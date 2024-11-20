Healthcare Vs Health Care 101: When To Use Which Term (2024)

Shall we say health care or healthcare to convey what we are trying to point out? Isn’t it just the same? We frequently use healthcare to refer to anything medical, whereas health care gets used, too. But is there a huge difference? Technically, yes. Although both expressions refer to health care and wellness, their suitability may vary depending on the situation and local linguistic norms. The gaps or dissimilarities between them are worth looking into.

Let’s discuss in brief healthcare vs health care, their differences and distinctive functions, as well as how to come up with a healthcare resume. Let’s dive in.

Healthcare vs health care: What is the Difference?

Although “healthcare” and “health care” are sometimes used interchangeably, there is a subtle distinction between the two. There are circumstances where one term may be more suitable than the other, even if both pertain to medical services and support for sustaining health. Where you are located may also influence whatever term you use.

What is Healthcare?

The Cambridge Online Dictionary defines healthcare as the practice or industry of offering medical services. It also covers the medical care that a nation or organization offers to those who are psychologically and physically ill.

What is Health Care?

Based on the Merriam-Webster Dictionary, health care encompasses attempts to preserve or restore physical, mental, or emotional well-being, especially by educated and licensed professionals. When used attributively, the term is typically hyphenated.

When to Use Healthcare vs Health Care

One could, for instance, state that “access to healthcare is a fundamental human right” or that “the healthcare industry continues to grow due to innovations in technology.”

Conversely, the term “health care” is occasionally employed to denote particular categories of medical attention or therapies. For instance, the term “health care” may be used to describe a particular category of medical treatment or intervention, such as “preventive health care” or “mental health care.”

The term “health care” refers to the acts of a provider. In a nutshell, healthcare is a system. “To have the first, we must have the second,” writes Dr. Waldman of the Medical Malprocess blog.

How to Write a Healthcare Resume

When submitting a CV for the healthcare industry, it’s critical to emphasize your experience working for providers and adhering to industry best practices. A strong resume for this profession emphasizes your passion for the position, not to mention your unique abilities, credentials, and expertise in the healthcare sector. Here are a few writing steps for one:

1. Start with your contact details.

Your personal information should appear at the top of your resume before you start writing. Add your location, phone number, email address, and given names. If you meet their qualifications and are chosen to move further in the employment process, this makes it simpler for hiring managers to get in touch with you. Don’t forget to utilize a business email address and refrain from providing your present employer’s email address.

2. Include a professional summary.

A professional summary is a crucial part of a health care resume, highlighting your background, skills, career aspirations, and achievements. It helps employers understand your qualifications and suitability for the job. Emphasize your contributions to the team and your most satisfying achievements. Keep the summary brief, use powerful terms to start sentences, and if possible, include a number for your accomplishments.

3. Mention your previous jobs.

Include a work experience section beneath your professional summary, highlighting relevant positions and prior experience. Include your professional progress, career accomplishments, and any clinical work, fellowships, or medical residencies where education was paid for. List your most recent job first and your earlier positions last in reverse chronological order.

Add the company name, job title, and duration of employment. Use action verbs for current tasks and past tense for former positions. Provide examples of past job achievements. List up to five duties for current roles and three for past roles in bullets.

4. Emphasize your skills.

Health care and medical employees possess both hard and soft skills. Hard skills reveal technical abilities and success strategies, while soft skills showcase transferrable abilities. Employers can better understand your qualifications by highlighting your dedication and commitment to your profession in your resume, ensuring your qualifications match the job requirements.

Comprehensively describe your strengths and abilities, varying your list of soft skills like organization, teamwork, communication, and patient care. List any software tools or medical equipment used in the past, depending on the function, to ensure a comprehensive list.

5. Put in your training and educational background.

Include a section on your education that highlights your training and schooling after you’ve listed your skills. Employers can see this area as evidence of your qualifications and increased credibility. List all of your degrees and diplomas, starting with the most recent one you have, along with the name of the university you attended.

The year of graduation is crucial for determining the educational requirements for a health care career. Medical doctors, nurses, and advanced specialists typically require a medical degree or nursing accreditation, while assistants and aides may only need a diploma or certificate.

6. Note any necessary licenses and certificates.

A distinct section for certificates and licenses on a health care resume may be included, depending on the particular profession and the qualifications needed. Adding information about the credentials or licenses you possess might help you further highlight your qualifications for the many health care positions that require them. For instance, you can list the name of your credential, the nursing organization that granted it, and the year you obtained it if you’re a registered nurse.

Additionally, setting clear goals for professional growth can enhance your resume and career trajectory. By focusing on your development and continuous learning, you can demonstrate to potential employers your commitment to advancing your skills and staying current in the field.

7. Format and check your resume.

Reread your resume for clarity and organization, ensuring readable fonts and appropriate sizes for headers and subheadings. Bold headings and use a larger font for your name. Check your tone, spelling, and punctuation errors. Consider having your resume reviewed by family or coworkers before submitting it for potential benefits.

Be Equipped with a Compelling Resume for the Healthcare Industry

Knowing the difference between healthcare and health care is just one of the essential basics when entering the healthcare industry. However, if you have the ultimate goal of being one of the heroes in providing people with a healthy, well-lived, and long life, ResuMeds can support you with a gripping resume. With our specialized medical resume writers, we provide accurate diagnoses and recommendations on how to get urgent attention to your medical resume or health needs.

Check out our medical resume services now for more questions.