Grilled Boneless Pork Chops (2024)

By: the Evinks

Posted: 04/24/19

Grilled Boneless Pork Chops are an easy and healthy dinner recipe on your grill! They are seasoned and then grilled until they are juicy and tender. It will be the best pork chop you have ever had!

Grilled Boneless Pork Chops

Grilled succulent boneless pork chops aren’t just an urban myth! It is possible to get juicy flavorful grilled pork without the bone. Need proof? Well just look at these photos! ?

Ok, that’s not exactly proof, right? But let me tell you – this is one delicious meal! I served these chops with some easy sides –Seasoned Grilled Sweet Potato Wedges(I love these sweet potatoes!!) andGrilled Caesar Salad, it’s a favorite! And finished off everything withBlueberry Lemon Cobbler on the Grill.

It was really a perfect meal!

Now you need to make one just like it!

Grilled Boneless Pork Chops (2)

Grilled Pork Chops

People seem to really shy away from making pork chops because they think they are dry and tough.

I’m urging you guys to get over that thought!

The keep to making sure they are juicy and delicious is cooking them to the right temperature. Also, having your grill at a steady temperature is needed.

Don’t forget to let them rest for 5-10 minutes after pulling them off the grill.

How do you keep pork chops moist on the grill?

Pork is definitely a protein that you get what you pay for – good meat will result in better flavor when it comes to mealtime!

Treat pork like you treat steak:

  • remove the pork from the packaging and pat dry, then season!
  • sear the chops well on each side
  • do not overcook – so important!
  • allow the chops to rest 5-10 minutes before serving!

When is pork done?

The USDA recommends cookingpork steaks and chops to a minimum of 145 degrees. So is it safe to eat pork at 145? Yes! Remove it from the grill and allow it to rest at least 3 minutes covered with foil to keep it warm, serve and enjoy!!

Is it OK to cook pork medium rare?

Yes – medium rare for a pork chop is 145 degrees. Medium would be 160 degrees and slightly pink in the middle.

Do you have an Instant Read Thermometer yet? No? What are you waiting for?!! Here’s the instant-read thermometer I use and recommend! (Insert amazon link here)

Ingredients for Grilled Pork Chops

  • pork chops
  • kosher salt
  • dark brown sugar
  • smoked paprika
  • sugar
  • garlic powder
  • black pepper
  • dry mustard
  • cumin
  • ginger
  • tin foil (to cover the pork when it’s resting)

Grilled Boneless Pork Chops (3)

How Long to Grill Boneless Pork Chops

You will want to grill the boneless pork chops for about 6-8 minutes per side or until they reach an internal temperature of 145 degrees F.

This is medium rare and will keep your pork chops nice and juicy. If you see a little pink in the middle that is absolutely fine!

How to Grill Boneless Pork Chops

  1. Preheat the grill
  2. While the grill is preheating, mix the rub ingredients together.
  3. Sprinkle the chops with the dry rub and massage into meat – don’t forget, both sides!
  4. Allow the pork chops to rest for 5 minutes.
  5. Place on grill and grill 6-8 minutes per side.
  6. Remove from grill when pork reaches and internal temp of 145 degrees.
  7. Cover with foil, let rest 5-10 minutes – serve and enjoy!

I know you’re thinking…. but Julie, is it really necessary to allow the grilled pork chops to rest before serving? Yes!! If you want tender, juicy chops allow them to rest covered in foil! Allowing the meat to rest will let the fibers of the meat relax.

This results in that juicy, tender pork chop you’re hungry for!

More of my favorite pork recipes!

  • Ranch Grilled Pork Tenderloin
  • Smoked Pork Chops
  • Pulled Pork Taquitos with Chipotle Ranch Dressing
  • Pork Belly Burnt Ends

I hope you make this recipe, add it to the top of your list for grilling! When you do, swing back and leave me a five-star rating, I’d love to hear what you think!!

Tag me on Instagram when you make these chops@gimmesomegrilling or #gimmesomegrilling – love to see your delicious eats!!

Grilled Boneless Pork Chops (4)

Grilled Boneless Pork Chops (5)

4.57 from 30 votes

Grilled Boneless Pork Chops Recipe

Quick and easy grilled boneless pork chops with a homemade rub. So tender and delicious!

Prep:10 minutes mins

Cook:12 minutes mins

Total:22 minutes mins

4

Ingredients

  • 4 boneless pork chops about 3/4'' thick

Rub

  • 2 Tbsp kosher salt
  • 2 Tbsp dark brown sugar firmly packed
  • 1 1/ 2 Tbsp smoked paprika
  • 1 Tbsp granulated sugar
  • 1 tsp garlic powder
  • 1 tsp ground black pepper
  • 1/2 tsp ground dry mustard
  • 1/2 tsp ground cumin
  • 1/2 tsp ground ginger

Instructions

  • Preheat grill to 350 degrees.

  • Mix rub ingredients together in small bowl.

  • Sprinkle pork chops with rub and massage into meat on both sides.

  • Let pork chops rest for 5 minutes.

  • Place on grill and grill 6-8 minutes on each side.

