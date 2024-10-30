Health eCareers hiring Pharmacy Resident II - Smith Glynn Callaway Clinic - FT in Springfield, Missouri, United States | LinkedIn (2024)

Table of Contents
Pharmacy Resident II - Smith Glynn Callaway Clinic - FT Security verification Security verification Save job Welcome back Seniority level Employment type Job function Industries Similar jobs Public Notice for Direct Hire (STEM) - Pharmacist Pharmacy Resident - Howard University PGY - 2 Amulatory Care Pharmacy Resident - Clinical Pharmacy - Shift Pharmacy Resident - PGY1 (ASHP Matches ONLY) - New Orleans Pharmacy Resident - PGY2 (ASHP Matches ONLY) - New Orleans Pharmacy Resident, PGY2 Ambulatory Care, 2024/2025 Medication Management Pharmacy Intern; HSO Pharmacy; Mount Sinai Hospital; Per Diem Public Notice for Direct Hire (STEM) - Pharmacist Pharmacy Resident OCR Pharmacy Intern PGY-2 Pharmacy Informatics Resident - Pharmacy Administration - FT Variable Shift Front Desk Medical Registrar Pharmacy Intern Pharmacy Intern Pharmacy Intern Resident Care Director RN Public Notice for Direct Hire (STEM) - Pharmacist Student Pharmacist Public Notice for Direct Hire (STEM) - Pharmacist Public Notice for Direct Hire (STEM) - Pharmacist Public Notice for Direct Hire (STEM) - Pharmacist Public Notice for Direct Hire (STEM) - Pharmacist Public Notice for Direct Hire (STEM) - Pharmacist Pharmacy Intern Pharmacy Intern Public Notice for Direct Hire (STEM) - Pharmacist Public Notice for Direct Hire (STEM) - Pharmacist People also viewed Ambulatory Care Pharmacy Resident 2 Pharmacy Resident-Exempt - Evergreen Pharmacist Public Notice for Direct Hire (STEM) - Pharmacist Community Based Pharmacy Resident Medication Assistant PGY 2 Pharmacy Resident - HSPAL Medical Resident Pharmacy Resident Yale New Haven Health System (PGY1 and PGY2) Pre-Intern/Intern Pharmacist (8 hours per pay period) Looking for a job? References

Health eCareers hiring Pharmacy Resident II - Smith Glynn Callaway Clinic - FT in Springfield, Missouri, United States | LinkedIn (2)

Pharmacy Resident II - Smith Glynn Callaway Clinic - FT

Health eCareers Springfield, MO

Security verification

Health eCareers Springfield, MO

1 week ago

See who Health eCareers has hired for this role

Security verification

Save job

Welcome back

Sign in to save Pharmacy Resident II - Smith Glynn Callaway Clinic - FT at Health eCareers.

  • Report this job

We’re a Little DifferentOur mission is clear. We bring to life a healing ministry through our compassionate care and exceptional service.

At Mercy, we believe in careers that match the unique gifts of unique individuals – careers that not only make the most of your skills and talents, but also your heart. Join us and discover why Modern Healthcare Magazine named us in its “Top 100 Places to Work.”

OverviewThe Pharmacy Resident II is a participant in a Post-Graduate year 2 (PGY2) pharmacy residency program that builds on Doctor of Pharmacy (Pharm.D.) education and Post-Graduate year 1 (PGY1) pharmacy residency programs to contribute to the development of clinical pharmacists in specialized areas of practice. PGY2 residencies provide residents with opportunities to function independently as practitioners by conceptualizing and integrating accumulated experience and knowledge and incorporating both into the provision of patient care or other advanced practice settings. PGY2 competency areas, goals, and objectives in advanced areas of pharmacy practice are differentiated from those from PGY1 by specialization and the expectation of PGY2 residents for greater work competence and proficiency in the specialty area.

The PGY2 pharmacy resident works with members of the health care team to provide safe and effective drug therapy and clinical patient care services. Serves as a drug information resource to pharmacy, nursing, and medical staffs as well as to patients. Performs duties and responsibilities in a manner consistent with our mission, values, and Mercy Service Standards.

Qualifications

  • Experience: Completion of PGY1 Pharmacy Residency.
  • Required Education: Minimum requirement of Bachelor of Science (BS) or Doctor of Pharmacy (PharmD) in pharmacy degree; PharmD preferred.
  • Certifications: Eligible to obtain Pharmacist License in the applicable state of practice and Medication Therapy Services certificate by the start date of the program (where applicable).
  • Licensure: Eligible to obtain Pharmacist License in the state of practice by the start date of the program.

