Henrietta's Map Location and How to Use | Hogwarts Legacy｜Game8 (2024)

Get Henrietta's Map inside a tent in Poidsear Castle and get access to Henrietta's Hideaway in Hogwarts Legacy. Read on for more information about Henrietta's Map, how to use it to solve puzzles, and more!

List of Contents Henrietta's Map Location

How to Use Henrietta's Map

Related Guides

Henrietta's Map Location

Poidsear Castle, Poidsear Coast

You can get Henrietta's Map inside a tent in Poidsear Castle located in the Poidsear Coast region of the map.

How to Get Henrietta's Map

Objectives 1 Fast travel to Poidsear Castle Floo Flame. 2 Head to the western side of the castle and go inside the middle tent.

Poidsear Castle is home to several tough Dark Wizards and Iona Morgan , an Infamous Foe . You can cast Disillusionment and sneak around to reach the tent. Alternatively, you can eliminate everyone in the area if you think you can handle them all! 3 Grab the map on the table inside the middle tent.

If you have The Hippogriff Marks the Spot in your list of side quests, you will see a marker on the overworld.

How to Use Henrietta's Map

Use the Map to Solve Puzzles in Henrietta's Hideaway

Henrietta's Map contains solutions to puzzles you will encounter during The Hippogriff Marks the Spot side quest. The map also leads you to Henrietta's Hideaway found in the southern area of Manor Cape.

The Hippogriff Marks the Spot Side Quest Walkthrough

Henrietta's Hideaway Location

Map View World View

The entrance to Henrietta's Hideaway, as illustrated in the map, is located below the main area of the ruins west of the Clagmar Castle Floo Flame.

Interactive Map and List of All Locations

Use Spells Illustrated on the Map to Solve Puzzles

If you look at the map, you can spot two spells, Incendio and Glacius, and a diagram which shows the puzzles you will encounter inside Henrietta's Hideaway. Use these as clues to solve these puzzles as you go!

Puzzle Guide: How to Solve All Puzzles

Hippogriff Statue Puzzle

Light the torches with an orange circle. Extinguish the flames for those with an X.

To solve the puzzle regarding the Hippogriff statue inside the hideaway, you need to light the right torches based on the illustration on the map.

Hogwarts Legacy Related Guides

Early Game Guides

All Early Game Guides Character Creation Guide How to Level Up Fast Best Common Room How to Link Fan Account Room of Requirement Guide List of Companions List of Classes How to Open Eyeball Chests How to Use Moonstones List of Traits and How to Upgrade Gear List of Shops and Locations How to Get a Broom House Sorting Ceremony Guide What to Buy First?

Game Mechanics Guides

All Game Mechanics Guides Combat Guide: How to Fight Dark Arts Battle Arena Guide What are Ancient Magic Spells? List of DLC and In-Game Purchases Missables and One-Time Events Guide What is the Wizard's Field Guide? How to Identify Gear Can you Respec? How to Undo Talent Points How to Skip Time How to Fix No More Missions Available Bug How to Get More Spell Slots Best Spells to Use Stealth Guide: How to Avoid Getting Caught Battle Arenas Do Offspring Grow Up? Can You Store Gear? How to Heal Broom Race Challenge List How to Breed Beasts What is the Max Talent Points? How to Upgrade Gear All Seasons Differences What Does the Beast Toybox Do Can You Get All Legendary Gear? Can You Fast Travel to Your Common Room? All Gear Types: What Do Gear Colors Mean? Disillusionment Spell vs Invisibility Potion Differences List of Chest Types Do Traits Stack? Can You Increase the Vivarium Species Limit? Can You Get a Fourth Flying Mount? How to Get Large Pots How to Curse Enemies How to Levitate a Goblin What to Do When Gear Slots are Full Where to Sell Beasts How to Use Potions How to Distract Enemies and People

Tier Lists

All Tier Lists Best Wizard and Witch Names Best Wand Cores Best Optional Quests Best Custom Character Designs Best Talents Best Potions Best Gear Best Traits Best Recipes and Room of Requirement Conjurations Best Brooms Best Spell Loadouts and Combos

Story Guides

All Story Guides How to Find Jackdaw's Head in the Pumpkins Should You Choose Natty or Sebastian to Go to Hogsmeade? List of House Specific Quests How to Get the Chest in the Antechamber Should You Tell Sebastian the Truth? Who Should Cast Crucio? Should Sebastian Take the Relic? Should You Side with Ominis or Sebastian? Should You Turn In Sebastian? Should You Free Penny? How to Get All Endings Endings Explained Should You Kneel or Attack the Graphorn? Is Professor Fig Evil? Can You Save Sebastian's Sister Anne from Her Curse? Where to Find the Boiler Door Prepare for Your O.W.L.S How to Enter the Ruins

Dueling Feats

All Dueling Feats Guides What are Dueling Feats? How to Keep 2 Enemies Airborne How to Flip a Troll's Club How to Steal a Ranger's Crossbow Bolt How to Levitate a Dugbog How to Flip a Dugbog Waiting to Sneak Attack How to Slice a Dangling Dugbog How to Flip a Dugbog Onto its Back How to Hit a Troll With Its Own Boulder How to Launch an Enemy Into an Object How to Disarm an Ashwinder Before Lightning Spell How to Interrupt a Charging Mongrel with Depulso How to Freeze a Poacher While Readying Their Attack How to Launch a Burning Enemy into Another Enemy with Depulso How to Bury a Spider's Head Into the Ground How to Slow a Poacher After Their Blast Attack How to Summon 2 Enemies Simultaneously How to Destroy the Orb as It Is Charging Up How to Catch and Throw a Disarmed Weapon How to Ignite a Shooter as it Prepares to Attack How to Hit a Flaming Spider to Blow it Up -

Settings Guides

All Settings Guides PS5 DualSense Feature Guide Difficulty Settings: How to Change Difficulty? How to Change Language Options How to Change Your Location to New Zealand Time Accessibility and Language Options Guide Best Settings All Controls Immersion Mode Guide: Best Settings for Immersive Gameplay

Other Guides