Here are all of the Big Lots stores marked as closing throughout the country (2024)

Two months after announcing plans to close about 40 stores nationwide due to financial woes, Big Lots has indicated on its website it intends to close almost 300 stores.

The discount retailer announced in June it was facing several areas of financial strain that would result in 35-40 stores closing across the country. However, an audit of the Big Lots website on Aug. 2 reveals almost 300 stores are slated to close in the United States, including 18 in New England.

As of Aug. 2, Big Lots listed 1,389 stores nationwide on its website — but with at least 289 closures coming, Big Lots will see a nearly 21% decrease in stores across the nation.

The state of California takes a big hit, with 75 of its 109 stores slated to close, according to the website listings.

Read more: Big Lots closing 250+ more stores nationwide, including 18 in New England

Some states appear to be spared closures. As of Friday afternoon, none of the 116 Texas locations were marked as closing, according to the Big Lots website. Of the six stores in Idaho; three in Iowa, 12 in Mississippi, three in Nebraska, 12 in New Mexico, 20 stores in Oklahoma, 16 in West Virginia, one in Rhode Island and one in North Dakota, none are closing, according to the website.

Big Lots saw a net sale decrease of $114.5 million from the first quarter of 2023 to Q1 this year, federal findings show. The decrease amounts to 10.2% of the company’s net sales.

The company’s long-term debt also increased by $72.2 million from Q1 2023 to Q1 2024 — racking up a total of $573.8 million in long-term debt.

“We experienced decreased comps and net sales in all of our merchandise categories,” the company reported in June. “Our home products categories ... continue to be negatively impacted by macroeconomic pressures affecting our customers’ discretionary spending.”

Between net losses, use of cash in operating activities, cash and liquidity projections raise “substantial doubt” about the company’s “ability to continue.”

More than half of the country will see stores close in their state, with 36 states closing at least 289 Big Lots stores.

Big Lots stores closing throughout the United States:

Alabama (1 store closing)

1327 S Brundidge St., Troy

Arizona (18)

1416 E Route 66, Flagstaff17510 N 75th Ave, Glendale

3630 W. Baseline Rd., Laveen

2840 E Main St., Ste 109, Mesa

6839 E Main St., Mesa

24760 N Lake Pleasant Pkwy, Peoria

2020 N 75th Ave, Ste 40, Phoenix

230 E. Bell Rd., Phoenix

4727 East Bell Rd., Phoenix

2330 W Bethany Home Rd., Phoenix

4835 E Ray Rd., Phoenix

1260 Gail Gardner Way, Prescott

10220 N 90th St., Scottsdale

940 E Baseline Rd., Tempe

7025 E Tanque Verde Rd., Tucson

4525 N Oracle Rd., Tucson

3900 W Ina Rd., Tucson

2520 S Harrison Rd., Tucson

Arkansas (1)

2999 N College Ave, Fayetteville

California (75)

