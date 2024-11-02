Harford County Public Schools Current Vacancies (2024)

HCPS End of Summer Fest August 15, 2024: Tickets Available!

HCPS is pleased to continue partnering with the Aberdeen IronBirdsto host the End of Summer Fest at Leidos Field at Ripken Stadium during the Thursday, August 15, 7:05 p.m. home game versus the Greenville Drive!

This family-friendly event will help end summer in a fun and exciting way as we celebrate the beginning of a new school year with families in our community. There will be many back-to-school giveaways and helpful resources available to families during the evening, including access to several community partners, HCPS staff, and our very own 2024Teacher of the Year Erica Richardson!

Gates open at 6:00 p.m. Students are invited to bring their ball and glove to the game to play catch in the outfield, just like the IronBirds, from 6:00 p.m.-6:25 p.m.! They may even see Ripcord, the Aberdeen IronBirdsmascot! Check out this short video for a message from HCPS Manager of Family and Community Partnerships Mary Beth Stapleton and Aberdeen IronBirdsGeneral Manager Jack Graham.

Be sure to purchase your discounted tickets here .

We hope to see you there and we look forward to seeing allour students in their classrooms soon!

Notice of Public Participation BOE Business Meeting August 12, 2024

BOARD OF EDUCATION OF HARFORD COUNTY

NOTICE OF PUBLIC COMMENT PARTICIPATION

MONDAY, AUGUST 12, 2024 BUSINESS MEETING: 6:00 PM – ADJOURNMENT

This meeting will be conducted in a hybrid fashion and public attendance will be permitted as explained below: DOORS WILL OPEN AT 5:55 PM AND THE MEETING WILL BEGIN AT 6:00 PM The Board of Education of Harford County will hold a hybrid Business Meeting on Monday, August 12, 2024, at 6:00 PM in the Board Room of the A.A. Roberty Building with Board Members, staff, and presenters in attendance both virtually and in-person. Seats will be available on a first come-first served basis. The meeting will be streamed live and archived for later viewing on the HCPS Website. Public Comment Participation Call-In and In-Person Process

Individuals or groups recognized by Harford County Public Schools (i.e. – PTAs, unions, and other school system stakeholders) wishing to speak on an agenda item or to comment on an education-related matter not on the agenda may request to do so by sending an email to publiccomment@hcps.org or calling 410-588-5347. Call-In Registrations must be received by 12:00 PM on Monday, August 12, 2024. All fields on the registration form must be completed. First and Last name / if speaker is a Group Representative, then please state the name of the Group Local Address Email Address Phone Number Agenda item or subject your Public Comment pertains to Will you provide in-person or virtual Public Comment Registration forms are limited to one (1) per person

*Failure to provide complete information as required above will void the request to provide Public Comment.

Registered virtual speakers will receive an email from HCPS with a Call-in Phone # and a Conference ID #.

Registered speakers are required to call-in and enter the conference ID# at 6:00 PM on Monday, August 12, 2024.

Important: If you are unable to take your phone off mute, you may need to dial *6.

If you are admitted from the virtual lobby to the meeting, you will be greeted by an HCPS staff member when it is time to begin your public comment. Expected hold time in the virtual lobby may vary based on number of registered speakers. The maximum wait time in the lobby is 30 minutes; should you be disconnected please call back.

"Request to Appear Before the Board" cards will be available for in-person attendees prior to the Board Meeting for sign-up and must be submitted prior to the opening of the meeting.

The Board has authorized public comment in accord with its policy Public Participation at Board Open Meetings or Public Hearings and as summarized below: Each speaker shall be limited to no more than three (3) minutes for individuals and five (5) minutes for individuals representing groups. Speakers must state his or her name, and, if representing a group, must identify the group he or she represents. If a speaker identifies themselves as a representative of a group, then only one (1) representative from the group may provide comment for the identified group.

The Board presiding officer may reduce the amount of time allocated to each speaker if allocating 3 minutes to each speaker will impede the Board’s ability to complete scheduled business. The Board will receive in-person public comment first and virtual public comment second. The Board expects that all comments will be submitted with the decorum and respect appropriate to the conduct of publicbusiness. Topics such as personnel matters, pending appeals, specific student disciplinary matters or which constitute commercial solicitations are not permitted. Disparaging comments, personal attacks, and inflammatory remarks about specific schools, personnel, any person, or group are not permitted. Speakers who engage in these comments will be reminded of the rules and the Board reserves the right to remove the speaker. In addition, public comment is an opportunity for members of the community to address the Board of Education. Please direct your comments to the Board and not to other members of the public in the audience. All public comments submitted will be part of the records maintained by the Board office.

