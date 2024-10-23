Hamburger Potato Casserole (2024)

This post may contain affiliate links. If you make a purchase through links on our site, we may earn a commission.
Hamburger Potato Casserole Recipe has everything you need for a great meal. Lots of creamy potatoes, hearty beef and more make this a crowd favorite.
I’m excited today to show you how to make this hamburger casserole. My kids devoured this easy dinner idea. It is the best beef casserole we have made and I think you will agree.
Hamburger potato casserole recipe is the best comfort food and everyone will love the potatoes, the beef, and melty cheese.
Plus, we have a Gluten Free Hamburger Casserole Recipe for those that are gluten free.
Table of Contents
- Why Make this Casserole Recipe
- Ingredients
- Variations Ideas
- Step by Step Instructions
- Recipe Tips
- Serving Suggestions
- Frequently Asked Questions
- More Easy Casserole Recipes
- How to make Hamburger Casserole Recipe
Why Make this Casserole Recipe
Thishamburger potato casserole is easy to make and tastes great. You can easily assemble this ahead of time and then place in the oven when you are ready to eat.
You will love the amazing flavor and the many ways to make this casserole.
Ingredients
- Small Russet Potatoes
- Lean Ground Beef, browned
- Cream of Mushroom Soup
- Milk
- Shredded Cheddar Cheese (we used a colby jack mix, but cheddar would be great too)
Scroll to the bottom for the full recipe and ingredients in the recipe card.
Variations Ideas
- Cheese – Feel free to change the cheese to what you prefer. Monterey Jack, sharp cheddar cheese, mozzarella cheese, or pepper jack cheese.
- Meat – Ground beef works great in this recipe. But you can also use ground turkey, ground chicken or Italian Sausage.
- Creamy Soup – Instead of cream of mushroom soup use cream of chicken soup.
- Toppings – This ground beef casserole is delicious with your favorite toppings. Top with sour cream, diced avocado or salsa.
Step by Step Instructions
- Step 1 – Preheat oven to 350 degrees.
Step 2 – Brown your ground beef, drain and set aside in a large skillet.
Step 3 – Peel and slice potatoes and set aside. We use this easy mandoline slicer to cut our potatoes quickly.
Step 4 – In a mixing bowl, combine cream of mushroom soup, milk, salt and pepper to taste. Mix well. Set aside.
Step 5 – Spray a 9×13 baking dish with non stick spray. Layer in the pan, potatoes, beef, soup, and cheese. Then repeat. Top with remaining cheese.
Step 6 – Cover with ground beef mixture aluminum foil and bake for 1 hour in the preheated oven.
Step 7 – Remover foil and bake another 30 minutes until potatoes are fork tender.
- Step 8 – Allow it to sit for 10 minutes, then cut and serve.
Recipe Tips
- Prepare Ingredients – When slicing the potatoes, try to make them about the same size so that it cooks evenly.
- Baking Dish – Prepare the baking dish by spraying with cooking spray to help with cleanup and serving the potato casserole.
- Cooking Time – Cooking time will vary based on your oven and the potatoes. You will know the casserole is done when the potatoes are fork tender.
Serving Suggestions
I personally like to serve it with a side salad because that makes dinner done with no extra work. However, steamed broccoli (see how to steam broccoli in the microwave easily) would also be amazing without any extra work.
Green beans also taste great and make a simple side dish as well. This meal is also good with asparagus.
Thisoven roasted asparagusis a family favorite and it is very simple and quick to make.
Frequently Asked Questions
How to Freeze Casserole
Now this is an easy freezer meal. However, raw potatoes don’t freeze that great, so I suggest you replace the potatoes with a package of frozen hash browns. Layer just like you would with the hash browns. Cover with foil and freeze.
Then allow it to thaw in your refrigeratorovernight and cook according to directions above. If it is still frozen in the middle cook with it covered for 1 ½ hours and then 30 minutes uncovered.
How to Store Leftovers
Store leftovers in an airtight container in the refrigerator for up to 4 days.
How to Reheat Leftovers
Reheat the leftovers in the microwave or in the oven depending on how much you have leftover.
More Easy Casserole Recipes
- Delicious Chicken Nugget Casserole
- Hamburger Hash Recipe
- John Wayne Casserole Recipe
- Sausage Cream Cheese Casserole
- Jalapeño Popper Chicken Casserole
- Easy Taco Casserole Recipe (It freezes great!)
- Easy Chicken Enchilada Casserole
- Bacon Egg and Cheese Breakfast Casserole
We love to hear from you. If you make this Hamburger Casserole Recipe, please leave us a comment or star review.
Pin Print
How to make Hamburger Casserole
4.91 from 452 votes
Looking for easy casserole recipes? Make the best hamburger casserole recipe you will ever need.
Prep Time 10 minutes mins
Cook Time 1 hour hr 30 minutes mins
Total Time 1 hour hr 40 minutes mins
Servings 10
Cuisine American
Course Main Course
Calories 331
Author Carrie Barnard
Ingredients
- 5 small potatoes
- 2 lbs of ground beef browned
- 2 Cans cream of mushroom soup
- 1 1/2 cups of milk
- 1 1/2 cups of shredded cheese we used a colby jack mix, but cheddar would be great too
Instructions
Preheat oven to 350 degrees.
Brown your ground beef and set aside
Peel and slice potatoes and set aside. We use this easy mandoline slicer to cut our potatoes quickly.
In a mixing bowl, combine cream of mushroom soup, milk, salt and pepper to taste. Mix well. Set aside.
Spray a 9×13 baking dish with non stick spray.
Layer in the pan, potatoes, beef, soup, and cheese. Then repeat. Top with remaining cheese.
Cover with foil and bake for 1 hour
Remover foil and bake another 30 minutes until potatoes are fork tender.
Allow it to sit for 10 minutes, then cut and serve.
Recipe Video
Nutrition Facts
Serving 8Ounces, Calories 331kcal, Carbohydrates 18g, Protein 28g, Fat 15g, Saturated Fat 7g, Cholesterol 78mg, Sodium 624mg, Potassium 868mg, Fiber 2g, Sugar 2g, Vitamin A 175IU, Vitamin C 12.1mg, Calcium 171mg, Iron 6mg
Pin This Now to Remember It Later
Pin Recipe
Try these other recipes
Easy Casserole
Cracker Barrel Hashbrown Casserole
Easy Casserole
Chicken and Rice Casserole
Easy Casserole
Taco Lasagna Recipe
Easy Slow Cooker
Pumpkin Cinnamon Roll Casserole Recipe
About the Author
Hi, I’m Carrie. Welcome to Eating on a Dime!
I’m on a mission to help you cook delicious meals without busting your budget. Together we are going to cook real food… for real families!