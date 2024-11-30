Helicobacter Pylori (H. Pylori) Tests Understand the Test & Your Results (2024)

Accordion Title

  • What are helicobacter pylori (H. pylori) tests?

    Helicobacter pylori (H. pylori) is a type of bacteria that infects the digestive system. Many people with H. pylori will never have symptoms of infection. But for others, the bacteria can cause a variety of digestive disorders . These include gastritis (inflammation of the stomach), peptic ulcers (sores in the stomach, small intestine, or esophagus), and certain types of stomach cancer .

    See Also
    What Happens During an H. Pylori Breath Test?Noninvasive Diagnostic Tests for Helicobacter pylori Infection

    There are different ways to test for an H. pylori infection. They include blood, stool, and breath tests. If you are having digestive symptoms, testing and treatment may help prevent serious complications.

    Other names: H. pylori stool antigen, H. pylori breath tests, urea breath test, rapid urease test (RUT) for H. pylori, H. pylori culture

  • What are they used for?

    H. pylori tests are most often used to:

    • Look for H. pylori bacteria in the digestive tract
    • Find out if your digestive symptoms are caused by an H. pylori infection
    • Find out if treatment for an H. pylori infection has worked
  • Why do I need an H. pylori test?

    You may need testing if you have symptoms of a digestive disorder. Since gastritis and ulcers both inflame the lining of the stomach, they share many of the same symptoms. They include:

    • Abdominal pain
    • Bloating
    • Nausea and vomiting
    • Diarrhea
    • Loss of appetite
    • Weight loss

    An ulcer is a more serious condition than gastritis, and symptoms are often more severe. Treating gastritis in early stages may help prevent the development of an ulcer or other complications.

  • What happens during H. pylori testing?

    There are different ways to test for H. pylori. Your health care provider may order one or more of the following types of tests.

    Blood test

    • Checks for antibodies (infection-fighting cells) to H. pylori
    • Test procedure:
      • A health care professional will take a blood sample from a vein in your arm, using a small needle.
      • After the needle is inserted, a small amount of blood will be collected into a test tube or vial.

    Breath test, also known as a urea breath test

    • Checks for infection by measuring certain substances in your breath
    • Test procedure:
      • You will provide a sample of your breath by breathing into a collection bag.
      • After that, you will swallow a pill or liquid containing a harmless radioactive material.
      • You will provide another sample of your breath.
      • Your provider will compare the two samples. If the second sample has higher than normal carbon dioxide levels, it is a sign of an H. pylori infection.

    Stool tests.Your provider may order a stool antigen or a stool culture test.

    • A stool antigen test looks for antigens to H. pylori in your stool. Antigens are substances that trigger an immune response.
    • A stool culture test looks for H. pylori bacteria in the stool.
    • Samples for both types of stool tests are collected in the same way. Sample collection usually includes the following steps:
      • Put on a pair of rubber or latex gloves.
      • Collect and store the stool in a special container given to you by your health care provider or a lab.
      • If collecting a sample from a baby, line the baby's diaper with plastic wrap.
      • Make sure no urine, toilet water, or toilet paper mixes in with the sample.
      • Seal and label the container.
      • Remove the gloves, and wash your hands.
      • Return the container to your health care provider.

    Endoscopy . If other tests did not provide enough information for a diagnosis, your provider may order a procedure called an endoscopy. An endoscopy allows your provider to look at your esophagus (the tube that links your mouth and stomach), the lining of your stomach, and part of your small intestine. During the procedure:

    • You will lie down on an operating table on your back or side.
    • You will be given medicine to help you relax and prevent you from feeling pain during the procedure.
    • Your provider will insert a thin tube, called an endoscope, into your mouth and throat. The endoscope has a light and camera on it. This allows the provider to get a good view of your internal organs.
    • Your provider may take a biopsy (removal of a small sample of tissue) to examine after the procedure.
    • After the procedure, you will be observed for an hour or two while the medicine wears off.
    • You may be drowsy for a while, so plan to have someone drive you home.
  • Will I need to do anything to prepare for testing?
    • You don't need any special preparation for an H. pylori blood test.
    • For breath, stool, and endoscopy tests, you may need to stop taking certain medicines for as long as two weeks to a month before testing. Be sure to talk with your health care provider about all medicines you are currently taking.
    • For an endoscopy, you may need to fast (not eat or drink) for about 12 hours before the procedure.
  • Are there any risks to testing?

    There is very little risk to having a blood test. You may have slight pain or bruising at the spot where the needle was put in, but most symptoms go away quickly.

    There is no known risk to having breath or stool tests.

