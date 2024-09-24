Here Are The Most Reliable SUVs Of The Last Decade (2024)

SUVs are the premier option for families because they provide the best utility, ferrying people and cargo. They are also easy to reconfigure, as the rear seats can be set down to increase the available cargo space at a moment’s notice.

Previously, SUVs only provided the spartan amenities of space and off-roading ability. Now, they come available with plush material, infotainment, and even fuel economy. However, their true value lies in the ability to pass the test of time, while being able to be called upon to do all manner of jobs without costing a fortune maintenance-wise.

Everyone wants a reliable car they can drive for ages, and more so, SUV buyers due to the higher-than-average capital outlay. If you're in the market for a new or used SUV, here are some of the most reliable SUV options made over the last decade.

UPDATE: 2024/04/08 23:00 EST BY MARTIN PETER How we got our model selections: HotCars analyzed the most reliable SUVs on the used market. We sourced J.D. Power Quality & Reliability scores for each model before arranging them in order from least to most reliable. Additional information such as the average yearly maintenance costs (from RepairPal), the total number of recalls (NHTSA), safety ratings (NHTSA), and fair purchase prices (Kelley Blue Book) are included but not factored into the ranking.

Related These Are The 26 Most Reliable SUVs Ever Made, Ranked Find a dependable SUV on the used market today with these options that boast higher J.D. Power Quality & Reliability scores.

20 2016 Ford Expedition: 79/100

Also making our list of American SUVs that'll last you a lifetime, the Expedition has a bit of history behind it; it's the first full-size SUV with a four-door body sold by Ford. Also, it's a remarkable vehicle, being the successor to the iconic Bronco when it was released in 1997. Ever since then, the Expedition has maintained quite a loyal following, even to this day.

Pricing

The 2016 Ford Expedition costs around $14,130 according to KBB. Overall, it is not a bad choice for a large family SUV.

Safety

NHTSA 5-Star Safety Ratings Rating Overall Frontal 5/5 Overall Side 5/5 Rollover 3/5

Reliability

This loyalty from the brand's enthusiasts isn't a blind one as can seen with 2015, 2016, and 2017 models which are incredibly reliable and are some of the least recalled Expedition models, according to the NHTSA. It has an estimated annual maintenance cost of about $618.

J.D. Power Reliability Score: 79/100

79/100 Avg. Yearly Maintenance Costs: $618

19 2018 GMC Yukon: 79/100

The full-size truck-based GMC Yukon has been a top-rated SUV in the market. The large cabin size, engine, and utility make it a practical option for large families as well. It has developed quite well over the years, earning high reliability ratings, and that's the reason that recent models have been acknowledged as being dependable. If you're looking for a reliable three-row SUV, the Yukon is it.

Pricing

The GMC Yukon is basically a smaller and cheaper version of the Cadillac Escalade but without the high price. The 2018 Yukon costs $33,057 as per KBB estimations, which is a great price for such a large SUV.

Safety

NHTSA 5-Star Safety Ratings Rating Overall Frontal 5/5 Overall Side 5/5 Rollover 3/5

Reliability

The Yukon may have a lower score than the other vehicles on this list, but it is still an excellent SUV option for used SUV buyers.

J.D. Power Reliability Score: 80/100

80/100 Avg. Yearly Maintenance Costs: $566

18 2015 Mazda CX-5: 80/100

Mazda is categorized as a niche manufacturer, but it has a reputation for producing excellent models, and the CX-5 is one of them. As one of Mazda’s few attempts at the crossover segment, the SUV has had significant success. After all, the CX-5 brought more luxury to compact crossovers, injecting lots of premium features into the segment.

Pricing

Despite the 2015 Mazda CX-5 being one of the most reliable crossover SUVs, KBB values the model at $9,505.

Safety

NHTSA 5-Star Safety Ratings Rating Overall Frontal 5/5 Overall Side 5/5 Rollover 4/5

Reliability

J.D. Power Reliability Score: 80/100

80/100 Avg. Yearly Maintenance Costs: $432

2:35 Related The Most Reliable SUVs From 2000 To 2010 If you are big on reliability, you can’t go wrong with any of these SUVs from the 2000s.

17 2015 Toyota Highlander: 80/100

The Highlander is a midsize crossover SUV that yet again illustrates Toyota’s will to go in-depth on its models. The SUV offers all the essentials to consumers, including interior space, technology, and efficiency, making the Highlander arguably the better choice when compared to models like the RAV4.

