Great Clips Hours: Your Guide to Salon Timings - Open Hours Advisor (2024)

Great Clips Operating Hours

Great Clips salons have set operating times that provide convenience for clients who need hair services throughout the week.

Standard Hours of Operation

Great Clips typically operates between 8 and 10 hours on weekdays. The exact opening and closing times can vary by location but are usually consistent within the same geographic area. Most salons open around 9 AM and close around 9 PM from Monday to Friday, catering to a wide range of schedules.

Weekend Hours

During weekends, Great Clips salons adjust their operating hours. On Saturdays, many locations open at the regular time but may close earlier. Sundays often have more reduced hours, with most salons opening later and closing earlier to accommodate the weekend pace.

Holiday Schedule

The holiday hours for Great Clips can vary, but most salons are closed on major holidays. On certain holidays like Thanksgiving, Christmas, and New Year’s Day, clients should expect salons to be closed or to operate on a highly reduced schedule. It is always advisable for clients to check with their local Great Clips salon for the most accurate holiday operating hours.

Understanding Great Clips Time Variations

Great Clips salons operate under a consistent framework of hours, yet they adapt to local norms and seasonal changes. This understanding is critical for customers seeking convenient haircare services.

Location-Specific Hours

Each Great Clips salon may adjust its operational hours based on regional demands and shopping patterns. For instance, some locations open as early as 9:00 AM on Saturdays. Customers can typically expect:

  • Weekdays: 10:00 AM to 8:00 PM
  • Saturdays: 9:00 AM to 6:00 PM
  • Sundays: 10:00 AM to 6:00 PM

It is advisable for customers to verify the hours for their local Great Clips salon as variations can occur.

Seasonal Adjustments

Seasonal events and holidays can alter the regular schedule of Great Clips salons. For example, during significant holidays, hours might be reduced, or salons may be closed. Below is a typical pattern of operation with potential for seasonal deviations:

  • Regular Days: Open 8-10 hours starting from early morning
  • Holidays: Possible early closures or full-day closures

For the most up-to-date hours during seasonal fluctuations, customers should review information from Great Clips directly or through trusted local listings.

Services During Operational Hours

Great Clips salons offer a range of services within their daily operational hours, ensuring clients can receive haircuts and other hair services at convenient times.

Haircut Timings

Great Clips typically opens at 9:00 am or 10:00 am and closes at 6:00 pm or 7:00 pm on weekdays, with hours varying for weekends. Each salon operates for about 8-10 hours daily, and customers can often get haircuts without an appointment during these times. For specific timing details, refer to Great Clips Hours | What Time Does Great Clips Open/Close.

Additional Services Timing

Along with haircuts, Great Clips salons provide additional services such as styling and perms, with the timing for these services aligning with standard operational hours. These services may require more time, so clients should consider this when planning their visits. The cost for additional services like a formal hairstyle or a long hair styling falls within the range of $20 to $60, depending on the complexity and length of hair. More information on the timing and pricing of such services can be found at Great Clips Prices, Hours, Haircuts, Services, and More – Curl Centric.

Frequently Asked Questions

Great Clips provides convenient haircare services with varied hours and walk-in appointments. Understanding the frequently asked questions can help one navigate their offerings with ease.

What are Great Clips’ standard business hours?

Great Clips salons typically operate with extended hours, including evenings and weekends, to accommodate various schedules. Specific hours can vary by location.

Can I walk in for a haircut at Great Clips or do I need an appointment?

Great Clips salons accept walk-ins, offering the flexibility to visit without a prior appointment. Additionally, they provide an Online Check-In service to add your name to the waitlist before arrival.

Are there any coupons available for Great Clips services?

Coupons for Great Clips’ services are periodically available and can be found through various promotions, local advertising, and their official website.

How does Great Clips’ pricing compare to other large hair salon chains?

Great Clips maintains competitive pricing, typically positioned as an affordable option when compared to similar large hair salon chains.

How many Great Clips salons operate in the United States?

There are over 4,000 Great Clips salons across the United States, reflecting the brand’s wide reach and accessibility.

Where is the corporate headquarters of Great Clips located?

The corporate headquarters of Great Clips is situated in Minneapolis, Minnesota, serving as the central hub for their operations throughout North America.

