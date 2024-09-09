Helicobacter Pylori (H. Pylori) Tests Understand the Test & Your Results (2024)

Helicobacter pylori (H. pylori) is a type of bacteria that infects the digestive system. Many people with H. pylori will never have symptoms of infection. But for others, the bacteria can cause a variety of digestive disorders . These include gastritis (inflammation of the stomach), peptic ulcers (sores in the stomach, small intestine, or esophagus), and certain types of stomach cancer .

There are different ways to test for an H. pylori infection. They include blood, stool, and breath tests. If you are having digestive symptoms, testing and treatment may help prevent serious complications.

Other names: H. pylori stool antigen, H. pylori breath tests, urea breath test, rapid urease test (RUT) for H. pylori, H. pylori culture