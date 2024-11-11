Here's a List of Texting Symbols to Convey More Than Just Words (2024)

Find meanings of the acronyms and short forms used while messaging from the following texting symbols list. This will help you enjoy texting and decipher the various symbols send to you through messages.
Many times we hear a new word and rush to refer a dictionary for its meaning. With new words added to the language every other day, its hard to keep a track of their meanings. Thus, a dictionary proves to be a life saver. With the form of communication changing every other day, we are becoming more and more addicted to texting.
This is a new form of communication that is also called a Short Text Messages (SMS). We need to use our mobile phone to send out instant messages to our friends. Along with texting, we are also addicted to online chats. So, if you are an avid texter or instant messaging user, you must have come across many texting abbreviations.
What’s more? You can even sent some symbols that symbolize a word. What do these abbreviations, acronyms and short forms stand for? Which dictionary should you refer to decipher the code behind these text message symbols? This is where we will come to your help. You can refer to the following texting symbols list as a dictionary to help solve your confusion behind the various acronyms and abbreviations.
List of Texting Symbols
There are many people who are new to texting and chatting online. These people find it very daunting when they receive a text message that contains smiley faces. They cannot decipher the meanings especially when one types in :^{ or :(#). It even becomes more embarrassing to ask for their meanings as it implies one is not up-to-date with the latest developments in technologically cool languages. One need not worry too much any more. This Techspirited article will cover some of the most commonly used symbols used for texting as well as chatting.
It is very easy to understand the texting symbols. When you are sent a message with the alphabet ‘Y’, it just stands for the word ‘why’. When someone messages ‘U8?’, they actually mean did you eat? The ‘U’ stands for you and ‘8’ stands for ate. If you get a symbol like :'( it just means the person is crying. The symbol <3 stands for heart. Vowels in the spellings are usually omitted as it helps in minimizing the number of key strokes. For example, ‘btwn’ stands for between and ‘hndsm’ stands for handsome.
This is how you need to uncover the meaning of the texting symbols or the emoticons as they are called that you receives. However, if you have any difficulty, you can refer to the following texting symbols list.
|Texting Symbol
|Meaning
|:<>
|Amazed
|o:-)
|Angel smiley
|:-ll
|Angry
|(-.-) Zzzz . . .
|asleep
|:-X
|Big Kiss
|I – O
|bored/yawning
|((((((((((O>>>>>>o
|cannon firing
|*$gt;) / :O)
|clown
|%-)
|Confused
|d8:)
|Cool
|X-(
|cross
|:’-(
|Crying
|:e
|Disappointed
|:-&
|Disgusted
|o-&->
|Doing nothing
|:-)…..
|Drooling face
|:*)
|Drunk smiling face
|<:-O
|eek!
|>=-O
|frightened
|&:-)
|From a person with curly hair
|#:-)
|From a person with matted hair
|\=o-o=/
|glasses
|😀
|very happy, laughing
|:-,
|Hmmmm…, smirking
|:- I
|hypnotized!
|O-S->
|In a hurry
|ITD
|in the dark
|:-*
|Kiss
|+
|knight
|: ))
|laughing
|😀
|Laughing
|<3
|Love Heart
|:-S
|makes no sense
|O-Z->
|man running (whole body figure)
|😮
|Ooooh!!shocked
|8->
|person in glasses grinning evilly
|O-G->
|Pointing to self
|: – \
|puzzled
|@<–<–
|red rose
|🙁
|Sad
|: – O
|saying ‘Oh!’
|:-@
|Screaming
|: v
|shouting
|(O->
|something fishy here
|SITD
|still in the dark
|😎
|Sunglasses face
|:-O
|Surprised/shocked
|:-. ssshhh
|talking very quietly
|<[]I
|television/video screen
|((@))-((@))
|the Demon Headmaster
|😛
|Tongue in cheek
|:-amp;
|Tongue-tied
|: [
|unfriendly
|: – (
|unhappy
|: C
|v. unhappy/incredulous
|:-))
|Very Happy
Texting Symbols List for Facebook
Addicted to Facebook chat? Then make you chats interesting by using the following texting symbols for Facebook.
|Texting Symbol
|Meaning
|:-*
|Kiss
|^_^
|“kiki”
|-_
|Squint
|O.o
|Confused
|<:O
|Upset
|<3
|Heart
|:v
|Pacman
|:|]
|Robot
|🙂
|Happy
|🙁
|Sad
|😛
|Tongue
|😀
|Grin
|:O
|Gasp
|😉
|Wink
|8)
|Glasses
|B)
|Sunglasses
|:3
|Cute/Cat-like
|<:(
|Grumpy
|:/
|Unsure
|:'(
|Cry
|3:)
|Devil
|O:)
|Angel
|:putnam:
|Chris Putnam (Facebook Engineer)
Texting Symbols for Love
The following table contains some common texting symbols for love. Send these love codes to a special someone and send across your feelings to them quickly.
