Hamburger Potato Casserole (2024)

Hamburger Potato Casserole Recipe has everything you need for a great meal. Lots of creamy potatoes, hearty beef and more make this a crowd favorite.

I’m excited today to show you how to make this hamburger casserole. My kids devoured this easy dinner idea. It is the best beef casserole we have made and I think you will agree.

Hamburger potato casserole recipe is the best comfort food and everyone will love the potatoes, the beef, and melty cheese.

Plus, we have a Gluten Free Hamburger Casserole Recipe for those that are gluten free.

Why Make this Casserole Recipe

Thishamburger potato casserole is easy to make and tastes great. You can easily assemble this ahead of time and then place in the oven when you are ready to eat.

You will love the amazing flavor and the many ways to make this casserole.

Ingredients

Small Russet Potatoes

Lean Ground Beef, browned

Cream of Mushroom Soup

Milk

Shredded Cheddar Cheese (we used a colby jack mix, but cheddar would be great too)

Scroll to the bottom for the full recipe and ingredients in the recipe card.

Variations Ideas

Cheese – Feel free to change the cheese to what you prefer. Monterey Jack, sharp cheddar cheese, mozzarella cheese, or pepper jack cheese.

Feel free to change the cheese to what you prefer. Monterey Jack, sharp cheddar cheese, mozzarella cheese, or pepper jack cheese. Meat – Ground beef works great in this recipe. But you can also use ground turkey, ground chicken or Italian Sausage.

Ground beef works great in this recipe. But you can also use ground turkey, ground chicken or Italian Sausage. Creamy Soup – Instead of cream of mushroom soup use cream of chicken soup.

Instead of cream of mushroom soup use cream of chicken soup. Toppings – This ground beef casserole is delicious with your favorite toppings. Top with sour cream, diced avocado or salsa.

Step by Step Instructions

Step 1 – Preheat oven to 350 degrees.

Step 2 – Brown your ground beef, drain and set aside in a large skillet. Step 3 – Peel and slice potatoes and set aside. We use this easy mandoline slicer to cut our potatoes quickly.

Step 4 – In a mixing bowl, combine cream of mushroom soup, milk, salt and pepper to taste. Mix well. Set aside. Step 5 – Spray a 9×13 baking dish with non stick spray. Layer in the pan, potatoes, beef, soup, and cheese. Then repeat. Top with remaining cheese.

Step 8 – Allow it to sit for 10 minutes, then cut and serve.

Recipe Tips

Prepare Ingredients – When slicing the potatoes, try to make them about the same size so that it cooks evenly.

When slicing the potatoes, try to make them about the same size so that it cooks evenly. Baking Dish – Prepare the baking dish by spraying with cooking spray to help with cleanup and serving the potato casserole.

Prepare the baking dish by spraying with cooking spray to help with cleanup and serving the potato casserole. Cooking Time – Cooking time will vary based on your oven and the potatoes. You will know the casserole is done when the potatoes are fork tender.

Serving Suggestions

I personally like to serve it with a side salad because that makes dinner done with no extra work. However, steamed broccoli (see how to steam broccoli in the microwave easily) would also be amazing without any extra work.

Green beans also taste great and make a simple side dish as well. This meal is also good with asparagus.

Thisoven roasted asparagusis a family favorite and it is very simple and quick to make.

Frequently Asked Questions

How to Freeze Casserole Now this is an easy freezer meal. However, raw potatoes don’t freeze that great, so I suggest you replace the potatoes with a package of frozen hash browns. Layer just like you would with the hash browns. Cover with foil and freeze.

Then allow it to thaw in your refrigeratorovernight and cook according to directions above. If it is still frozen in the middle cook with it covered for 1 ½ hours and then 30 minutes uncovered. How to Store Leftovers Store leftovers in an airtight container in the refrigerator for up to 4 days. How to Reheat Leftovers Reheat the leftovers in the microwave or in the oven depending on how much you have leftover.

We love to hear from you. If you make this Hamburger Casserole Recipe, please leave us a comment or star review.