We Offer Great BenefitsDay-one comprehensive health, vision and dental coverage, PTO, tuition reimbursement and employer-matched retirement funds are just a few of the great benefits offered to eligible co-workers, including those working 32 hours or more per pay period!

We’re bringing to life a healing ministry through compassionate care.At Mercy, our supportive community will be behind you every step of your day, especially the tough ones. You will have opportunities to pioneer new models of care and transform the health care experience through advanced technology and innovative procedures. We’re expanding to help our communities grow. Join us and be a part of it all.

What Makes You a Good Match for Mercy? Compassion and professionalism go hand-in-hand with us. Having a positive outlook and a strong sense of advocacy is in perfect step with our mission and vision. We’re also collaborative and unafraid to do a little extra to deliver excellent care – that’s just part of our commitment. If that sounds like a good fit for you, we encourage you to apply.

EEO/AA/Minorities/Females/Disabled/Veterans

  • Seniority level

    Internship

  • Employment type

    Full-time

  • Job function

    Health Care Provider

  • Industries

    Staffing and Recruiting

Health eCareers hiring Pharmacy Resident II - Smith Glynn Callaway Clinic - FT in Springfield, Missouri, United States | LinkedIn (9) Health eCareers hiring Pharmacy Resident II - Smith Glynn Callaway Clinic - FT in Springfield, Missouri, United States | LinkedIn (10) Health eCareers hiring Pharmacy Resident II - Smith Glynn Callaway Clinic - FT in Springfield, Missouri, United States | LinkedIn (11)

Referrals increase your chances of interviewing at Health eCareers by 2x

See who you know

Get notified about new Pharmacy Resident jobs in Springfield, MO.

Sign in to create job alert

Similar jobs

  • Public Notice for Direct Hire (STEM) - Pharmacist Health eCareers hiring Pharmacy Resident II - Smith Glynn Callaway Clinic - FT in Springfield, Missouri, United States | LinkedIn (12)

    See Also
    Cleveland Clinic hiring Pharmacy Technician - Inpatient in Fort Lauderdale, Florida, United States | LinkedInMatrix Providers hiring Pharmacy Technician (Fort Myer) No Nights No Weekends in Fort Myer Heights, Virginia, United States | LinkedIn

    Public Notice for Direct Hire (STEM) - Pharmacist

    Centers for Disease Control and Prevention

    Indiana, United States

  • Pharmacy Resident - Howard University Health eCareers hiring Pharmacy Resident II - Smith Glynn Callaway Clinic - FT in Springfield, Missouri, United States | LinkedIn (13)

    Pharmacy Resident - Howard University

    Walgreens

    Washington, DC

  • PGY - 2 Amulatory Care Pharmacy Resident - Clinical Pharmacy - Shift Health eCareers hiring Pharmacy Resident II - Smith Glynn Callaway Clinic - FT in Springfield, Missouri, United States | LinkedIn (14)

    PGY - 2 Amulatory Care Pharmacy Resident - Clinical Pharmacy - Shift

    Kern Medical

    Bakersfield, CA

  • Pharmacy Resident - PGY1 (ASHP Matches ONLY) - New Orleans Health eCareers hiring Pharmacy Resident II - Smith Glynn Callaway Clinic - FT in Springfield, Missouri, United States | LinkedIn (15)

    Pharmacy Resident - PGY1 (ASHP Matches ONLY) - New Orleans

    Ochsner Health

    New Orleans, LA

  • Pharmacy Resident - PGY2 (ASHP Matches ONLY) - New Orleans Health eCareers hiring Pharmacy Resident II - Smith Glynn Callaway Clinic - FT in Springfield, Missouri, United States | LinkedIn (16)

    Pharmacy Resident - PGY2 (ASHP Matches ONLY) - New Orleans

    Ochsner Health

    New Orleans, LA

  • Pharmacy Resident, PGY2 Ambulatory Care, 2024/2025 Health eCareers hiring Pharmacy Resident II - Smith Glynn Callaway Clinic - FT in Springfield, Missouri, United States | LinkedIn (17)

    Pharmacy Resident, PGY2 Ambulatory Care, 2024/2025

    Henry J. Austin Health Center

    Trenton, NJ

  • Medication Management Pharmacy Intern; HSO Pharmacy; Mount Sinai Hospital; Per Diem Health eCareers hiring Pharmacy Resident II - Smith Glynn Callaway Clinic - FT in Springfield, Missouri, United States | LinkedIn (18)

    Medication Management Pharmacy Intern; HSO Pharmacy; Mount Sinai Hospital; Per Diem