    During an endoscopy, you may feel some discomfort when the endoscope is inserted, but serious complications are rare. There is a very small risk of getting a tear in your intestine. If you had a biopsy, there is a small risk of bleeding at the site. Bleeding usually stops without treatment.

  • What do the results mean?

    If your results were negative, it means you probably don't have an H. pylori infection. Your provider may order more tests to find out the cause of your symptoms.

    If your results were positive, it means you have an H. pylori infection. H. pylori infections are treatable. Your health care provider will probably prescribe a combination of antibiotics and other medicines to treat the infection and relieve pain. The medicine plan can be complicated, but it's important to take all the medicines as prescribed, even if your symptoms go away. If any H. pylori bacteria remain in your system, your condition can worsen. Gastritis caused by H. pylori can lead to a peptic ulcer and sometimes stomach cancer.

    Learn more about laboratory tests, reference ranges, and understanding results .

  • Is there anything else I need to know about H. pylori testing?

    After you've been treated with antibiotics, your health care provider may order repeat tests to make sure all the H. pylori bacteria is gone.

  • References
    1. American Gastroenterological Association [Internet]. Bethesda (MD): American Gastroenterological Association; c2019. Peptic Ulcer Disease; [cited 2019 Jun 27]; [about 3 screens]. Available from: https://www.gastro.org/practice-guidance/gi-patient-center/topic/peptic-ulcer-disease
    2. Kids Health from Nemours [Internet]. Jacksonville (FL): The Nemours Foundation; c1995–2019. Helicobacter pylori; [cited 2019 Jun 27]; [about 2 screens]. Available from: https://kidshealth.org/en/parents/h-pylori.html
    3. Lab Tests Online [Internet]. Washington D.C.: American Association for Clinical Chemistry; c2001–2019. Helicobacter pylori (H. pylori) Testing; [updated 2019 Feb 28; cited 2019 Jun 27]; [about 2 screens]. Available from: https://labtestsonline.org/tests/helicobacter-pylori-h-pylori-testing
    4. Mayo Clinic [Internet]. Mayo Foundation for Medical Education and Research; c1998–2019. Helicobacter pylori (H. pylori) infection: Symptoms and Causes; 2017 May 17 [cited 2019 Jun 27]; [about 3 screens]. Available from: https://www.mayoclinic.org/diseases-conditions/h-pylori/symptoms-causes/syc-20356171
    5. National Heart, Lung, and Blood Institute [Internet]. Bethesda (MD): U.S. Department of Health and Human Services; Blood Tests; [cited 2019 Jun 27]; [about 3 screens]. Available from: https://www.nhlbi.nih.gov/health-topics/blood-tests
    6. The Ohio State University: Wexner Medical Center [Internet]. Columbus (OH): The Ohio State University, Wexner Medical Center; H. Pylori Gastritis; [cited 2019 Jun 27]; [about 5 screens]. Available from: https://wexnermedical.osu.edu/digestive-diseases/h-pylori-gastritis
    7. Torrance Memorial Physician Network [Internet]. Torrance Memorial Physician Network, c2019. Ulcer and Gastritis; [cited 2019 Jun 27]; [about 4 screens]. Available from: https://www.tmphysiciannetwork.org/specialties/primary-care/ulcers-gastritis
    8. UF Health: University of Florida Health [Internet]. Gainesville (FL): University of Florida Health; c2019. Tests for H. pylori: Overview; [updated 2019 Jun 27; cited 2019 Jun 27]; [about 2 screens]. Available from: https://ufhealth.org/tests-h-pylori
    9. University of Rochester Medical Center [Internet]. Rochester (NY): University of Rochester Medical Center; c2019. Health Encyclopedia: Helicobacter Pylori; [cited 2019 Jun 27]; [about 2 screens]. Available from: https://www.urmc.rochester.edu/encyclopedia/content.aspx?contenttypeid=85&amp;contentid=P00373
    10. University of Rochester Medical Center [Internet]. Rochester (NY): University of Rochester Medical Center; c2019. Health Encyclopedia: Helicobacter Pylori Antibody; [cited 2019 Jun 27]; [about 2 screens]. Available from: https://www.urmc.rochester.edu/encyclopedia/content.aspx?contenttypeid=167&amp;contentid=helicobacter_pylori_antibody
    11. University of Rochester Medical Center [Internet]. Rochester (NY): University of Rochester Medical Center; c2019. Health Encyclopedia: Helicobacter Pylori Culture; [cited 2019 Jun 27]; [about 2 screens]. Available from: https://www.urmc.rochester.edu/encyclopedia/content.aspx?contenttypeid=167&amp;contentid=helicobacter_pylori_culture
    12. UW Health [Internet]. Madison (WI): University of Wisconsin Hospitals and Clinics Authority; c2019. Helicobacter Pylori Tests: How It Is Done; [updated 2018 Nov 7; cited 2019 Jun 27]; [about 5 screens]. Available from: https://www.uwhealth.org/health/topic/medicaltest/helicobacter-pylori-tests/hw1531.html#hw1554
    13. UW Health [Internet]. Madison (WI): University of Wisconsin Hospitals and Clinics Authority; c2019. Helicobacter Pylori Tests: How To Prepare; [updated 2018 Nov 7; cited 2019 Jun 27]; [about 4 screens]. Available from: https://www.uwhealth.org/health/topic/medicaltest/helicobacter-pylori-tests/hw1531.html#hw1546
    14. UW Health [Internet]. Madison (WI): University of Wisconsin Hospitals and Clinics Authority; c2019. Helicobacter Pylori Tests: Risks; [updated 2018 Nov 7; cited 2019 Jun 27]; [about 7 screens]. Available from: https://www.uwhealth.org/health/topic/medicaltest/helicobacter-pylori-tests/hw1531.html#hw1588
    15. UW Health [Internet]. Madison (WI): University of Wisconsin Hospitals and Clinics Authority; c2019. Helicobacter Pylori Tests: Test Overview; [updated 2018 Nov 7; cited 2019 Jun 27]; [about 2 screens]. Available from: https://www.uwhealth.org/health/topic/medicaltest/helicobacter-pylori-tests/hw1531.html
    16. UW Health [Internet]. Madison (WI): University of Wisconsin Hospitals and Clinics Authority; c2019. Helicobacter Pylori Tests: Why It Is Done; [updated 2018 Nov 7; cited 2019 Jun 27]; [about 3 screens]. Available from: https://www.uwhealth.org/health/topic/medicaltest/helicobacter-pylori-tests/hw1531.html#hw1544
    17. UW Health [Internet]. Madison (WI): University of Wisconsin Hospitals and Clinics Authority; c2019. Upper Gastrointestinal Endoscopy: How It Is Done; [updated 2018 Nov 7; cited 2019 Jun 27]; [about 5 screens]. Available from: https://www.uwhealth.org/health/topic/medicaltest/upper-gastrointestinal-endoscopy/hw267678.html#hw267713
Helicobacter Pylori (H. Pylori) Tests Understand the Test & Your Results (2024)

