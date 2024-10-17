Here are all of the Big Lots stores marked as closing throughout the country (2024)

- |
By
- Dallas Gagnon | MassLive.com
Two months after announcing plans to close about 40 stores nationwide due to financial woes, Big Lots has indicated on its website it intends to close almost 300 stores.
The discount retailer announced in June it was facing several areas of financial strain that would result in 35-40 stores closing across the country. However, an audit of the Big Lots website on Aug. 2 reveals almost 300 stores are slated to close in the United States, including 18 in New England.
As of Aug. 2, Big Lots listed 1,389 stores nationwide on its website — but with at least 289 closures coming, Big Lots will see a nearly 21% decrease in stores across the nation.
The state of California takes a big hit, with 75 of its 109 stores slated to close, according to the website listings.
- Read more: Big Lots closing 250+ more stores nationwide, including 18 in New England
Some states appear to be spared closures. As of Friday afternoon, none of the 116 Texas locations were marked as closing, according to the Big Lots website. Of the six stores in Idaho; three in Iowa, 12 in Mississippi, three in Nebraska, 12 in New Mexico, 20 stores in Oklahoma, 16 in West Virginia, one in Rhode Island and one in North Dakota, none are closing, according to the website.
Big Lots saw a net sale decrease of $114.5 million from the first quarter of 2023 to Q1 this year, federal findings show. The decrease amounts to 10.2% of the company’s net sales.
The company’s long-term debt also increased by $72.2 million from Q1 2023 to Q1 2024 — racking up a total of $573.8 million in long-term debt.
“We experienced decreased comps and net sales in all of our merchandise categories,” the company reported in June. “Our home products categories ... continue to be negatively impacted by macroeconomic pressures affecting our customers’ discretionary spending.”
Between net losses, use of cash in operating activities, cash and liquidity projections raise “substantial doubt” about the company’s “ability to continue.”
More than half of the country will see stores close in their state, with 36 states closing at least 289 Big Lots stores.
Big Lots stores closing throughout the United States:
Alabama (1 store closing)
- 1327 S Brundidge St., Troy
Arizona (18)
- 1416 E Route 66, Flagstaff17510 N 75th Ave, Glendale
- 3630 W. Baseline Rd., Laveen
- 2840 E Main St., Ste 109, Mesa
- 6839 E Main St., Mesa
- 24760 N Lake Pleasant Pkwy, Peoria
- 2020 N 75th Ave, Ste 40, Phoenix
- 230 E. Bell Rd., Phoenix
- 4727 East Bell Rd., Phoenix
- 2330 W Bethany Home Rd., Phoenix
- 4835 E Ray Rd., Phoenix
- 1260 Gail Gardner Way, Prescott
- 10220 N 90th St., Scottsdale
- 940 E Baseline Rd., Tempe
- 7025 E Tanque Verde Rd., Tucson
- 4525 N Oracle Rd., Tucson
- 3900 W Ina Rd., Tucson
- 2520 S Harrison Rd., Tucson
Arkansas (1)
- 2999 N College Ave, Fayetteville
California (75)
- 1670 W Katella Ave., Anaheim
- 6336 E Santa Ana Canyon Rd., Anaheim
- 2240 El Camino Real, Atascadero