    Mount Sinai Health System

    United States

  • Public Notice for Direct Hire (STEM) - Pharmacist Health eCareers hiring Pharmacy Resident II - Smith Glynn Callaway Clinic - FT in Springfield, Missouri, United States | LinkedIn (19)

    Public Notice for Direct Hire (STEM) - Pharmacist

    HHS Careers

    Gary, IN

  • Pharmacy Resident OCR Health eCareers hiring Pharmacy Resident II - Smith Glynn Callaway Clinic - FT in Springfield, Missouri, United States | LinkedIn (20)

    Pharmacy Resident OCR

    CVS Health

    Perrysburg, OH

  • Pharmacy Intern Health eCareers hiring Pharmacy Resident II - Smith Glynn Callaway Clinic - FT in Springfield, Missouri, United States | LinkedIn (21)

    Pharmacy Intern

    Bartell Drugs

    Tacoma, WA

  • PGY-2 Pharmacy Informatics Resident - Pharmacy Administration - FT Variable Shift Health eCareers hiring Pharmacy Resident II - Smith Glynn Callaway Clinic - FT in Springfield, Missouri, United States | LinkedIn (22)

    PGY-2 Pharmacy Informatics Resident - Pharmacy Administration - FT Variable Shift

    UC Irvine

    Orange, CA

  • Front Desk Medical Registrar Health eCareers hiring Pharmacy Resident II - Smith Glynn Callaway Clinic - FT in Springfield, Missouri, United States | LinkedIn (23)

    Front Desk Medical Registrar

    The Floating Hospital

    New York, NY

  • Pharmacy Intern Health eCareers hiring Pharmacy Resident II - Smith Glynn Callaway Clinic - FT in Springfield, Missouri, United States | LinkedIn (24)

    Pharmacy Intern

    Bartell Drugs

    Redmond, WA

  • Pharmacy Intern Health eCareers hiring Pharmacy Resident II - Smith Glynn Callaway Clinic - FT in Springfield, Missouri, United States | LinkedIn (25)

    Pharmacy Intern

    Bartell Drugs

    Seattle, WA

  • Pharmacy Intern Health eCareers hiring Pharmacy Resident II - Smith Glynn Callaway Clinic - FT in Springfield, Missouri, United States | LinkedIn (26)

    Pharmacy Intern

    Bartell Drugs

    Seattle, WA

  • Resident Care Director RN Health eCareers hiring Pharmacy Resident II - Smith Glynn Callaway Clinic - FT in Springfield, Missouri, United States | LinkedIn (27)

    Resident Care Director RN

    Aviva Senior Living

    Rochester, MN

  • Public Notice for Direct Hire (STEM) - Pharmacist Health eCareers hiring Pharmacy Resident II - Smith Glynn Callaway Clinic - FT in Springfield, Missouri, United States | LinkedIn (28)

    Public Notice for Direct Hire (STEM) - Pharmacist

    WayUp

    Washington, DC

  • Student Pharmacist Health eCareers hiring Pharmacy Resident II - Smith Glynn Callaway Clinic - FT in Springfield, Missouri, United States | LinkedIn (29)

    Student Pharmacist

    Outcomes®

    United States

  • Public Notice for Direct Hire (STEM) - Pharmacist Health eCareers hiring Pharmacy Resident II - Smith Glynn Callaway Clinic - FT in Springfield, Missouri, United States | LinkedIn (30)

    Public Notice for Direct Hire (STEM) - Pharmacist

    WayUp

    Denver, CO

  • Public Notice for Direct Hire (STEM) - Pharmacist Health eCareers hiring Pharmacy Resident II - Smith Glynn Callaway Clinic - FT in Springfield, Missouri, United States | LinkedIn (31)

    Public Notice for Direct Hire (STEM) - Pharmacist

    WayUp

    Dallas, TX

  • Public Notice for Direct Hire (STEM) - Pharmacist Health eCareers hiring Pharmacy Resident II - Smith Glynn Callaway Clinic - FT in Springfield, Missouri, United States | LinkedIn (32)

    Public Notice for Direct Hire (STEM) - Pharmacist

    WayUp

    Cincinnati, OH

  • Public Notice for Direct Hire (STEM) - Pharmacist Health eCareers hiring Pharmacy Resident II - Smith Glynn Callaway Clinic - FT in Springfield, Missouri, United States | LinkedIn (33)

    Public Notice for Direct Hire (STEM) - Pharmacist

    WayUp

    Houston, TX

  • Public Notice for Direct Hire (STEM) - Pharmacist Health eCareers hiring Pharmacy Resident II - Smith Glynn Callaway Clinic - FT in Springfield, Missouri, United States | LinkedIn (34)