Speakers are reminded that public comments are considered public information and,

as such, are subject to the Maryland Public Information Act.



Inclement Weather Response Survey

The following message will be sent to all contacts via phone call, email and text message at 5:00 p.m. on Thursday, August 1, 2024. Harford County Public Schools (HCPS) is seeking input from members of the public, and HCPS staff, on whether virtual instruction will be utilized this school year, the 2024-2025 school year, during inclement weather. To gather this information, we encourage you to respond to our Inclement Weather Response Survey. HCPS leadership will use the information received from the survey in planning our inclement weather response. The survey should only take you a couple of minutes to complete, and must be completed by Friday, August 16, 2024, at 11:45 p.m.

Before beginning the survey, it is important for you to note changes to virtual education allowances and requirements passed by the General Assembly this past year. Virtual education days are only permitted after all built in inclement weather days are utilized. Additionally, all virtual instruction days must include at least four hours of synchronous learning. Families with multiple students attending HCPS schools are encouraged to only complete the survey once. As required with the Inclement Weather Survey for the 2023-2024 school year, all participants must provide authentication to complete the survey. To authenticate, parents and guardians must use their child’s Student ID number while completing the survey. Survey results and reports will only be included for participants who have provided these verifiable details. The Student ID number is the same as your student’s Food and Nutrition PIN number. You can locate your child’s Student ID number on previously received report cards or progress reports. If you do not have a Student ID number, email User.Support@hcps.org and provide your full legal name, relationship to the student and the student’s name in the message. Click here to access the survey for parents/guardians.

Click here to access the survey for staff.



Dr. Bulson Named 2024 Influential Marylanders by The Daily Record

The Daily Record has named Dr. Sean Bulson, Superintendent of Harford County Public Schools to its 2024 listing of Influential Marylanders! Dr. Bulson is joined by fifty-six Influential Marylanders who were selected by the editors of The Daily Record for their significant contributions to their respective fields and for their leadership in Maryland in the following areas: civic leadership, communications, education, finance, freestyle, general business, health care, law, philanthropy, real estate and technology. The education category includes:

Dr. Sean W. Bulson, Harford County Public Schools

Dr. Mark R. Ginsberg, Towson University

***Dr. Sandra Kurtinitis, Community College of Baltimore County

Dr. Darryll Pines, University of Maryland, College Park

Dr. Carey M. Wright, Maryland Department of Education

***Circle of Influence Honoree The Daily Record launched Influential Marylanders in 2007 to recognize those who have made significant impacts in their field and continue to be leaders in Maryland. “The 2024 Influential Marylanders are accomplished leaders who demonstrate vision and innovation. What they focus their attention on really matters; what they say is important; and what they do makes a difference for many of us in Maryland and beyond,” said Suzanne Fischer-Huettner, managing director of BridgeTower Media/The Daily Record. “Influential Marylanders are mentors to other leaders, and they challenge us to realize and attain our own hopes and dreams. We are honored to recognize their many accomplishments.” Influential Marylanders will be honored at a celebration Sept. 18 starting at 4:30 p.m. at The Grand Lodge, 304 International Circle in Cockeysville. Winners will be profiled in a special magazine that will be inserted into the Sept. 19 issue of The Daily Record and will be available online at TheDailyRecord.com. See Also Hiring Information - Carroll County Public School DistrictBaltimore County Public Schools hiring Paraeducator - Special Education, Posted to Create a Candidate Pool (10 month; FY2024-2025) in Baltimore, MD | LinkedIn Please join us in congratulating Dr. Bulson on this honor!

HCPS Additional 2024 SHAPE and Simon A. McNeely Award Recipients Named!