- 1085 Bellevue Rd., Atwater
- 1211 Olive Dr., Bakersfield
- 2621 Fashion Pl., Bakersfield
- 1482 E 2nd St., Beaumont
- 353 Carmen Dr., Camarillo
- 19331 Soledad Canyon Rd., Canyon Country
- 1611 E Hatch Rd., Ste A Ceres
- 1927 E 20th St., Chico
- 12550 Central Ave., Chino
- 2060 Monument Blvd, Concord
- 740 N Main St., Corona
- 5587 Sepulveda Blvd., Culver City
- 912 County Line Rd., Delano
- 1085 E Main St., El Cajon
- 8539 Elk Grove Blvd., Elk Grove
- 1500 Oliver Rd., Fairfield
- 9500 Greenback Ln., Ste 22, Folsom
- 17575 Foothill Blvd., Fontana
- 1986 Freedom Blvd., Freedom
- 3520 W. Shaw Ave, Fresno
- 4895 E Kings Canyon Rd., Fresno
- 7370 N Blackstone Ave., Fresno
- 2900 W Rosecrans Ave., Gardena
- 360 E 10th St., Gilroy
- 1551 Sycamore Ave., Hercules
- 42225 Jackson St., Ste B, Indio
- 3003 W Manchester Blvd., Inglewood
- 1020 W Imperial Hwy, La Habra
- 6145 Lake Murray Blvd., La Mesa
- 4484 Las Positas Road, Livermore
- 380 S Cherokee Ln., Lodi
- 1009 N H St, Ste M, Lompoc
- 2238 N Bellflower Blvd., Long Beach
- 951 W Pacheco Blvd., Los Banos
- 1321 West Yosemite Ave., Manteca
- 665 Fairfield Dr., Merced
- 111 Ranch Dr., Milpitas
- 27142 La Paz Rd., Mission Viejo
- 3900 Sisk Road, Modesto
- 3615 Elkhorn Blvd., North Highlands
- 1702 Oceanside Blvd., Oceanside
- 4430 Ontario Mills Pkwy, Ontario
- 1875 Oro Dam Blvd E., Oroville
- 6646 Clark Rd., Paradise
- 47 Fair Ln., Placerville
- 30501 Avenida De Las Flores, Rancho Santa Margarita
- 810 Tri City Ctr., Redlands
- 2620 Canyon Springs Parkway, Riverside
- 565 Rohnert Park Expressway, Rohnert Park
- 6630 Valley Hi Dr., Sacramento
- 8700 La Riviera Dr., Sacramento
- 370 Northridge Mall, Salinas
- 499 W Orange Show Rd., San Bernardino
- 3735 El Camino Real, Santa Clara
- 1417 S Broadway, Santa Maria
- 568 W Main St., Ste B, Santa Paula
- 2055 Mendocino Ave, Santa Rosa
- 1189 Simi Town Center Way, Simi Valley
- 633 Sweetwater Rd., Spring Valley
- 2720 Country Club Blvd, Stockton
- 27411 Ynez Rd., Temecula
- 955 Sepulveda Blvd, Torrance
- 2681 N Tracy Blvd, Tracy
- 1840 Countryside Dr., Turlock
- 225 Orchard Plz, Ukiah
- 818 Alamo Dr., Vacaville
- 14790 La Paz Dr., Victorville
- 2525 S Mooney Blvd., Visalia
- 13241 Whittier Blvd., Whittier
- 52 W Court St., Woodland
- 1320 Franklin Road, Yuba City
- 56865 29 Palms Hwy, Yucca Valley
Colorado (8)
- 6626 South Parker Road, Aurora
- 1990 S Academy Blvd, Colorado Springs
- 2975 New Center Point, Colorado Springs
- 5085 N Academy Blvd, Colorado Springs
- 2401 N Ave, Ste 19b, Grand Junction
- 2628 11th Ave, Greeley
- 8100 W Crestline Ave., Unit B5, Littleton
- 2151 Main St., Longmont
Connecticut (8)
- 1470 Pleasant Valley Road, Manchester
- 56 Turnpike Square., Milford
- 3105 Berlin Tpke., Newington
- 42 Town St., Ste 1200, Norwich
- 1931 E Main St., Torrington
- 650 Wolcott St., Waterbury
- 40 Boston Post Rd., Waterford
- 560 Windsor Ave., Windsor
Florida (26)
- 21697 State Rd., 7, Boca Raton
- 25191 Chamber Of Commerce Dr., Bonita Springs
- 901 N Congress Ave., Boynton Beach
- 7381 52nd Pl E, Bradenton
- 328 E Sugarland Hwy, Clewiston
- 4847 Coconut Creek Pkwy, Coconut Creek
- 2400 W International Speedway, Daytona Beach
