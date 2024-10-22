Grizzly Wintergreen Long Cut Walmart Price (2024)

About Grizzly Wintergreen Long CutGrizzly Wintergreen Long Cut is a long cut tobacco product that comes loose and with a taste of wintergreen.Grizzly Wintergreen Long Cut FactsFlavor: WintergreenNicotine Strength: RegularNumber of Cans Per Roll: 5Format: Long CutManufacturer: American Snuff Co.How to Use Grizzly Wintergreen Long CutTo make sure you are using Grizzly Wintergreen Long Cut properly, you should to follow 4 key steps:Pinch the tobacco and place it into your mouth.Place the tobacco somewhere between your inner cheek and gums.Suck on the tobacco juices and spit often, as saliva builds up while the tobacco is in there.Once you’re done, simply spit the tobacco out and dispose of it responsibly.About Grizzly TobaccoGrizzly Tobacco, an American Snuff Co. brand, has been around since 2001 and offers a wide selection of dip pouches, long cut, wide cut and fine cut loose tobacco products. All Grizzly cans are cut and blended by experienced professionals who understand the importance of maintaining the tobacco's authentic taste. Whether you prefer a certain cut, size or flavor, there is something for all adult smokeless tobacco users on Northerner.Please be informed that SET (State Excise Tax) will be calculated and added during the checkout.