Hannaford To-Go: Grocery Curbside Pickup (2024)

How can I use my previous purchase history to build my cart?
There are two ways to build your cart from previous purchases:
- Add items from a specific online order or in-store shopping trip from the My Orders page in your account.
- Visit your Recent Purchases page and add items that you bought within the last 90 days.
How are products added to my Recent Purchases?
Products from your Hannaford To Go orders are added automatically. Products from in-store purchases are added when you type in your phone number at the register or by scanning the bar code from the Hannaford App.
Can I filter by Recent Purchases when searching for products or while browsing departments?
Yes. When logged into your hannaford.com account, you can filter any product listing or search result by checking the "Recent Purchases" box. On smaller screens (tablet and mobile), you may find the "Recent Purchases" box by clicking the "Refine" button.
What if I can't find an item on the site?
If you're unable to locate a product online, but think we carry it, add a note in the order comments when you check out. Enter as much information about the product as possible and we will make our best effort to find it for you.
What is "average weight"?
When you shop online certain items priced by weight, such as bananas or hamburger, will show an "average weight" and are ordered as "each." The "average weight" is provided to help you understand the typical weight of a single item or package and to calculate an approximate price based on the quantity you choose.
Example: The average beef chuck roast weighs 3.5 lb. When you select "each" and quantity 1 you'll receive a roast of about 3.5 lb. A single apple is about 0.45 lb. If you need 5 apples we will calculate the price in your cart based on the approximate weight of each apple. When we prepare your order we will weigh the items to determine the final price.
Can I order my regular groceries and special occasion items like deli platters and birthday cakes together?
Special occasion items like personalized cakes and platters require a 24-hour lead time before pickup. These items will have a "select preferences" button. During your online checkout you'll be asked to specify a pickup time for these items and a pickup time for your Hannaford To Go order.
If you'd like to pick up your groceries and these special occasion items together, please use the "order comments" to let us know and also alert the Hannaford To Go associate at time of pickup that you have a special occasion order. Remember to plan ahead and order early.
Can I add special instructions regarding products?
Yes. Want bananas that are a little green? Want your steak 2-inches thick? You can add special instructions to each item in your shopping cart. You can also leave a note if there are items on your list for which you don't want any substitutions.
Can I buy alcohol or other age restricted items online?
If your store carries alcohol or other age restricted items, you can order them for pickup. Please ensure you have suitable ID at pickup. If an adult over the age of 21 is not picking up the age restricted items, they will be removed from the order.
Please note: Due to state law both the driver and the customer that is picking up any Hannaford To Go order containing age restricted items will be required to show a valid ID.
Can I modify or cancel an order?
Yes, you can modify orders up to a few hours before the start of your pickup window.
If you would like to modify your order please log in and visit your account page. If the store has not begun processing your order you can edit or cancel. If your order is already being processed, you may contact the store to reschedule or add items.
When you edit your order online please be aware that you will need to go through the online checkout steps again and will receive an updated email confirmation and a new order number.
What will I receive for order confirmation?
We will send you an email confirmation. You can also choose to have a text reminder sent on the day of your pickup. Select your email and text preferences in your account.
Are there any items I can't order online?
While we are continually working to improve our assortment, there may be a few select items that are not available for online purchase.
Can I use Hannaford To Go to order large quantities and bulk orders?
To accommodate very large or bulk orders please call your home store 48 hours prior to placing the order with Hannaford To Go so our associates can verify quantity on hand. Providing the store with advance notice will help ensure products will be available when you want to pick them up. Please note that bulk pricing for turkeys and hams applies to orders of 10 cases or more and will need to be ordered directly through the meat department.
What is the fee for this service?
FREE pickup is offered on Hannaford To Go orders over $125 and will be applied automatically at checkout. A $1.99 service fee will be applied to pickup orders under $125.
FREE delivery is available on your first Hannaford To Go order. After that, there will be a flat fee of $10 on any order of $30 or more.
Will the prices be the same on the day of my pickup?
At the end of the online checkout process you will receive an "estimated total." Your final order total at pickup will differ to reflect items sold by weight such as produce and meat items.
Your final total at pickup will reflect the prices in-store on the day of pickup, plus taxes and bottle deposits. You may find differences due to regular price changes or flyer price changes.