The celebrations keep coming! Join us as we shout from the rooftops the latest announcement that Ms. Kathy Deyesu, of Bel Air Middle School, has been recognized as the 2024 Health Education Teacher of the Year by SHAPE Maryland! In addition, Ms. Jean Grieser, of Harford Academy, Mr. Justin Markle, of Abingdon Elementary School, and Mr. Dean Thrasher, of Bel Air Middle and Bakerfield Elementary Schools, have been named recipients of the 2024 Simon A. McNeely Awards. Simon A. McNeely Award nominees demonstrate outstanding teaching, service and innovation in health, physical education, recreation or dance. In addition, nominees must have presented or actively participated in workshops and conferences while also being actively involved in school and community affairs. These fabulous educators will be formally recognized at the SHAPE Maryland Awards Ceremony on Saturday, October 26, 2024, at 6:00 p.m. at the Sheraton Baltimore North Hotel in Towson. SHAPE Maryland’s mission is to enhance and promote the health and wellness of all the citizens of Maryland by providing advocacy, resources, and professional learning opportunities for current and future PreK-12 health and physical educators. We are so proud to have TWO amazing Harford County Public Schools educators recognized for their commitment to the health and wellness of our students!



TWO HCPS Teachers Recognized as SHAPE Maryland Physical Education Teachers of the Year!

We are thrilled to announce that David Jones, of Havre de Grace High School, has been recognized as the 2024 High School Physical Education Teacher of the Year and Stacey Sewell, of Forest Hill Elementary School, has been recognized as the 2024 Elementary School Physical Education Teachers of the Year by SHAPE Maryland! Mr. Jones and Ms. Sewell will be formally recognized at the SHAPE Maryland Awards Ceremony on Saturday, October 26, 2024, at 6:00 p.m. at the Sheraton Baltimore North Hotel in Towson. SHAPE Maryland’s mission is to enhance and promote the health and wellness of all the citizens of Maryland by providing advocacy, resources, and professional learning opportunities for current and future PreK-12 health and physical educators. We are so proud to have TWO amazing Harford County Public Schools educators recognized for their commitment to the health and wellness of our students!

Summer Food Service Program UPDATE

This information includes adjustments to locations and is up-to-date as of June 14, 2024. For nearly 30 consecutive years, Harford County Public Schools (HCPS) has participated in the Summer Food Service Program. Starting Monday, June 17, 2024, HCPS will again offer meals for all children aged 2 to 18 at several sites throughout the county. If you have any questions about the program, or are looking for more information or assistance, please call HCPS Food and Nutrition at 410-638-4078. Please note that locations are selected according to USDA eligibility requirements. The 2024 Summer Food Service Program will be held at the following locations Monday through Friday unless otherwise noted: June 17 - August 15, 2024 | Havre de Grace Public Library | 12:00 p.m. - 1:00 p.m. (M-TH) June 17 - August 15, 2024 | Aberdeen Public Library | 12:00 p.m. - 1:00 p.m. (M-TH) June 21 - August 8, 2024 | Havre de Grace Rec Center | 12:00 p.m. - 12:30 p.m. (FRI) June 24 - August 2, 2024 | Trinise Jones @ Aberdeen Bible Church | 12:30 p.m. - 1:00 p.m. June 24 - August 16, 2024 | Aberdeen Boys and Girls Club | 12:00 p.m. - 12:30 p.m. (M-TH) June 17 - August 16, 2024 | Hall’s Cross Roads Elementary School | 11:30 a.m. - 12:30 p.m. (M-TH) July 8 - August 16, 2024 | Village at Lakeview | 12:00 p.m. - 12:30 p.m. June 17 - August 16, 2024 | Joppa Public Library | 12:00 p.m. - 1:00 p.m. June 24 - August 15, 2024 | Edgewood Public Library | 12:00 p.m. - 1:00 p.m. (M-TH) June 24 - August 16, 2024 | Havre de Grace Boys and Girls Club | 12:00 p.m. - 1:00 p.m. June 24 - August 16, 2024 | Edgewood Boys and Girls Club | 12:00 p.m. - 12:30 p.m. June 24 - August 16, 2024 | EPICENTER at Aberdeen and Edgewood | 12:00 p.m. - 12:30 p.m. June 17 - August 15, 2024 | Ramada Inn Edgewood | 12:00 p.m. - 12:30 p.m. (M-TH)

