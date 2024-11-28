Health Benefits of Citrulline (2024)

You can also find powdered citrulline supplements, which you mix with water or blend into a smoothie. In general, the recommended dose ranges between 3 and 6 grams per day of L-citrulline or 8 grams of citrulline malate.

Your body makes citrulline itself. You can increase your levels by consuming certain foods, such as:

Citrulline may interact with certain medications. If you take phosphodiesterase-5 inhibitors for erectile dysfunction, taking citrulline may cause your blood pressure to drop too low, leading to hypotension. Similar effects may occur if you take medications for high blood pressure or nitrate medications for heart conditions. Talk to your doctor first before adding any supplement, including citrulline, to your regimen.

There is not enough research showing the effects of citrulline during pregnancy or while breastfeeding. As such, women who are pregnant or nursing should consult with their doctor before taking a supplement or avoid taking it.

In general, citrulline supplements are considered safe, even at higher doses. Even so, there are some instances in which taking it can pose a potential risk:

Research indicates that citrulline may help to improve pain in people with sickle cell disease. Supplementation may help to improve blood health as well as overall well-being. There aren’t many studies available, however, so more research is needed to confirm the effectiveness of such a treatment.

Some studies have discovered a link between low levels of arginine and citrulline and a greater risk of depression. One study found a link between bipolar disorder and reduced levels of nitric oxide. The research seems to suggest that increasing citrulline and arginine may help to reduce depressive symptoms.

L-citrulline may help to boost L-arginine, which helps to boost nitric oxide production. Nitric oxide aids in blood vessel relaxation, which allows more blood to flow through your body. Some research shows that this may help individuals with erectile dysfunction. One small study showed that half of the men who took an L-citrulline supplement had an 8.3% improvement in erectile dysfunction scores over men who took a placebo.

Some research has shown that the blood vessel-widening properties of citrulline may be beneficial for your heart health. The amino acid may help to lower blood pressure in individuals with hypertension, a risk factor for heart disease. Other research suggests that citrulline doesn’t offer any benefit to those with high blood pressure, so more studies are needed.

Some studies also show that citrulline may help improve your weight training performance. One study found that men who took a citrulline malate supplement were able to do 53% more repetitions than those who took a placebo. The supplement also appears to have led to reduced muscle soreness two days later.

Several studies show that citrulline may help to improve your athletic performance. It may do this by increasing the amount of oxygen in your muscle tissue. While supplements may not help your body use more oxygen, they could help improve the oxygen usage in your muscles, which can then help to improve your endurance.

While citrulline is necessary for the urea cycle, it also has a few other benefits as well. One of the biggest benefits associated with the amino acid is that it promotes vasodilation, the widening of your blood vessels. Current studies show that single doses of the nutrient don’t appear to have any impact. Long-term use, however, has shown to provide results for those with, or at risk for, heart disease.

While the human body makes citrulline, some people increase their numbers by eating foods with the nutrient in them. Some people may also take citrulline supplements to improve athletic performance. Supplements go by a couple of different names: L-citrulline and citrulline malate. Citrulline malate is a mix of citrulline and DL-malate, a compound that may help turn food into energy.

Unlike other amino acids, citrulline doesn’t build proteins. Instead, it plays an important role in the urea cycle, helping your body to get rid of harmful substances, particularly ammonia. It also plays an important role in widening your blood vessels (vasodilation) and may play a part in muscle building.

Citrulline, also commonly referred to as L-citrulline, is a non-essential amino acid. It’s considered non-essential because your body makes it on its own, specifically in the liver and intestines. It also exists in some foods, including watermelon, where it was first discovered. The name “citrulline” comes from the Latin “ Citrullus ,” which translates to watermelon.

FAQs

Can you take L-citrulline every day? Most health professionals agree that it's safe to take L-citrulline every day in recommended dosage amounts. Based on current research, a balanced dose would be 3 to 6 grams of L-citrulline per day.

