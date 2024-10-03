H. Pylori In Dogs: A Surprising Connection (2024)

Dogs can get a Helicobacter infection in their stomachs, which is caused by spiral-shaped bacteria. However, it is worth noting that H. pylori specifically is not found in dogs. The most common forms of Helicobacter found in dogs are Helicobacter felis and Helicobacter heilmannii. Other species of Helicobacter found in dogs are Helicobacter rappini and Helicobacter salomonis. The bacteria inhabit the mucosal lining of the stomach, and the glandular cavities.

The significance of the Helicobacter bacterium in dogs and any correlation to gastric dysfunctions is still largely unclear. However, it is known that the infection can last from months to years, or even a lifetime in some dogs. Most cases remain without any symptoms at all, but in some dogs, the infection can cause chronic gastritis and vomiting.

CharacteristicsValues
Can dogs have H. pylori?H. pylori is rare in dogs, but other Helicobacter species are common.
Cause of H. pylori in dogsUnknown, but possibly transmitted through oral or faecal matter, water, or saliva.
SymptomsChronic gastritis, vomiting, and diarrhoea.
DiagnosisCytologic or histologic examination of the stomach.
TreatmentCombination therapy of antibiotics and antacids.
Zoonotic riskLow risk, but good hygiene practices are recommended.

Symptoms and diagnosis

While H. pylori is not found in dogs, other forms of the Helicobacter bacteria are common in dogs, such as H. felis and H. heilmannii. The significance of Helicobacter in dogs and any correlation to gastric dysfunctions is unclear.

Most cases of Helicobacter in dogs remain without any symptoms at all. However, some dogs may experience chronic vomiting or inflammation of the gastric lining. Other symptoms include gastritis, gastric tumours, and peptic ulcers.

Diagnosis of Helicobacter in dogs is difficult in most instances. A veterinarian will perform a complete physical examination with routine laboratory tests, including a complete blood count, biochemistry profile, and urinalysis. The veterinarian may also take a sample from the stomach wall and stain it with May-Grünwald-Giemsa, Gram, or Diff-Quik stains, which can demonstrate the presence of the organism by making it visible under a microscope.

An endoscopic examination is also useful for direct observation of the stomach walls and for taking tissue samples for further processing. A polymerase chain reaction (PCR) test is often used to confirm the presence of Helicobacter in a given sample and to differentiate between the species of Helicobacter.

Treatment

While H. pylori is not found in dogs, other forms of Helicobacter bacteria can infect dogs, most commonly Helicobacter felis and Helicobacter heilmannii. The pathogenicity of Helicobacter in dogs is not clearly established, and the optimal treatment is not yet known. However, some treatments have been found to be effective in reducing symptoms and improving the prognosis of dogs infected with Helicobacter.

Diagnosis

Diagnosis of Helicobacter infection in dogs requires cytologic or histologic examination of the stomach. This can be done through upper GI endoscopy or exploratory laparotomy, with brush cytology being the most sensitive test. Other diagnostic methods include rapid urease testing, urea breath testing, fecal antigen detection, and serology.

The most effective treatments for Helicobacter infections in dogs are combination therapy, including antibiotics and acid suppressants. The specific antibiotics used may vary depending on the case, but some common antibiotics used include amoxicillin, tetracycline, metronidazole, and bismuth. Proton pump inhibitors or H2-receptor blockers may also be used in combination with antibiotics. The treatment duration is typically around 2-3 weeks.

One clinical study compared two treatments for Helicobacter in dogs with chronic vomiting: triple therapy (amoxicillin, metronidazole, and Pepto Bismol) and quadruple therapy (triple therapy plus famotidine). Both treatments reduced the frequency of vomiting by approximately 85%, but there was no significant difference in the eradication of Helicobacter between the two treatments.

Another study investigated the use of clarithromycin-based protocols, combining clarithromycin with amoxicillin or omeprazole. Preliminary data from this study showed encouraging results for the clarithromycin and amoxicillin combination.

It is important to note that even with successful treatment, reinfection or recrudescence of Helicobacter infection is possible. Therefore, follow-up exams and testing are necessary to verify the effectiveness of the treatment and monitor for any recurrence of the infection.

In addition to medical treatment, dietary changes are also recommended for dogs infected with Helicobacter. Switching to easily digestible food can help reduce stomach upset and improve digestion. If gastritis is present, an elimination diet may be recommended to avoid foods that are disruptive to the dog's digestive tract.

Transmission

The transmission of Helicobacter pylori between dogs and humans is possible, according to a case report published in the journal 'Helicobacter'. The report details how an identical strain of H. pylori was found in a human and two dogs within the same household, suggesting that the bacteria can be transmitted between the two species. However, the exact method of transmission remains unknown.

