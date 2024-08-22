Here's a List of Texting Symbols to Convey More Than Just Words (2024)

Find meanings of the acronyms and short forms used while messaging from the following texting symbols list. This will help you enjoy texting and decipher the various symbols send to you through messages.

Many times we hear a new word and rush to refer a dictionary for its meaning. With new words added to the language every other day, its hard to keep a track of their meanings. Thus, a dictionary proves to be a life saver. With the form of communication changing every other day, we are becoming more and more addicted to texting.

This is a new form of communication that is also called a Short Text Messages (SMS). We need to use our mobile phone to send out instant messages to our friends. Along with texting, we are also addicted to online chats. So, if you are an avid texter or instant messaging user, you must have come across many texting abbreviations.

What’s more? You can even sent some symbols that symbolize a word. What do these abbreviations, acronyms and short forms stand for? Which dictionary should you refer to decipher the code behind these text message symbols? This is where we will come to your help. You can refer to the following texting symbols list as a dictionary to help solve your confusion behind the various acronyms and abbreviations.

List of Texting Symbols

There are many people who are new to texting and chatting online. These people find it very daunting when they receive a text message that contains smiley faces. They cannot decipher the meanings especially when one types in :^{ or :(#). It even becomes more embarrassing to ask for their meanings as it implies one is not up-to-date with the latest developments in technologically cool languages. One need not worry too much any more. This Techspirited article will cover some of the most commonly used symbols used for texting as well as chatting.

It is very easy to understand the texting symbols. When you are sent a message with the alphabet ‘Y’, it just stands for the word ‘why’. When someone messages ‘U8?’, they actually mean did you eat? The ‘U’ stands for you and ‘8’ stands for ate. If you get a symbol like :'( it just means the person is crying. The symbol <3 stands for heart. Vowels in the spellings are usually omitted as it helps in minimizing the number of key strokes. For example, ‘btwn’ stands for between and ‘hndsm’ stands for handsome.

This is how you need to uncover the meaning of the texting symbols or the emoticons as they are called that you receives. However, if you have any difficulty, you can refer to the following texting symbols list.

Texting Symbol Meaning :<> Amazed o:-) Angel smiley :-ll Angry (-.-) Zzzz . . . asleep :-X Big Kiss I – O bored/yawning ((((((((((O>>>>>>o cannon firing *$gt;) / :O) clown %-) Confused d8:) Cool X-( cross :’-( Crying :e Disappointed :-& Disgusted o-&-> Doing nothing :-)….. Drooling face :*) Drunk smiling face <:-O eek! >=-O frightened &:-) From a person with curly hair #:-) From a person with matted hair \=o-o=/ glasses 😀 very happy, laughing :-, Hmmmm…, smirking :- I hypnotized! O-S-> In a hurry ITD in the dark :-* Kiss + knight : )) laughing 😀 Laughing <3 Love Heart :-S makes no sense O-Z-> man running (whole body figure) 😮 Ooooh!!shocked 8-> person in glasses grinning evilly O-G-> Pointing to self : – \ puzzled @<–<– red rose 🙁 Sad : – O saying ‘Oh!’ :-@ Screaming : v shouting (O-> something fishy here SITD still in the dark 😎 Sunglasses face :-O Surprised/shocked :-. ssshhh talking very quietly <[]I television/video screen ((@))-((@)) the Demon Headmaster 😛 Tongue in cheek :-amp; Tongue-tied : [ unfriendly : – ( unhappy : C v. unhappy/incredulous :-)) Very Happy

Texting Symbols List for Facebook

Addicted to Facebook chat? Then make you chats interesting by using the following texting symbols for Facebook.

Texting Symbol Meaning :-* Kiss ^_^ “kiki” -_ Squint O.o Confused <:O Upset <3 Heart :v Pacman :|] Robot 🙂 Happy 🙁 Sad 😛 Tongue 😀 Grin :O Gasp 😉 Wink 8) Glasses B) Sunglasses :3 Cute/Cat-like <:( Grumpy :/ Unsure :'( Cry 3:) Devil O:) Angel :putnam: Chris Putnam (Facebook Engineer)

Texting Symbols for Love

The following table contains some common texting symbols for love. Send these love codes to a special someone and send across your feelings to them quickly.

Symbol for Facebook Meaning o:-) Angel smiley :-X Big Kiss d8:) Cool :-)….. Drooling face :-* Kiss <3 Love Heart @>–>– red rose :-)) Very Happy ( ‘}{‘ ) Boy and girl kissing :”) Blush 😉 Cheeky wink 😉 Flirty 😡 or :o* Kiss o) Wink *^_^* Huge Wide Grin })i({ Butterfly :-p Naughty

Texting Abbreviation List

The following is a list of commonly used text message abbreviation list. Go through the list to find out what do the acronyms for certain words mean. You can read more on text message abbreviations.

Text Abbreviation Meaning ?4U Question for you 2bctnd to be continued 2g4u too good for you 2l8 Too late 2MORO Tomorrow 2NITE Tonight 2WIMC too whom it may concern 4e Forever 4yeo for your eyes only AAM as a matter of fact AB! Ah Bless! Adctd2uv addicted to love AFAIK as far as I know AFK away from keyboard AML all my love AMOF As a matter of fact ASAP as soon as possible ASFAIC As far as I am concerned ASL age, sex, location ATW at the weekend AYDY Are you done yet AYS Are you serious B4N Bye for now BCNU Be Seeing You BFF Best Friends Forever BRB Be right back BTW By The Way C&G Chuckle and grin Cm call me COS Because CU see you CUL see you later DQMOT Don’t quote me on this DUR? don’t you remember? EOD end of discussion EOL end of lecture F2F face to face F2T free to talk FC fingers crossed FYEO for your eyes only FYI for your information G9 genius GF Girlfriend BF Boyfriend GG good game GMTA great minds think alike GR8 Great GTG Got to go GTSY great to see you H&K hugs and kisses H8 hate HAGN have a good night HAND have a nice day IC I see IDK I don’t know ILY I love you IMO in my opinion J4F just for fun J4K just for kisses JK Just Kidding KC keep cool KIT keep in touch L8R Later LOL Laugh Out Loud LTG Like to go LTK like to come LYLAS Love you like a sister A3 Anytime anywhere anyplace M8 mate MGB may God bless MYOB mind your own business NMH Not much here NO1 no one NP No Problem or Nosy Parents NSA No strings attached NVM Never mind O4U only for you OIC Oh I see OMG Oh my God OXOX Hugs and kisses PCM please call me PLMK Please let me know POV Point of view PPL people RBTL Read between the lines RMB ring my bell ROFL Rolling on floor laughing SRY sorry STATS your sex and age STBY Sucks to be you T+ think positive T2ul talk to you later TMB Text me back TMI Too much information TTYL Talk to you later TYVM Thank you very much U4E yours forever UFB Unfreakingly believable URH You are hot URTO you are the one W4U waiting for you WAN2 want to WEG Wicked Evil Grin WRT with respect to WTG way to go WUF where are you from WWYC Write when you can WYWH Wish you were here Y2K You are too kind YBS you will be sorry YT You there ZZZZ Sleeping or bored

You can use the above texting symbols for iPhone as well. Hope, the above texting symbols list helps you to understand and send some cool abbreviations while texting and save your time when messaging.