FAQs

How to read H. pylori test results? ›

A negative (normal) H. pylori test result means that you probably don't have an H. pylori infection. Your provider may order more tests to find out the cause of your symptoms. A positive test result means that you have an H. pylori infection.

Explore More
What happens if you test positive for H. pylori? ›

A positive result from the breath, stool or upper endoscopy tests means you have an active (current) H. pylori infection. You'll need antibiotics to get rid of the bacteria. After you've taken them for long enough to kill H.

Read The Full Story
What are three symptoms of an H. pylori infection? ›

What are the symptoms of H. pylori infection?
  • Dull or burning pain in your stomach (more often a few hours after eating and at night). ...
  • Unplanned weight loss.
  • Bloating.
  • Nausea and vomiting (bloody vomit).
  • Indigestion (dyspepsia).
  • Burping.
  • Loss of appetite.
  • Dark stools (from blood in your stool).

Discover More
Does a positive H. pylori test mean you have an ulcer? ›

H. pylori can damage the protective lining of the stomach and small intestine. This can allow stomach acid to create an open sore (ulcer). About 10% of people with H. pylori will develop an ulcer. Inflammation of the stomach lining.

Know More
What is the positive range for Helicobacter pylori? ›

The cutoffs (in index values) for IgG and IgA were ≤1.7 for a negative result, 1.8 to 2.2 for an equivocal result, and ≥2.3 for a positive result. For IgM the cutoffs were ≤0.8 for a negative result, 0.9 to 1.1 for an equivocal result, and ≥1.2 for a positive result.

Know More
What is the normal range for Helicobacter? ›

≤30 U/mL (negative) 30.01-39.99 U/mL (equivocal) ≥40 U/mL (positive)

Show Me More
What are the worst symptoms of H. pylori? ›

H. pylori commonly causes inflammation to the lining of your stomach (gastritis). You don't always have symptoms from gastritis, but the irritation and swelling it causes can lead to discomfort, nausea, and vomiting. Peptic ulcers are the most common complication of H. pylori.

