Health eCareers hiring Pharmacy Resident II - Smith Glynn Callaway Clinic - FT in Springfield, Missouri, United States | LinkedIn (2024)

OverviewThe Pharmacy Resident II is a participant in a Post-Graduate year 2 (PGY2) pharmacy residency program that builds on Doctor of Pharmacy (Pharm.D.) education and Post-Graduate year 1 (PGY1) pharmacy residency programs to contribute to the development of clinical pharmacists in specialized areas of practice. PGY2 residencies provide residents with opportunities to function independently as practitioners by conceptualizing and integrating accumulated experience and knowledge and incorporating both into the provision of patient care or other advanced practice settings. PGY2 competency areas, goals, and objectives in advanced areas of pharmacy practice are differentiated from those from PGY1 by specialization and the expectation of PGY2 residents for greater work competence and proficiency in the specialty area.

The PGY2 pharmacy resident works with members of the health care team to provide safe and effective drug therapy and clinical patient care services. Serves as a drug information resource to pharmacy, nursing, and medical staffs as well as to patients. Performs duties and responsibilities in a manner consistent with our mission, values, and Mercy Service Standards.

Experience: Completion of PGY1 Pharmacy Residency.

Required Education: Minimum requirement of Bachelor of Science (BS) or Doctor of Pharmacy (PharmD) in pharmacy degree; PharmD preferred.

Certifications: Eligible to obtain Pharmacist License in the applicable state of practice and Medication Therapy Services certificate by the start date of the program (where applicable).

Licensure: Eligible to obtain Pharmacist License in the state of practice by the start date of the program.

