Haines 360 Aft Cabin 2015 Used Boat for Sale in Windsor United Kingdom (2024)

This Haines 360 Aft Cabin is powered by a Nanni T4.200 diesel 200hp engine.
This Haines 360 Aft Cabin has only had two Owners. She is presented in exemplary condition with a full tank of diesel& extremely low engine hours (564). Cleverly designed into its 36 foot length, providing your guests with the same level of accommodation in the forward guest cabin as can be enjoyed in the master aft cabin, both ensuite with island double berths. RCD Category B with a semi-displacement hull, animpressive river orcoastal cruiser, with great sea going abilities. She is fitted with a bow & sternthrusterto aidmanoeuvrability & docking. Gasstrutsto assist in lowering & lifting the radar arch. TheEberspcher Airtronic warm air heatingsystem facilitates enjoyable time afloat throughout the seasons. The Fischer Panda 4KVA generator & Victron inverter ensures complete independence whilst cruising. The KVH Tracvisionenables you toenjoy digital HD TV, movies, & music channels via regional satellite services around the globe.
Boat Safety Scheme Certificate until 14th of May 2027
Enviroment Agency Thames River Registration expires 31st December 2024
AFT DECK
Enclosed with a new (May 2024) easy lift forward canopy, & aft canopy easily lowered. Starboardhelm with double forward / aft facing helm seat upholstered in Silvertek,dash with full engine instruments, bow & stern thruster, rudder indicator, Garmin GM20 speed & depth, chart table & screen demister, portside & transom seating upholstered in Silvertek withdeck storage lockers below, gas locker, a large opening teak table. Pushpit rails with GRP dodgers, steps to large easy access bathing platform &swim ladder. Original wintercanopy & winter cover included.
FOREDECK
Large fitted sun pads upholstered in Silvertek.
SALOON
Portside oak finished cupboard with integrated wine / beer cooler & drawers &a freestanding leather sofawith storage under forward. Hardwood / stainless steel stairs to aft deck. To starboard anoak finished storage cabinet, U-shaped leather sofaconverting to berth with storage under, 2 leather stools &a large rectangular table. Electrics panel in aft corner in eye-level cupboard. Panasonic TV with additional Freeview receiver. Oceanair blinds, sunroof blackout & flyscreen blinds. Carpet & underlay.
GALLEY
Cabinetry in oak finish, large Avonite work surface, 130 litrefridge / freezer, 3 burner gas hob, oven &grill, 2 square sinks with mixer tap, large cupboard under sink, eye-level locker to aft bulkhead, extra eye-level locker to forward galley bulkhead, outboard cupboard with crockery storage, eye-level shelf to forward bulkhead &a divided cutlery drawer above the fridge. Amtico laid floor.
AFT CABIN
With extra large island berth (Marine Bedding sprung mattess, with mattress cover& fitted sheets), portside drawer unit / dressing table &2 x hanging lockers. New Avtex TV/DVD. Carpet, underlay & Venetian blinds. En-suite head with electric Jabscotoilet (mounted on Avonite) to holding tank, vanity unit with Avonitecounter top, basin &tall mixer tap, heated towel rail, Amtico floor, Venetian blinds & separate shower compartment with bi-fold door.
FORWARD CABIN
Island berth double(Marine Bedding sprung mattess, with mattress cover& fitted sheets) with storage under, large hanging locker, bedside cabinets &shelves around berths.Carpet,underlay & Venetian blinds. Escape hatch blackout & flyscreen blinds.
HEAD / SHOWER
To starboard with electric Jabsco toilet (mounted on Avonite) to holding tank, vanity unit with Avonitecounter top,basin &tall mixer tap. Eye-level locker storage, heated towel rail, Amtico floor, Venetian blinds. Circular enclosed shower compartment, with sliding Perspex shower door.
KEY FEATURES
- Six-berth aft cabin cruiser
- Bonded, flush fiitted, tinted frameless windows
- Single Nanni T4.200 shaft drive 200hp diesel engine
- Semi-displacement hull suitable for river, estuary or coastal &offshore use
- New contemporary oak finish furniture styling
- Spacious upper deck seating area
- Twin-stateroom island berth fwd &aft cabins
- Forward &aft en-suites
- Wide non slip decks
- RCD Category B
HULL & CONSTRUCTION
- Bonded-in tinted windows
- Stainless steel rubbing strake
- Stainless steel deck cleats (x6)
- Stainless steel pulpit & grab rails
- Stainless steel water, fuel & holding tanks
- Non-slip GRP deck finish
- Synthetic laid co*ckpit, transom steps & bathing platform
- New Haines ball (x2) & cylindical (x6) fenders & warps (May 2024)
- 16mm Mooring lines (new 2023) to include additional mooring lines when berthed
- GRP engine vents with stainless steel grill & integrated foot step
ELECTRICAL
- 240v Shore connection
- 12v electrical system
- 240v sockets: saloon: 1double & 1 single to saloon, aft cabin:1double & 3 single, forward cabin:1 double & 1 single, galley:1 double
- 12v sockets: 1 x cigar socket (to helm position)
- Batteries: 6 x 12v 110AH AGM batteries, 3 x domestics (inc generator start), 2 x inverter and 1 x engine
- Battery link switch
- Electric anchor winch (controlled from the helm or by foot at the bow)
- Calorifier immersion heater
- Radio/CD (iPod Input) with 4 speakers
- Stainless steel refrigerator: 130 litre
- Lighting (interior): LED down lighters, pelmet lighting, in steps,under berth lighting &berth reading lights
- Lighting (exterior): LED deck lights with remote control
- Navigation lights: Port, starboard, stern &steaming lights
- Horn: Stainless steeltwin trumpet horn
- Wipers: 2 x electric wipers with 3 speeds & fresh water washer
- Water pump: Whale water pump (with integrated accumulator tank)
- Auto bilge pump: Whale electric bilge pump
- Engine comparment 240v socket, lighting & bar heater
SAFETY
- Electrical & manual bilge pumps
- Auto fire extinguisher in engine compartment (2kg)
- Manual fire extinguishers (3 x 1kg)
- Fire blanket
- Wide non-slip decks
- Life buoy & boat hook
- Anchor with chain
- Anchor bow roller
GAS SYSTEM
- Oven / Grill: SMEV 30 litre oven and grill
- Hob: SMEV 3 burner hob with glass top
- Gas Bottles: 2 x 3.9kg propane gas bottles
RECENTWORKS, SERVICING & IMPROVEMENTS
June 2024: Comprehensive valet
April 2024: New canopy, engine serviced, hull & superstructure cut polished & antifouled, new anodes
2024: New batteries x 6
December 2023: Generator serviced