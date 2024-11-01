Haines 360 Aft Cabin 2015 Used Boat for Sale in Windsor United Kingdom (2024)

This Haines 360 Aft Cabin is powered by a Nanni T4.200 diesel 200hp engine.

This Haines 360 Aft Cabin has only had two Owners. She is presented in exemplary condition with a full tank of diesel& extremely low engine hours (564). Cleverly designed into its 36 foot length, providing your guests with the same level of accommodation in the forward guest cabin as can be enjoyed in the master aft cabin, both ensuite with island double berths. RCD Category B with a semi-displacement hull, animpressive river orcoastal cruiser, with great sea going abilities. She is fitted with a bow & sternthrusterto aidmanoeuvrability & docking. Gasstrutsto assist in lowering & lifting the radar arch. TheEberspcher Airtronic warm air heatingsystem facilitates enjoyable time afloat throughout the seasons. The Fischer Panda 4KVA generator & Victron inverter ensures complete independence whilst cruising. The KVH Tracvisionenables you toenjoy digital HD TV, movies, & music channels via regional satellite services around the globe.

Boat Safety Scheme Certificate until 14th of May 2027

Enviroment Agency Thames River Registration expires 31st December 2024

AFT DECK

Enclosed with a new (May 2024) easy lift forward canopy, & aft canopy easily lowered. Starboardhelm with double forward / aft facing helm seat upholstered in Silvertek,dash with full engine instruments, bow & stern thruster, rudder indicator, Garmin GM20 speed & depth, chart table & screen demister, portside & transom seating upholstered in Silvertek withdeck storage lockers below, gas locker, a large opening teak table. Pushpit rails with GRP dodgers, steps to large easy access bathing platform &swim ladder. Original wintercanopy & winter cover included.

FOREDECK

Large fitted sun pads upholstered in Silvertek.

SALOON

Portside oak finished cupboard with integrated wine / beer cooler & drawers &a freestanding leather sofawith storage under forward. Hardwood / stainless steel stairs to aft deck. To starboard anoak finished storage cabinet, U-shaped leather sofaconverting to berth with storage under, 2 leather stools &a large rectangular table. Electrics panel in aft corner in eye-level cupboard. Panasonic TV with additional Freeview receiver. Oceanair blinds, sunroof blackout & flyscreen blinds. Carpet & underlay.

GALLEY

Cabinetry in oak finish, large Avonite work surface, 130 litrefridge / freezer, 3 burner gas hob, oven &grill, 2 square sinks with mixer tap, large cupboard under sink, eye-level locker to aft bulkhead, extra eye-level locker to forward galley bulkhead, outboard cupboard with crockery storage, eye-level shelf to forward bulkhead &a divided cutlery drawer above the fridge. Amtico laid floor.

AFT CABIN

With extra large island berth (Marine Bedding sprung mattess, with mattress cover& fitted sheets), portside drawer unit / dressing table &2 x hanging lockers. New Avtex TV/DVD. Carpet, underlay & Venetian blinds. En-suite head with electric Jabscotoilet (mounted on Avonite) to holding tank, vanity unit with Avonitecounter top, basin &tall mixer tap, heated towel rail, Amtico floor, Venetian blinds & separate shower compartment with bi-fold door.

FORWARD CABIN

Island berth double(Marine Bedding sprung mattess, with mattress cover& fitted sheets) with storage under, large hanging locker, bedside cabinets &shelves around berths.Carpet,underlay & Venetian blinds. Escape hatch blackout & flyscreen blinds.

HEAD / SHOWER

To starboard with electric Jabsco toilet (mounted on Avonite) to holding tank, vanity unit with Avonitecounter top,basin &tall mixer tap. Eye-level locker storage, heated towel rail, Amtico floor, Venetian blinds. Circular enclosed shower compartment, with sliding Perspex shower door.

KEY FEATURES

Six-berth aft cabin cruiser

Bonded, flush fiitted, tinted frameless windows

Single Nanni T4.200 shaft drive 200hp diesel engine

Semi-displacement hull suitable for river, estuary or coastal &offshore use

New contemporary oak finish furniture styling

Spacious upper deck seating area

Twin-stateroom island berth fwd &aft cabins

Forward &aft en-suites

Wide non slip decks

RCD Category B

HULL & CONSTRUCTION

Bonded-in tinted windows

Stainless steel rubbing strake

Stainless steel deck cleats (x6)

Stainless steel pulpit & grab rails

Stainless steel water, fuel & holding tanks

Non-slip GRP deck finish

Synthetic laid cockpit, transom steps & bathing platform

New Haines ball (x2) & cylindical (x6) fenders & warps (May 2024)

16mm Mooring lines (new 2023) to include additional mooring lines when berthed

GRP engine vents with stainless steel grill & integrated foot step

ELECTRICAL

240v Shore connection

12v electrical system

240v sockets: saloon: 1double & 1 single to saloon, aft cabin:1double & 3 single, forward cabin:1 double & 1 single, galley:1 double

12v sockets: 1 x cigar socket (to helm position)

Batteries: 6 x 12v 110AH AGM batteries, 3 x domestics (inc generator start), 2 x inverter and 1 x engine

Battery link switch

Electric anchor winch (controlled from the helm or by foot at the bow)

Calorifier immersion heater

Radio/CD (iPod Input) with 4 speakers

Stainless steel refrigerator: 130 litre

Lighting (interior): LED down lighters, pelmet lighting, in steps,under berth lighting &berth reading lights

Lighting (exterior): LED deck lights with remote control

Navigation lights: Port, starboard, stern &steaming lights

Horn: Stainless steeltwin trumpet horn

Wipers: 2 x electric wipers with 3 speeds & fresh water washer

Water pump: Whale water pump (with integrated accumulator tank)

Auto bilge pump: Whale electric bilge pump

Engine comparment 240v socket, lighting & bar heater

SAFETY

Electrical & manual bilge pumps

Auto fire extinguisher in engine compartment (2kg)

Manual fire extinguishers (3 x 1kg)

Fire blanket

Wide non-slip decks

Life buoy & boat hook

Anchor with chain

Anchor bow roller

GAS SYSTEM

Oven / Grill: SMEV 30 litre oven and grill

Hob: SMEV 3 burner hob with glass top

Gas Bottles: 2 x 3.9kg propane gas bottles

RECENTWORKS, SERVICING & IMPROVEMENTS

June 2024: Comprehensive valet

April 2024: New canopy, engine serviced, hull & superstructure cut polished & antifouled, new anodes

2024: New batteries x 6

December 2023: Generator serviced