    Public Notice for Direct Hire (STEM) - Pharmacist

    WayUp

    San Diego, CA

  • Pharmacy Intern Health eCareers hiring Pharmacy Resident II - Smith Glynn Callaway Clinic - FT in Springfield, Missouri, United States | LinkedIn (35)

    Pharmacy Intern

    AdventHealth

    Winter Park, FL

  • Pharmacy Intern Health eCareers hiring Pharmacy Resident II - Smith Glynn Callaway Clinic - FT in Springfield, Missouri, United States | LinkedIn (36)

    Pharmacy Intern

    AdventHealth

    Apopka, FL

  • Public Notice for Direct Hire (STEM) - Pharmacist Health eCareers hiring Pharmacy Resident II - Smith Glynn Callaway Clinic - FT in Springfield, Missouri, United States | LinkedIn (37)

    Public Notice for Direct Hire (STEM) - Pharmacist

    WayUp

    New York, NY

  • Public Notice for Direct Hire (STEM) - Pharmacist Health eCareers hiring Pharmacy Resident II - Smith Glynn Callaway Clinic - FT in Springfield, Missouri, United States | LinkedIn (38)

    Public Notice for Direct Hire (STEM) - Pharmacist

    WayUp

    Philadelphia, PA

People also viewed

  • Ambulatory Care Pharmacy Resident 2

    Ambulatory Care Pharmacy Resident 2

    Beth Israel Lahey Health

    Burlington, MA

  • Pharmacy Resident-Exempt - Evergreen

    Pharmacy Resident-Exempt - Evergreen

    MUSC Health

    Charleston, SC

  • Pharmacist

    Pharmacist

    Garafalo Markets LLC dba ShopRite of Milford,Stratford,Hamden,EHaven,Orange,Clinton,Cromwell,Enfield

    Milford, CT

  • Public Notice for Direct Hire (STEM) - Pharmacist

    Public Notice for Direct Hire (STEM) - Pharmacist

    WayUp

    Minneapolis, MN

  • Community Based Pharmacy Resident

    Community Based Pharmacy Resident

    CommonSpirit Health

    Bismarck, ND

  • Medication Assistant

    Medication Assistant

    Coterie Senior Living

    San Francisco, CA

  • PGY 2 Pharmacy Resident - HSPAL

    PGY 2 Pharmacy Resident - HSPAL

    Ochsner Health

    New Orleans, LA

  • Medical Resident

    Medical Resident

    Humboldt Park Health

    Chicago, IL

  • Pharmacy Resident Yale New Haven Health System (PGY1 and PGY2)

    Pharmacy Resident Yale New Haven Health System (PGY1 and PGY2)

    Yale New Haven Health

    New Haven, CT

  • Pre-Intern/Intern Pharmacist (8 hours per pay period)

    Pre-Intern/Intern Pharmacist (8 hours per pay period)

    Essentia Health

    Duluth, MN

Health eCareers hiring Pharmacy Resident II - Smith Glynn Callaway Clinic - FT in Springfield, Missouri, United States | LinkedIn (39)

Looking for a job?

Visit the Career Advice Hub to see tips on interviewing and resume writing.

View Career Advice Hub

Health eCareers hiring Pharmacy Resident II - Smith Glynn Callaway Clinic - FT in Springfield, Missouri, United States | LinkedIn (2024)

References

Top Articles
The Shady Side Of Bhad Bhabie - Nicki Swift
Bhad Bhabie's dad claims he was 'forced' to give up parental rights to the 15-year-old rapper formerly known as Cash Me Ousside Girl
Reality star Bhad Bhabie steps into spotlight for first time since announcing pregnancy last week
Latest Posts
Bhad Bhabie On The Last 2 Years Of Dumb Shit, Home School & Horrible People
15 [Mixtape] by Bhad Bhabie
Recommended Articles
Article information

Author: Van Hayes

Last Updated:

Views: 6237

Rating: 4.6 / 5 (66 voted)

Reviews: 89% of readers found this page helpful

Author information

Name: Van Hayes

Birthday: 1994-06-07

Address: 2004 Kling Rapid, New Destiny, MT 64658-2367

Phone: +512425013758

Job: National Farming Director

Hobby: Reading, Polo, Genealogy, amateur radio, Scouting, Stand-up comedy, Cryptography

Introduction: My name is Van Hayes, I am a thankful, friendly, smiling, calm, powerful, fine, enthusiastic person who loves writing and wants to share my knowledge and understanding with you.