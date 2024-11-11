Here's a List of Texting Symbols to Convey More Than Just Words (2024)

Find meanings of the acronyms and short forms used while messaging from the following texting symbols list. This will help you enjoy texting and decipher the various symbols send to you through messages.

Many times we hear a new word and rush to refer a dictionary for its meaning. With new words added to the language every other day, its hard to keep a track of their meanings. Thus, a dictionary proves to be a life saver. With the form of communication changing every other day, we are becoming more and more addicted to texting.

This is a new form of communication that is also called a Short Text Messages (SMS). We need to use our mobile phone to send out instant messages to our friends. Along with texting, we are also addicted to online chats. So, if you are an avid texter or instant messaging user, you must have come across many texting abbreviations.

What’s more? You can even sent some symbols that symbolize a word. What do these abbreviations, acronyms and short forms stand for? Which dictionary should you refer to decipher the code behind these text message symbols? This is where we will come to your help. You can refer to the following texting symbols list as a dictionary to help solve your confusion behind the various acronyms and abbreviations.

List of Texting Symbols

There are many people who are new to texting and chatting online. These people find it very daunting when they receive a text message that contains smiley faces. They cannot decipher the meanings especially when one types in :^{ or :(#). It even becomes more embarrassing to ask for their meanings as it implies one is not up-to-date with the latest developments in technologically cool languages. One need not worry too much any more. This Techspirited article will cover some of the most commonly used symbols used for texting as well as chatting.

It is very easy to understand the texting symbols. When you are sent a message with the alphabet ‘Y’, it just stands for the word ‘why’. When someone messages ‘U8?’, they actually mean did you eat? The ‘U’ stands for you and ‘8’ stands for ate. If you get a symbol like :'( it just means the person is crying. The symbol <3 stands for heart. Vowels in the spellings are usually omitted as it helps in minimizing the number of key strokes. For example, ‘btwn’ stands for between and ‘hndsm’ stands for handsome.

This is how you need to uncover the meaning of the texting symbols or the emoticons as they are called that you receives. However, if you have any difficulty, you can refer to the following texting symbols list.

Texting SymbolMeaning
:<>Amazed
o:-)Angel smiley
:-llAngry
(-.-) Zzzz . . .asleep
:-XBig Kiss
I – Obored/yawning
((((((((((O>>>>>>ocannon firing
*$gt;) / :O)clown
%-)Confused
d8:)Cool
X-(cross
:’-(Crying
:eDisappointed
:-&Disgusted
o-&->Doing nothing
:-)…..Drooling face
:*)Drunk smiling face
<:-Oeek!
>=-Ofrightened
&:-)From a person with curly hair
#:-)From a person with matted hair
\=o-o=/glasses
😀very happy, laughing
:-,Hmmmm…, smirking
:- Ihypnotized!
O-S->In a hurry
ITDin the dark
:-*Kiss
+knight
: ))laughing
😀Laughing
<3Love Heart
:-Smakes no sense
O-Z->man running (whole body figure)
😮Ooooh!!shocked
8->person in glasses grinning evilly
O-G->Pointing to self
: – \puzzled
@<–<–red rose
🙁Sad
: – Osaying ‘Oh!’
:-@Screaming
: vshouting
(O->something fishy here
SITDstill in the dark
😎Sunglasses face
:-OSurprised/shocked
:-. ssshhhtalking very quietly
<[]Itelevision/video screen
((@))-((@))the Demon Headmaster
😛Tongue in cheek
:-amp;Tongue-tied
: [unfriendly
: – (unhappy
: Cv. unhappy/incredulous
:-))Very Happy

Texting Symbols List for Facebook

Addicted to Facebook chat? Then make you chats interesting by using the following texting symbols for Facebook.

Texting SymbolMeaning
:-*Kiss
^_^“kiki”
-_Squint
O.oConfused
<:OUpset
<3Heart
:vPacman
:|]Robot
🙂Happy
🙁Sad
😛Tongue
😀Grin
:OGasp
😉Wink
8)Glasses
B)Sunglasses
:3Cute/Cat-like
<:(Grumpy
:/Unsure
:'(Cry
3:)Devil
O:)Angel
:putnam:Chris Putnam (Facebook Engineer)

Texting Symbols for Love

The following table contains some common texting symbols for love. Send these love codes to a special someone and send across your feelings to them quickly.

