'Happy ending' massage shops vs 'legitimate' ones: Can you spot the difference? (2024)

In the course of SBS Thai Radio's recent investigations into the hidden sex work culture of the Thai massage industry in Australia, experts revealed that 'dodgy' massage shops are more common than you might think.

Happy Endings

"The majority of illegal brothels that we see are in the form of massage shops," Senior Sergeant Richard Farrelly, of Victoria Police’s Sex Industry Coordination Unit (SICU) tells SBS Thai.

"A lot of those are in your suburban shopping strips, [places] like that."

Dr Helen Pringle, Senior Lecturer in Social Sciences at the University of New South Wales and a coordinator of the global research on prostitution says that there are many massage parlours that border on being brothels.

"There will be legitimate or ordinary massage that is offered,” she tells SBS Thai. "But there is also a possibility of 'happy ending.'"

"Often the employers will hire people to do massage but say 'if you want a bit of extra money, you can do ‘happy ending.'

"It's kind of not usually penetrative sex in the usual sense of prostitution.

"So this is kind of grey area that a lot of massage parlours operate, in between normal ordinary massage and brothels.

"A lot of workers in that grey area feel pressured to provide extra services in that way."

So how do you know if a massage shops is suspicious?

Signage doesn’t mean much

Joy* a Thai masseuse in her thirties who has worked at several massage parlours in Sydney for about a year says that flashing signs saying "open" and "massage" can’t always be taken as a sign that sexual services are available there.

According to Victoria Police, signs saying ‘no sexual services’ at massage shops cannot guarantee that the places offer only genuine massage.

"We often see when we go into massage shops is a sign that says ‘no sexual services’ and we see that quite a lot," says Senior Sergeant Richard Farrelly.

"But what we come up against time and time again is that a lot of the time they still have that sign, they still provide sexual services."

Opening Hours

Opening hours are advertised at the front of a Thai massage shop Source: SBS The Feed

"Ask them what are their opening hours," suggestsTricia Hughes, CEO of Massage Myotherapy, which is the Association of Professional Therapists in Australia.

Shops open until very late hours at night, for example until 10-11pm or later, are often a red flag.

"Perhaps if their opening hours are quite unusual for a general health business to be opened, like 10am-10pm, that’s quite unusual."

"You wouldn’t see a physio or a GP operating in those hours."

Covered windows

Melbourne massage parlour 'Fire Banana Massage,' which had distinctly covered windows, was shut down in 2017 after being declared an illegal brothel by a Moorabbin magistrate Source: Google maps

Tricia Hughes, CEO of Massage Myotherapy says that it's worth being wary can be suss if you can't see inside, "particularly where the windows are completely covered in on the front of the shops."

Joy says its worth noting if you cannot see inside the shop from outside - especially when the inside of the shop is completely covered from view so that you can’t see the reception desk and people inside the shop.

Where Thai locals go for a happy ending

How private is it?

Further to the above, Joy said that it’s very difficult to identify dodgy massage shops from their appearance alone. But the shops with less privacy in their massage areas, it’s more difficult to provide sexual services.

Think about massage shops where clients are massaged on chairs lined next to each other.

Open-air massage, Thai-style: Foreign tourists get a foot massage in Bangkok, Thailand side by side in the open air - no privacy here! Source: Getty Images AsiaPac

"For Thai massage shops, it depends on each business. From the outside appearance alone, it’s impossible to tell. For Chinese massage shops, I think those in shopping malls won’t offer sexual services. But most of the Chinese massage shops on the streets offer sexual services,” said Joy.

Some dodgy shops have back doors for clients to access without being noticed, offering very private massage rooms.

Illuminated rear entrance to an actual brothel in Sydney

The shops mainly target male clients

Source: Getty Images

The shops advertise about their staff using describing their age, appearance, race, and promoting new staff. Tricia Hughes, CEO of Massage Myotherapy says, "Where there is advertising that [promotes] different girls everyday, new fresh girls so come and enjoy your relaxation, people need to be very careful about what’s on offer."

