Guanyu Zhou: Getting to know China's great F1 hope | Formula 1 (2024)

When Guanyu Zhou turned a wheel in this year’s Alpine Formula 1 car in first practice for the Austrian Grand Prix, he became only the second driver from mainland China to have done so. There are plenty of challenges ahead to make the next step as China’s first full-time Grand Prix driver. But there is no doubt, he is their best shot. So how did he get to where he is now, test driver for Alpine and second in the F2 standings?

His reaction to his first experience of a motorised vehicle wasn’t what you might expect. “I was scared,” he says with an honest frankness when we chat outside the Alpine hospitality unit. “I was seven, which is pretty late for a first time in a go-kart, as most start when they are three or four. I was in the back of a two-seater go-kart with my dad driving. I had my eyes closed for the whole time. I didn’t open them once. It was like being on a rollercoaster!”

That kind of experience would be enough for any child to want to make it stop. And that’s initially what Zhou asked for. “I was going to go home,” he says. “But my parents said – ‘you are here, so you may as well have a go at driving yourself’. So I forced myself to try it – and I loved it, and have done ever since.”

Having swapped the toy cars his family used to buy him as presents for the real thing, and with his own fingers gripping the steering wheel and feet controlling the pedals, Zhou’s feeling about karting changed in an instant. “It became excitement rather than fear after the first lap,” he adds. “You feel like you’re in control. It’s hard to describe. I was just really enjoying the speed.”

Zhou had been bitten by the racing bug. Every weekend and as much as he could after school, he was at the track. After a few months, the manager said he could use the outdoor circuit if he could source his own set of wheels. “They saw I was loving it, and I was quite fast – quicker than most of the adults,” he says. His own kart bought, it only took a few weeks before he had decided a racing career was for him.