825for specific hours. Great Clips salons are mostly closed on Easter Sunday, Thanksgiving Day, and Christmas Day.
And if you have a painless haircut, you can use the Great ClipsCheck online check-infeature to schedule your appointment quickly.
I can assure you that you have found the answer to your question. And your next question is, “How much will the great clips cost”? If so, click here for theGreat Clips Prices.
Great Clips Hours
Shortly, Great Clips operated more than4100 locationsacross Canada, the United States, and Canada. The Majority of Great Clips storesopen each morning at 9:00 am/10:00 amas well asClose at 6:00 pm/7:00 pm.
On a normal day, Monday through Friday, Great Clips operatebetween 8 and 10 hoursevery day. We provide Great Clips Hours in the table below.
|Great Clips Hours
|Opening Hours
|Closing Hours
|Monday
|9:00 AM
|7:00 PM
|Tuesday
|9:00 AM
|7:00 PM
|Wednesday
|9:00 AM
|7:00 PM
|Thursday
|9:00 AM
|7:00 PM
|Friday
|9:00 AM
|7:00 PM
Great Clips operating time is completely dependent on the location of the business. Before you visit one of the Great Clips salons, contact the customer service department for the most accurate operation time.
A few Great Clips salons also open at 8:30 am before closing around 7:30 pm. Be assured that most Great Clips salons follow their hours of operation as per the mentioned timetable.
What time does Great Clips open on Saturday?
On Saturday, most Great Clips Salons extend or reduce the hours they are open. Opening hours begin at 9:00 am and close at 7:00 pm.
|Saturday
|9:00 AM
|7:00 PM
What time does Great Clips Open on Sunday?
Most Great Clips salons follow their schedule on Sunday, just like the other days. They open at 9 am and close at 6:00 pm/7:00 at 7:00 pm.
|Sunday
|9:00 AM
|6:00 PM/7:00 PM
Great Clips Holiday Hours in 2024
Great Clips Holiday Hours
Some salons are such that will organize hours on holidays or close salons. You must contact the customer service department or your local salon for specificGreat Clips holiday hours. Some of the holidays listed below include:
- New Year’s Day
- Thanksgiving
- On the eve of Christmas
- Christmas Day
- New Year’s Eve
|Date
|Holiday
|Open/Closed
|January 1
|New Year’s Day
|Closed
|January 17
|Martin Luther King Day
|Open
|February 21
|President’s Day
|Open
|April 15
|Good Friday
|Open
|April 17
|Easter Sunday
|Closed
|May 30
|Memorial Day
|Closed
|July 4
|Independence Day
|Closed
|September 5
|Labor Day
|Closed
|October 10
|Columbus Day
|Open
|November 11
|Veteran’s Day
|Open
|November 23
|Day before Thanksgiving
|Open
|November 24
|Thanksgiving
|Closed
|November 25
|Black Friday
|Open
|December 24
|Christmas Evening
|Open (reduce its operating time)
|December 25
|Christmas Day
|Closed
Great Clips Special Event Hours
To know the actual holiday nearby your location, You may call customer care service to get information about any particulargreat clips location near you.
Great Clips Hours Of Operation
Great Clips Regular Business Hours:-
Days of the week:If you run a business, you should contact your local salon or customer service department for specific hours of operation. Great clips salon hours vary by location. Most salons are open Monday through Friday from 9 am to 9 pm.
Weekend: Most salons are open on saturdays from 9 am to 6 pm and sundays From 10 am to 6 pm.
For information on exact operating hours, get in touch with your Neighborhood salon or the customer service Division. Location-specific Great Clips salon hours differ.
Great Clips Hours For Sunday
Great Clips Hours For Sundayis open from 10 am to 6 pm to suit your business.
Sunday is relaxing for everyone, so you can visit the Great Clips to suit your time. For more information, you must contact the local salonGreat Clips salon hoursvary by location.