1670 W Katella Ave., Anaheim

6336 E Santa Ana Canyon Rd., Anaheim

2240 El Camino Real, Atascadero

1085 Bellevue Rd., Atwater

1211 Olive Dr., Bakersfield

2621 Fashion Pl., Bakersfield

1482 E 2nd St., Beaumont

353 Carmen Dr., Camarillo

19331 Soledad Canyon Rd., Canyon Country

1611 E Hatch Rd., Ste A Ceres

1927 E 20th St., Chico

12550 Central Ave., Chino

2060 Monument Blvd, Concord

740 N Main St., Corona

5587 Sepulveda Blvd., Culver City

912 County Line Rd., Delano

1085 E Main St., El Cajon

8539 Elk Grove Blvd., Elk Grove

1500 Oliver Rd., Fairfield

9500 Greenback Ln., Ste 22, Folsom

17575 Foothill Blvd., Fontana

1986 Freedom Blvd., Freedom

3520 W. Shaw Ave, Fresno

4895 E Kings Canyon Rd., Fresno

7370 N Blackstone Ave., Fresno

2900 W Rosecrans Ave., Gardena

360 E 10th St., Gilroy

1551 Sycamore Ave., Hercules

42225 Jackson St., Ste B, Indio

3003 W Manchester Blvd., Inglewood

1020 W Imperial Hwy, La Habra

6145 Lake Murray Blvd., La Mesa

4484 Las Positas Road, Livermore

380 S Cherokee Ln., Lodi

1009 N H St, Ste M, Lompoc

2238 N Bellflower Blvd., Long Beach

951 W Pacheco Blvd., Los Banos

1321 West Yosemite Ave., Manteca

665 Fairfield Dr., Merced

111 Ranch Dr., Milpitas

27142 La Paz Rd., Mission Viejo

3900 Sisk Road, Modesto

3615 Elkhorn Blvd., North Highlands

1702 Oceanside Blvd., Oceanside

4430 Ontario Mills Pkwy, Ontario

1875 Oro Dam Blvd E., Oroville

6646 Clark Rd., Paradise

47 Fair Ln., Placerville

30501 Avenida De Las Flores, Rancho Santa Margarita

810 Tri City Ctr., Redlands

2620 Canyon Springs Parkway, Riverside

565 Rohnert Park Expressway, Rohnert Park

6630 Valley Hi Dr., Sacramento

8700 La Riviera Dr., Sacramento

370 Northridge Mall, Salinas

499 W Orange Show Rd., San Bernardino

3735 El Camino Real, Santa Clara

1417 S Broadway, Santa Maria

568 W Main St., Ste B, Santa Paula

2055 Mendocino Ave, Santa Rosa

1189 Simi Town Center Way, Simi Valley

633 Sweetwater Rd., Spring Valley

2720 Country Club Blvd, Stockton

27411 Ynez Rd., Temecula

955 Sepulveda Blvd, Torrance

2681 N Tracy Blvd, Tracy

1840 Countryside Dr., Turlock

225 Orchard Plz, Ukiah

818 Alamo Dr., Vacaville

14790 La Paz Dr., Victorville

2525 S Mooney Blvd., Visalia

13241 Whittier Blvd., Whittier

52 W Court St., Woodland

1320 Franklin Road, Yuba City

56865 29 Palms Hwy, Yucca Valley

Colorado (8)

6626 South Parker Road, Aurora

1990 S Academy Blvd, Colorado Springs

2975 New Center Point, Colorado Springs

5085 N Academy Blvd, Colorado Springs

2401 N Ave, Ste 19b, Grand Junction

2628 11th Ave, Greeley

8100 W Crestline Ave., Unit B5, Littleton

2151 Main St., Longmont

Connecticut (8)

1470 Pleasant Valley Road, Manchester

56 Turnpike Square., Milford

3105 Berlin Tpke., Newington

42 Town St., Ste 1200, Norwich

1931 E Main St., Torrington

650 Wolcott St., Waterbury

40 Boston Post Rd., Waterford

560 Windsor Ave., Windsor

Florida (26)

21697 State Rd., 7, Boca Raton

25191 Chamber Of Commerce Dr., Bonita Springs

901 N Congress Ave., Boynton Beach

7381 52nd Pl E, Bradenton

328 E Sugarland Hwy, Clewiston

4847 Coconut Creek Pkwy, Coconut Creek

2400 W International Speedway, Daytona Beach

34940 Emerald Coast Pkwy, Destin

15271 Mcgregor Blvd., Fort Myers

1761 E Hallandale Beach Blvd., Hallandale

3921 Oakwood Blvd., Hollywood

8265 W Flagler St., Miami

5580 Nw 167th St., Miami Lakes

2882 Tamiami Trl E, Naples

700 Blanding Blvd, Ste 1, Orange Park

11230 S Orange Blossom Trl, Orlando

11672 E Colonial Dr., Orlando

1801 S Semoran Blvd., Orlando

7067 W Broward Blvd., Ste B, Plantation

1440 Ne 23rd St., Pompano Beach

11854 Us Highway 19, Port Richey

511 N State Rd. 7, Royal Palm Beach

3750 Bee Ridge Rd., Sarasota

2236 Se Federal Hwy, Stuart

12601 Citrus Plaza Dr., Tampa

41306 Us Hwy 19 N, Tarpon Springs

Georgia (8)

