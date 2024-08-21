H. Pylori Infection: Symptoms, Causes, and More (2024)

H. pylori is a bacteria that can damage the stomach’s protective lining. Untreated, an H.pylori infection may lead to complications. H. pylori is a common type of bacteria that grows in the digestive tract and tends to attack the stomach lining. It’s adapted to live in the harsh, acidic environment of the stomach. The “H” in the name is short for Helicobacter. “Helico” means spiral, which refers to the shape of the bacteria. It’s estimated that up to two-thirds of people worldwide have an H. pylori infection, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC). H. pylori often infects a person’s stomach during childhood. Infections are typically harmless and don’t cause symptoms. However, in some cases, they may lead to stomach ulcers and some diseases. Keep reading to learn more about the symptoms, causes, and treatment methods for H. pylori.

What are the symptoms of H. pylori infection? Most people with H. pylori never have symptoms. However, it’s estimated that 30% of people with H. pylori develop other conditions, such as gastritis and peptic ulcers. This is because the bacteria could damage the inner protective lining of your stomach. Symptoms of a peptic ulcer from H. pylori may include : dull or burning stomach pain

feeling full quickly after starting to eat

bloating

nausea

unexplained weight loss

vomiting

burping Although rare, H. pylori infections may increase your risk of developing stomach cancer. This is due to chronic inflammation caused by the infection. Some symptoms of stomach cancer may include: heartburn

acid reflux

indigestion

difficulty swallowing

poor appetite

discomfort or swelling in the abdomen

fatigue It’s important to note that many symptoms of stomach cancer, peptic ulcers, and other diseases associated with H. pylori can be caused by other issues. If you experience any symptoms you’re concerned about, talk with a doctor. When to get immediate medical attention You should get medical attention right away if you experience: trouble swallowing

anemia

blood in the stool

black-colored stool

vomit

What are the risk factors for H. pylori infections? Children are more likely to develop an H. pylori infection than adults. This is largely because children may not always practice proper hygiene. Your environment and living conditions may also influence your risk for an H. pylori infection, such as : living in a developing country

lacking access to clean water

sharing housing with others who’ve contracted H. pylori

living in overcrowded conditions

How are H. pylori infections diagnosed? If you have symptoms of a digestive condition, you may need to get tested for H. pylori. There are several ways to diagnose an H. pyloriinfection, including: urea breath test to check for abnormal carbon dioxide levels, a sign of an H. pylori infection

to check for abnormal carbon dioxide levels, a sign of an H. pylori infection stool test to check for H. pylori antigens

to check for H. pylori antigens blood tests to check for H. pylori antibodies A healthcare professional may also recommend an endoscopy if the results of the other tests are inconclusive. This allows them to look at your esophagus, stomach lining, and a portion of your small intestine.

What are the complications of H. pylori infections? H. pylori infections may lead to peptic ulcers, which could develop into more serious complications. For example: Internal bleeding may happen when a peptic ulcer breaks through your blood vessels. It can be associated with iron deficiency anemia .

may happen when a peptic ulcer breaks through your blood vessels. It can be associated with . Obstruction may occur when something like a tumor blocks the food from leaving your stomach.

may occur when something like a tumor blocks the food from leaving your stomach. Perforation could happen when an ulcer breaks through your stomach wall.

could happen when an ulcer breaks through your stomach wall. Peritonitis may develop, which is an infection of the peritoneum, or the lining of the abdominal cavity. H. pylori may also increase your risk of developing gastric adenocarcinoma, a type of stomach cancer. A 2019 study found this risk is higher among people who smoke, as well as African American, Hispanic, and Asian people. That said, it’s important to note that H. pylori rarely develops into stomach cancer.

How are H. pylori infections treated? If you have anH. pylori infection that isn’t causing you any problems and you aren’t at increased risk of stomach cancer, treatment may not offer any benefits. A healthcare professional may recommend treatment if you have a family history of stomach cancer or stomach and duodenal ulcers. Treatment can cure an ulcer and help reduce your risk of developing stomach cancer. Medications Medications are used to help treat an H. pylori infection. According to the National Institute for Health and Care Excellence, this typically involves a combination of two antibiotics and one proton pump inhibitor (PPI). This treatment is sometimes referred to as triple therapy. Some drugs that are used to treat an H. pylori infection include: clarithromycin

amoxicillin

PPIs, like lansoprazole (Prevacid), esomeprazole (Nexium), pantoprazole (Protonix), or rabeprazole (AcipHex)

(Prevacid), (Nexium), (Protonix), or (AcipHex) metronidazole Treatment may vary depending on your medical history and if you have allergies to certain medications. After treatment, you may need a follow-up test for H. pylori. In most cases, only one round of antibiotics is needed to clear the infection. If that doesn’t work, you may need to take other medications.

How can I prevent an H. pylori infection? No vaccine can protect you from H. pylori. However, practicing healthy habits and hygiene may help prevent infection. These may include: washing your hands frequently, especially before cooking or eating, or after using the restroom

drinking water from a source you know is safe

avoiding food that hasn’t been cleaned properly or cooked safely

What is the outlook for an H. pylori infection? Most people with an H. pylori infection never experience any symptoms or problems related to the bacteria. If you’re experiencing symptoms and receive treatment, your long-term outlook is generally positive. A doctor will perform tests 4–8 weeks after you finish treatment to see if the medication eradicated the bacteria. You may need to take more than one round of treatment to kill the H. pylori bacteria. If you develop another condition associated with an H. pylori infection, your outlook will depend on the disease, how soon it’s diagnosed, and how it’s treated. Very few people who get an H. pylori infection will develop stomach cancer.

Frequently asked questions What is the number one cause of H. pylori? The exact cause of H. pylori is still unknown. However, it’s believed that the bacteria is transmitted orally, or by contact with infected feces, vomit, water, or food. Can H. pylori be easily cured? In most cases, H. pylori can be cured with a treatment course of antibiotics and PPIs. Does H. pylori ever go away? H. pylori can only go away with treatment. However, many people live their whole lives with H. pylori. Is H. pylori bacteria contagious? Yes, H. pylori is a contagious bacteria. It may be transmitted through contact with infected saliva, stool, vomit, food, or water.