  • Remove from grill when pork reaches and internal temp of 145 degrees. Cover with foil, let rest 5-10 minutes before enjoying. This will let the fibers of the meat relax and give you that juicy, tender pork chop you want!

Nutrition Information

Calories: 304kcal (15%), Carbohydrates: 10g (3%), Protein: 36g (72%), Fat: 11g (17%), Saturated Fat: 4g (25%), Cholesterol: 113mg (38%), Sodium: 3572mg (155%), Potassium: 643mg (18%), Sugar: 8g (9%), Calcium: 17mg (2%), Iron: 1.1mg (6%)

Reader Interactions

Leave a Comment

  1. Eric says

    Grilled Boneless Pork Chops (10)
    Have never grilled pork chops before, buy thought I would give it a try. I adjusted the seasonings slightly according to personal taste and what I had on hand, and followed the preparation and cooking steps exactly except that I brushed lightly with barbecue sauce just before I turned the burner off and covered the chops with foil. Wow! I have tried to love pork chops for years and have always been disappointed with the results. Until now. This recipe produced the best pork chops I have ever eaten. Anywhere. Period. I cooked to well done and they were tender, juicy, and flavorful. Will definitely make these again soon.

    Reply

  2. Tami says

    Grilled Boneless Pork Chops (11)
    Juicy, not dried out . But would have been so much better with half the salt ! It overpowered the rest of the tasty ingredients .

  3. Johnny says

    Grilled Boneless Pork Chops (12)
    This current recipe contains way too much salt. it would be better with about half thay amount.

    Reply

  4. Dawn says

    Grilled Boneless Pork Chops (13)
    Very delish! These came out PERFECT! Which normally does not happen with me and pork…loved the rub – yes a tad salty but with baby reds and corn on the cob it all went together wonderfully! I should add that I just used regular brown sugar and paprika, ‘cuz that is what I had. Eating the leftovers now and are even MORE tender than the first time! Thanks for sharing! Keep ’em coming.

    Reply

  5. Dawn says

    Grilled Boneless Pork Chops (14)
    Very delish! These came out PERFECT! Which normally does not happen with me and pork…loved the rub – yes a tad salty but with baby reds and corn on the cob it all went together wonderfully! Eating the leftovers now and are even MORE tender than the first time! Thanks for sharing! Keep 'em coming.

    Reply

  6. Erin says

    Grilled Boneless Pork Chops (15)
    I was so excited for new recipe night and this rub because I LOVE cumin and fry mustard but this was waaaaay to salty. Couldn’t taste all those yummy spices because it tasted so much like salt.

    Reply

    • the Evinks says

      I’m sorry you felt like that!

      Reply

  7. Robin says

    Grilled Boneless Pork Chops (16)
    My guys LOVED this rub. I used it on Ribeye Chops. Next time though, I will cut down the amount of salt as we felt that part was a bit too much for us. Thank you. Definitely a keeper!

    Reply

    • Robin says

      I don’t have instagram to send a pic of the chops made.

      Reply

    • Sarah Hill says

      So glad everyone enjoyed this! Thanks so much for commenting and rating!

      Reply

  8. Vivian Evans says

    What vegetables and starches would you serve with this?

    Reply

    • Sarah Hill says

      Any variation of potatoes or rice is a good starch with this! Broccoli, brussel sprouts, onions or sweet potatoes are great vegetables as well! But you can’t go wrong with most sides with these yummy pork chops!

      Reply

  9. Eileen says

    Grilled Boneless Pork Chops (17)
    Delicious rub!

    Reply

    • Sarah Hill says

      Thanks so much!

      Reply

  10. Steve Camp says

    Grilled Boneless Pork Chops (18)
    juicy anf perfect.

    Reply

    • Sarah Hill says

      So glad you enjoyed! Thanks for commenting and rating this recipe!

      Reply

  11. Stacy says

    Grilled Boneless Pork Chops (19)
    Thanks for this awesome recipe!! I used bone in chops but otherwise followed recipe except like others less salt. A new favorite and will be grilling these a lot. Love the rub and going to try on chicken and other things as well.

    Reply

    • Sarah Hill says

      Yum! We’re so glad you love the rub!

      Reply

  12. Tabor Anna says

    Fabulous!!!!

    Reply

    • Sarah Hill says

      We’re so glad you enjoyed them!

      Reply

  13. Ava says

    Grilled Boneless Pork Chops (20)
    I purchased some pork chops because they were on sale…I don’t typically buy them though as we find them to be a dryer meat. This recipe is amazing!! The pork chops are so tender and juicy!!! I too cut down the salt to 1 tbsp.

    Reply

    • Courtney says

      Use your meat thermometer! That is the best way to keep your meat from getting overcooked/chewy/tough! SO glad you were able to enjoy these pork chops!

      Reply

  14. Kevin says

    Grilled Boneless Pork Chops (21)
    It has a good flavor, but waaaay too salty. I’d cut the salt to 1 tbsp and it would be 5 stars

    Reply

    • Courtney says

      Glad you were able to still enjoy this recipe! We will keep the salt amount in mind. Thank you!

      Reply

Grilled Boneless Pork Chops (2024)