Symbol for FacebookMeaning
o:-)Angel smiley
:-XBig Kiss
d8:)Cool
:-)…..Drooling face
:-*Kiss
<3Love Heart
@>–>–red rose
:-))Very Happy
( ‘}{‘ )Boy and girl kissing
:”)Blush
😉Cheeky wink
😉Flirty
😡 or :o*Kiss
o)Wink
*^_^*Huge Wide Grin
})i({Butterfly
:-pNaughty

Texting Abbreviation List

The following is a list of commonly used text message abbreviation list. Go through the list to find out what do the acronyms for certain words mean. You can read more on text message abbreviations.

Text AbbreviationMeaning
?4UQuestion for you
2bctndto be continued
2g4utoo good for you
2l8Too late
2MOROTomorrow
2NITETonight
2WIMCtoo whom it may concern
4eForever
4yeofor your eyes only
AAMas a matter of fact
AB!Ah Bless!
Adctd2uvaddicted to love
AFAIKas far as I know
AFKaway from keyboard
AMLall my love
AMOFAs a matter of fact
ASAPas soon as possible
ASFAICAs far as I am concerned
ASLage, sex, location
ATWat the weekend
AYDYAre you done yet
AYSAre you serious
B4NBye for now
BCNUBe Seeing You
BFFBest Friends Forever
BRBBe right back
BTWBy The Way
C&GChuckle and grin
Cmcall me
COSBecause
CUsee you
CULsee you later
DQMOTDon’t quote me on this
DUR?don’t you remember?
EODend of discussion
EOLend of lecture
F2Fface to face
F2Tfree to talk
FCfingers crossed
FYEOfor your eyes only
FYIfor your information
G9genius
GFGirlfriend
BFBoyfriend
GGgood game
GMTAgreat minds think alike
GR8Great
GTGGot to go
GTSYgreat to see you
H&Khugs and kisses
H8hate
HAGNhave a good night
HANDhave a nice day
ICI see
IDKI don’t know
ILYI love you
IMOin my opinion
J4Fjust for fun
J4Kjust for kisses
JKJust Kidding
KCkeep cool
KITkeep in touch
L8RLater
LOLLaugh Out Loud
LTGLike to go
LTKlike to come
LYLASLove you like a sister
A3Anytime anywhere anyplace
M8mate
MGBmay God bless
MYOBmind your own business
NMHNot much here
NO1no one
NPNo Problem or Nosy Parents
NSANo strings attached
NVMNever mind
O4Uonly for you
OICOh I see
OMGOh my God
OXOXHugs and kisses
PCMplease call me
PLMKPlease let me know
POVPoint of view
PPLpeople
RBTLRead between the lines
RMBring my bell
ROFLRolling on floor laughing
SRYsorry
STATSyour sex and age
STBYSucks to be you
T+think positive
T2ultalk to you later
TMBText me back
TMIToo much information
TTYLTalk to you later
TYVMThank you very much
U4Eyours forever
UFBUnfreakingly believable
URHYou are hot
URTOyou are the one
W4Uwaiting for you
WAN2want to
WEGWicked Evil Grin
WRTwith respect to
WTGway to go
WUFwhere are you from
WWYCWrite when you can
WYWHWish you were here
Y2KYou are too kind
YBSyou will be sorry
YTYou there
ZZZZSleeping or bored

You can use the above texting symbols for iPhone as well. Hope, the above texting symbols list helps you to understand and send some cool abbreviations while texting and save your time when messaging.

FAQs

The symbol ":)" in a text message is called an emoticon, specifically a "smiley face." It is used to convey happiness, friendliness, or a positive tone in written communication. The ":" represents the eyes and the ")" represents a smiling mouth.

What does :) mean in a text message? ›

The symbol ":)" in a text message is called an emoticon, specifically a "smiley face." It is used to convey happiness, friendliness, or a positive tone in written communication. The ":" represents the eyes and the ")" represents a smiling mouth.