- 34940 Emerald Coast Pkwy, Destin
- 15271 Mcgregor Blvd., Fort Myers
- 1761 E Hallandale Beach Blvd., Hallandale
- 3921 Oakwood Blvd., Hollywood
- 8265 W Flagler St., Miami
- 5580 Nw 167th St., Miami Lakes
- 2882 Tamiami Trl E, Naples
- 700 Blanding Blvd, Ste 1, Orange Park
- 11230 S Orange Blossom Trl, Orlando
- 11672 E Colonial Dr., Orlando
- 1801 S Semoran Blvd., Orlando
- 7067 W Broward Blvd., Ste B, Plantation
- 1440 Ne 23rd St., Pompano Beach
- 11854 Us Highway 19, Port Richey
- 511 N State Rd. 7, Royal Palm Beach
- 3750 Bee Ridge Rd., Sarasota
- 2236 Se Federal Hwy, Stuart
- 12601 Citrus Plaza Dr., Tampa
- 41306 Us Hwy 19 N, Tarpon Springs
- Georgia (8)
- 2738 Candler Rd., Decatur
- 375 Pavilion Pkwy, Fayetteville
- 610 Holcomb Bridge Rd., Ste 300, Roswell
- 13051 Abercorn St., Savannah
- 31 Hwy 138 W, Ste 150, Stockbridge
- 5370 Stone Mountain Hwy, Ste 300, Stone Mountain
- 687 Main St., Thomson
- 263 S Liberty St., Waynesboro
Idaho (0)
Illinois (9)
- 8148 S Cicero Ave., Burbank
- 1699 River Oaks Dr., Calumet City
- 1139 W Broadway, Centralia
- 1608 N Larkin Ave., Crest Hill
- 204 S. Randall Rd., Elgin
- 10850 Lincoln Trl, Fairview Heights
- 340 Summit Dr., Lockport
- 7233 W Dempster St., Niles
- 17w714 W 22nd St., Oakbrook Terrace
Indiana (5)
- 138 W Hively Ave., Elkhart
- 3958 Illinois Rd., Fort Wayne
- 8401 Michigan Rd., Indianapolis
- 2136 E Markland Ave., Kokomo
- 2806 Frontage Rd., Warsaw
Iowa (0)
Kansas (2)
- 7533 State Ave., Kansas City
- 2450 South 9th St., Salina
Kentucky (3)
- 1321 2nd St., Henderson
- 1980 Pavilion Way, Lexington
- 4025 Poplar Level Rd., Unit 102, Louisville
Louisiana (4)
- 3161 E Texas St., Bossier City
- 2354 S Range Ave., Denham Springs
- 3557 Ambassador Caffery Pkwy, Lafayette
- 339 South Dr., Ste D, Natchitoches
Maine (1)
- 1100 Brighton Ave., Portland
Maryland (5)
- 4420 Mitchelville Rd., Bowie
- 6623 Governor Ritchie Hwy, Glen Burnie
- 3331 Corridor Marketplace, Laurel
- 21800 N Shangri La Dr., Unit 20, Lexington Park
- 11989 Reisterstown Rd #a, Ste A, Reisterstown
Massachusetts (5)
- 41 Pond St., Ashland
- 400 Main St., Dennis Port
- 178 N King St., Northampton
- 179 Highland Ave., Seekonk
- 1150a Union Street Ext., West Springfield
Michigan (11)
- 750 Perry Ave., Big Rapids
- 373 N Willowbrook Rd., Coldwater
- 2353 N Park Dr., Holland
- 3669 E. Grand River Ave., Howell
- 4254 28th St. Se, Kentwood
- 5625 W Saginaw Hwy, Unit 1, Lansing
- 32399 John R Rd., Madison Heights
- 2020 Grand River Ave., Okemos
- 1401 Spring St., Petoskey
- 6207 S Westnedge Ave., Portage
- 2850 Washtenaw Ave., Ypsilanti
Minnesota (1)
- 2614 Bridge Ave., Albert Lea
Mississippi (0)
Missouri (6)
- 4201 S Noland Rd., Independence
- 3225 Missouri Blvd., Jefferson City
- 13637 Washington St., Kansas City
- 1417 N Belt Hwy, Saint Joseph
- 4433 Lemay Ferry Rd., Saint Louis
- 4930 Christy Blvd., Ste 2, Saint Louis
Montana (2)
- 1200 10th Avenue South, Great Falls
- 2930 Prospect Ave., Helena
Nebraska (0)
New Hampshire (1)
- 216 Washington St., Claremont
Nevada (1)
- 1601 W Craig Rd., N Las Vegas
New Jersey (1)
- 471 Green St., Woodbridge
New Mexico (0)
New York (10)
- 2276 Delaware Ave., Buffalo