|Symbol for Facebook
|Meaning
|o:-)
|Angel smiley
|:-X
|Big Kiss
|d8:)
|Cool
|:-)…..
|Drooling face
|:-*
|Kiss
|<3
|Love Heart
|@>–>–
|red rose
|:-))
|Very Happy
|( ‘}{‘ )
|Boy and girl kissing
|:”)
|Blush
|😉
|Cheeky wink
|😉
|Flirty
|😡 or :o*
|Kiss
|o)
|Wink
|*^_^*
|Huge Wide Grin
|})i({
|Butterfly
|:-p
|Naughty
Texting Abbreviation List
The following is a list of commonly used text message abbreviation list. Go through the list to find out what do the acronyms for certain words mean. You can read more on text message abbreviations.
|Text Abbreviation
|Meaning
|?4U
|Question for you
|2bctnd
|to be continued
|2g4u
|too good for you
|2l8
|Too late
|2MORO
|Tomorrow
|2NITE
|Tonight
|2WIMC
|too whom it may concern
|4e
|Forever
|4yeo
|for your eyes only
|AAM
|as a matter of fact
|AB!
|Ah Bless!
|Adctd2uv
|addicted to love
|AFAIK
|as far as I know
|AFK
|away from keyboard
|AML
|all my love
|AMOF
|As a matter of fact
|ASAP
|as soon as possible
|ASFAIC
|As far as I am concerned
|ASL
|age, sex, location
|ATW
|at the weekend
|AYDY
|Are you done yet
|AYS
|Are you serious
|B4N
|Bye for now
|BCNU
|Be Seeing You
|BFF
|Best Friends Forever
|BRB
|Be right back
|BTW
|By The Way
|C&G
|Chuckle and grin
|Cm
|call me
|COS
|Because
|CU
|see you
|CUL
|see you later
|DQMOT
|Don’t quote me on this
|DUR?
|don’t you remember?
|EOD
|end of discussion
|EOL
|end of lecture
|F2F
|face to face
|F2T
|free to talk
|FC
|fingers crossed
|FYEO
|for your eyes only
|FYI
|for your information
|G9
|genius
|GF
|Girlfriend
|BF
|Boyfriend
|GG
|good game
|GMTA
|great minds think alike
|GR8
|Great
|GTG
|Got to go
|GTSY
|great to see you
|H&K
|hugs and kisses
|H8
|hate
|HAGN
|have a good night
|HAND
|have a nice day
|IC
|I see
|IDK
|I don’t know
|ILY
|I love you
|IMO
|in my opinion
|J4F
|just for fun
|J4K
|just for kisses
|JK
|Just Kidding
|KC
|keep cool
|KIT
|keep in touch
|L8R
|Later
|LOL
|Laugh Out Loud
|LTG
|Like to go
|LTK
|like to come
|LYLAS
|Love you like a sister
|A3
|Anytime anywhere anyplace
|M8
|mate
|MGB
|may God bless
|MYOB
|mind your own business
|NMH
|Not much here
|NO1
|no one
|NP
|No Problem or Nosy Parents
|NSA
|No strings attached
|NVM
|Never mind
|O4U
|only for you
|OIC
|Oh I see
|OMG
|Oh my God
|OXOX
|Hugs and kisses
|PCM
|please call me
|PLMK
|Please let me know
|POV
|Point of view
|PPL
|people
|RBTL
|Read between the lines
|RMB
|ring my bell
|ROFL
|Rolling on floor laughing
|SRY
|sorry
|STATS
|your sex and age
|STBY
|Sucks to be you
|T+
|think positive
|T2ul
|talk to you later
|TMB
|Text me back
|TMI
|Too much information
|TTYL
|Talk to you later
|TYVM
|Thank you very much
|U4E
|yours forever
|UFB
|Unfreakingly believable
|URH
|You are hot
|URTO
|you are the one
|W4U
|waiting for you
|WAN2
|want to
|WEG
|Wicked Evil Grin
|WRT
|with respect to
|WTG
|way to go
|WUF
|where are you from
|WWYC
|Write when you can
|WYWH
|Wish you were here
|Y2K
|You are too kind
|YBS
|you will be sorry
|YT
|You there
|ZZZZ
|Sleeping or bored
You can use the above texting symbols for iPhone as well. Hope, the above texting symbols list helps you to understand and send some cool abbreviations while texting and save your time when messaging.
