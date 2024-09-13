Help! I’ve Become My Roommate’s Constant, On-Call Nurse. (2024)

Dear Prudence is Slate’s advice column.Submit questions here.

Dear Prudence,

My roommate I believe has health anxiety. She does not have a formal psychological diagnosis but does regularly see a therapist. Said roommate tends to lament about new ailments every week. Usually, it ends up being a nonissue or something like a bruise that will go away in a few days. I know that with anxiety the perceived worries and pain are real, and I want to be there for her. However, it always seems like when we go out, some sort of injury or illness occurs that needs to be dealt with. I want to keep going to social events and inviting her to places, but it’s getting frustrating to always prioritize and prepare for her concerns. Plus I don’t want her to feel bad about being in pain. Is there anything I can do about setting boundaries, or do I keep dealing with things the way I have been—emergency first aid kits and all?

—Constantly in Sickness

Dear Constantly in Sickness,

Well you definitely don’t need to be carrying an emergency first aid kit around, I can say that for sure. You say there’s always something to be “dealt with,” or for you to “prepare for” but you might feel less burdened if you realize you don’t actually have to do anything (outside of normal, kind friend behavior—more on that below) in response to the bruise, headache, or cough of the week. That’s the kind of boundary to set, and a good mantra to keep in mind as you decide how to navigate news of your roommate’s latest ailment as, “I’m a friend, not a nurse.” In practice that means you can and should listen, empathize, and ask questions about how she’s doing but you don’t need to make it your job to pack painkillers and band aids or make an entire plan for what will happen if she becomes nauseated.

While I sense from your letter that you suspect her ailments are all in her head (and who knows, you may be right!), remind yourself that whether they are doesn’t really matter. Whatever the origin of her pain may be, she’s suffering. So being a good friend means being there for her—offering to leave the dance floor and sit down with her for a bit if she’s dizzy, bringing her a glass of water when she needs a break, and maybe even occasionally ending the night early and heading home with her if the situation gets really bad. But it’s also fair to say things like, “I’m planning to sing about eight karaoke songs and stay until the bar closes tonight so I probably won’t be able to be there for you as much if you’re not feeling well. Do you want to invite another friend who would be willing to leave early to take you to urgent care if needed?”

Dear Prudence,

What are the rules for dating an educator when you’re an adult? I’m a woman in my late-20s who is a non-traditional college student. Rather than go right into the undergraduate life, I moved around, and did a bunch of local and community work to figure out what I wanted before I got an inheritance that made going to school full time (with work study) a real possibility at a local state school. I’m not local, and the age difference between me and my scholastic peers makes socializing really rough. Meanwhile, the difference in life and work schedules makes the rest of my social calendar a nightmare, so I’ve felt pretty lonely.

I’ve been doing stuff over the summer on campus and met a guy who runs a competitive program on campus (a role adjacent to a speech coach, but with more administrative responsibility). In my role as a campus worker, I’ve helped him a couple times and we’ve had some good conversations. He checks basically every box for me: driven, smart, funny, nerdy, really tall, and kind. He’s also from out-of-town, which I think is something nice to bond over. I think there may be a little age gap, but not much of one. He doesn’t teach, but he does run a program geared toward undergraduates and has parallel roles as a teacher. So, my question is, can I tell him I’d be interested in getting a drink with him and maybe something more? I feel like if he were my professor that’d obviously be out of line, and if he were a dean in my college even more so, but if he were the manager of the campus bookstore there’d be no question of a problem. I can’t tell him though… Part of me thinks I can just avoid his program and anyone involved in it, but another part of me thinks that he has to be above any appearance of reproach and that’d be a tough situation to put either of us into? What are the rules here? What should I do?

—I’m Trying to Learn the Lines

Dear I’m Trying to Learn the Lines,

It doesn’t sound like this guy has any power over you, and I don’t see how it could be harmful to your education or well-being for you to date or have a relationship with him. But the official rules may say something else! Ask him out and let him decide. He should know what the school has to say about faculty of any type becoming romantically involved with students (even those who they don’t teach) and how much, if at all, he’s willing to bend them to get to know you.