- 698 S Ogden St., Buffalo
- 4406 State Route 5 & 20, Ste 129, Canandaigua
- 260 Voice Rd., Carle Place
- 231 Centereach Mall, Centereach
- 2309 N Triphammer Rd., Ithaca
- 4645 Commercial Dr., New Hartford
- 316 Cornelia St., Plattsburgh
- 43 Burnett Blvd., Poughkeepsie
- 751 Upper Glen St., Ste 2, Queensbury
North Carolina (7)
- 8215 University City Blvd., Ste E, Charlotte
- 9535 S Blvd., Ste C, Charlotte
- 2000 Avondale Dr., Ste E, Durham
- 3420 Southwest Durham Dr., Durham
- 822 E Main St., Jefferson
- 1515 Garner Station Blvd., Raleigh
- 6540 Glenwood Ave., Raleigh
North Dakota (0)
Ohio (8)
- 11372 Princeton Pike, Cincinnati
- 9690 Colerain Ave., Cincinnati
- 359 Miamisburg Centerville Rd., Dayton
- 1520 N Clinton St., Defiance
- 1170 Indiana Ave., Saint Marys
- 410 E Perkins Ave., Sandusky
- 4925 Jackman Rd., Ste 15, Toledo
- 7779 Tylersville Rd., West Chester
Oklahoma (0)
Oregon (8)
- 2000 14th Ave. Se, Albany
- 18565 Sw Tualatin Valley Hwy, Beaverton
- 1960 Echo Hollow Rd., Eugene
- 304 Ne Agness Ave., Grants Pass
- 2083 Ne Burnside Rd., Gresham
- 2121 Newmark St., North Bend
- 16074 Se Mcloughlin Blvd., Ste 8, Portland
- 2025 Lancaster Dr. Ne, Salem
Pennsylvania (6)
- 713 E Baltimore Ave., Clifton Heights
- 2820 Gracy Center Way, Coraopolis
- 201 West Lincoln Hwy, Exton
- 345 Scarlet Rd., Ste 22, Kennett Square
- 199 Franklin Mills Blvd., Philadelphia
- 2980 Whiteford Rd., York
Rhode Island (0)
South Carolina (3)
- 1016 Pine Log Rd., Aiken
- 1841 J A Cochran Byp., Ste A, Chester
- 1937 Wilson Rd., Newberry
- South Dakota (1)
- 1617 Eglin St., Rapid City
Tennessee (3)
- 209 S Royal Oaks Blvd., Ste 206, Franklin
- 2301 Gallatin Pike N, Madison
- 1410 S 1st St., Union City
Texas (0)
Utah (4)
- 702 E State Rd., American Fork
- 1030 North Main Street, Layton
- 1617 North Main Street, Logan
- 5516 South 900 East, Murray
Vermont (2)
- 1400 Us Route 302, Berlin
- 303 Us Route 4 E., Rutland
Virginia (8)
- 590 Branchlands Blvd., Charlottesville
- 736 Warrenton Rd, Unit 102, Fredericksburg
- 2110 Wards Rd., Lynchburg
- 7743 Sudley Rd., Manassas,
- 5900 E. Virginia Beach Blvd, Norfolk
- 8533 Midlothian Tpke., North Chesterfield
- 1650 General Booth Blvd, Ste 200, Virginia Beach
- 14603 Telegraph Rd., Woodbridge
Washington (18)
- 1650 Birchwood Ave., Bellingham
- 14907 4th Ave Sw., Burien
- 17307 Se 272nd St., Covington
- 6727 Evergreen Way, Everett
- 1301 W Meeker St., Kent
- 1515 Marvin Rd Ne., Lacey
- 5401 100th St Sw, Ste 102, Lakewood
- 5710 196th St Sw, Lynnwood
- 2815 Capital Mall Drive Sw, Olympia
- 1940 E. 1st St., Port Angeles
- 3399 Bethel Rd. Se, Port Orchard
- 120 31st Ave Se, Puyallup
- 14215 Se Petrovitsky Rd., Renton
- 1743 George Washington Way, Richland
- 9612 N Newport Highway, Spokane
- 1414 72nd St., Tacoma
- 2100b Se 164th Ave., Ste E, Vancouver
- 151 Easy Way, Wenatchee
West Virginia (0)
Wisconsin (7)
- 616 W Johnson St., Fond Du Lac
- 3960 Mormon Coulee Rd., La Crosse
- N78w14511 Appleton Ave., Menomonee Falls
- 5415 Washington Ave., Mount Pleasant
- 699 S Green Bay Rd., Neenah
- 3426 Kohler Memorial Dr., Sheboygan
- 1690 S Main St., West Bend
Wyoming (1)
- 3501 E Lincolnway, Cheyenne