FAQs

How much do you tip for a great clip haircut? ›

A common guideline for tipping at hair salons like Great Clips is to tip 15% to 20% of the total cost of the service. If you're particularly pleased with the service, you can tip on the higher end of that range.

Why is online check-in unavailable at Great Clips? ›

Online Check-In is not available the first five minutes after the salon opens to allow customers who are physically at the salon time to be checked in and have their names added to the waitlist.

What is the busiest time at a salon? ›

The hours between 12pm and 2pm (generally considered as lunch hours), as well as early evening between 5pm-7pm, tend to be the busiest operating hours for a salon. This is because clients are available to take the time out of their routines for a salon service such as haircut or beauty treatment.

How does the Great Clips app work? ›

Open the Great Clips app. You can check in directly from the list of salons on your home screen or tap View map or the search icon to see more salons. Tap Check In for the salon you'd like to visit. Tell us your name, how many people will be getting haircuts and your phone number.

Is $5 a good tip on a $25 haircut? ›

So whether you get a basic trim, a blowout, or a major color change (like the super-trendy blue hair you've been saving on IG), 20 percent is a rule of thumb. Here's a simple guide if quick math also isn't your strong suit: $25 service = $5 tip. $50 service = $10 tip.

Is $10 a good tip for a $50 haircut? ›

With a haircut, you can't go wrong with the standard 15% - 20%. For example, if your haircut comes out to $40 and you're happy with the results, a 20% tip ($8) is a great way to say, "thank you". If your cut was a bit more complex, tipping 25% of service fee ($10) is even better.

Tell Me More
Why online check-in is not allowed? ›

Glitches on websites and apps happen all the time, whether it's through human error, a system update or simply incompatibility with your device. If you're denied online check-in, it might be worth retrying a few hours later or on a different device.

What happens if you Cannot check-in online? ›

If you don't check in online for your holiday, most airlines will still let you do it when you get to the airport. They'll just have to allocate your seats from what's left. It's important to know that some airlines apply a charge for airport check-in, though.

Who is the CEO of Great Clips? ›

Steve Hockett, Chief Executive Office (CEO) | Great Clips.

What not to do before going to salon? ›

It's generally not ideal to arrive with heavy product build-up from styling your hair the day of your appointment, especially if you're getting a dry cut or highlights before washing. It can cause hair color to go on unevenly and affect how your hair stylist evaluates your pre-cut hair type and texture.

What is the slowest month for hair stylists? ›

While the holiday season often brings a boom in bookings, January and February usually bring on a stint of traditionally slower times as customers settle in for the winter and rein in their spending.

How often should a woman go to the salon? ›

You should be visiting your stylist every 8 weeks to get your ends trimmed. 'If you have long hair, 8 weeks should be ample. Women with shorter hair, however, should make more regular visits. Whatever your hair length, remember to keep on top of your trims and mark them in your diary.

Should I wash my hair before a haircut at Great Clips? ›

If you're planning to get a haircut, washing your hair beforehand can be crucial. Clean hair gives your stylist a better view of your hair's natural fall and texture. Choosing the Right Shampoo: Use a shampoo that suits your hair type. For color-treated hair, opt for a color-safe shampoo to prevent fading.

Is Clips free to use? ›

Get going with Clips.

Hit record and start creating. Clips is available for free on iPhone and iPad.

What is a good tip for supercuts? ›

15 percent to 20 percent:

Taking that into account, we believe 15 percent is the absolute minimum percentage you should tip your hairdresser. If you're trying out a new stylist and aren't sure if you'll return, you can tip 15 percent.

How much do you tip for a haircut at Sports Clips? ›

The haircut you receive at Sport Clips, like any salon, depends on your style preferences. They offer various cuts, including classics, fades, and crew cuts. Tipping is customary, usually around 15% to 20% of the service cost, though you can adjust based on the quality of service and your satisfaction.

What is a good tip for $40 haircut? ›

The recommended tipping standard for barbers is 15-20% of the total cost of the haircut. This means that if your cut costs $40, you should tip between $6-$8. Of course, tipping is always at your discretion. Feel free to tip more or less, depending on those considerations above.

How much should I tip for a $20 haircut? ›

"Tip 20% on the true total cost of the service, not the discounted cost," Schweitzer says. "The hairdresser did the same amount of work, so they deserve the same amount of tip."