Read The Full Story
Should I be worried about Helicobacter pylori? ›

pylori can cause stomach ulcers and long-lasting irritation, swelling and pain in the stomach (known as 'severe chronic atrophic gastritis' or SCAG). This can lead on to cancer.

Read The Full Story
Can you fully recover from H. pylori? ›

At least two of the medicines are antibiotics that help to kill the bacteria. The other medication causes the stomach to make less acid; lower acid levels help the ulcer to heal. Most people are cured after finishing two weeks of medicine. Some people need to take another two weeks of medicine.

Continue Reading
What do bowel movements look like with H. pylori? ›

If you have an active ulcer due to an H. pylori infection, you might have blood in your stool. In most cases, the blood appears very dark — almost black. Your stools might have a tarry appearance or consistency.

View Details

What organ does H. pylori affect? ›

H. pylori is a type of bacteria that infects your stomach. It attacks your stomach and the first part of your small intestine (duodenum). This can cause redness and swelling (inflammation). Many people with the bacteria won't have any symptoms.

Tell Me More
What is the first stage of H. pylori? ›

Although a staging system for the H pylori infection does not exist, some steps in the disease process are well described. The first step is chronic gastritis, followed after a time by the second step, atrophic gastritis. The third step is intestinal metaplasia, which may evolve into dysplasia.

Find Out More
What foods cause H pylori infection? ›

pylori infection. Furthermore, a dietary pattern characterized by a high consumption of refined grains, pickled vegetables, bacon, salted fish, salted pickled eggs, processed and cooked meat, wine, and tea is associated with an increased risk of the infection.

Read On
What is the fastest way to cure H. pylori? ›

Doctors typically prescribe a combination of two antibiotics and an acid-reducing drug to treat H. pylori. This is known as triple therapy. If you're resistant to the antibiotics, your doctors may add another medication to your treatment plan.

View More
What is the best food for breakfast with H. pylori? ›

pylori diet.
  • Breakfast. Fresh berries with a scrambled egg and oats.
  • Lunch. Rice with beans and white meat chicken with a side of cabbage.
  • Dinner. Salmon with mashed potatoes and steamed broccoli.

Show Me More
What is considered high H. pylori levels? ›

If the post-dose 13C concentration is 3.5 parts per 1000 more than the baseline sample, the test is considered positive for H pylori. The higher the level of 13C, the greater the extent of the infection. Levels of 30-40 parts per 1000 over the baseline result are typical of H pylori infections.

Learn More
What is a positive IgG value for H. pylori? ›

pylori IgG antibody for the diagnosis of H. pylori infections exhibited notably higher values in the SAT-positive groups (25.37 ± 10.47 NTU/ml) compared to those in the SAT-negative groups (21.193 ± 8.22), indicating a statistically significant difference (P < 0.05), as depicted in Fig.

Find Out More
What is the H. pylori score? ›

A Kyoto classification score of 2 or more indicates H. pylori infection. Kyoto classification scores of patients with and without gastric cancer were 4.8 and 3.8, respectively. A Kyoto classification score of 4 or more might indicate gastric cancer risk.

Show Me More
What color is a positive H. pylori test? ›

The urease produced by H. pylori hydrolyzes urea to ammonia, which raises the pH of the medium, and changes the color of the specimen from yellow (NEGATIVE) to red (POSITIVE).

View Details

References

Top Articles
Phil Donahue, talk show host pioneer and husband of Marlo Thomas, dies at 88
Greg Kihn, ‘Jeopardy’ and ‘Breakup Song’ Hitmaker, Dies at 75
Mary Lou Ford Obituary & Funeral | Kalamazoo formerly of Tecumseh, MI | Betzler Life Story Funeral Homes
Latest Posts
O poder alquímico das sensações um panorama histórico-ficcional da filosofia magnética de Franz Anton Mesmer Dissertacao
An ex-police chief who led a raid on a newspaper is charged with obstruction of justice
Recommended Articles
Article information

Author: Mrs. Angelic Larkin

Last Updated:

Views: 5970

Rating: 4.7 / 5 (67 voted)

Reviews: 90% of readers found this page helpful

Author information

Name: Mrs. Angelic Larkin

Birthday: 1992-06-28

Address: Apt. 413 8275 Mueller Overpass, South Magnolia, IA 99527-6023

Phone: +6824704719725

Job: District Real-Estate Facilitator

Hobby: Letterboxing, Vacation, Poi, Homebrewing, Mountain biking, Slacklining, Cabaret

Introduction: My name is Mrs. Angelic Larkin, I am a cute, charming, funny, determined, inexpensive, joyous, cheerful person who loves writing and wants to share my knowledge and understanding with you.