It is important to note that H. pylori is not commonly found in dogs. Instead, non-H. pylori Helicobacter species, such as H. canis, H. felis, and H. heilmannii, are more frequently detected in the stomachs of dogs. These non-H. pylori species are also suspected of having zoonotic potential, meaning they can be transmitted between dogs and humans.

The transmission of Helicobacter infections between dogs or between dogs and cats is unclear, and reservoir hosts have not been defined. However, studies have shown a link between certain environmental factors and the presence of Helicobacter bacteria in dogs. These factors include:

  • Transmission of fecal matter
  • Transmission of vomit or saliva
  • Infected water supply from surface water
  • Poor sanitary conditions or overcrowded areas

Due to the uncertainty surrounding the transmission of Helicobacter infections and the potential risk of zoonotic transmission, good hygiene practices are recommended for pet owners.

Zoonotic risk

The zoonotic potential of Helicobacter pylori is not yet fully understood. However, it is known that H. pylori is one of the most common bacterial infections, causing a variety of gastrointestinal disorders in humans. The bacteria can be found in the mucus of the gastrointestinal tract and has been linked to gastritis, peptic ulcers, and even cancer in infected people.

While H. pylori is not found in dogs, other non-H. pylori Helicobacter species are commonly found in the stomachs of healthy and vomiting dogs. These include H. canis, H. felis, H. heilmannii, and H. bizzozeronii, which have been linked to gastritis, ulcers, and lymphoma in humans.

The transmission of Helicobacter infections between dogs or other animals is unclear, and reservoir hosts have not been defined. However, the potential for zoonotic transmission exists, as some studies have documented identical strains of Helicobacter in humans and their household pets. Poor sanitary conditions and overcrowding can facilitate the spread of infection.

Due to the unknown risk of transmission, good hygiene practices are recommended when handling dogs, especially those with chronic gastritis and vomiting. While the zoonotic potential is uncertain, the possible consequences of transmission are severe enough to warrant caution.

Gastritis and vomiting

While H. pylori infections in humans are associated with gastritis, gastric tumours, and peptic ulcers, the significance of the Helicobacter bacterium in dogs is unclear. H. pylori is not found in dogs, but other forms of Helicobacter bacteria are. The most common forms of Helicobacter found in dogs are Helicobacter felis and Helicobacter heilmannii. Other species of Helicobacter found in dogs are Helicobacter rappini and Helicobacter salomonis.

Helicobacter spp are commonly found in the stomachs of both healthy and vomiting dogs, but their significance is not well defined. Although H. pylori infections in people have been linked to gastritis, peptic ulcers, and an increased rate of gastric neoplasia, similar direct casual relationships between Helicobacter infections and GI disease have not been established in dogs.

The symptoms of a Helicobacter infection in dogs are quite noticeable and need to be diagnosed and treated by a veterinarian. Symptoms include:

  • Chronic vomiting
  • Diarrhea
  • Inflammation of the gastric lining
  • Stomach ulcerations
  • Gastric Helicobacter felis
  • Helicobacter heilmannii
  • Helicobacter rappini
  • Helicobacter salomonis infection

Diagnosis of Helicobacter infection in dogs involves upper GI endoscopy or exploratory laparotomy. The veterinarian will do an endoscopy and collect samples from the stomach and duodenum. They will then perform a test called brush cytology, which involves inserting a cytology brush into the curved areas of the gastrointestinal tract to collect samples from the mucosa. This is studied in the lab to check for a significant amount of bacteria.

The treatment of Helicobacter infection in dogs involves a combination of antibiotics and acid-controlling drugs. The recommended course of treatment is two weeks. If there is chronic vomiting or inflammation of the gastric lining, treatment will be directed toward easing those symptoms. Typically, fluid therapy will be carried out to compensate for fluid loss.

Frequently asked questions

Yes, dogs can have H. pylori. However, it is not common and is usually non-pathogenic.

The symptoms of H. pylori infection in dogs include chronic gastritis, vomiting, and inflammation of the gastric lining. Some dogs may also experience diarrhoea.

The method of transmission is currently unknown, but it is believed that oral and/or faecal transmission may be possible due to its higher prevalence in shelter dogs. It may also be transmitted through water, as Helicobacter-like organisms have been found in some surface waters.

The treatment for H. pylori in dogs typically involves a combination of antibiotics and antacids or acid suppressants. The optimal treatment is not yet established, but some common medications include omeprazole, ampicillin, tetracycline, metronidazole, and bismuth.

FAQs

How did my dog get Helicobacter? ›

It is still unknown how the bacteria are transmitted, but studies have shown that there is a link between certain bodily matter and water they drink. Dogs that have a significant presence of these bacteria commonly have the following environmental factors: Shelter dogs. Transmission of fecal matter.

