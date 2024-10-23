Grilled Boneless Pork Chops (2024)

This post may contain affiliate links. Please read our disclosure policy.

Grilled Boneless Pork Chops are an easy and healthy dinner recipe on your grill! They are seasoned and then grilled until they are juicy and tender. It will be the best pork chop you have ever had!

Grilled Boneless Pork Chops

Grilled succulent boneless pork chops aren’t just an urban myth! It is possible to get juicy flavorful grilled pork without the bone. Need proof? Well just look at these photos! ?

Ok, that’s not exactly proof, right? But let me tell you – this is one delicious meal! I served these chops with some easy sides –Seasoned Grilled Sweet Potato Wedges(I love these sweet potatoes!!) andGrilled Caesar Salad, it’s a favorite! And finished off everything withBlueberry Lemon Cobbler on the Grill.

It was really a perfect meal!

Now you need to make one just like it!

Grilled Pork Chops

People seem to really shy away from making pork chops because they think they are dry and tough.

I’m urging you guys to get over that thought!

The keep to making sure they are juicy and delicious is cooking them to the right temperature. Also, having your grill at a steady temperature is needed.

Don’t forget to let them rest for 5-10 minutes after pulling them off the grill.

How do you keep pork chops moist on the grill?

Pork is definitely a protein that you get what you pay for – good meat will result in better flavor when it comes to mealtime!

Treat pork like you treat steak:

remove the pork from the packaging and pat dry, then season!

sear the chops well on each side

do not overcook – so important!

allow the chops to rest 5-10 minutes before serving!

When is pork done?

The USDA recommends cookingpork steaks and chops to a minimum of 145 degrees. So is it safe to eat pork at 145? Yes! Remove it from the grill and allow it to rest at least 3 minutes covered with foil to keep it warm, serve and enjoy!!

Is it OK to cook pork medium rare?

Yes – medium rare for a pork chop is 145 degrees. Medium would be 160 degrees and slightly pink in the middle.

Ingredients for Grilled Pork Chops

pork chops

kosher salt

dark brown sugar

smoked paprika

sugar

garlic powder

black pepper

dry mustard

cumin

ginger

tin foil (to cover the pork when it’s resting)

How Long to Grill Boneless Pork Chops

You will want to grill the boneless pork chops for about 6-8 minutes per side or until they reach an internal temperature of 145 degrees F.

This is medium rare and will keep your pork chops nice and juicy. If you see a little pink in the middle that is absolutely fine!

How to Grill Boneless Pork Chops

Preheat the grill While the grill is preheating, mix the rub ingredients together. Sprinkle the chops with the dry rub and massage into meat – don’t forget, both sides! Allow the pork chops to rest for 5 minutes. Place on grill and grill 6-8 minutes per side. Remove from grill when pork reaches and internal temp of 145 degrees. Cover with foil, let rest 5-10 minutes – serve and enjoy!

I know you’re thinking…. but Julie, is it really necessary to allow the grilled pork chops to rest before serving? Yes!! If you want tender, juicy chops allow them to rest covered in foil! Allowing the meat to rest will let the fibers of the meat relax.

This results in that juicy, tender pork chop you’re hungry for!