When it comes to reliability, the less one has to spend on spare parts and repairs, the better. For more information, here's everything would-be owners should know before buying a used Toyota Highlander.

Pricing

The 2015 Highlander might be getting older now, but it is still a brilliant family hauler. According to Kelley Blue Book, the fair purchase price for a 2015 Toyota Highlander is $19,455.

Safety

NHTSA 5-Star Safety Ratings Rating Overall Frontal 4/5 Overall Side 5/5 Rollover 4/5

Reliability

J.D. Power Reliability Score: 80/100

80/100 Avg. Yearly Maintenance Costs: $482

16 2017 Chevrolet Tahoe: 80/100

The Tahoe is one of the most popular SUV models in the Americas over the last 30 years. In fact, it has been the chosen model for law enforcement and government agencies due to its ability to be stable during high-speed chases. It even made our list of the cheapest Chevy SUVs to maintain and repair with an estimated $607 annually, according to RepairPal.

Pricing

The Chevrolet Tahoe is a favorite of law enforcement and wealthy people alike, but the prices are for middle-class customers. KBB prices the 2017 Tahoe at $28,755.

Safety

NHTSA 5-Star Safety Ratings Rating Overall Frontal 5/5 Overall Side 5/5 Rollover 3/5 See Also The 10 Most Reliable SUVs over the Last 5 Years

Reliability

The Tahoe is also one of the more reliable SUVs in the market. The Tahoe scores highly on J.D. Power's reliability ratings for large SUVs.

J.D. Power Reliability Score: 80/100

80/100 Avg. Yearly Maintenance Costs: $607

$607 Recalls: 3

15 2021 Toyota Sequoia: 81/100

The Toyota Sequoia is a behemoth of a vehicle. Based on the Tundra pickup truck, the Sequoia has the same body-on-frame design as the pickup, as well as the 5.7-liter Toyota V8. The second-generation Sequoia was launched in 2007 and the model lasted until 2022, without losing any popularity.

Toyota updated the Sequoia twice over the years, adding more modern features in an effort to compete with the rest of the segment. The later years saw major changes as the TRD package was added, which gave the Sequoia a more rugged look. For more information, check out our review of the large off-road 2021 Sequoia for an in-depth overview.

Pricing

With the Sequoia being a behemoth of reliability and off-roading capability, the prices - even for older models - start at a premium. According to KBB, 2021 Sequoia buyers have to pay around $50,042.

Reliability

The Toyota Sequoia is a monster in the reliability department. It has had only three recalls and costs just a little over $600 on average to maintain every year. On J.D. Power, the 2021 Toyota Sequoia has a reliability score of 81 out of 100.

J.D. Power Reliability Score: 81/100

81/100 Avg. Yearly Maintenance Costs: $642

$642 Recalls: 2

14 2022 Toyota Corolla Cross: 82/100

When it comes to reliability, it doesn't really get much better than the Corolla. The Corolla has been Toyota's bread and butter since its debut many decades ago with more than 50 million examples sold, and a big reason behind its success is reliability. Toyota has sold the Corolla in various forms over the years, and the latest addition is a compact crossover SUV variant known as the Corolla Cross.

Introduced in 2020, the Toyota Corolla Cross has lived up to the high reliability standards set by the popular sedan version, with the 2022 model earning a J. D. Power reliability score of 82/100.

Pricing

Even though a brand new 2024 Toyota Corolla Cross is still among the cheapest SUVs with reliable engines you can buy, you can save a few thousand dollars by buying a 2022 model as it costs $24,071 according to KBB.

Reliability

J.D. Power Reliability Score: 82/100

82/100 Avg. Yearly Maintenance Costs: $362

$362 Recalls: 2

13 2020 BMW X5: 82/100

The BMW X5 is the original luxury SUV that kicked off the trend. The X5 debuted in 1999 and has since been the standard for upper-class families. The fourth-generation X5 debuted in 2019 and is a gorgeous hunk of German metal.

The X5 features mostly 6- and 8-cylinder engines, bar the base xDrive30i and xDrive25d only available in certain markets. The latest facelift – or Life Cycle Impulse in BMW talk - added new higher-end Laser Lights, an updated front end, and a newer infotainment system.

