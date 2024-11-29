Henrietta's Map Location and How to Use | Hogwarts Legacy｜Game8 (2024)

When reporting a problem, please be as specific as possible in providing details such as what conditions the problem occurred under and what kind of effects it had.

To solve the puzzle regarding the Hippogriff statue inside the hideaway, you need to light the right torches based on the illustration on the map.

Light the torches with an orange circle. Extinguish the flames for those with an X.

If you look at the map, you can spot two spells, Incendio and Glacius, and a diagram which shows the puzzles you will encounter inside Henrietta's Hideaway. Use these as clues to solve these puzzles as you go!

The entrance to Henrietta's Hideaway, as illustrated in the map, is located below the main area of the ruins west of the Clagmar Castle Floo Flame .

Henrietta's Map contains solutions to puzzles you will encounter during The Hippogriff Marks the Spot side quest. The map also leads you to Henrietta's Hideaway found in the southern area of Manor Cape.

You can cast Disillusionment and sneak around to reach the tent. Alternatively, you can eliminate everyone in the area if you think you can handle them all!

Head to the western side of the castle and go inside the middle tent.

You can get Henrietta's Map inside a tent in Poidsear Castle located in the Poidsear Coast region of the map.

Get Henrietta's Map inside a tent in Poidsear Castle and get access to Henrietta's Hideaway in Hogwarts Legacy.

As soon as you enter Henrietta's Hideaway, you'll be faced with your first puzzle. To solve it, turn toward the left reaper statue and use either Confringo or Incendio to light the brazier in front of the statue.

It is Henrietta's Map, so it makes sense that this quest would take place in Henrietta's Hideaway to the South of Manor Cape. There's also a Hippogriff surrounded by flames, with a flame and ice icon near them. The flame obviously indicates the use of your fire spells, and the ice icon hints at using Glacius.

To find the entrance to Henrietta's Hideaway, follow the path leading southeast, then take a left. The entrance will be at the bottom of the steps. As soon as you enter Henrietta's Hideaway, you'll be faced with a puzzle.

The treasure's location can be found to the southwest of Irondale, which is in the Feldcroft Region. Head to the side with the smaller ruined structure with the tree in the center. Cast the Levioso spell on the tree to lift it, which will unveil the treasure. Collect your rewards to complete the quest.

Where to find the Musical Map. You can begin the Solved by the Bell quest by finding the Musical Map hidden in the Henrietta's Hideaway dungeon in the far south of the map. The quest marker appears on your map in the south of Manor Cape, so simply head there and enter the dungeon.

The valuable item in Henrietta's Hideaway was a Musical Map.

There are a few ways to get past this trap, with Option 1 being the most efficient way to do so: Option 1 - Use Arresto Momentum to prevent the floor trap from activating. ... Option 2 - Lure an enemy onto the floor, and pull or push them onto the trap using Accio or Depulso. More items... Feb 28, 2023

You can complete this puzzle at anytime, but its reward is tied to the All's Well That Ends Bell side quest. To complete it, head back to the Hufflepuff student and you'll receive 180 XP and Conjuration Spellcraft.

The treasure map shows which braziers should be lit and which should be extinguished. To execute this task precisely, use Confringo to light the braziers and Glacius to extinguish those that have been lit incorrectly. If you accomplish everything correctly, the treasure box will appear behind the statue.

After players have hit the bells in the correct order, they'll hear a familiar melody and a special treasure chest will spawn to their left. Inside, they'll find the Treasure-Seeker's Longcoat: a cosmetic item that can be used to alter the appearance of certain pieces of Gear.

Perhaps an easier way is to open the map screen and click on the sun icon near the top of the screen hovering over Hogwarts itself. Clicking on that icon will bring up the Secret Rooms section on your list of Floo Flames locations. Your secret rooms include the Room of Requirement and the Map Chamber.

To get past moving floors, all you need to do is cast Arresto Momentum towards the floor. This will deactivate the trap and allow you to walk on the floor and move on.

The sixth Treasure Vault can be found on the shore, west of Henrietta's Hideaway. However, the entrance to the vault is blocked, so players should head west to the bridge next to it to dive into the vortex and enter the vault.

How to Fix Hogwarts Legacy Stuck under Map/Object Fix 1: Restart Hogwarts Legacy. ... Fix 2: Move to a Different Location via Floo Powder. ... Fix 3: Load a Previous Autosave File. ... Fix 4: Contact WBGames Support. Apr 14, 2023

Looking down on the Hippogriff statue from above, you'll need to light up the braziers at 12 o clock, 3 o clock, 4 o clock, and 9 o clock, and extinguish all others. Once you've done that, a Collection Chest will be revealed behind the statue. Open it to obtain the Treasure-Seeker's Gloves and complete the quest.