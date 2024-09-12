Health eCareers hiring Pharmacy Resident II - Smith Glynn Callaway Clinic - FT in Springfield, Missouri, United States | LinkedIn (2024)

Pharmacy Resident II - Smith Glynn Callaway Clinic - FT
Health eCareers Springfield, MO
Health eCareers Springfield, MO
1 week ago See who Health eCareers has hired for this role
Health eCareers Springfield, MO
1 week ago
We’re a Little DifferentOur mission is clear. We bring to life a healing ministry through our compassionate care and exceptional service.
At Mercy, we believe in careers that match the unique gifts of unique individuals – careers that not only make the most of your skills and talents, but also your heart. Join us and discover why Modern Healthcare Magazine named us in its “Top 100 Places to Work.”
OverviewThe Pharmacy Resident II is a participant in a Post-Graduate year 2 (PGY2) pharmacy residency program that builds on Doctor of Pharmacy (Pharm.D.) education and Post-Graduate year 1 (PGY1) pharmacy residency programs to contribute to the development of clinical pharmacists in specialized areas of practice. PGY2 residencies provide residents with opportunities to function independently as practitioners by conceptualizing and integrating accumulated experience and knowledge and incorporating both into the provision of patient care or other advanced practice settings. PGY2 competency areas, goals, and objectives in advanced areas of pharmacy practice are differentiated from those from PGY1 by specialization and the expectation of PGY2 residents for greater work competence and proficiency in the specialty area.
The PGY2 pharmacy resident works with members of the health care team to provide safe and effective drug therapy and clinical patient care services. Serves as a drug information resource to pharmacy, nursing, and medical staffs as well as to patients. Performs duties and responsibilities in a manner consistent with our mission, values, and Mercy Service Standards.
Qualifications
- Experience: Completion of PGY1 Pharmacy Residency.
- Required Education: Minimum requirement of Bachelor of Science (BS) or Doctor of Pharmacy (PharmD) in pharmacy degree; PharmD preferred.
- Certifications: Eligible to obtain Pharmacist License in the applicable state of practice and Medication Therapy Services certificate by the start date of the program (where applicable).
- Licensure: Eligible to obtain Pharmacist License in the state of practice by the start date of the program.
We Offer Great BenefitsDay-one comprehensive health, vision and dental coverage, PTO, tuition reimbursem*nt and employer-matched retirement funds are just a few of the great benefits offered to eligible co-workers, including those working 32 hours or more per pay period!
We’re bringing to life a healing ministry through compassionate care.At Mercy, our supportive community will be behind you every step of your day, especially the tough ones. You will have opportunities to pioneer new models of care and transform the health care experience through advanced technology and innovative procedures. We’re expanding to help our communities grow. Join us and be a part of it all.
What Makes You a Good Match for Mercy? Compassion and professionalism go hand-in-hand with us. Having a positive outlook and a strong sense of advocacy is in perfect step with our mission and vision. We’re also collaborative and unafraid to do a little extra to deliver excellent care – that’s just part of our commitment. If that sounds like a good fit for you, we encourage you to apply.
EEO/AA/Minorities/Females/Disabled/Veterans
Seniority levelInternship
Employment typeFull-time
Job functionHealth Care Provider
IndustriesStaffing and Recruiting