Pricing

With the 2020 BMW X5 still being a relatively new model, the prices reflect this fact as KBB estimates that it's worth $37,889.

Safety

NHTSA 5-Star Safety Ratings Rating Overall Frontal 4/5 Overall Side 5/5 Rollover 4/5

Reliability

The 2020 X5's reliability is well above average for German vehicles of its type. On J.D. Power, the model earned a reliability score of 82 and a relatively low yearly maintenance cost of $1,166, according to RepairPal.

J.D. Power Reliability Score: 82/100

82/100 Avg. Yearly Maintenance Costs: $1,166

$1,166 Recalls: 9

Related 10 Most Reliable SUVs In 2023 There is a lot to consider when buying a new vehicle, and reliability is a big factor – here are the most dependable new SUVs that won't let you down.

12 2017 Lexus RX: 83/100

Lexus is Toyota's luxury division and is another brand that delivers cars with excellent reliability scores. These models include – but are not limited to – the UX, CT, RC, GS, and LX.

One of the more popular models is the mid-size RX, which falls in line beneath the Toyota Land Cruiser Prado-sized QX and above the all-new, all-electric RZ – based on the Toyota bZ4X.

Pricing

The Lexus RX is a pretty good vehicle with excellent reliability. The 2017 RX is valued at around $25,004, according to KBB.

Safet

NHTSA 5-Star Safety Ratings Rating Overall Frontal 4/5 Overall Side 5/5 Rollover 4/5

Reliability

J.D. Power Reliability Score: 83/100

83/100 Avg. Yearly Maintenance Costs: $836

$836 Recalls: 3

11 2021 Toyota Land Cruiser: 83/100

The Land Cruiser has been a vital model for the Toyota brand as a whole, having made a name for itself as one of the best reliable luxury SUVs on the market. The Land Cruiser provides many of the luxury features buyers crave, but unlike most luxury SUVs, the Land Cruiser can perform excellently off-road and is super reliable.

We hope the new 2024 Toyota Land Cruiser will be just as reliable as its predecessors, but for someone looking for an older model, we recommend the 2021 model year with the sturdy 381-hp 5.7-liter V8. 2021 was the final model year of the last Land Cruiser generation, and it earned a stellar J.D. Power quality and reliability rating of 83/100.

Pricing

The Land Cruiser holds its value well unlike other luxury SUVs, which is why KBB values the 2021 model at $80,475.

Reliability

J.D. Power Reliability Score: 83/100

83/100 Avg. Yearly Maintenance Costs: $843

$843 Recalls: 0

10 2020 Honda CR-V: 84/100

The CR-V's reliability stems from its brand reputation, which is high when it comes to SUVs. The current generation will likely offer a good level of ownership satisfaction because of the increase in quality felt during the year.

Pricing

The Honda CR-V is a hugely popular family SUV with excellent reliability, according to J.D. Power. Unsurprisingly, the older models are still being sold for a good price on the used market, with the 2020 model costing $25,887 according to KBB. For a more powerful engine, the Touring model raises the price to $27,099.

Safety

NHTSA 5-Star Safety Ratings Rating Overall Frontal 5/5 Overall Side 5/5 Rollover 4/5

Reliability

The 2020 Honda CR-V scores as much as 84 on the J.D. Power. Besides that, it features a well-equipped cabin fitted with a high quality grade of materials with good build quality. It also comes with a standard warranty that would cover it for 90,000 miles or three years, another attribute that makes the CR-V one of the best SUVs in America.

J.D. Power Reliability Score: 84/100

84/100 Avg. Yearly Maintenance Costs: $407

$407 Recalls: 6

Related 10 Most Reliable SUVs To Take Off-Road The majority of SUVs claim to have four-wheel drive capability, but here is a list of the ones you can depend on for some serious off-roading fun.

9 2022 BMW X3: 85/100

The BMW X3 is the smallest of the proper "SAVs" in the Munich-based automakers' lineup. It debuted in 2003 and was nearly an instant hit. The X3 is now in its third generation, with the fourth generation arriving in 2024.

The G01 generation features different engines and drivetrain configurations, the more common one in the U.S. being the xDrive30i with 250 hp and 250 lb-ft of torque. For those who want a bit more oomph, the M40i has a twin-turbo straight-6 with 355 hp or 382 hp, depending on the model year.