2738 Candler Rd., Decatur

375 Pavilion Pkwy, Fayetteville

610 Holcomb Bridge Rd., Ste 300, Roswell

13051 Abercorn St., Savannah

31 Hwy 138 W, Ste 150, Stockbridge

5370 Stone Mountain Hwy, Ste 300, Stone Mountain

687 Main St., Thomson

263 S Liberty St., Waynesboro

Idaho (0)

Illinois (9)

8148 S Cicero Ave., Burbank

1699 River Oaks Dr., Calumet City

1139 W Broadway, Centralia

1608 N Larkin Ave., Crest Hill

204 S. Randall Rd., Elgin

10850 Lincoln Trl, Fairview Heights

340 Summit Dr., Lockport

7233 W Dempster St., Niles

17w714 W 22nd St., Oakbrook Terrace

Indiana (5)

138 W Hively Ave., Elkhart

3958 Illinois Rd., Fort Wayne

8401 Michigan Rd., Indianapolis

2136 E Markland Ave., Kokomo

2806 Frontage Rd., Warsaw

Iowa (0)

Kansas (2)

7533 State Ave., Kansas City

2450 South 9th St., Salina

Kentucky (3)

1321 2nd St., Henderson

1980 Pavilion Way, Lexington

4025 Poplar Level Rd., Unit 102, Louisville

Louisiana (4)

3161 E Texas St., Bossier City

2354 S Range Ave., Denham Springs

3557 Ambassador Caffery Pkwy, Lafayette

339 South Dr., Ste D, Natchitoches

Maine (1)

1100 Brighton Ave., Portland

Maryland (5)

4420 Mitchelville Rd., Bowie

6623 Governor Ritchie Hwy, Glen Burnie

3331 Corridor Marketplace, Laurel

21800 N Shangri La Dr., Unit 20, Lexington Park

11989 Reisterstown Rd #a, Ste A, Reisterstown

Massachusetts (5)

41 Pond St., Ashland

400 Main St., Dennis Port

178 N King St., Northampton

179 Highland Ave., Seekonk

1150a Union Street Ext., West Springfield

Michigan (11)

750 Perry Ave., Big Rapids

373 N Willowbrook Rd., Coldwater

2353 N Park Dr., Holland

3669 E. Grand River Ave., Howell

4254 28th St. Se, Kentwood

5625 W Saginaw Hwy, Unit 1, Lansing

32399 John R Rd., Madison Heights

2020 Grand River Ave., Okemos

1401 Spring St., Petoskey

6207 S Westnedge Ave., Portage

2850 Washtenaw Ave., Ypsilanti

Minnesota (1)

2614 Bridge Ave., Albert Lea

Mississippi (0)

Missouri (6)

4201 S Noland Rd., Independence

3225 Missouri Blvd., Jefferson City

13637 Washington St., Kansas City

1417 N Belt Hwy, Saint Joseph

4433 Lemay Ferry Rd., Saint Louis

4930 Christy Blvd., Ste 2, Saint Louis

Montana (2)

1200 10th Avenue South, Great Falls

2930 Prospect Ave., Helena

Nebraska (0)

New Hampshire (1)

216 Washington St., Claremont

Nevada (1)

1601 W Craig Rd., N Las Vegas

New Jersey (1)

471 Green St., Woodbridge

New Mexico (0)

New York (10)

2276 Delaware Ave., Buffalo

698 S Ogden St., Buffalo

4406 State Route 5 & 20, Ste 129, Canandaigua

260 Voice Rd., Carle Place

231 Centereach Mall, Centereach

2309 N Triphammer Rd., Ithaca

4645 Commercial Dr., New Hartford

316 Cornelia St., Plattsburgh

43 Burnett Blvd., Poughkeepsie

751 Upper Glen St., Ste 2, Queensbury

North Carolina (7)

