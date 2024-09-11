Hartford | History, Location, Map, Population, & Facts (2024)

The Editors of Encyclopaedia Britannica Encyclopaedia Britannica's editors oversee subject areas in which they have extensive knowledge, whether from years of experience gained by working on that content or via study for an advanced degree. They write new content and verify and edit content received from contributors.

Hartford, capital of Connecticut and city coextensive with the town (township) of Hartford, Hartford county, U.S., in the north-central part of the state. It is a major industrial and commercial centre and a port at the head of navigation on the Connecticut River, 38 miles (61 km) from Long Island Sound. Dutch traders from New Amsterdam built a fort in 1633 at the mouth of the Park River, a tributary of the Connecticut; but the first settlement was made in 1635, when John Steele and some 60 English pioneers came from New Towne (now Cambridge, Massachusetts). In 1636 the First Church of Christ (Centre Congregational), which was organized in New Towne (1632), moved to Hartford with most of its congregation under the leadership of Thomas Hooker and Samuel Stone. In 1637 the settlement was named for Stone’s birthplace: Hertford, England. The Fundamental Orders of Connecticut, a document that later served as a model for the U.S. Constitution, was adopted (1639) in Hartford. On Charter Oak Avenue a monument marks the site of an oak tree where Capt. Joseph Wadsworth supposedly secreted the colony’s royal charter when Gov. Edmund Andros attempted to seize it in 1687.

Hartford was the scene of the Hartford Convention (1814), called by New England Federalists to protest the War of 1812 policies of President James Madison. Shipping never recovered from the depression the war caused. Insurance, the city’s outstanding business, dates from February 8, 1794, when the first Hartford fire insurance policy was issued. Hartford became the sole capital of Connecticut in 1875 after having been co-capital (with New Haven) of both colony and state since 1701.

The marble and granite state capitol, completed in 1879, contains many objects of historical interest, including the tombstone of the American Revolutionary War hero Israel Putnam. A gem of colonial architecture is the old three-story brick statehouse (1796) designed by Charles Bulfinch. Wadsworth Atheneum, the oldest free public art museum in the United States, was opened in Hartford in 1844. The city’s nationally famous urban renewal project, Constitution Plaza, was dedicated in 1964; the Hartford Civic Center opened in 1975. Nonetheless, the neighbourhoods peripheral to Hartford’s rebuilt downtown continue to suffer from urban blight.

Hartford is the seat of Trinity College (1823), Hartford Seminary (1834), Hartford Graduate Center (1955), Capital Community-Technical College (1946), and the law school (1921) of the University of Connecticut. The University of Hartford (1877) and the University of Saint Joseph (1932) are in West Hartford.

The Hartford Courant (1764) is the nation’s oldest surviving newspaper. The city is the birthplace of the writer and lecturer John Fiske, the firearms manufacturer Samuel Colt, and the financier J.P. Morgan. It was the home of the writers Harriet Beecher Stowe and Mark Twain (both houses preserved), the writer Charles Dudley Warner, the poet Wallace Stevens, the educator Henry Barnard, and the theologian Horace Bushnell. The Hartford wits, a group of poets, flourished there in the 18th century. The city has a large West Indian community. The city and town, both incorporated in 1784, were consolidated in 1896. Pop. (2010) 124,775; Hartford–West Hartford–East Hartford Metro Area, 1,212,381; (2020) 121,054; Hartford–East Hartford–Middletown Metro Area, 1,213,531.