Pricing

The BMW X3 is quite a popular SUV and the 2022 model is still quite fresh, so the pricing is very much on par with brand-new models. According to KBB, the 2022 X3 costs $34,694.

Safety

NHTSA 5-Star Safety Ratings Rating Overall Frontal 5/5 Overall Side 5/5 Rollover 4/5

Reliability

The 2022 BMW X3 is among the most reliable German SUVs, scoring a high 85/100 on J.D. Power. It's had 2 recalls and costs about $1,034 on average to maintain every year.

J.D. Power Reliability Score: 85/100

85/100 Avg. Yearly Maintenance Costs: $1,034

$1,034 Recalls: 2

Related 10 Most Reliable SUVs With V8 Engines Nothing beats a big, bad SUV powered by a massive V8 engine, and these SUVs prove that huge power doesn't have to compromise reliability.

8 2018 Subaru Forester: 85/100

Crossover SUVs are some of the best-selling vehicles currently, but it hasn't always been like that. Long before almost every automaker built a crossover SUV to take advantage of the ‘new’ demand, Subaru was already trying its luck with the Forester. The Forester debuted back in the '90s and is still going strong today, with the sixth-generation model set to debut in 2025.

The Forester has always impressed in the reliability department, which is easy to see when you look at the 2018 model. The 2018 Forester earned a J.D. Power reliability score of 85/100, making it one of the most reliable Japanese cars.

Pricing

You don't have to dig too deep into your pockets to enjoy the all-rounded nature of the 2018 Subaru Forester. You can get one for just $15,512 according to KBB, which is a bargain.

Safety

NHTSA 5-Star Safety Ratings Rating Overall Frontal 4/5 Overall Side 5/5 Rollover 4/5

Reliability

J.D. Power Reliability Score: 85/100

85/100 Avg. Yearly Maintenance Costs: $484

$484 Recalls: 3

7 2015 Hyundai Tucson: 86/100

The Tucson has a reputation for being sturdy and easy to maintain. Similarly, Hyundai upped its game into the second and third generations with improvements in build quality and warranty schedules.

Pricing

The 2015 Hyundai Tucson may not be the best-looking of the compact family SUVs, but it has good reliability and comes at a good price on the used market – $8,470, according to KBB.

Safety

NHTSA 5-Star Safety Ratings Rating Overall Frontal 4/5 Overall Side 5/5 Rollover 4/5

Reliability

J.D. Power Reliability Score: 86/100

86/100 Avg. Yearly Maintenance Costs: $408

$408 Recalls: 1

6 2017 Buick Encore: 87/100

The Encore is a subcompact crossover based on the GM Gamma II platform. The SUV has certain advantages, like a good suspension, a strong engine, and agreeable steering, so it checks most of the essential boxes. The Encore won the dependability award in 2020, and that should allude to its reliability.

Pricing

The Encore costs $9,233 on KBB for a 2017 model.

Safety

NHTSA 5-Star Safety Ratings Rating Overall Frontal 5/5 Overall Side 5/5 Rollover 4/5

Reliability

The annual repair costs are just over $500, meaning it has one of the best ownership expenses in the market. Major problems are quite uncommon for the SUV. The Buick Encore gets a very respectable 87 out of 100 on J.D. Power.

J.D. Power Reliability Score: 87/100

87/100 Avg. Yearly Maintenance Costs: $511

$511 Recalls: 2

Related 10 Reliable SUVs For Performance And Comfort There are plenty of cool SUVs on the second hand market, but which of the best are the most reliable?

5 2018 Kia Sportage: 87/100

The Sportage is one of the most popular offerings due to its sporty design and affordable pricing, so it is a pleasant surprise that it is quite dependable as well.

Pricing

The 2018 Sportage costs around $13,044 according to KBB. Going by its reliability score of 87 over 100 on J.D. Power, the 2018 Sportage has excellent reliability – something potential customers would pay a premium for. It's one of the best SUVs from 2015 to 2020.

Safety

NHTSA 5-Star Safety Ratings Rating Overall Frontal 4/5 Overall Side 5/5 Rollover 4/5

Reliability

The repair and maintenance cost of the Sportage is also reported as being an estimated $357.