8215 University City Blvd., Ste E, Charlotte

9535 S Blvd., Ste C, Charlotte

2000 Avondale Dr., Ste E, Durham

3420 Southwest Durham Dr., Durham

822 E Main St., Jefferson

1515 Garner Station Blvd., Raleigh

6540 Glenwood Ave., Raleigh

North Dakota (0)

Ohio (8)

11372 Princeton Pike, Cincinnati

9690 Colerain Ave., Cincinnati

359 Miamisburg Centerville Rd., Dayton

1520 N Clinton St., Defiance

1170 Indiana Ave., Saint Marys

410 E Perkins Ave., Sandusky

4925 Jackman Rd., Ste 15, Toledo

7779 Tylersville Rd., West Chester

Oklahoma (0)

Oregon (8)

2000 14th Ave. Se, Albany

18565 Sw Tualatin Valley Hwy, Beaverton

1960 Echo Hollow Rd., Eugene

304 Ne Agness Ave., Grants Pass

2083 Ne Burnside Rd., Gresham

2121 Newmark St., North Bend

16074 Se Mcloughlin Blvd., Ste 8, Portland

2025 Lancaster Dr. Ne, Salem

Pennsylvania (6)

713 E Baltimore Ave., Clifton Heights

2820 Gracy Center Way, Coraopolis

201 West Lincoln Hwy, Exton

345 Scarlet Rd., Ste 22, Kennett Square

199 Franklin Mills Blvd., Philadelphia

2980 Whiteford Rd., York

Rhode Island (0)

South Carolina (3)

1016 Pine Log Rd., Aiken

1841 J A Cochran Byp., Ste A, Chester

1937 Wilson Rd., Newberry

South Dakota (1)

1617 Eglin St., Rapid City

Tennessee (3)

209 S Royal Oaks Blvd., Ste 206, Franklin

2301 Gallatin Pike N, Madison

1410 S 1st St., Union City

Texas (0)

Utah (4)

702 E State Rd., American Fork

1030 North Main Street, Layton

1617 North Main Street, Logan

5516 South 900 East, Murray

Vermont (2)

1400 Us Route 302, Berlin

303 Us Route 4 E., Rutland

Virginia (8)

590 Branchlands Blvd., Charlottesville

736 Warrenton Rd, Unit 102, Fredericksburg

2110 Wards Rd., Lynchburg

7743 Sudley Rd., Manassas,

5900 E. Virginia Beach Blvd, Norfolk

8533 Midlothian Tpke., North Chesterfield

1650 General Booth Blvd, Ste 200, Virginia Beach

14603 Telegraph Rd., Woodbridge

Washington (18)

1650 Birchwood Ave., Bellingham

14907 4th Ave Sw., Burien

17307 Se 272nd St., Covington

6727 Evergreen Way, Everett

1301 W Meeker St., Kent

1515 Marvin Rd Ne., Lacey

5401 100th St Sw, Ste 102, Lakewood

5710 196th St Sw, Lynnwood

2815 Capital Mall Drive Sw, Olympia

1940 E. 1st St., Port Angeles

3399 Bethel Rd. Se, Port Orchard

120 31st Ave Se, Puyallup

14215 Se Petrovitsky Rd., Renton

1743 George Washington Way, Richland

9612 N Newport Highway, Spokane

1414 72nd St., Tacoma

2100b Se 164th Ave., Ste E, Vancouver

151 Easy Way, Wenatchee

West Virginia (0)

Wisconsin (7)

616 W Johnson St., Fond Du Lac

3960 Mormon Coulee Rd., La Crosse

N78w14511 Appleton Ave., Menomonee Falls

5415 Washington Ave., Mount Pleasant

699 S Green Bay Rd., Neenah

3426 Kohler Memorial Dr., Sheboygan

1690 S Main St., West Bend

Wyoming (1)