How does citrulline work? Citrulline is involved in your urea cycle, which gets rid of waste products by excreting them in urine (pee). It's converted into arginine, an amino acid that produces nitric oxide, a substance that relaxes blood vessels and improves blood flow.

When taken by mouth: L-citrulline is possibly safe when used for up to 2 months. It's usually well-tolerated. Some people might experience stomach discomfort or heartburn.

L-Citrulline – Another amino acid naturally produced by the body, l-citrulline is converted to l-arginine by the kidneys. While boosting testosterone levels may be one of its effects, l-citrulline does improve blood flow and levels of nitric oxide, both of which will help with erectile dysfunction.

Do not take this supplement if you are taking: Nitrates for heart disease.

ED drugs such as sildenafil (Revatio, Viagra), tadalafil (Cialis), or vardenafil (Levitra, Staxyn) Sep 6, 2023

Enhanced cognition & brain performance



As previously mentioned, L-Citrulline helps utilize and maximize oxygen and blood flow throughout our bodies. When we utilize more oxygen, our cognitive function goes up and our brains perform at a higher level.

Well, most pre-workout products are designed to ingest 20-30 minutes before training, or during the warm-up. Citrulline malate takes about an hour to convert to arginine and then nitric oxide; so taking it right before training may not deliver significant ergogenic assistance.

Citrulline is an amino acid with several health benefits. It also appears to be safe and there are currently no known side effects. This supplement may promote healthier blood vessels and lower blood pressure, especially in people with heart conditions or high blood pressure.

L-arginine supplementation (or even nitric oxide supplements like nitrates) is typically not the most efficient way to produce nitric oxide, which is why people may use L-citrulline supplements to increase arginine levels and produce a normal erection.

L-citrulline can reduce liver steatosis via inhibition of sterol regulator element binding protein 1, a factor involved in triglyceride synthesis, leading to decreased lipogenesis in hepatocytes [41,42].

Cit supplementation abolishes the deleterious effects of IH in terms of BP and infarct size. This suggests that citrulline could be a complementary or alternative treatment to the current sleep apnea standard treatment that is not fully efficient.

Several studies show that citrulline may help to improve your athletic performance. It may do this by increasing the amount of oxygen in your muscle tissue. While supplements may not help your body use more oxygen, they could help improve the oxygen usage in your muscles, which can then help to improve your endurance.

To supplement L-citrulline for circulatory health or to alleviate erectile dysfunction, take 2,000 mg of citrulline, three times a day with meals, for a total daily dose of 6,000 mg.

In trained athletes given 6g citrulline malate prior to a prolonged (137km) cycling test, the exercise-induced increase in growth hormone appeared to be increased; when measured immedaitely after exercise, the citrulline group had 66.8% higher GH concentrations which (after 3 hours of rest) was attenuated to 28%.

Some studies have shown potential effects of Cit on reducing inflammatory markers such as tumor necrosis factor α (TNF-α) and interleukin-6 (IL-6) [12, 15, 16], which can prevent development of disease to severe conditions such as NASH and cirrhosis [17].

To supplement L-citrulline for circulatory health or to alleviate erectile dysfunction, take 2,000 mg of citrulline, three times a day with meals, for a total daily dose of 6,000 mg. L-citrulline does not need to be taken with meals, however.

Long-term use, however, has shown to provide results for those with, or at risk for, heart disease. Several studies show that citrulline may help to improve your athletic performance. It may do this by increasing the amount of oxygen in your muscle tissue.

L-Citrulline Dosage for ED



One source recommends an L-citrulline dosage of 2,000 milligrams three times a day, or 1.76 grams of citrulline malate for every 1 gram of citrulline you might take for circulatory health. However, there isn't much research to support this dosage.

Well, most pre-workout products are designed to ingest 20-30 minutes before training, or during the warm-up. Citrulline malate takes about an hour to convert to arginine and then nitric oxide; so taking it right before training may not deliver significant ergogenic assistance.