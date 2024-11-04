Great Clips Hours - What Time Does It Open & Close In 2023? | A Guide! (2024)

Want to know at what time does Great Clips close? If yes, then keep reading.

Great Clips is one of the most popular hair care salon Franchises in the United States, known for its technological innovations, excellent customer experience, and range of strategies to draw the customers in.

If you’re planning to visit Great Clips for a haircut or hair treatment and wondering about its hours of operation, we have got you covered.

This guide contains detailed information on what time does Great Clips close or opens commonly, its weekly, and what their holiday hours are typically like.

Let’s get started!

About Great Clips

Great Clips is the world’s largest hair salon franchise that operates more than4,400 locationsin theUnited StatesandCanada.

Great Clips specialize in no-frills haircuts and offers a wide selection of hair services for men, women, and kids at a fair price.

Opened in1982, by the name of Super Clips, the salon found instant success and continues to dominate the hair salon segment by not doing something fancy but by sticking to the basics.

Great Clips remains open seven days a week with no appointments needed.

However, the hours of operation may contrast depending on the location of the salon.

Read on to find what time does Great Clips close daily, weekly, and on the recognized holidays.

At What Time Does Great Clips Close?

Great Clips salons are independently owned by franchisees, and the salon hours are determined by the owners, which means the hours of operation may vary from one location to another.

Generally, the salons operate between9:00 AM to 8:00 PMfrom Monday to Friday.

Great Clips hours are typically shorter on the weekends, and salons most often close at6:00 PMon Saturday and at5:00 PMon Sunday.

Look at the table below to see the Salon’s general hours of operation:

Days of the WeekAt What Time Does Great Clips Close?
Monday9:00 AM-8:00 PM
Tuesday9:00 AM-8:00 PM
Wednesday9:00 AM-8:00 PM
Thursday9:00 AM-8:00 PM
Friday9:00 AM-8:00 PM
Saturday9:00 AM-6:00 PM
Sunday9:00 AM-5:00 PM

All salons reserve their rights to make changes to the timings as they find appropriate.

Some salons may close their doors at6:00 PM, while many stay opens till8:00 PM.

We’d strongly recommend checking what time does Great Clips close or opens in your area before you hop in the car.

Below you’ll see different methods to find what time does Great Clips close in your area.

How To Find Great Clips Near You?

Here are the most frequently used and dependable methods to find the Great Clips hours in your locality right from the palm of your hand:

Great Clips Salon Locator

Great Clips’ official store locating tool is one of the most reliable ways to find the salon hours near you.

Here’s how it works:

  1. Go to Greatclips.com and click on “Find a Salonor Check-In” at the top right side of the screen or clickhereto go directly to the locator.
  2. Choose between“Browse U.S Salons”or“Browse Canada Salons.”
  3. Type your city, state, or postal code in the search bar and click search.
  4. You’ll be provided with a list of all Great Clips salons located near you.
  5. Select the salon you wish to visit to view its hours, phone number, address, and driving directions.

Google Maps

Another tool we’d highly recommend using to find what time does Great Clips close near you is Google Maps.

It’s easy to use and provides the most up-to-date salon timings.

Here’s how it works:

  1. Start by going toGoogle Mapsand typing the term“Great Clips”in the search bar at the top.
  2. You’ll be provided with a list of all nearby Great Clips salons and their details.
  3. Click on the location of your convenience to see its hours of operation, address, phone number, customer reviews, and directions from your current location.

Great Clips Mobile App

If you’re always on the run and looking for a way to find the Great Clips timings from anywhere you want quickly.

The app is available for bothiOSandAndroiddevices and does so much more than just finding what time does Great Clips close near you.

It allows you to see the estimated wait times at the salon nearby and check-in online to save your time, get text alerts for your appointments, and more.

At What Time Does Great Clips Close Today?

If today is a weekday, most Great Clip salons will be open under their typical hours of operation between9:00 AM to 8:00 PM.

However, on the weekends, the salon will be closed earlier than the usual timings between5:00 PM to 6:00 PM.

Contact your nearest Great Clips Salon or use the tools mentioned above to confirm the accurate closing hours.

Great Clips Weekly Hours

The majority of Great Clips remain operational throughout the week; however, the hours may fluctuate by location.

Here’s a typical schedule of Great Clips for each day of the week:

  • Monday– Great Clips generally opens at9:00 AMand closes at8:00 PM.
  • Tuesday – Great Clips generally opens at9:00 AMand closes at8:00 PM.
  • Wednesday – Great Clips generally opens at9:00 AMand closes at8:00 PM.
  • Thursday – Great Clips generally opens at9:00 AMand closes at8:00 PM.
  • Friday– Great Clips generally opens at9:00 AMand closes at8:00 PM.
  • Saturday – Great Clips generally opens at9:00 AMand closes at6:00 PM.
  • Sunday– Great Clips generally opens at9:00 AMand closes at5:00 PM.

Great Clips Holiday Hours (2023)

Great Clip keeps its doors shut on all the major federal holidays. On the other holidays, salons are mostly open with regular hours.

It’s better to contact your local salon and confirm the hours for a specific holiday before visiting.

