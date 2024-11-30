Helicobacter Pylori (H. Pylori) Tests Understand the Test & Your Results (2024)

After you've been treated with antibiotics, your health care provider may order repeat tests to make sure all the H. pylori bacteria is gone.

Is there anything else I need to know about H. pylori testing?

If your results were positive, it means you have an H. pylori infection. H. pylori infections are treatable. Your health care provider will probably prescribe a combination of antibiotics and other medicines to treat the infection and relieve pain. The medicine plan can be complicated, but it's important to take all the medicines as prescribed, even if your symptoms go away. If any H. pylori bacteria remain in your system, your condition can worsen. Gastritis caused by H. pylori can lead to a peptic ulcer and sometimes stomach cancer.

If your results were negative, it means you probably don't have an H. pylori infection. Your provider may order more tests to find out the cause of your symptoms.

During an endoscopy, you may feel some discomfort when the endoscope is inserted, but serious complications are rare. There is a very small risk of getting a tear in your intestine. If you had a biopsy, there is a small risk of bleeding at the site. Bleeding usually stops without treatment.

There is no known risk to having breath or stool tests.

There is very little risk to having a blood test. You may have slight pain or bruising at the spot where the needle was put in, but most symptoms go away quickly.

Will I need to do anything to prepare for testing?

Endoscopy . If other tests did not provide enough information for a diagnosis, your provider may order a procedure called an endoscopy. An endoscopy allows your provider to look at your esophagus (the tube that links your mouth and stomach), the lining of your stomach, and part of your small intestine. During the procedure:

There are different ways to test for H. pylori. Your health care provider may order one or more of the following types of tests.

An ulcer is a more serious condition than gastritis, and symptoms are often more severe. Treating gastritis in early stages may help prevent the development of an ulcer or other complications.

You may need testing if you have symptoms of a digestive disorder. Since gastritis and ulcers both inflame the lining of the stomach, they share many of the same symptoms. They include:

There are different ways to test for an H. pylori infection. They include blood, stool, and breath tests. If you are having digestive symptoms, testing and treatment may help prevent serious complications.

Helicobacter pylori (H. pylori) is a type of bacteria that infects the digestive system. Many people with H. pylori will never have symptoms of infection. But for others, the bacteria can cause a variety of digestive disorders . These include gastritis (inflammation of the stomach), peptic ulcers (sores in the stomach, small intestine, or esophagus), and certain types of stomach cancer .

FAQs

A negative (normal) H. pylori test result means that you probably don't have an H. pylori infection. Your provider may order more tests to find out the cause of your symptoms. A positive test result means that you have an H. pylori infection.

A positive result from the breath, stool or upper endoscopy tests means you have an active (current) H. pylori infection. You'll need antibiotics to get rid of the bacteria. After you've taken them for long enough to kill H.

What are the symptoms of H. pylori infection? Dull or burning pain in your stomach (more often a few hours after eating and at night). ...

Unplanned weight loss.

Bloating.

Nausea and vomiting (bloody vomit).

Indigestion (dyspepsia).

Burping.

Loss of appetite.

Dark stools (from blood in your stool).

H. pylori can damage the protective lining of the stomach and small intestine. This can allow stomach acid to create an open sore (ulcer). About 10% of people with H. pylori will develop an ulcer. Inflammation of the stomach lining.

The cutoffs (in index values) for IgG and IgA were ≤1.7 for a negative result, 1.8 to 2.2 for an equivocal result, and ≥2.3 for a positive result. For IgM the cutoffs were ≤0.8 for a negative result, 0.9 to 1.1 for an equivocal result, and ≥1.2 for a positive result.

≤30 U/mL (negative) 30.01-39.99 U/mL (equivocal) ≥40 U/mL (positive)

H. pylori commonly causes inflammation to the lining of your stomach (gastritis). You don't always have symptoms from gastritis, but the irritation and swelling it causes can lead to discomfort, nausea, and vomiting. Peptic ulcers are the most common complication of H. pylori.

pylori can cause stomach ulcers and long-lasting irritation, swelling and pain in the stomach (known as 'severe chronic atrophic gastritis' or SCAG). This can lead on to cancer.

At least two of the medicines are antibiotics that help to kill the bacteria. The other medication causes the stomach to make less acid; lower acid levels help the ulcer to heal. Most people are cured after finishing two weeks of medicine. Some people need to take another two weeks of medicine.

If you have an active ulcer due to an H. pylori infection, you might have blood in your stool. In most cases, the blood appears very dark — almost black. Your stools might have a tarry appearance or consistency.

Although a staging system for the H pylori infection does not exist, some steps in the disease process are well described. The first step is chronic gastritis, followed after a time by the second step, atrophic gastritis. The third step is intestinal metaplasia, which may evolve into dysplasia.

pylori infection. Furthermore, a dietary pattern characterized by a high consumption of refined grains, pickled vegetables, bacon, salted fish, salted pickled eggs, processed and cooked meat, wine, and tea is associated with an increased risk of the infection.

Doctors typically prescribe a combination of two antibiotics and an acid-reducing drug to treat H. pylori. This is known as triple therapy. If you're resistant to the antibiotics, your doctors may add another medication to your treatment plan.

pylori diet. Breakfast. Fresh berries with a scrambled egg and oats.

Lunch. Rice with beans and white meat chicken with a side of cabbage.

Dinner. Salmon with mashed potatoes and steamed broccoli.

If the post-dose 13C concentration is 3.5 parts per 1000 more than the baseline sample, the test is considered positive for H pylori. The higher the level of 13C, the greater the extent of the infection. Levels of 30-40 parts per 1000 over the baseline result are typical of H pylori infections.

pylori IgG antibody for the diagnosis of H. pylori infections exhibited notably higher values in the SAT-positive groups (25.37 ± 10.47 NTU/ml) compared to those in the SAT-negative groups (21.193 ± 8.22), indicating a statistically significant difference (P < 0.05), as depicted in Fig.

A Kyoto classification score of 2 or more indicates H. pylori infection. Kyoto classification scores of patients with and without gastric cancer were 4.8 and 3.8, respectively. A Kyoto classification score of 4 or more might indicate gastric cancer risk.

The urease produced by H. pylori hydrolyzes urea to ammonia, which raises the pH of the medium, and changes the color of the specimen from yellow (NEGATIVE) to red (POSITIVE).