What are abbreviations in texting called? ›

Texting abbreviations, also known as text abbreviations or SMS language, are shortened forms of words or phrases that are commonly used in text messaging and other forms of electronic communication. These abbreviations are often used to save time, space, or typing effort and are widely used in informal communication.

What does www stand for in texting? ›

"WWW" usually refers to "World Wide Web" in text messaging, much as it does in more general technology contexts.

What does TY mean in text other than thank you? ›

TY can be used anywhere where you would normally say “thanks” or “thank you”. For example, someone may call you cute and you would say “TY, so are you!” or someone may send you a powerpoint presentation that you need and you may say “TY, ” since you're in a hurry.

What does 👉👈 mean in texting? ›

👉👈 — Shy, nervous (usually in the context of flirting) — Represents warding off the "evil eye" 🧠 — Oral sex. 💦 — Ejaculation.

What does >>> mean in chat? ›

In texting and online messaging, ">>>" is often used to indicate a strong or intense emotion, such as excitement, enthusiasm, or emphasis. It's a symbol meant to convey an extra level of intensity beyond a regular exclamation point or other punctuation marks. For example: "I'm so excited for the concert tonight >>>"

What does FTW mean? ›

FTW is an abbreviation of the phrase for the win. For the win is a slang expression that enthusiastically conveys something is excellent or will succeed—it's awesome, the greatest, the best ever.

What does wyf mean? ›

The acronym WYF means “where you from,” most commonly, according to Urban Dictionary. This is a term that is used to ask someone's birthplace of place of residence, and is a piece of internet slang that can be used in SMS chat texting, or on social media or dating sites like Tinder, Twitter, or Snapchat.

What does LMS mean in text? ›

Meaning of LMS in Texts and on Social Media

LMS means “Let me see” in texts. It's a way to let people know that you want to see a picture or get more information. On Snapchat, Facebook, and Instagram, “LMS” stands for “Like my status.” This is a way to get people to like and comment on your posts.

What does gtsss mean in text? ›

"Gts" means "go to sleep." It is used to end a conversation by telling someone you are going to bed. It can also be used to prompt someone to do the same action. This lets the other person know you are not ignoring, also known as "ghosting," them.

What does lkr mean in texting? ›

“LKR” is an abbreviation for locker, “likewise, right,” and the Sri Lankan rupee currency. However, due to the similarities of an uppercase “I” and a lowercase “L,” it's often a misspelling of the popular slang term “ikr,” which means “I know, right?” Use it to agree with someone's thoughts or feelings.

What does DWS mean texting? ›

“DWS” stands for “Dealing with sh*t” in texts or on social media. This means that you have a lot going on and you're currently busy handling it. “DWS” can also mean “Dats wassup.” You might message “DWS” to agree that something is cool or to explain what you're doing.

What does mk mean in text? ›

You read "mk" like, "mmm-kay." And it means exactly what it sounds like. "Mmm, okay." Although it's more often used with a judgmental or unsure tone, it all depends on context, which can be tricky to decipher via text.

What does YT mean in texting? ›

YT means “You There” in online messages. YT also means “whitey” as vulgar and derogatory slang referring to white people. Instead of saying “why tee,” with the pronunciation, however, it's pronounced “whitey.”

What does SM mean in a text? ›

"sm" is an abbreviation (shortened version) for the phrase "so much". It is used in text to express the magnitude (how many or how large) of something. "sm" is often used after the phrase "I love you".

What is the meaning of :) in chat? ›

":))" is an emoticon commonly used in text-based communication to indicate a smiling or happy expression. The two parentheses represent the eyes and the double colon or semicolon represents the mouth, forming a smiling face.

What does :( in texting mean? ›

Of course, classic emoticons are simpler: ;) (winking face) :( (frowning face)

What do smiley faces mean in texting? ›

Emoji Name: Smiling Face. Emoji Meaning: A straightforward, happy smiling face, indicating happiness or friendliness.

What does 3 (: mean? ›

The :3 emoticon means playfulness, happiness, and affection.

It's often used in online communications to convey affection, genuine happiness, or childlike innocence, especially if someone is texting their crush.