Check Here Also Some Popular Salon Hours:-
- Hairmasters Hours
- Massage Envy Hours
- Supercuts Hours
- Cost Cutters Hours
- Aveda Salon Hours
- Hand And Stone Hours
- LA Nails Hours
- Happy Nails Hours
- Fantastic Sams Hours
- Great Clips Hours
- Walmart Nail Salon Hours
Great Clips Online Check-In
See the estimated waiting time forGreat Clips Hair Salonsnear you and add your name to the waiting list from anywhere.
For those whose accessibility requires more support channels, Great Clips can facilitate online check-in through appropriate communication methods following applicable law guidelines.
Please call them toll-free at1-800-473-2825or email them atcustomerservice@greatclips.com.
Great Clips Near Me Hours
Great ClipsMurrieta Plaza Hair Salon Hours
|Friday
|Closed – Special Hours
|Saturday
|Closed – Special Hours
|Sunday
|Closed – Special Hours
|Monday
|Closed – Special Hours
|Tuesday
|Closed – Special Hours
|Wednesday
|Closed – Special Hours
|Thursday
|11:00 am–7:30 pm
Also check some :
- great clips online check-in
- great clips hours Monday
- great clips hourstomorrow
- great clips hourstoday
- great clipspricing
- great clips hours for Sunday
Great ClipsNewport CrossingHair Salon Hours
|Friday
|9:00 am–7:00 pm
|Saturday
|8:00 am–6:00 pm
|Sunday
|8:00 am–6:00 pm
|Monday
|9:00 am–7:00 pm
|Tuesday
|9:00 am–7:00 pm
|Wednesday
|9:00 am–7:00 pm
|Thursday
|9:00 am–7:00 pm
Also check some Great clips Post :-
- Great Clips Coupons
- Great Clips Near me
- Great Clips App
Great clips Social Links
- Great Clips Facebook Page
- Great Clips Twitter Page
- Great Clips YouTube Page
- Great Clips Instagram Page
- Great Clips Pinterest Page
Great Clips Appointment
Making an appointment at Great Clips is a simple process that guarantees you’ll get the haircut you want without any difficulty.
Great Clips offers excellent service that is customized to your tastes, with knowledgeable and amiable stylists.
Choosing a time that works for your hectic schedule is made simple when you book an appointment, regardless of your preference for a modern or traditional cut.
Enjoy a tailored grooming experience at Great Clips and secure your space with ease thanks to their online booking system.
FAQ About Great clips Hours
What time does Great Clips Open?
On normal days, Great Clips has most salons open from 9:00 am/to 10:00 am.
What time does Great Clips Close?
On normal days, Great Clips, most salons close at 6:00 pm or 7:00 midnight.
What time does Great Clips Open Today?
Great Clips has most salons that begin at 9:00 am and close at 6:00 pm/7:00 midnight if it isn’t a federal holiday.
When Great Clips Open Today?
Great Clips has most salons that begin at 9:00 am and close at 6:00 pm/7:00 midnight if it isn’t a federal holiday.
Does Great Clips wash your hair before Cutting?
If you’re going for a trip to Great Clips, You don’t need to wash your hair before the time your hair is cut. After work, you’re able to take it off.
Check out this article which includes complete information aboutGreat ClipsHours
for more information visit their official Websitewww.greatclips.com
All the hours are mentioned in table format to easily understand. If you want to get other gym Hours information then visit our websitesalonpricelist.com.
Disclaimer: We gathers actualGreat ClipsHours information from sources such as on-site visits. The details this webpage reports derive from one or more of those sources. theGreat ClipsHoursreported on this website may not be current. To obtain current details, contact the individualGreat Clipslocation of interest to you.
Related posts:
Olivia Davis
I am a beauty and hair specialist. I have been a hairstylist for nearly 4 years now. And love to explore different salons and their features. As a result, I decided to create a blog that tells people about the various salons and their pricing, services etc.