Remember, our flyer is in effect from Sunday to Saturday, so orders that cross over into a new week may have different pricing.
How do I pay for my order?
All payments are made online during checkout. Only Visa, Mastercard, American Express and Discover credit cards are accepted at this time. We can also process EBT/eWIC payments at the store upon pickup. Contact Consumer Relations directly for questions and support regarding online payment at (800) 213-9040. They will connect you with the store if needed.
Will I receive a receipt for orders paid online?
Yes, you will receive an emailed order confirmation after you place the order and a receipt at pickup.
Once my order is placed, can I update my payment method?
Once an order is placed, your cart can be edited, but the payment method can no longer be changed.
Can I use coupons?
Yes, digital coupons should be clipped prior to arrival. Paper coupons can also be redeemed at pickup. If you have paper coupons, please make the Hannaford To Go associate aware upon arrival.
How do I redeem a promo code?
Promotion codes can be entered at checkout. Click "Enter Promo Code" under the Estimated Total, input your promo code exactly as provided, and click "Apply." Once a code is applied and your order is processed, our associates will verify that your purchase meets the promotion requirements.
Will I still earn rewards with My Hannaford Rewards if I pay online?
Yes.
Why is there a hold on my credit card?
Your credit card will be temporarily authorized for 110% of the estimated order total upon placement of the order. We take this step to verify each customer has enough funds to cover the cost of their order. Once the order has been fully shopped and processed at the store, final payment will be applied. In rare cases, you may continue to see the authorization hold for up to 7 days depending on card type or banking institution.
Why does the credit card hold not match my estimated order total?
We authorize the hold at 110% to account for the cost fluctuations of weighed items and substitutions as well as the added cost of bottle deposits.
How do substitutions work with online payment?
You should be given an opportunity to approve or reject any substitutions before final payment is processed. If we are unable to reach you through email or phone call prior to pickup, please ask to review substitutions upon arrival.
Why did I not receive an email or text notification regarding my substitutions?
Occasionally, the auto-generated email may contain information that does not accurately reflect the results of your order. In these cases, an associate will call you instead.
How do I request a refund?
You can either exchange damaged and substandard quality product at the store, or call our Consumer Relations line at (800) 213-9040 for a refund. You can follow the same process for any items that are missing from your order or were incorrectly charged to your order.
Will you honor the double your money back guarantee?
Yes, for all Hannaford store brand items that do not meet our quality standards, we will refund double your money back. This includes any store brand item, or fresh produce, bakery, meat, seafood or deli products.
Will I need to re-enter my payment information for future orders?
When you enter your credit card information for the first time, your payment information will be saved for future orders. If your credit card information has changed or you would like to use a different card for your next order, you can update your saved payment information at checkout or in My Account.
How do I add or update my payment information?
If you do not already have a credit card saved to your account, you will be prompted to enter your card information and billing address at checkout.
If you have previously saved a credit card at checkout, you can update this information in My Account. Navigate to Account Settings and click "Edit" next to the Hannaford To Go Payment Method section. Update with your new card information and billing address as needed and click "Apply Changes."
How do I remove credit card information from my account?
Call our Consumer Relations line at (800) 213-9040 to have a credit card removed from your account.
When can I pick up and do you offer same-day pickup?
Pickup hours of operation vary by store. Please check available time slots before starting your order. The time slot selector shows real-time availability.
How do I get faster pickup?
Place your order on the Hannaford website or app, then click "Get Faster Pickup" on your order confirmation page. We'll text you a link – click the link to check in and let us know when you're on your way. Keep the app open so we can see when you're nearby to have your groceries ready. When you arrive, click "Bring my order out" – no need to call the store.
Where do I go to pick up my order?
Pickup for each store differs slightly. When you arrive look for the Hannaford To Go navigation signs in our parking lot to find the designated pickup area. Stores that offer walk-in pickup do not have designated parking spots.
Please check your Order Confirmation email for step-by-step pickup instructions.
What if I arrive outside of my pickup window?
Depending on what time of day you arrive to pick up your order, you may be asked to pull into one of the Hannaford To Go reserved parking spots to wait. Associates will focus on the customers that arrive within their scheduled pickup window and get to you as soon as they can.