A Message from Board President Poynton regarding 2024-2025 HCPS Budget

The following message will be sent from Board President Poynton via email and app push notification to all contacts at 12:30 p.m. Friday, June 14, 2024: Please take a moment to listen to this brief update on the 2024-2025 HCPS Operating and Capital budgets. I’ve included the text below for your reference. One of the Board’s primary responsibilities is to create and pass a budget that meets the needs of our school system and is financially responsible. I am delighted to announce that the Board of Education unanimously passed the 2024-2025 operating and capital budgets. This year, the Board faced unique challenges such as inflationary pressures on operations and capital projects, the loss of over $10 million in federal grants, and changing demographics that require additional funding to support our English language learners and special education. Additionally, we must meet the requirements set forth in the Blueprint for Maryland’s Future. All of this had to occur while managing a modest increase in funding due to our economic conditions in Harford County. Despite these challenges, the Board of Education has successfully crafted and passed a budget that meets the needs of our school system with the Board's 2025 priorities in mind. Our priorities are: Academic achievement with a focus on math, reading, and language arts; Improve school environment with an emphasis on attendance and safety; Increasing community and parental and guardian trust through partnerships and transparency.

As a result, the total unrestricted operating budget for the upcoming school year is $653.3 million, and the total capital budget is $58.1 million. Our operating budget was carefully crafted to streamline operations and reduce inefficiencies by $10.6 million. In doing so, we have ensured that any structural or operational reductions do not impact the number of educators or average class size. To close the gap between our funding needs and the available funding, we voted to assign $30.2 million from our fund balance and use the additional $6.5 million provided by local government to reconcile our 2024-2025 operating budget. It’s important to note that this leaves the school system with a fund balance of approximately $25 million. This balance is necessary to handle any unexpected emergencies or one-time needs in the future. Most importantly, through negotiations with bargaining units, this budget not only retains educator positions but also provides HCPS staff with a cost-of-living increase and a step increase to reward their hard work and dedication. Moreover, we did not have to make any cuts to our beloved programs such as sports, music and art, safety and security, magnet schools, languages, or extracurricular activities. I would like to extend my heartfelt thanks to the members of the Board of Education, the administration, and staff at HCPS, and to all of our stakeholders at local and state government for their hard work and collaboration throughout this budget cycle. With this budget in place, we are well-positioned to enter the school year with the resources needed to ensure we continue to deliver top-quality education to our beloved students, who represent our future. I wish everyone a happy and restful summer and look forward to seeing you in September. Please visit the HCPS Budget page on our website for details on the budget process.

Summer Food Service Program

The following communication is being sent to all contacts on Thursday, June 13, 2024, at 5:00 p.m. via phone call, email, text message and app push alert: For nearly 30 consecutive years, Harford County Public Schools (HCPS) has participated in the Summer Food Service Program. Starting Monday, June 17, 2024, HCPS will again offer meals for all children aged 2 to 18 at several sites throughout the county. If you have any questions about the program, or are looking for more information or assistance, please call HCPS Food and Nutrition at 410-638-4078. Please note that locations are selected according to USDA eligibility requirements. The 2024 Summer Food Service Program will be held at the following locations Monday through Friday unless otherwise noted: June 17 - August 15, 2024 | Havre de Grace Public Library | 12:00 p.m. - 1:00 p.m. (M-TH) June 17 - August 15, 2024 | Aberdeen Public Library | 12:00 p.m. - 1:00 p.m. (M-TH) June 21 - August 8, 2024 | Havre de Grace Rec Center | 12:00 p.m. - 12:30 p.m. (FRI) June 24 - August 2, 2024 | Trinise Jones @ Aberdeen Bible Church | 12:30 p.m. - 1:00 p.m. June 24 - August 16, 2024 | Aberdeen Boys and Girls Club | 12:00 p.m. - 12:30 p.m. (M-TH) June 17 - August 16, 2024 | Hall’s Cross Roads Elementary School | 11:30 a.m. - 12:30 p.m. (M-TH) July 8 - August 16, 2024 | Village at Lakeview | 12:00 p.m. - 12:30 p.m. June 17 - August 16, 2024 | Joppa Public Library | 12:00 p.m. - 12:30 p.m. (M-TH) June 24 - August 15, 2024 | Edgewood Public Library | 12:00 p.m. - 1:00 p.m. (M-TH) June 24 - August 16, 2024 | Havre de Grace Boys and Girls Club | 12:00 p.m. - 1:00 p.m. June 24 - August 16, 2024 | Edgewood Boys and Girls Club | 12:00 p.m. - 12:30 p.m. June 24 - August 16, 2024 | EPICENTER at Aberdeen and Edgewood | 12:00 p.m. - 12:30 p.m. June 17 - July 31, 2024 | Windsor Valley | 12:00 p.m. - 12:30 p.m. June 17 - August 15, 2024 | Ramada Inn Edgewood | 12:00 p.m. - 12:30 p.m. (M-TH)

Home Access Center Not Accessible between June 26, 2024, and August 23, 2024

The following communication is being sent to all contacts via email, phone call, text and application push alert on Wednesday, June 12, 2024, at 5:00 p.m.