J.D. Power Reliability Score: 87/100

87/100 Avg. Yearly Maintenance Costs: $357

$357 Recalls: 3

4 2010 Toyota RAV4: 88/100

Toyota has an excellent reputation for producing hardy SUVs that can incessantly brave the elements. One of its flagships, the RAV4, is a compact SUV loaded with technology, safety attributes, and a fuel-efficient engine.

Pricing

The current RAV4 is the most popular SUV on the market. While this wasn't quite the case for the 2010 RAV4, it is still a great car despite its fuel economy. The 2010 RAV4 costs around $8,982, according to KBB.

Safety

NHTSA 5-Star Safety Ratings Rating Overall Frontal N/a Overall Side N/a Rollover 4/5

Reliability

Though it's a more suburban trotter than an off-roader, this crossover can deliver great miles of uninterrupted service. It is quite a worthy investment for young families. With a score of 88/100, the RAV4 is one of the most reliable SUVs from 2010 to 2015.

J.D. Power Reliability Score: 88/100

88/100 Avg. Yearly Maintenance Costs: $419

$419 Recalls: 13

Related 10 Car Brands That Build The Most Reliable SUVs Reliability remains a big deal in the automotive sphere, and for SUVs, these brands offer the most reliable models.

3 2017 Toyota 4Runner: 88/100

The Toyota 4Runner is a vehicle that just screams 'cool'. It is a dependable vehicle with relatively simple engines and systems, resulting in fewer things going wrong. The 270-hp V6 engine under the hood may not be the most exciting of powerplants, but it continues to function perfectly wherever the vehicle may find itself – whether it be in the middle of a busy city or the great outdoors.

The 4Runner has remained a reliable vehicle since the current model's introduction in 2009. While fans of the model have groaned about not getting a new generation, Toyota has kept the updates coming to make sure the 4Runner still stays relevant in the modern age. The slightly underpowered engine and fuel economy do cause slight problems, but the 4Runner remains an ever-popular vehicle.

Pricing

The Toyota 4Runner is massively popular, resulting in used prices soaring much higher than they should be. A 2017 4Runner costs around $29,906 as per KBB estimations.

Safety

NHTSA 5-Star Safety Ratings Rating Overall Frontal 4/5 Overall Side 5/5 Rollover 3/5

Reliability

A quality and reliability score of 88/100 makes the 2017 4Runner one of the most reliable SUVs of all time.

J.D. Power Reliability Score: 88/100

88/100 Avg. Yearly Maintenance Costs: $696

$696 Recalls: 5

Related 10 Reliable SUVs That Are Known For Their Low Running Costs We all want the best family car possible, so here are 10 of the most dependable SUVs with the most affordable running costs.

2 2012 Lexus GX: 89/100

Achieving the feats that the 2012 GX does when it comes to reliability illustrates why Lexus is one of the most reliable car brands. The brand believes in competition, and it has effected changes based on client feedback.

Pricing

The Lexus GX is a great car which is known for its excellent reliability. As such, the model costs around $17,275 according to KBB, making it one of the best SUVs from 2010 to 2015.

Reliability

Consumers have issued a significantly high reliability rating for the Lexus year after year, and it ranks as one of the best for luxury midsize SUVs. The average repair costs for the GX are an estimated $756. It is a bit expensive, but the parts do not break down easily.

J.D. Power Reliability Score: 89/100

89/100 Avg. Yearly Maintenance Costs: $756

$756 Recalls: 3

1 2022 Chevrolet Equinox: 90/100

Chevrolet recently unveiled a new fourth-generation version of the Equinox set to hit the streets in 2025, and if it can match its predecessors when it comes to affordability, practicality, and reliability, it will certainly be a success. We could have chosen several Equinox model years, and they'd still top our list today, but the 2022 Equinox is the most reliable SUV you can buy and one of the most reliable American cars ever, having earned a J. D. Power quality and reliability score of 90/100.

Pricing

The 2022 Equinox can still be had for just over $20,000, and considering how cheap it is to maintain, it's a no-brainer.

Safety

NHTSA 5-Star Safety Ratings Rating Overall Frontal 5/5 Overall Side 5/5 Rollover 4/5

Reliability

J.D. Power Reliability Score: 90/100

90/100 Avg. Yearly Maintenance Costs: $537

$537 Recalls: 5

Sources: J.D. Power, RepairPal, NHTSA, Kelley Blue Book, CarEdge