Dear Prudence,

I work with children, including special needs children, in a professional capacity. I am usually wiped mentally and physically at the end of the day and just want to relax. My sister-in-law has two children with high special needs. She does get respite care from the state but on a limited basis. We never had a warm relationship because when I was dating my husband, I saw early warning signs in her youngest and advised her to talk to her pediatrician and look at testing. She called me every name in the book and threw my infertility in my face. I could never be a mother so my position was unfounded and my opinion worthless. Since then I have kept my distance, but my in-laws keep putting pressure on me to help out. They live much closer and rarely watch the kids more than an hour because they are too overwhelmed. This request is never directed at my husband, just me. It doesn’t help that my sister-in-law went down the anti-vax rabbit hole until her husband nearly died from COVID. She has repeatedly ignored the advice from professionals when it comes to the kids .I just don’t want to open that door but I want to keep the family peace. My husband says to ignore it. Any thoughts?

—Lock the Door

Dear Lock the Door,

It’s funny you say you want to “keep the family peace” because that peace doesn’t actually exist now—at least not for you! You’re the one who has been insulted and is being pressured to offer assistance to someone who’s been cruel to you, all while worrying about your sister-in-law’s children. That’s the opposite of peaceful, if you ask me.

It goes without saying that this proposed childcare arrangement would be a bad idea. You would inevitably be disrespected, and your ability to improve the lives of the kids would be severely limited. Your husband is right that you should ignore the requests—that is, after he tells his parents, “She’s not going to do it, and I’d like for you to stop harassing her. If you want to talk about this any further, please go through me.”

Dear Prudence,

My father is obsessed with the college application process. My senior year of high school included multiple early morning wake ups when he had decided that I should apply to another school and enormous fights as he railed about how I could enhance my chances of admission. I note that his efforts did not include the common sense help that an involved parent might ordinarily provide, like advice on course selection in high school or proofreading essays. I ultimately chose the same extremely prestigious college he had attended, which made him happy. I had a decidedly mixed experience.

My wife went to an excellent but lesser known school. She had an outstanding experience and was subsequently admitted to every elite medical school in the country. My professional life has also shown me that people coming from various schools and backgrounds achieve personal and financial success. Suffice to say that my view of how and why one should choose a school is different from my father’s. As my daughter entered high school, I began to see signs that he would seek an even higher level of involvement in her college process than he had in mine. In addition to repeatedly trying to discuss details of her (then years in the future) college process with me, he drafted several well-researched memoranda about how and to where she should apply. They merged into crazy territory, including insistence that she should apply binding early decision to a particular school that he had selected based on the statistical likelihood of her being admitted, rather than the extent to which the school matched her preferences (which he didn’t bother to ask about).

I recognized this behavior as emotionally, and likely practically, harmful and asked him to stop. We ultimately agreed that I would hire a private college counselor, which I consider unnecessary because my daughter’s private school provides excellent college guidance, and he would thereafter stay out of the process. I hired them and went silent on all information related to college. The memos, however, have kept coming. They do nothing other than increase my anxiety and damage his relationship with me, my wife, our daughter, and our younger son. As our daughter enters her senior year, I have repeatedly reminded him of our deal and told him that I do not want his input, but it makes no difference. What can I say or do?

—Trying to Keep Things In Perspective

Dear Perspective,

Your daughter is right on the cusp of adulthood, so this is the perfect time for her to take the lead when it comes to how she wants people to treat her.

Ask her, “Are Grandpa’s memos about college bothering you as much as they’re bothering me?” and if she says yes, ask, “What would you like to do about it?” You could brainstorm ideas, including: 1) just don’t open or read them, 2) ask him to stop sending them, 3) block his email. And she may have her own creative thoughts.

I couldn’t help but notice that you felt you had to negotiate with your father and agree to hire a private college counselor to appease him. He actually shouldn’t have had a say in this process at all—only your and your wife’s opinions matter when it comes to your kids—and the fact that he did, tells me that perhaps you still haven’t developed a healthy level of independence from him. Make it a point to change that pattern with your own child, starting by letting her take the lead in handling this.