Home Access Center, or HAC, will not be accessible from June 26, 2024, through August 23, 2024, as we prepare information systems for the new school year. If you need to access information on HAC, such as report cards, do so before midnight on June 25, 2024. HAC will reopen at 5:00 p.m.on August 23, 2024.

Harford Glen Environmental Education Center Open House

The following message will be sent to families of rising 5th grade students on Monday, June 10, 2024, at 12:00 p.m. via email. During the 2024-2025 school year, your student will have the opportunity to experience the Fifth Grade Residential Outdoor Education Program at Harford Glen Environmental Education Center. Please save the date to visit and explore Harford Glen prior to your student’s experience. The Open Houses allow youto learn about the program and the property prior to your student participating in the program. Open House dates:

- Tuesday, September 10, 2024, from 4:00-7:00 p.m.

- Wednesday, September 11, 2024, from 4:00-7:00 p.m.

- Friday, September 27, 2024, from 2:00-5:00 p.m.

- Thursday, October 17, 2024, from 2:00-5:00 p.m.

- Friday, November 1, 2024, from 10:00 a.m.-2:00 p.m.

- Monday, December 21, 2024, from 4:00-7:00 p.m.

- Tuesday, January 21, 2025, from 4:00-7:00 p.m.

- Friday, March 21, 2025, from 2:00-4:00 p.m.

HCPS BOE Portable Communication Devices Policy Effective 2024-2025SY

The following communication will be sent to ALL contacts, staff and families, at 5:00 p.m. Friday, March 22, 2024, via phone, email, text, HCPS app, and social media: On Monday, March 18, 2024, the Board of Education of Harford County voted to approve changes to a policy that refers to the use of portable communication devices, including cell phones and wearable electronic devices, like smart watches. You can view the entire Board Business meeting or skip to item G, to view the specific conversation around the policy, here. The updated policy can be viewed here. You can also navigate to the policy page (with ALL Board policies) by clicking on the Board of Education drop down in the hcps.org menu. Updates to the Portable Communication Devices Policy will take time to implement across 54 different schools and with more than 5,000 employees and close to 39,000 students. Consequently, the changes to the policy are anticipated to go into effect at the beginning of the 2024-2025 school year. As details, including enforcement of the policy around electronic devices, are developed, they will be shared with staff, parents and guardians, and students. Please stay tuned!

2024-2025 HCPS Calendar Updates Approved at February 26, 2024 Board of Education Business Meeting

At the Monday, February 26, 2024 Board of Education Business Meeting, edits to the 2024-2025 HCPS School Calendar were presented and consequently voted on by the Board of Education. The updated 2024-2025 calendar is attached and can be viewed on thecalendar pageofhcps.org.The first and last day have not changed. What has been updated is quarter end dates, and prekindergarten start and end dates. Two early dismissal dates have also been updated; an early dismissal previously scheduled in May has been rescheduled in December and an early dismissal on December 20, 2024, has been updated to reflect an early dismissal for students and staff. The calendar presentation and Board discussion from last night can be seen here andin theBoard of Education meeting archive.

Board of Education Approves 2024-2025 Academic Calendar

The following communication is being sent to all contacts in our Mass Notification System via email, phone call, text message and app push alert on Tuesday, December 19, 2023 at 6:00 p.m.: The Board voted to approve the 2024-2025 Harford County Public Schools (HCPS) school year calendar at the December 18, 2023, Board of Education of Harford County business meeting. The calendar can be viewed on the calendar page of hcps.org. As approved by the Board of Education, the first day of school for students will be September 3, 2024. The last day of school, if all 6 inclement weather days are utilized, will be Monday, June 23, 2025. If no inclement weather days are needed, the last day of school for the 2024-2025 HCPS school year will be Thursday, June 12, 2025. The calendar presentation and Board discussion from last night can be seen here, in the Board of Education meeting archive.