What are their qualifications?

Tricia Hughes, CEO of Massage Myotherapy which is the Association of Professional Therapists in Australia, says "Some of the other things people should consider if they go in to the shops, is to ask the therapists where they have been trained."

"Ask some really genuine questions about their membership, are they part of a professional association and where they got their qualifications from.”

Hughes points to the

or her own website

as a good place to start to look up a masseuse's credentials.

She says, "if they [clients] ask serious questions of the practitioners if they go into the clinics, if they check on our website on our directory, they are going to have more confidence in their therapists they are going to see."

Is it clothing-optional?

Source: Getty Images

Ann* a massage business owner from Melbourne, explains that professional massage therapists let their clients keep their underwear on while being massaged. Professional massage therapists are aware that being naked can make both the client and the masseuse feel uneasy. So to make the clients be able to relax, asking them to keep the underwear on is better for everyone.

*Name has been changed for privacy reasons

FAQs

How to tell if a massage parlor is legit? ›

Key Indicators of Illicit Massage Parlors

These indicators include covered windows, limited English proficiency among employees, and a high turnover of massage therapists – all signs that something more sinister may be occurring within those walls.

How do I know if my massage therapist is good? ›

Here are some tips to help you make the best choice.
  1. Ask for recommendations. Talk to friends, family members, or your primary care doctor to get recommendations on massage therapists. ...
  2. Check credentials. ...
  3. Read reviews. ...
  4. Ask questions. ...
  5. Consider the location. ...
  6. Get a feel for the atmosphere.
Feb 3, 2023

What not to do at a massage parlor? ›

Here are some examples of what you, as the client, should never do! :
  • Don't joke if this is a “happy ending" massage or make any sexual comments. ...
  • Don't get sexually excited, it's inappropriate. ...
  • Don't break wind. ...
  • Avoid talking too much. ...
  • Don't use your phone. ...
  • Don't be under the influence of alcohol or drugs.
May 29, 2021

Are nuru massages legal in the US? ›

A nuru massage is a "restricted activity" in California. That is, the state regulates who can receive payment for touch, and under what conditions. Massage therapists must have a license to practice, as do other health professionals who touch their clients (e.g. dentists, nurses, etc.). But, it is totally legal!

What are 3 instances when massage is not recommended? ›

Contagious diseases such as the cold or the flu. Recent operations or acute injuries. Severe, unstable hypertension. Local contagious or irritable skin conditions.

How do you tell if your massage therapist is into you? ›

Changes In Behavior

At this point, the therapist might not be fully aware of the attraction, leading them to act on emotions they would otherwise keep in check. The therapist might seem more flirtatious, and even seductive. You might find the session dwells on personal conversations, instead of focusing on treatment.

Should you talk during a massage? ›

In conclusion, talking during your massage is a personal preference. It's important to communicate with your massage therapist to ensure that you have the best possible experience. Whether you prefer silence or conversation, set boundaries and communicate your preferences.

How do you know if a massage is inappropriate? ›

Here are key indicators to be aware of:
  1. Unwanted Touching: Any contact that feels inappropriate or goes beyond what is necessary for the massage. ...
  2. Suggestive Comments: Making remarks that are sexual in nature or comments that make you feel uneasy or objectified.
Aug 2, 2024

What should you wear to a massage parlor? ›

The same goes with massages, with the type of massage being a factor in the dress code. Generally speaking, you should wear something comfortable and stretchy on the legs (tights or joggers) and try not to wear belts, pants, or shorts with next to no stretch or lots of pockets.

What is a table shower in massage? ›

A table shower is commonly included as part of a comprehensive spa experience, often following a rejuvenating scrub and massage with oil. ⁠ ⁠ This additional service enhances the overall relaxation by allowing clients to enjoy a refreshing shower while reclining on a specialized waterproof table.