Here’s a basic holiday schedule of Great Clip followed by most locations:

HolidayDateDayHours
New Year’s DayJan 1stSundayClosed
Martin Luther King DayJan 16thMondayRegular hours
President’s DayFeb 20thMondayRegular hours
Good FridayApril 7thFridayRegular hours
EasterApril 9thSundayClosed
Cinco de MayoMay 5thFridayRegular hours
Mother’s DayMay 14thSundayRegular hours
Memorial DayMay 29thMondayClosed
Father’s DayJune 18thSundayRegular hours
Independence DayJuly 4thTuesdayClosed
Labor DaySep 4thMondayClosed
Columbus DayOct 9thMondayRegular hours
Halloween DayOct 31stTuesdayRegular hours
Veteran’s DayNov 11thSaturdayRegular hours
Day Before ThanksgivingNov 22ndWednesdayRegular hours
ThanksgivingNov 23rdThursdayClosed
Black FridayNov 24thFridayRegular hours
Christmas EveDec 24thSundayReduced hours
ChristmasDec 25thMondayClosed
New Year’s EveDec 31stSaturdayRegular hours

Commonly Asked Questions

1.IsGreat ClipsOpen Or Closed On Columbus Day? – Monday, October 9, 2023

Great Clips is open on Columbus day and you can visit this salon anytime between 9:00 AMand closes at8:00 PM.

2.IsGreat ClipsOpen Or Closed On Halloween? – Tuesday,October 31, 2023

Great Clips is open on Halloween and you can visit this salon anytime between 9:00 AMand closes at8:00 PM.

3.IsGreat ClipsOpen Or Closed OnVeterans Day? – Saturday,November 11, 2023

Great Clips is open on Veterans Day and you can visit this salon anytime between 9:00 AMand closes at6:00 PM.

4.IsGreat ClipsOpen Or Closed OnThanksgiving Day? – Thursday,November 23,2023

Great Clips is closed on Thanksgiving day.

5.IsGreat ClipsOpen Or Closed OnBlack Friday? – Friday,November 24, 2023

Great Clips is open on Black Friday and you can visit this salon anytime between 9:00 AMand closes at8:00 PM.

6.IsGreat ClipsOpen Or Closed OnChristmas Eve? – Sunday, December 24, 2023

Most Great Clips salons are open on Christmas Eve but for reduced hours. You can visit it between 9:00 AMand closes at3:00 PM.

7. IsGreat ClipsOpen Or Closed OnNew Years Day? – Sunday,January 1, 2023

Great Clips is closed on New Years Day.

8. IsGreat ClipsOpen Or Closed OnNew Years Eve? – Saturday,December 31, 2023

Great Clips is open on New Years Eve and you can visit this salon anytime between 9:00 AMand closes at6:00 PM.

9.IsGreat ClipsOpenOr Closed OnMartin Luther King Day? – Monday,January 16, 2023

Great Clips is open on Martin Luther King Day and you can visit this salon anytime between 9:00 AMand closes at8:00 PM.

10.IsGreat ClipsOpen Or Closed OnPresidents Day? – Monday,February 20, 2023

Great Clips is open on Presidents Day and you can visit this salon anytime between 9:00 AMand closes at8:00 PM.

11.IsGreat ClipsOpen Or Closed OnGood Friday? – Friday, 7 April, 2023

Great Clips is open on Good Friday and you can visit this salon anytime between 9:00 AMand closes at8:00 PM.

12.IsGreat ClipsOpen Or Closed OnEaster? – Sunday,9 April, 2023

Great Clips is closed on Easter.

13.IsGreat ClipsOpen Or Closed OnMother’s Day? – Sunday,14 May 2023

Great Clips is open on Mother’s Day and you can visit this salon anytime between 9:00 AMand closes at5:00 PM.

14.IsGreat ClipsOpen Or Closed OnMemorial Day? – Monday, 29 May 2023

Great Clips is closed on Memorial Day.

15. IsGreat ClipsOpen Or Closed OnFathers Day?Sunday,18 June, 2023

Great Clips is open on Fathers Day and you can visit this salon anytime between 9:00 AMand closes at5:00 PM.

16. IsGreat ClipsOpen Or Closed OnIndependence Day?Tuesday,4 July, 2023

Great Clips is closed on Independence Day.

17.IsGreat ClipsOpen Or Closed OnLabor Day?Monday,4 September 2023

Great Clips is closed on Labor Day.

18. IsGreat ClipsOpen Or Closed OnChristmas Day? – Monday,December25, 2023

Great Clips is closed on Christmas Day.

Great Clips Social Media Contacts

Have more queries? Reach out to Great Clips directly:

FAQ

What time Does Great Clips Close on Sunday?

Great Clips hours vary from location to location. Most Salons have reduced their hours on Sunday, so it’s better to confirm the exact closing timings before visiting.

How much does a Trim Cost at Great Clips?

Great Clips prices start at $14 for an adult’s haircut and $12 for kids. For a detailed look at their services and rate, list clickshere.

What are the Great Clips Customer Service Hours?

Great Clips customer service is available between 8:00 AM to 5:00 PM CST from Monday to Sunday.