What happens if there are severe weather issues on my pickup day?
In the event of severe weather such as power outages or snow/ice storms that prevent product availability or employee access to the store, we will contact you to make other arrangements.
Delivering Hannaford To Go orders to customers' vehicles will be restricted during thunderstorms because of the potential for lightning strikes. The Expeditor on Duty will contact you to postpone pickup until the storm has passed.
Can I pick up my pharmacy prescriptions with my online order?
No, unfortunately we cannot combine a prescription order with your groceries.
What are the delivery hours of operation?
Delivery hours of operation vary by store. Please check available time slots before starting your order. The time slot selector shows real-time availability.
Is there same-day delivery?
Yes, place your order a minimum of three hours in advance for a same-day delivery. All delivery time slots are subject to availability.
Who delivers the order?
We've partnered with Instacart for order delivery. All Instacart delivery drivers are helpful and hardworking and have met rigorous security standards. Please secure your pets prior to your driver's arrival.
Should I tip the driver?
Yes, tipping your delivery driver is greatly appreciated. You will have the option to add a tip to your order at checkout.
What can I expect on the day of my delivery?
If you selected the Door Drop delivery preference during checkout, your driver will leave the bags on your doorstep or at your building entrance and text a photo to the phone number listed in your Account Settings upon completion. Door Drop is not available for deliveries containing alcohol items.
If you selected the Bag Handoff delivery preference during checkout, after establishing contact your driver will meet you at your door or desired location to directly hand off your groceries. If your order contains alcohol items, you will be required to show a valid ID at the time of delivery.
Please retrieve and unpack your groceries as soon as possible to not compromise quality or safety.
How is delivery different from pickup?
- Paper coupons will be not accepted with delivery, but digital coupons you've clipped and added to your account will automatically be applied to your order.
- The delivery driver cannot accommodate a rejected substitution.
- You cannot choose a specific Hannaford store to fulfill your order. Locations are predetermined by zip code for best delivery accommodations.
- Contact Consumer Relations directly for questions and support regarding your order at (800) 213-9040. They will connect you with the fulfillment store if needed.
Who do I contact if there's an issue with my delivery?
If you're having issues with your delivery, please call (800) 213-9040 or click here to fill out an online form.
What is your substitution policy?
Due to fluctuations in product availability, we will occasionally need to offer substitutions on select items. If you are unwilling to accept a substitution, be sure to uncheck the box next to the item at checkout.
Feel free to add item notes to your order to specify any substitution preferences (brand, size, dietary, price, etc.) and ask about substitutions at pickup if you have not already been notified through email or a phone call.
What if I want to return an item?
We will accept refunds or returns for poor quality, damage from bagging errors or wrong items. We will also honor our policies for pricing and cashier errors and accidental double scans. To return or exchange incorrect items, please bring the product and your receipt to any Hannaford store for processing.
What if I didn't receive an item in my order?
Please check your receipt first to see if you were charged for the item – it may have been out of stock and a suitable substitution not found. If so, it will be noted on your order summary. If you were charged for an item that you didn't receive please call the store for assistance.
Please be aware that certain hot, prepared foods, such as rotisserie chickens and hot wings, are not available for pickup prior to 11 a.m. If your pickup is scheduled prior to 11 a.m. and includes these items we will try to substitute with a cold alternative if available.
Can I return my Hannaford To Go bags so they can be used again?
To ensure sanitation and food safety, we're unable to reuse your bags for Hannaford To Go orders. We encourage you to reuse Hannaford To Go bags at home, though, and we offer recycling bins in the entryway of the store when you are ready to recycle them.
Can I use my smart phone to place a Hannaford To Go order?
Yes, you can download the Hannaford App or you can visit hannaford.com from your mobile phone's browser. Your shopping lists and cart are the same on your app as on hannaford.com. Any changes you make, while logged in, will be accessible to you from all devices.
Do you accept phone orders?
Sorry, Hannaford To Go has been designed exclusively as an internet-based shopping experience.
Should I give a tip?
Please, no tips for Hannaford To Go pickup orders. It is our pleasure to provide this service to you, our valued customer. Your return business, recommendation to friends and family, and thanks are the best tip we can receive.